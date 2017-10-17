Things are never dull here on Planet Football. Between the US failing to qualify for the World Cup, Arsenal dropping another match where "heart" and "desire" seem (rightly or wrongly) to be the narrative answer to why they've failed, and now Leicester City sacking Craig Shakespeare, it seems like a good time to share some quick thoughts on managers and what they should and shouldn't be blamed for.

Shrouded in Mystery

The biggest problem that we frequently have discussing the culpability of managers is that football, and particularly the Premier League, seems unwilling to be anywhere close to transparent when discussing a new manager's actual span of control. The history of the English club is the all-controlling manager like Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger who, ultimately, acts more as a CEO than what we here in the US consider a "Manager" or "Coach" which we have typically thought of as the man responsible for taking a group of players that someone else has assembled and maximizing their performance via tactics, motivation, and teaching.

The thing that makes the lives of pundits and supporters difficult these days is, that tradition in England seems to be waning as clubs adopt a more continental model with a Technical Director or Director of Football who is in charge of acquiring the talent and a Manager who is in charge of getting the most out of that talent. To make things even more complex, clubs seem reluctant to actually put the individuals or committees responsible for talent acquisition forward in the same way they put the manager forward. While the reality is changing, the public face remains, in almost all cases pretty obscure. There is the occasional Damien Comolli or Steve Walsh that are elevated into the public eye who either take the brunt of supporter dissatisfaction with performance (Comolli) or the plaudits of a team well-assembled (Walsh...for now).

At some level I understand why those people/committees would want to stay out of the limelight. It eliminates any culpability when things go wrong. What is shocking is the extent to which Premier League managers have continued to allow themselves to be portrayed as The Man when clearly that is rarely the case any longer. Maybe it is the ego of wanting to be perceived in the same vein as their managerial heroes of yesteryear. Maybe it is the way that they continue to demand the highest salaries among those in club management.

The advent of Moneyball gave Major League Baseball the first "celebrity" General Manager who, ultimately became the dominant personality for that franchise. In the years since, Billy Beane's fame has given the US sports scene a wave of celebrity general managers in all professional sports. Perhaps this trend, like analytics and fantasy games, is just taking some time to cross the Atlantic. Until it does, it will be very difficult to know exactly how much blame to place in the lap of a Premier League manager and how much to place elsewhere when a team fails.

Shakespeare Out

The shortsightedness of Premier League executives (and/or owners) continues to boggle the mind. Craig Shakespeare did a fantastic job of rescuing the Foxes from the drop last season after Claudio Ranieri was fired. Here's the thing, there's no room for such sentimentality in a high stakes business like the Premier League. Craig Shakespeare hasn't been considered for other Premier League jobs as they have opened up. Why should a few months of rebould performances in the wake of a bad break-up with Ranieri change what people think of someone who has been in management as an assistant for the past eleven years? Hull City did the same thing with Mike Phelan last season and lost the summer transfer window to it. Why not give these guys a handsome bonus as thanks for keeping things afloat in an interim role and move on to the right long-term solution?

This one was always going to go poorly for Shakespeare and now Leicester City are left paynig off a three-year contract. As amazing as Leicester City's title run was, they've done just about everything wrong since they lifted that trophy.

Arena Out

I know it isn't Premier League-related but the disaster for US Soccer in Trinidad fits into our theme of the relationship between executive management, supporters and the manager nicely. There have been cries from far and wide for massive reform within US Soccer as a result of the failure to qualify. The approach to youth soccer has to change. MLS has to change. Executive leadership at the US Soccer Federation has to change. Clearly, the manager has to change. One of those things is certainly true. A second is probably a good idea but not necessary. The other two seem to be massive overreactions.

I feel like I'm in a solid position to comment on the velocity of change in youth soccer here in the US. I sit on the Board of a fairly large youth club that competes for local, state, regional and national championships. Over the years that I've been involved with the club, there have been a lot of changes in how kids are brought into the game. Is it perfect? No. Is the incremental change positive? It seems to be. There are more kids playing. There are more quality coaches involved in that process than ever before. There has been more thought than ever before put into the most effective ways to teach skills and knowledge of the game rather than focusing on wins and losses at early ages. If your concern is that a group of mid-20s to mid-30s senior players didn't perform to a standard, it doesn't make a lot of sense to blame a system that has changed a great deal since nearly all of those players were participating in it if, indeed, they participated in US Youth Soccer programs at all.

Similarly, the notion that MLS has to change, with the most frequent complaint being the lack of promotion/relegation or the overall level of competition, for the USMNT to progress is similarly absurd. If MLS could magically improve the quality of play on offer within the financial realities that they face then I suspect they'd do it not because it would benefit the USMNT because it would create a better product on the field for them to sell. Likewise, if the crucible of Pro/Rel was THAT important to the development of the attitude necessary to succeed then the revenue implications of the difference between the Premier League and Championship would harden English players enough to lift them to heroic tournament outcomes. Um, not so much.

There are entertainment-related arguments to be made in favor of Pro/Rel and I'm all for it if they can find a way to make it work but don't co-opt this outcome for your Pro/Rel crusade. The logic just doesn't work.

That puts this down to Executive Management and USSF in the person of Sunil Gulati and the managers he has chosen over the past two cycles - Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena. Frankly, things were botched on the Executive Management side at multiple points along the way. Gulati clearly wanted the myth of Klinsmann's transformation of the German program (regardless of how much was achieved at the youth level and by Joachim Low as Klinsmann's deputy).

The experiment had ups and downs and it was clear to most that it had probably run its course at the end of the 2014 World Cup cycle. Instead, Klinsmann was retained and it just didn't work. Gulati paid the price by having to hire a stopgap manager that he was praying would provide a Big Sam-like rescue act. That didn't work either and now Gulati will likely end up paying the price that executives should be expected to pay when the most visible thing under their control is a massive failure.

Finally, we make it to Bruce Arena and his role in the failure. I'm not going to crush him for his team selection because that same side dominated a better Panama team five days previous. What I will crush him for is a tactical failure. It was time to park the bus and leave T&T with a point. Whether it was his tactics or the players he selected not being well-suited to that strategy is something I can't answer. What I can say for sure is that his defenders were regularly caught up the pitch in the first half which speaks to a managerial failure. Falling behind was the one thing that was unacceptable in the situation and that's exactly what happened. Arena has been the most successful American manager but he failed, plain and simple. Fortunately, he was never expected to go beyond the current cycle so there's no need to worry about whether or not he should be held accountable.

Some Overall Conclusions

Management of people isn't an easy thing. It is that much more difficult when the stakes are incredibly high and the results are incredibly public as they are in the Premier League and international soccer. Premier League clubs seem intent on keeping the "Manager", regardless of specific duties, as the focal point of the relationship between the club and its supporters. Before you decide that the manager of your favorite club should be sacked, it is reasonable to look a little deeper to exactly what the manager can and can't control and whether the cause of your frustration falls within their span of control or not. In the case of Bruce Arena, he was put in a difficult position but poured fuel on the fire with his hubris. Craig Shakespeare doesn't appear to have had much of a chance between being underqualified for the job (according to a free market that was hardly beating a path to his door with offers) and those around him at the club making poor personnel decisions since the close of the 2015-16 season (seriously, can we think of one player acquisition that has been an unqualified success?)

As we look at other cases around the Premier League where the manager has been sacked recently or has come under serious scrutiny, it is reasonable to wonder where the blame really lies:

Jurgen Klopp - we really don't know how much say he has over transfer decisions. Knowing this would make it pretty easy to have an opinion on his tenure to date.

- we really don't know how much say he has over transfer decisions. Knowing this would make it pretty easy to have an opinion on his tenure to date. Arsene Wenger - He runs everything and there is no other conclusion than to say that whatever shortcomings exist at Arsenal are on him.

- He runs everything and there is no other conclusion than to say that whatever shortcomings exist at Arsenal are on him. Frank De Boer - At a certain point when executive management is running through managers at a high rate it's hard to conclude that the manager is the problem. No individual manager was to blame for the Sunderland disaster, it was the senior leadership bumbling decision-making at some level that created an environment where success would have been a miracle. People seem to really like Steve Parrish and he's very accessible to the media but at some point you have to point the finger in his direction, don't you? There's no "Process" that bails out crappy Premier League teams if they lose at a breakneck pace like there is in the NBA where owner Josh Harris' 76ers look like they will rebound soon. In the Premier League you just get relegated.

- At a certain point when executive management is running through managers at a high rate it's hard to conclude that the manager is the problem. No individual manager was to blame for the Sunderland disaster, it was the senior leadership bumbling decision-making at some level that created an environment where success would have been a miracle. People seem to really like Steve Parrish and he's very accessible to the media but at some point you have to point the finger in his direction, don't you? There's no "Process" that bails out crappy Premier League teams if they lose at a breakneck pace like there is in the NBA where owner Josh Harris' 76ers look like they will rebound soon. In the Premier League you just get relegated. Ronald Koeman - This is the hardest one to figure this season. Everton recruited Steve Walsh to unearth diamonds in the rough for the Toffees like he did for Leicester City. So far, that process has been pretty woeful. Walsh's Merseyside tenure has seen him recruit well-known Premier League veterans like Yannick Bolasie, Morgan Schneiderlin, Idryssa Gueye, Ashley Williams, Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford, and Michael Keane at significant premiums. Less proven recruits have either not featured (Ademola Lookman and Sandro Ramirez) or underperformed (Davy Klaassen). Hard to see a Riyad Mahrez or an N'Golo Kante in the bunch unless Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Henry Onyekuru or Nikola Vlasic turn into stars. Thus far only Calvert-Lewin has made any impact from that group. That leaves us with Koeman who has come into a club that clearly has a Technical Director calling the shots given what it must have taken to pry Walsh from Leicester City. How much say does Koeman have in the players who arrive? I'm not suggesting that he should but if he and Walsh aren't on the same page then how fair is it to blame Koeman for aging and poorly-matched pieces not producing on the pitch?

- This is the hardest one to figure this season. Everton recruited Steve Walsh to unearth diamonds in the rough for the Toffees like he did for Leicester City. So far, that process has been pretty woeful. Walsh's Merseyside tenure has seen him recruit well-known Premier League veterans like Yannick Bolasie, Morgan Schneiderlin, Idryssa Gueye, Ashley Williams, Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford, and Michael Keane at significant premiums. Less proven recruits have either not featured (Ademola Lookman and Sandro Ramirez) or underperformed (Davy Klaassen). Hard to see a Riyad Mahrez or an N'Golo Kante in the bunch unless Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Henry Onyekuru or Nikola Vlasic turn into stars. Thus far only Calvert-Lewin has made any impact from that group. That leaves us with Koeman who has come into a club that clearly has a Technical Director calling the shots given what it must have taken to pry Walsh from Leicester City. How much say does Koeman have in the players who arrive? I'm not suggesting that he should but if he and Walsh aren't on the same page then how fair is it to blame Koeman for aging and poorly-matched pieces not producing on the pitch? Slaven Bilic - It seems pretty clear that ownership at West Ham is, shall we say, volatile. It's easy to place the blame on Bilic since he's the most visible guy at the club (Twitter handles not-withstanding). Based on what we see on social media it's hard to believe he has a significant voice in building the squad through the transfer market. If he does then any failures should be placed on him. If, as it appears, he doesn't then maybe we should give him credit for keeping this ship afloat rather than crushing him for not taking it to new heights.

Just something to think about as the hot seats start getting hotter for managers across the Premier League.