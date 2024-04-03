Your thoughts on Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Tuesday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your responses:

Bournemouth fans

Lee: A ground-out result. Neither team were at their best but the match was for the taking. Bournemouth never gave up, Palace never got started.

Simon: Poor spectacle of a game, totally spoilt by the terrible weather. The Cherries deserved the three points and to do the double over previous bogey team Palace. Praise to all the players for adhering closely to the astute tactics of Iraola to gain the win. Impact substitutions did exactly that. Onwards and upwards please, Cherries! Six points over Easter has been great.

Crystal Palace fans

Paul: A ghastly performance only outdone by the awful weather. Had Palace passed the ball around quicker, sharper and with purpose, and tested the keeper instead of always trying to walk the ball through the congested penalty area, they might have won. But once again, it's all to slow!

Mathew: Same old Palace. Nothing has changed and it feels like Hodgson is still here. It was a waste of time hiring Glasner for a team with no goalscorers. Should have kept Hodgson and got relegated gracefully.

Peter: Palace are heading for relegation. Too many players of the next league down - which they will do OK in next season. Good luck, but get some talent spotters who know the job of a Premier League scout!