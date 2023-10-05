Thoughts on Clemson win, Virginia Tech predictions from Kassim, Williams | Seminole Script

Welcome to Seminole Script.

Seminole Script will be brought to viewers each Wednesday following the second practice of the week and will be accompanied by a Seminole Script Roundtable.

Democrat writers Ehsan Kassim and Jack Williams talk about all things Florida State football, including final thoughts on the overtime victory over Clemson in Death Valley, a glimpse into Tuesday and Wednesday practices and a look ahead to Saturday's game against Virginia Tech.

The No. 5 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and Hokies (2-3, 1-0) are scheduled to face off at Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. (Broadcast: ABC).

Kassim and Williams share their final thoughts on Clemson, the bye week and look ahead to this week's game in the roundtable below.

Any final thoughts on FSU on the thrilling overtime win against Clemson?

Ehsan Kassim: Even the best teams in the country have to learn how to win ugly on the road, ala Georgia at Auburn last week. The next step for the Seminoles in their "CLIMB" under fourth-year head coach Mike Norvell was to knock off the giant that Clemson is.

Mission accomplished. And in Death Valley, too. It doesn't matter how FSU won that one. It was a gutsy win the program needed to take its next step.

That doesn't mean FSU doesn't have things to work on. Third down offense and defense, as well as the rushing game and how the Seminoles begin games remain issues. However, if this season and the last four years under Norvell and this coaching staff has taught us anything, those adjustments and corrections will be made.

Jack Williams: It wasn't perfect, but it got the job done. The decade-long drought in Death Valley is over. Jordan Travis and Norvell have their win over Clemson. It was a game to remember, for good and bad reasons.

Obviously, the win is a good reason. Outside of that, FSU was limited to just 22 rushing yards, the Seminoles continued to struggle on third-down conversions and the defense had a weak start to the game. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for FSU.

It's a great win, but it's time for the Seminoles to move on.

Is this the game FSU gets its running game going?

Ehsan Kassim: Yes. Sure, the Hokies limited Pittsburgh to 38 rushing yards last week, which includes two sacks for 23 yards. But the Panthers were dealing with some injuries up front and have not been a very strong rush defense this season, the Hokies are still 107th in FBS, allowing 177.6 yards per game on the ground through five games.

Trey Benson is going to be featured in the offense and the Seminoles are going to try and get him going early and often. FSU has played some tough defensive fronts in LSU and Clemson early on, so I think this is going to be a crucial week to get the run game jump started.

Expected a heavy dose of Rodney Hill and more involvement from Lawrance Toafili, as well.

Jack Williams: It needs to be. The fact that the running game is struggling to get going is blood in the water for sharks like Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Duke, Wake Forest, Pitt, Miami, North Alabama and Florida all smell. It has straight-up proven to be a weakness for the Seminoles.

Guys like Benson, Toafili, Hill and even tight end Jaheim Bell have proven that they can run the ball. FSU needs to break things open and run the ball up and down the field all afternoon.

Finally getting the rush going will allow the Seminoles to rise in the polls and play a complete game, something they've also been struggling to do all season as well.

Who is a player FSU needs to key in on to prevent a potential upset scare?

Ehsan Kassim: Quarterback Kyron Drones.

Drones is coming off a five-touchdown performance against the Panthers in a 38-21 victory. He threw for 228 yards and added another 41 on the ground. Against Marshal two weeks prior, he rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU's Jaydon Daniels and Boston College's Thomas Castellanos showed the Seminole's weakness in their defense can be exploited with QB rushes. And once that is exploited, FSU sends an extra man in the box and gets into a zone defense which does not play to the strengths of the secondary, allowing big plays to be made in the passing game.

If FSU can force Drones to become a passer early in the game and make him one-dimensional, it will be positioned well to avoid an upset.

Jack Williams: Antwaun Powell-Ryland. One of the top pass-rush defenders in the country, if the offensive line can't hold him back, he takes out FSU's king, aka Jordan Travis. He logged a 72.6 pass rush grade from PFF in the win against Pitt and a 91.6 grade against Old Dominion.

This is why it is key to get the rushing game going. If Powell-Ryland takes FSU's passing game out of the equation, it will be forced to go to its rushing game. If it is not in good shape and still isn't going, the door is wide open for Virginia Tech to take the game.

Buy or sell: Jordan Travis is a Heisman Trophy candidate through the first five weeks of the season.

Ehsan Kassim: Sell.

Through four games, Travis is 66th in the nation with his 1,028 passing yards and tied for 29th with 10 passing touchdowns. Granted, a lot of college football has played five games with an early bye week for FSU, but his numbers are not at an elite level right now.

What made Travis stand out as a potential Heisman candidate was his improved passing abilities along with his long withstanding ability to scramble. A combination of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and the team's honing in on his rushing has led him to just 23 rushes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Travis had 15 rushes for 83 yards and two touchdowns against rival Florida last year.

Jack Williams: Sell. He has done enough for his team but not enough for himself. His stats aren't bad, completing 74 of 121 passes for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns, however, compared to the competition, he's behind.

USC's Caleb Williams, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix and Texas's Quinn Ewers are all boasting stronger stat lines than Travis. He's doing enough for FSU to win, but he's not doing enough to win the Heisman. He's talked about not being selfish, but he honestly needs to be.

The last time was saw a flashy, Houdini-like performance from Travis was against LSU. Since then, we've seen a more reserved and quieter version of himself. He's playing well, but he needs to break out and stand out if he wants to be a finalist by the end of the year.

What are your predictions?

Ehsan Kassim: Florida State 49, Virginia Tech 20

The Seminoles will score 21 points in the first quarter - including another defensive touchdown - and never look back. Both Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman finish with more than 80 receiving yards and Ja'Khi Douglas in his season debut leads the team with 100 yards.

Benson will finish in triple digits for the first time in rushing yards, with Rodney Hill adding a career-high 65 yards. Backups will play following the first drive in the second half.

Jack Williams: Florida State 45, Virginia Tech 13

I'm going to be optimistic and say that FSU finally gets the run game going. I still think that there's going to be a slow start, up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but I think the offense will start chugging in the second and not look back.

Will this be the complete game FSU is looking for? No. However, the bye week will have proven to be effective and is a step in the right direction. October will be a good month for the Seminoles and it all starts Saturday.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0)

When/where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

