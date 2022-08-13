Thoughts from 49ers preseason opener vs. Packers

The 49ers got their preseason off to a strong start with a 28-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

We took notes.

Here they are:

First quarter

– 49ers broadcaster Tim Ryan’s sunglasses tan is in midseason form.

– Oren Burks got the start at linebacker and he made a terrific tackle on a stretch run.

– Trey Lance is wearing loose red sleeves which is a very underrated look.

– Trey Sermon gets the first carry and stutter stepped a little bit before getting to the corner. He looked a little more decisive, but the 49errs would probably like to see him just get to the edge.

– Lance’s first dropback is quickly blown up because rookie right guard Spencer Burford got beat bad. Nice job by the QB though to keep his eyes down field and stay square to throw before taking off for a pickup of six yards.

– Mike McGlinchey got the start. That’s a good sign for his health.

– Lance’s first throw is an easy one on boot action to Ray-Ray McCloud. His second one was complete, but it was a little tall for tight end Ross Dwelley.

– Third-and-9 the 49ers try a deep out to Danny Gray. Lance’s throw was high again, but a nice snag by Gray even though he was out of bounds.

– 3-0, 49ers after a Robbie Gould field goal. Lance got eight snaps on that series, including three throws with one scramble. That should be it for him.

– Safety George Odum was brought in to play special teams and he laid a lick on the second kickoff of the game. That was nice.

– Text from a friend: “(Jordan) Love sucks.” I tend to agree. It would appear the Packers’ backup QB does not excel at professional tackle football.

– Javon Kinlaw is in. That’s a good sign for his health.

– Oof. Zero blitz for the 49ers and Tarvarius Moore got cooked for a TD. That’s not a good rep for him in his first game since January 2021. It’s 7-3, Packers.

– Lance out for a second series. Fascinating.

– Pressure and Lance nearly gets his legs taken out. That was scary. Justin Skule is the new RT and he got flambeed.

– Whewwwww! Third-and-long and Lance drops one in the bucket to Gray for a 76-yard touchdown. Good protection, good throw. The 49ers couldn’t have drawn it up better. 10-7, 49ers.

– Long kick return for the Packers after the TD. That’s way too familiar for the 49ers’ special teams unit.

– Undrafted rookie linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball came up with an interception in the red zone. That was nice work by the Indiana product. He returned it 57 yards to the Packers’ 39 to end the first quarter.

Second quarter

– Wow! Nate Sudfeld’s first play is a 39-yard strike to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. That was fun. It’s 17-7, 49ers.

– Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles can play.

– Drake Jackson is a ridiculous athlete, it turns out.

– Huge play from rookie CB Samuel Womack. He fought hard on a short throw and wound up taking the football away from fellow rookie Romeo Doubs. Womack has a chance to be the slot corner.

– Challenges in preseason should be illegal.

– Ty Davis-Price is in the game at running back. He is enormous.

– CB Ka’dar Hollman is making a case to make the team after starting this one. He’s playing very well.

– It’s hard to watch Drake Jackson move and not think of Aldon Smith. Just built and moves a little bit different.

– Kemoko Turay is dominating when he’s on the field. He should be done playing tonight.

– Womack again! Great debut for the fifth-round cornerback from Toledo. He has two interceptions.

– Robert Nkemdiche is probably too good for this game. The 49ers defensive line is so deep.

– Yikes. Bad rep from Hollman on a 33-yard TD pass to Packers WR Danny Davis. Overall it’s been a strong performance for hhim though.

– More bad looks from the special teams. Returner JaMycal Hasty grabbed a kickoff that was heading out of bounds, then immediately stepped out. That cost the 49ers 35 yards. They cannot have mistakes like that in the regular season.

– Really nice block by McCloud on a quick throw from Sudfeld to Hasty. If McCloud is going to see significant action this year it’s going to require him to be an effective blocker.

– And McCloud fumbles after taking a whack over the middle. Tough way to end a good half for the 49ers’ offense.

Halftime: 49ers 20, Packers 14

Third quarter

– Another zero blitz bites the 49ers. Defensive lineman Alex Barrett got beat in coverage. Really nice touchdown-saving tackle by. Deommodore Lenoir.

– Another good tackle from Lenoir on the edge.

– Shoutout to Dontae Johnson. He’s been around the football a lot.

– Green Bay’s kicker is a person who’s last name is Brkic, which is a good sound to make when describing how far left he missed.

– Tyrion Davis-Price made a nasty cutback that forced a defensive lineman to whiff on a tackle.

– UDFA offensive lineman Jason Poe is acquitting himself well in his first playing time.

– The 49ers linebackers are all over the place. That unit is so good.

– The 49ers reserve offensive line is NOT so good. Nate Sudfeld is under siege every drop back.

– Mitch Wishnowsky: elite lettuce.

Fourth quarter

– 49ers run defense is getting gashed in the second half. That’s concerning for the rest of the preseason.

– Hey a Brock Purdy sighting!

– His first throw has big Nick Mullens energy. A floater to an open WR that hung up long enough for the defender to make the play.

– The second one is complete! It’s honestly funny how much he looks like Mullens. He throws flat-footed though. He needs to step into his throws more.

– Purdy to tight end Tanner Hudson for a touchdown! Mullens jokes aside, that was really well-done by Purdy to find Hudson in the front corner of the end zone while rolling right.

– He followed that with a sweet fade to WR KeeSean Johnson. Those were terrific back-to-back plays from Purdy.

– UDFA RB Jordan Mason makes his first appearance and finds a little room. He might be an NFL-caliber back.

– Clock-management game brazy by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

– 49ers win 28-21! Super Bowl next?

