'We thought this was going to be the time we did it' - McGregor

[PA Media]

Callum McGregor says the "ball just didn't drop" for Scotland in their Euro 2024 loss against Hungary.

Steve Clarke's side missed out on the chance of a historic place in the last 16 with a 1-0 defeat in their final group stage game.

"It's a huge disappointment," McGregor said.

"There was so much hope and expectation, we thought this was going to be the time we did it.

"The players gave everything but sometimes in football the ball just doesn't drop where you need it to drop. That was probably the case tonight.

"The point wasn't enough for us, it would have been a big ask for us to go through on two points. We knew we had to try and win the game. You throw everything at it and you get hit on the counter-attack. That goal was probably irrelevant.

"We've been away from these competitions for a long time. It's building all the time and sometimes you have to suffer disappointment to understand the level.

"We definitely had the confidence and belief we could get the job done. Hungary made it a difficult game, like we knew they would, and they found the moment of quality which we never quite did."