Thoughts and notes from another 49ers beatdown of Rams

Another 49ers-Rams matchup, another 49ers victory. This time it was a 31-14 win after falling behind 14-7 in the first half. It’s the eighth regular-season win in a row over the Rams.

Here are our observations from throughout Sunday’s game.

First quarter

– Oren Burks is starting for Dre Greenlaw.

– The Rams aren’t fooling the 49ers at all on the first drive. They had two screen passes sniffed out for an incompletion and a loss.

– Jeff Wilson Jr. AND Christian McCaffrey are on the field for San Francisco to start the game. McCaffrey split into the slot on the first snap. Wilson made the catch out of the backfield.

– Deep shot to Ray-Ray McCloud. Garoppolo threw it late and a little short to bring up a third-and-9. Then Garoppolo’s third-and-9 throw was nearly intercepted. Yikes.

– Charvarius Ward is banged up again. He’s limping off the field under his own power.

– Jimmie Ward is playing cornerback again. It is not going well.

– Mooney Ward is back in. Had good coverage in the red zone on Cooper Kupp.

– Now pass interference on Ward on a third down incompletion. Brutal.

– Matthew Stafford rushing score caps a 17-play drive by the Rams. Penalties once again kill the 49ers. It’s 7-0, Rams.

– First false start of the game is on Trent Williams. The 49ers are behind the sticks again.

End of first quarter: Rams 7, 49ers 0

Second quarter

– Danny Gray in a jet motion is fun. The handoff to McCaffrey went for negative yards, but Gray in that jet sweep role is new.

– McCaffrey made two players miss on a third-and-7 and found nine yards for a first down. That’s huge.

– Christian McCaffrey touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk. That was sick. 34-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk ties the game 7-7.

– The 49ers can’t get off the field on third down, and they can’t get to Stafford. He’s had all day when he drops back.

– Easy answer for the Rams. This 49ers defense is abysmal, and they have zero answers for Kupp. His TD catch gives him seven catches for 73 yards and a score. It’s 14-7, Rams. Their two scoring drives have gone 26 plays for 163 yards.

– Nice return by Ray-Ray McCloud out to the 49ers 36.

– Horribly executed screen loses a couple yards even with a block in the back by Aaron Banks. Just terrible execution.

– Leonard Floyd beat Mike McGlinchey for his first sack of the year. Refs missed a face mask. McGlinchey is bad.

– Floyd sacked Garoppolo again in the red zone.

– The 49ers are bad at turning red zone trips to touchdowns. They were tops in the NFL last year at 66.7 percent. This season they’re at 52.1 percent after failing again. Robbie Gould’s field goal made it 14-10, Rams at the half.

Halftime: Rams 14, 49ers 10

Third quarter

– A 25-yard run by McCaffrey opens the second half. He’s just so much more explosive and quick than any other RB they have.

– Another near pick for Garoppolo. And he takes another sack after the snap was rushed because the play clock was winding down. This was after they took a timeout because of how low the play clock had gotten. This offense is broken.

– The Rams are six-of-seven on third downs. They’ve allowed 12-of-16 the last two weeks.

– Hey a third-down stop! Nick Bosa and Fred Warner generated pressure on Stafford and forced a throw away.

– McCaffrey had a near fumble earlier in the red zone on a ball that was ruled incomplete, and now he fumbles again. McCloud recovered, but that’s a bad sign.

– Sick throw from Garoppolo to McCaffrey on a third down in the red zone. Just a little wheel route up the sideline for a leaping grab. Good work from the QB to navigate the pocket and find the RB for a score. It’s 17-14, San Francisco.

– Frustration setting in for the Rams. A 49ers sack on third down forced another punt, and on first down following the punt Rams LB Ernest Jones shoved McCaffrey well after he was out of bounds.

End of third quarter: 49ers 17, Rams 14

Fourth quarter

– McCaffrey is so, so good. He has passing, receiving and rushing scores. His one-yard rushing TD was set up by a 24-yard scamper that put them at the 1. One play later he punches it in to make it 24-14, 49ers.

– Another punt forced. The 49ers defense has done a really nice job adjusting in the second half.

– A deep shot to Ross Dwelley. Why not? Everything going right for the 49ers. That’s a 56-yard gain.

– Now a dime from Garoppolo to George Kittle in the back of the end zone. Designed roll out left. McCaffrey was covered and Garoppolo set his feet to loft a perfect throw in to the tight end. That was SWEET. 49ers up 31-14.

– There’s Bosa with his first sack of the game. He’s been close a couple times, this time he made an inside move and left the LT in the dust.

Final score: 49ers 31, Rams 14

