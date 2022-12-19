Thoughts on Jaguars OT win over Cowboys 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses their thoughts on the Jacksonville Jaguars overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys from Week 15.
Sixth-round EDGE James Houston set a few marks with his sack of Jets QB Zach Wilson in Sunday's win
Seattle's other problem is that the Lions are now one of the hottest teams in the league.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during Sunday's game and how we graded the Bears in their loss against the Eagles.
Four NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
The Cowboys had the game and a playoff berth right where they wanted it, until they didn't. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. “That’s a play you dream about ever since you’re 8 years old, ever since I started playing this game, to be the guy to make a play like that for us to get that win,” said Jenkins, who became the first player in NFL history with 18 tackles and two interceptions in the same game.
From Jaylon Johnson to Cody Whitehair, we're taking a look at the studs and duds in the Bears' Week 15 loss against the Eagles.
For all intents and purposes, Monday night's showdown between the Packers and Rams is an elimination game for the two disappointing NFC teams.
The running backs represented.
Jalen Hurts threw two first-half interceptions as the Eagles got off to a slow start against the Bears. How did he get his teammates back on track?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Long before the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, they lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to an all too familiar injury. Vander Esch had to leave the game with a neck injury and he carried a long history of neck issues into the game. In his postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach [more]
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.