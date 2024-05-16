'I thought they'd forgotten my name' - Rodgers on Celtic fans

It might have taken a year, but there can be no doubt now that Brendan Rodgers has won over a Celtic support that was polarised on his return last year.

Rodgers was reappointed under a cloud of controversy after leaving mid-season for Leicester City at the end of his first spell in 2019.

But in the post-match celebrations following Wednesday's title-clinching win at Kilmarnock, the away end could be heard in full voice serenading their manager.

Asked about that moment, Rodgers said "it felt really good" to hear it before joking that he "thought they had forgotten my name".

"There was so much stuff in the first six months, it felt a little bit awkward, I have got to be honest," the Celtic boss added.

"And it was awkward for everyone, I think it was a bit surreal. And there was a lot of challenges from a management perspective, a lot of tedious stuff that took place.

"I have never had that before in my career. The challenge was making sure the inner voice of the team was right, no matter all the negativity that has followed the team all the way through.

"The spirit has been key - no winning team doesn't have that."