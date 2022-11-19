Some thought snow storm in WNY looked like Bills logo on radar

The Bills and Browns won’t play in western New York on Sunday. Their Week 11 contest has been moved to Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions.

But before the Bills (6-3), Browns (3-6) and NFL decided a change of scenery was needed, the radar was what all of western New York was staring at.

Maybe it’s just the min of Bills Mafia… but did the radar image look like… the Bills logo?

Some took to social media and decided that yes, it did.

You be the judge:

Does anyone else see the Bills logo?? 🤷‍♀️🤣 https://t.co/AzQ41TmIc8 — Kalli Mariakis ❤️💙🦬 (@kalli_mariakis) November 17, 2022

