Your thoughts on Newcastle v Everton

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Tuesday's Premier League game between Newcastle United and Everton.

Here are some of your responses:

Newcastle fans

Norman: Newcastle allowed themselves to be outmuscled and outfought. Too many substitutions disrupted their flow and, as the second half unfolded, it seemed almost inevitable that Everton would score. All of the Magpies' injuries are now catching up with them.

Phil: Newcastle live dangerously again and the lack of ability to kill off games reflects in our league position this season. It was utterly ridiculous to give a sloppy penalty away. It's been a very frustrating season watching the Toon. I worry now that we will fail in our attempt to get one of the European slots.

Lisa: If I'm a team-mate of Dummet, I'm furious. What a needless and reckless way to throw away two points. So blatant. I don't want to see him in a Newcastle shirt again. Fair play Everton for having a go.

Everton fans

Ed: First half was abysmal. So pedestrian. When Newcastle attacked they had three or four players supporting. When Everton attacked it was a long ball, punted to a lonely runner. Rinse and repeat! Second half was much better - they battled more and played forward more. Good to see DCL on the score sheet again and a deserved penalty after last week's stolen one! COYB!

Kevin: Terrible first half - possession was awful and no midfield. The changes after half-time made a massive impact. Surely Garner has to start every game? Hopefully this point will give us the confidence we need to move on.