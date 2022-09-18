Thoughts and notes from 49ers win over Seahawks

Well that was interesting.

The 49ers pulled out a 27-7 win in their home opener in the rain at Levi’s Stadium in a game where they dominated all four quarters, but lost starting QB Trey Lance to an ankle injury. Backup signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and guided the team to their first victory of the year.

Some thoughts and notes from Sunday’s win:

First quarter

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

– The weather looks poor, but not nearly as. bad as it did in Chicago. There appears to be at least be a little sun poking through.

– Two good runs for Jeff Wilson Jr. to start the game. He already looks better than he did in Week 1.

– Tyrion Davis-Price is the first running back off the bench. His first carry was a toss for four yards.

– A third-and-6 QB power gets eight. That’s an excellent, well-executed play for a first down to extend the drive.

– Whew. Another run for Davis-Price goes for 20 after he found the hold then forced a safety to miss in the open field. Great start for the third-round pick from LSU.

– Another QB draw on second-and-goal from the 11 – that’s two designed QB runs.

– It’s 3-0 after a short Robbie Gould field goal. Lance made a nice throw to Wilson under pressure on third-and-goal. The young QB struggled against pressure last week, so a good completion with a pass rusher bearing down is a sign of growth. It’s a little disappointing the 49ers didn’t take a crack at the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 3.

– Talanoa Hufanga is all over the place again. Seattle is trying to get their run game going early and he’s getting downhill quickly.

– Deebo! What a run. He was stopped in the backfield, but juked the linebacker out of his shoes and ran for 51 yards after making the first defender miss. Unbelievable play by the All-Pro and a play the 49ers desperately needed him to make.

– Another designed QB power and Lance got smoked. Now he’s on the ground and Jimmy Garoppolo is coming in.

– Garoppolo’s third-down completion wasn’t enough for a first down and the 49ers settled for a field goal. It’s 6-0, 49ers.

End of first quarter: 49ers 6, Seahawks 0

Second quarter

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

– Garoppolo is in and slinging the rock. This is why the 49ers kept him around as their backup.

– And now he hits Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown. Garoppolo has completed all four of his throws for 70 yards and a TD. It’s 13-0, 49ers.

– Nice open-field tackle by Dre Greenlaw on a short throw to the flat. He whiffed a similar tackle last week.

– An interception! This time it’s Tashaun Gipson who grabbed a ball tipped up by Talanoa Hufanga. That’s two TOs generated by Hufanga in as many weeks. What a start to the year for him.

– Garoppolo is letting it rip. He threw two deep shots on third and fourth down. One to Brandon Aiyuk probably should’ve been caught. The other to Danny Gray probably shold’ve been intercepted.

– The 49ers should’ve had an interception, but Emmanuel Moseley was flagged for a very close pass interference.

– Oof. Whiffed tackle by Hufanga on a wildcat look for Seattle.

– Hey there’s the interception! The Seahawks tried a double pass and their RB DeeJay Dallas threw it right to Charvrius Ward for an easy takeaway in the red zone.

– A muffed punt! A Seahawks blocker ran into returner Tyler Lockett as the ball came down. Ross Dwelley grabbed the loose ball and the 49ers are in business at the Seattle 22. Three takeaways now.

– The 49ers didn’t need long to get in the end zone. Kyle Juszcyzk capped the four-play, 22-yard drive with his first touchdown of the season and it’s 20-0, 49ers.

Halftime: 49ers 20, Seahawks 0

Third quarter

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

– What a start to the second half for Nick Bosa. He flung Smith down for his second sack of the year on the first play of the third quarter.

– Wilson looks outstanding. He’s up to 62 yards on 10 carries.

– The 49ers’ first fumble of the game comes on a bad snap by Jake Brendel at the goal line. Dwelley recovered it for no gain.

– And the 49ers’ short field goal is blocked and returned for a touchdown. Unbelievable. Seattle is right back in the game. It’s 20-7, 49ers.

– Oof. Garoppolo appears to be struggling some with the wet football. He missed a couple of pretty easy throws that he normally hits.

– This is going to be on the defense to close this one.

End of third quarter: 49ers 20, Seahawks 7

Fourth quarter

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

– The Garoppolo shine is wearing off. He’s missed a handful of throws and the 49ers offense is stagnating.

– Bosa gets home again for his second sack of the game. Drake Jackson was also there. They might split that one, but both blew through the line and immediately collapsed the pocket.

– The 49ers probably don’t need to score again, but they do need to hold onto the ball for awhile. There’s 8:58 left and they’re up 13 points. A long drive with points would ice it.

– What a run by Davis-Price. He carried the pile a few yards and picked up a much-needed first down. Nice debut from him.

– The 49ers needed a better game from Samuel and they’ve gotten it today. He’s up to 116 total yards.

– There’s the game-sealer. Garoppolo sneaks in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal to put it away. It’s 27-7, San Francisco.

Final score: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

