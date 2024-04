What are your thoughts on Everton points deduction?

[BBC]

The hearing into Everton's second Premier League profit and sustainability rules breach has been completed with the club receiving a two-point deduction.

It sees the side drop one position in the table to 16th with 27 points, two points ahead of Luton Town in the relegation zone.

What do you make of the outcome Toffees fans? Is it what you expected? How will this impact the remainder of the season?

Let us know your views