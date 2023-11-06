Thoughts on Cowboys-Eagles Week 9 matchup 'GMFB'
"GMFB" share their thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles Week 9 matchup.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
A first-round MLS draft pick and former software engineer, Aubrey isn't your typical NFL rookie at 28 years old.
The Eagles are fighting to remain the only 1-loss team in the NFL.
Because of a confluence of injuries and postseason considerations, Sunday will mark only the second NFL game featuring both Prescott and Hurts.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
The Cowboys' season has been up and down, but they still "belong in the upper echelons" of the NFC, per Jones. So where does that leave them a week before the trade deadline?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
Jorge Martin uncovers three players who had big games in Week 9 and have been great discoveries for fantasy managers.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.