Thoughts on Notre Dame’s 2024 early signee recruiting class

Wednesday was quite the day for Notre Dame football, as it saw all 23 commits send in paperwork to South Bend fax machines, yeah those still exist, and officially become members of the Fighting Irish.

The collective group is ranked as one of the best in the country, 247Sports Composite Team Rankings has them as the No. 10 group nationally. It was a great effort from Marcus Freeman and his staff, even with some changes, they kept all their commits.

Now that the dust has settled, there have been more than a few thoughts in my mind about this Irish class. Find them out below.

Notre Dame has a well rounded class

Thoughts

This class of 23 players has a bit of everything. A high level quarterback, CJ Carr, running back Kedren Young, wide receiver Cam Williams, offensive tackle Guerby Lambert, and that’s just on offense. Defensively, end Bryce Young, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and safety Brauntae Johnson lead the way. Elite players at each level is always the goal. Mission accomplished.

Lower ranked prospects have plenty of upside

Coming soon to an I-90 billboard near you: pic.twitter.com/UQUly1lkcL — Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) December 20, 2023

Thoughts

Some of the signees that won’t make national headlines can still make some noise in their time in South Bend. Tackles Peter Jones and Styles Prescod have exceptional size, if they don’t work out they could always move inside. Teddy Rezac is an intriguing athlete, who could be a linebacker, safety and maybe even a tight end. Kennedy Urlacher brings his father’s intensity, remember his Hall of Fame father Brian wasn’t nearly as highly recruited. These are the kind of takes that make staffs look like geniuses.

No signing day drama

Whatever it takes ☘️😂 This week’s WUTE provides a peek behind the curtain to our incredibly hardworking recruiting staff. The perfect way to end NSD. Listen: https://t.co/N0yeZxfqao Watch: https://t.co/boy615UAps#GoIrish☘️ | @TireRack pic.twitter.com/GgZS202b0L — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023

Thoughts

I think we were all scarred from last year’s Peyton Bowen experience, this cycle the Irish didn’t have any of that. Every player who was committed signed, a refreshingly comfortable experience that I’m sure the Irish coaching staff appreciated.

Give the signees the spotlight

Thoughts

There was just one aspect of the early signing period where I feel like the Irish missed, as they officially announced all six of the transfer class. These players have had their opportunity to be the headliner during signing day, the high school player didn’t This might be a get off my lawn opinion, but I think that the Irish could have done this next week instead of on Wednesday.

Notre Dame’s social media does it again

Thoughts

We highlight a lot of what the Irish social media team does here, and rightfully so, because they do a fantastic job. They once again hit it out of the ballpark with another epic recap video. Not only that, the graphics used for the signees was fantastic as well. Hat’s off to this part of the staff that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire