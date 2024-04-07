Your thoughts on Norwich City 1-0 Ipswich Town

[BBC]

What a weekend it has been for Norwich City fans.

The team continued their derby day dominance against Ipswich Town with a 1-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts about the win:

Liam - We really do have a hold over that lot in blue don't we? They looked very ordinary - passes being played straight out of play, ball control nowhere to be seen, no real attacking threat and a goalkeeper who wouldn't be out of place in League One. Whether it's Grant Holt doing some magic back in 2010 or not, who cares? We are the pride of East Anglia.

Lee - There aren’t many teams who have stopped Ipswich scoring this season. It was a fantastic performance from Norwich - Angus Gunn never really had a save to make. It feels so good that despite having their best season for a quarter of a century they still can’t beat us. East Anglia is yellow!

Elliot - A fantastic result that solidifies our playoff place. I would like to see Ipswich automatically promoted and we then win the play-offs. This would be topped off by Luton managing to stay up in the Premier League. Imagine three East Anglian teams in the Premier League, lots of local derbies and more local interest. We might all be relegation favourites…

Shaun - Love it, absolutely love it. Ipswich have had a very good season, we had a poor start. If we were like this all season we'd be up there.

Phil - Win's a win and if they bottle the promotion and are stuck in the play-offs, I definitely believe we'll beat them comprehensively like the last time! We'll have Rowe back by then too. Oh, exciting times!

Marshall - All I can say is, they didn’t play well because we didn’t let them.