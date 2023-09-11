'It was as though a new team had been born'

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose

When considering Tottenham's heavily disrupted pre-season schedule - one game cancelled because of monsoon rain and another fixture being fulfilled by a local Singapore side after Roma pulled out - it was hardly an ideal start for Ange Postecoglou.

He then lost talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich on the eve of the opening match at Brentford.

But, as soon as the Spurs team came out on to the pitch on 13 August, it was as though, in an instant, a new team had been born. New leaders in Son Heung-min as captain, with Cristian Romero and James Maddison his deputies.

A new first-choice goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario. The Yves Bissouma who had been so outstanding at Brighton was now replicating that form in a Spurs shirt. Tottenham drew the game, but they had taken a lot more from it.

They then beat Manchester United in a pulsating atmosphere in N17 and followed that up with back-to-back league away wins at Bournemouth and Burnley. Ten points from a possible 12, including three away games. Very impressive stuff, Ange.

Without European football or domestic cup fixtures until 2024, Spurs can focus on one game a week. With this in mind, my pre-season prediction of fifth is looking possible and Spurs should see no reason not to aim even higher.

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro are excelling under Postecoglou's tactics, playing as inverted full-backs who come into the midfield and help overload our opponents. They have both grabbed impressive assists in recent matches.

The attacking, front-foot football has been a joy to watch and supporters are loving Ange ball (Robbie Williams being the latest to join the party).

