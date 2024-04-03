Your thoughts on Burnley v Wolves

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Tuesday's Premier League game between Burnley and Wolves.

Here are some of your responses:

Burnley fans

Lance: The team tried hard and played some good football. Passing was sloppy on occasion, though, and the marking was poor when we conceded the equaliser. When will Benson get a decent run in the team? He needs more than 10 minutes or so!

Bob: Never a free-kick for the Wolves goal. Can't help thinking that too many decisions are going against us. Really needed the three points but we'll take one and move on to the next... oh yes - Everton.

Jack: If the manager tells the truth against the powers that be they are finished. That's Sean and Kompany. Pace and Kompany out.

Wolves fans

John: Valuable point against a Burnley side fighting for survival. The lack of strikers is clearly an issue and we had to adapt with only a small squad. Gary O'Neil has shown that he has tactical ability and the changes he has been forced to make are admirable. Cunha being back is great news but Dawson returning in defence would be so valuable. Much missed.

George: Apart from missing their injured attackers, Wolves sorely miss Dawson's solid presence in defence. Sa appeared exposed, and he was called several times to make vital blocks. The sooner he returns to the team the better. Cunha's return is most welcome.

Brian: Given the squad is so thin a draw at Burnley is a good result - well done to all the team. It says a lot about the spirit and attitude created by the head coach.