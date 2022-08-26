Thoughts and notes from 49ers loss vs. Texans

The 49ers on Thursday night in Houston looked like a team ready to wrap up their preseason. They fell 17-0 to the Texans in a game where most of their offensive starters played the first three series. They played a couple defensive starters, but most of that unit didn’t suit up.

Here’s our observations and thoughts from the preseason finale:

First quarter

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

– Jeff Wilson Jr. got the first handoff of the game. He appears to be RB2 heading into the year. He ran behind left tackle Jaylon Moore who’s missed most of camp with a lower leg injury. Moore is starting for Trent Williams.

– Nice throw on the run from Trey Lance for a first down. He had George Kittle short, but he found Kyle Juszczyk on the sideline. The fullback slipped ahead for a first down.

– Bad throw on the run from Lance. It was play action and starting right tackle Colton McKivitz got whooped. Lance extended the play nicely, but his throw to Aiyuk went straight into the ground. The play extension is encouraging. Less so on the throw.

– Deep shot from Lance to Deebo Samuel. Looked like there might’ve been some pass interference. Decent throw, better coverage.

– Whew. Malik Turner walloped Houston’s punt returner. It sure looks like Turner is making the team.

– Sheeeesh. Samson Ebukam blasted through for a sack on the 49ers’ first defensive snap. He could be in for a huge year after a strong finish to 2021.

– Tight coverage by Samuel Womack on a second-and-1 shot to Chris Conley. The fifth-round pick is having a really nice preseason. He was lined up outside there.

– The 49ers defensive line got obliterated by the Texans on their first series. That was not a good look for the reserves up front, although the secondary had some problems as well. Dameon Pierce cruised in for a TD to make it 7-0, Houston.

– Ray-Ray McCloud has had some problems with fumbles and nearly dropped the kickoff after the Texans’ touchdown.

– Lance takes a sack thanks to some poor protection on a play action look. Then he missed high and outside on a throw to Kittle. Then he bailed under more pressure and picked up a couple yards on third-and-17. Not a good series for Lance or the offensive line. San Francisco got bailed out by an illegal contact call though.

– Jeff Wilson Jr. looks really good.

– The 49ers’ offense can’t get anything going behind this offensive line. Lance is under siege as soon as he hits the top of every drop.

– A Tariq Castro-Fields sighting! Nice coverage on a third-and-3 to notch a pass breakup and force a punt.

– Decent run from Trey Sermon is called back because of a hold called on rookie right guard Spencer Burford.

– Sermon is having his best action of the preseason. He needed a good showing.

– Turner with a nice sliding catch on a low throw from Lance. Put it in pen. He’ll make the team.

– Good touch pass from Lance to Ross Dwelley on a boot action. He dropped it up over a defensive lineman and allowed the TE to keep running after the catch. Encouraging play after a tough start.

End of first quarter: Texans 7, 49ers 0

Second quarter

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

– Good blitz pickup from Sermon on a first-and-5. That gave Lance time to hit Charlie Woerner for a first down. Lance seems to be settling in.

– And now an abominable blitz pickup. Moore got worked at left tackle and then Sermon barely impeded the edge rusher en route to Lance. The QB wound up getting hit as he threw.

– Ebukam is a terror. Jordan Willis also notched a sack after Ebukam forced Mills to step up in the pocket. Willis needed that.

– At this point Sermon is struggling thanks to the offensive line. Keaton Sutherland is in at center and he is not that good of an NFL player. Nate Sudfeld is also in the game.

– Well that’s interesting. Jordan Mason is in before Ty Davis-Price.

– Sudfeld threw a bad interception. Yikes. There was nobody open where he was throwing the ball.

– Now Tarvarius Moore comes up with an interception thanks to a sensational play from Womack. He’s having an incredible preseason.

– A second holding call on Spencer Burford.

– Charles Omenihu has had a heck of a preseason. He’s continuing that vs. his former team. He’s made a couple of impact plays in the run and pass.

– Brock Purdy is in to run the two-minute drill. He threw a strike down the field to Jauan Jennings. That was sweet.

Halftime: Texans 7, 49ers 0

Third quarter

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

– Oof. Rookie cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields had tight coverage, but was flagged for a pass interference penalty because he didn’t turn his head to play the ball. Tough for the sixth-round pick.

– Shoutout to Tashaun Gipson who’s starting the second half at free safety. He had a tackle when running back Marlon Mack broke a long run.

– Drake Jackson whacked Davis Mills and caught a flag for the hit. That probably shouldn’t have been a penalty. Nice work by Jackson not to bite on play action and force an incompletion.

– One touchdown gets called back by Houston, then they scored one play later. Moore and Gipson got split in the middle of the field for an easy TD. It’s 14-0 for the home team.

– Purdy is back in on offense for San Francisco.

– First appearance for JaMycal Hasty with 10:00ish left in the third quarter. He’s the fourth RB to play.

– Nice ball from Purdy to Dwelley down the middle. He’s made a couple nice throws in the middle of the field.

– Tough drop from Turner on a good third-down throw from Purdy.

– Mitch Wishnowsky is in his bag.

– A sack for Omenihu. He’s a sneaky breakout candidate for San Francisco’s defense.

– Sudfeld back in at QB.

– Dwelley is having a much-needed big game.

– The 49ers are going to miss Jimmy Garoppolo’s QB sneak ability.

End of third quarter: Texans 17, 49ers 0

Fourth quarter

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

– It’s interesting that Kemoko Turay is still in. That may not be a good sign for his chances to make the roster.

– Hey, Ty Davis-Price is finally in with 13:00 to go in the game.

– 11 penalties for the 49ers with almost the entire fourth quarter to go. Woof.

– Purdy can play a little bit.

– And right on cue he throws a terrible interception. Yuck.

Final score: Texans 17, 49ers 0

