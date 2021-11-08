'I thought it was completely dirty': Panthers' Haason Reddick angry at Patriots' Mac Jones

The Carolina Panthers' Haason Reddick was not mincing words about what he thought was "a dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during Sunday's game.

The play in question took place late in the first quarter when the Panthers' Brian Burns strip-sacked Jones. After the fumble and as a mad scramble for the loose ball took place, Jones grabbed Burns by the ankle. Burns twisted as he attempted to escape Jones' grasp. Burns was slow to get up after the play. Later in the game, Burns hurt his ankle again and did not return. It is unclear whether the two injuries were related.

"I definitely thought it was a dirty play," Reddick said after the game. “I actually saw and witnessed the play as it was happening, as I was running, seeing them over there. First of all, he was trying to trip or kick Burns and then next thing you notice, I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something that the league addresses."

Asked about the play after the game, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said it is legal for players to grab and tug to keep opponents from gathering in a loose ball.

"When the guy's on the ground, you can grab them, you can hold them, pull them away from the ball," Rhule said. "But I'd have to go back and watch the tape to comment on it."

Burns - a first-round selection out of Florida State in 2019 - has 22 sacks in his three NFL seasons.

Brian Burns is taken off the field after getting hunt during the second half against the New England Patriots.

