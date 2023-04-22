Thoughts after Notre Dame’s annual Blue and Gold game

The spring is now officially over for Notre Dame as the Gold defeated the Blue 24-0.

The conditions weren’t great but it was to see the Irish back in Notre Dame Stadium. Head coach Marcus Freeman has to be happy about some of the results, other aspects not as much.

There was plenty of digest about what we just saw, but first reminder is that even though this looked like football, it really wasn’t. Game planning wasn’t extensive along with the play calling being fairly vanilla.

However, there are thoughts about what we just saw from the Irish and here are mine after the Blue and Gold game.

Tyler Buchner is who we thought he was

After all the chatter about how this was going to be an actual quarterback competition, we saw early on that it really isn’t. Plenty of players can look good throwing with a minimal pass rush, just shells on, etcetera, but when the bullets are flying they turtle up. Tyler Buchner is exactly the same player we saw when he last hit the field, a runner first with so many questions about his throwing ability. His competition on the other hand …

Sam Hartman is the “starter”

Was excellent. Three of Sam Hartman’s four drives resulted in touchdowns, two in the air and one on the ground. The Irish had an actual offense with the transfer at the helm, one that will win them game during the fall. Hartman’s numbers speak for themselves, 13/16 passing for 189 yards. Heading into the fall, there is no question who is atop of the depth chart.

The defense won’t skip a beat

It’s a luxury that not many teams will have this fall, Notre Dame’s defense is going to be among the best in the country. All three levels were impressive, especially the defensive line. Cornerback Jaden Mickey picked off a pass. Rush edge Jordan Bothelo, linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka, and unknown defensive tackle No. 9 had a sacks. Cornerback Ben Morrison made a tackle for loss on an end around. Defensive end Jayson Onye generated pressure while he was in. Lots to like about this defensive unit.

Freshman lineback Drayk Bowen is special

Early-enrolled freshman linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) goes through drills Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Notre Dame spring football practice in South Bend.

Nd Fb Practice 03252023

It’s one thing to enroll early and just be present. It’s another to make an impact and that’s what Drayk Bowen did. He has great instincts, especially in the run game. Fast with great feet, he hits like a ton of bricks. The Irish kept the best player home during the 2023 cycle and Bowen looks like the next great linebacker for Notre Dame.

Wide receivers were a mixed bag

It wasn’t due to their performance, just the fact that we really couldn’t judge what they actually were unless they were catching balls from Hartman. Jaden Greathouse showed very well for a freshman, going for over 100 yards. Matt Salerno had a nice touchdown catch. Jayden Thomas was the best one out there and added a score. The Blue team really didn’t move the ball so it was hard to analyze their play. That’s why it was a mixed bag.

The running back room is deep

🎙 @AudricEstime is happy to be back in Notre Dame Stadium 🫡#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/FkgofsUSux — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 22, 2023

Audric Estime played a bit, but not much. Logan Diggs and Jadarian Price were held out due to injury but both will play a big role in the fall. The fourth back, Gi’Bran Payne looks to be next in line. He played very well this afternoon, making this group four deep heading into the season. It’s a good problem to have, especially if injuries happen during the season.

Plenty to work on

Irish Win! Gold takes the Blue-Gold Game #Goirish☘️ pic.twitter.com/X3msTGb41d — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 22, 2023

It’s a good start for the Irish but they aren’t nearly a finished product. What we just saw was a glorified practice, with good play and some bad. This team will only get better as they get closer to fall practices. Hartman has just been on campus for a few months and if this is the result, the scoreboard is going to get a workout in the fall. Defensively, there was a lot to like also as mentioned above. This is a great baseline for Freeman and he’ll have this team improve over the next four months.

