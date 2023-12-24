Your thoughts on Fulham v Burnley

Your views banner

We asked you for your thoughts after Fulham took on Burnley in the Premier League.

Here are some of the top comments:

Fulham fans

Jack: Absolute capitulation after we went a goal down. It felt like we forgot where the goal was after that and spent more time going backwards than looking to get back into the game. Some small positives with Iwobi and Bassey continuing to grow into the team, and Cairney showing some teeth to complement his technical ability. But, all in all, not good enough.

Guy: A very flat performance. I felt that Burnley wanted it more. It was a disappointing performance after the great month we have had.

Jeremy: Three word explanation for today’s performance: they were knackered! This game came too soon after Tuesday’s heroics at Everton. I think it’s about time a winter break should be strongly considered. Clubs like ours don’t have the squad depth to cope with seven games in three weeks. Despite today, we should all be proud of what we’ve achieved in 2023.

Burnley fans

Owen: I think given some of the recent performances, today we played really well. Although it took some time to get into the game, we had two great goals and a clean sheet. This win is vital for our season and hopefully we can get a few more and stay up.

Lee: Massive three points! The next two games are horrid so we had to get the maximum today. Hopefully this result will quieten down the "Kompany out" brigade! It's going to be a long hard season but this gives us a little bit of hope.

Alistair: The old cliche, a game of two halves. Same old in the first half but superb in the second! Odobert looks a player and some of these young lads might be finding their feet in the Premier League now. A huge win just when we needed it, with Luton and Sheffield United also getting results. It's getting tight now at the bottom!

Peter: Work rate combined with a good defensive shape and exceptional goalkeeping produced a long overdue win. Vincent seems to have found his strongest team at last. There's just one player I am unhappy with - O'Shea is too slow and a liability in the back four.