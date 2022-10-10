Thoughts on Giants upset win vs. Packers in London 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss their thoughts on the New York Giants upset win vs. the Green Bay Packers in London.
"GMFB" discuss their thoughts on the New York Giants upset win vs. the Green Bay Packers in London.
The Saints beat the Seahawks on Sunday, but they may be without one of their key special teams players going forward. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, receiver/returner Deonte Harty suffered a turf toe injury during the game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that Harty will seek a second opinion. But Harty appears likely [more]
The New England Patriots focused on shutting down Detroit TE T.J. Hockenson and shut out the Lions in the process
Follow the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Yahoo Sports.
The Giants looked every bit as good as their 4-1 suggests.
Rhule is the first coach fired in 2022
Even #Bills WR Gabe Davis was surprised he went 98 yards vs. the #Steelers:
Who stepped up and who fell flat this week?
“I didn't know if this moment would ever come."
The Rams were dominated at home by the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Matthew Stafford absorbed a nonstop pounding and turned the ball over three times.
The Panthers will have an interim coach on Sunday when they face the Rams after firing Matt Rhule.
The Patriots defense was in shutdown mode on Sunday.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way how seriously some referees take protecting quarterbacks when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The questionable penalty that benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretations of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in a game on a play that didn't seem to warrant a flag.
No. 1 Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M was preserved by a decisive final play DB Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.