We asked for your thoughts after Dundee were beaten 3-1 by St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Brian: We were absolutely abysmal. Bullied off the park, outplayed and outfought. The worst game we have played all season. A top-six finish is great but this was a chance to go one higher and we blew it. Tony Docherty has to improve his management of games, at times it has cost us points.

Gary: Dundee were dire today. From kick-off St Mirren were right at it, we didn’t compete at all and there were no answers from the bench. All the usual flicks and breaks of the ball were absent for us too, it just didn’t click. To be disappointed (at what looks like) a sixth-place finish is something Dees would have gladly taken at the start so I’m not too sad!

Doug: Only one team appeared to want the win badly enough, and unfortunately it wasn’t Dundee. St Mirren out-thought and out-played Dundee for most of the game. Almost every time any of Dundee's flair players got on the ball they were immediately surrounded by three opposition players and promptly lost possession. All in all, it was a shocker.