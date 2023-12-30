Though stung by the CFP snub, FSU fans rally behind their Seminoles in Orange Bowl vs. UGA

Florida State fans attending Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Georgia say it’s important to support their Seminoles.

Through thick, thin and the College Football Playoff snub.

The No. 5 Seminoles (13-0) sold nearly their entire allotment of 15,000 tickets for the 4 p.m. game against No. 6 Georgia (12-1) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“The truth is, we’re always there for the Noles,” said Tallahassee’s Jeri Damasiewicz, who arrived in South Florida Friday with husband Mike. The couple has attended every FSU game, home and away, this season.

“Nobody thought we’d win the ACC Championship with our third-string quarterback but someone always seems to rise up,” Jeri said. “We will be there through thick and thin.”

FSU football Orange Bowl depth chart

FSU football looks to finish the season undefeated season despite challenges

FSU is focused on finishing out its first undefeated season since it won the national championship in 2013.

The team will have to accomplish that goal without at least 19 players who have opted out of the game and had significant roles during the season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has managed to keep his team mostly together even with 17 scholarship players in the transfer portal, predominately backups. Optouts have appeared to be only injured players.

It has been a difficult month for the FSU program and its fan base.

There are FSU fans still questioning why the team agreed to a bowl invitation after it was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff in favor of one-loss Alabama. Some have also questioned exiting players’ loyalty to the program and university.

Others, however, remain focused on the positive.

FSU could be the last undefeated team from a Power 5 conference if No. 1 Michigan (13-0) and No. 2 Washington (13-0) both lose in the CFP.

“I have seen a lot of posts from so called FSU fans belly aching about our players opting out of bowl game and that we don’t have a chance,” Tallahassee’s Eddie Price, who left for the game Friday, posted on social media.

“News flash, you guys are doing the same thing that the CFP committee did when they left FSU out! Are you only a fan if there is a good chance we win a game? After all this is football and anything can happen!”

Tallahassee’s Sean and Susan Safford brought their youngest daughter and her friend to the bowl game. Sean and Susan were married in late December 2000 and started their honeymoon at the national title Orange Bowl game against Oklahoma.

“This year was an amazing year with so many thrilling moments,” Sean said.

"My son and I were at Clemson when we beat them in overtime. My daughter came with me to Gainesville to watch us pull that game out. 13–0 does not happen very often so the least we could do was come down to the orange bowl And support this historic team. They are special because they are the beginning of another historic run at FSU. Kudos to coach, the entire staff and all the players who made this year amazing.”

FSU enters Orange vs. Georgia as a heavy underdog

FSU enters as a heavy underdog.

The line moved from Georgia by 14½ earlier this week to 20 ½ by Friday after the news that the Seminoles would start Brock Glenn, whose first start came in the 16-6 win over Louisville in the ACC Championship game.

Regardless of the circumstances, FSU fans continue to rally around their Seminoles.

“They have done everything they possibly could to deserve to be playing in the championship and deserve the support of every Seminole fan,” said Tampa’s Cliff Curry, who headed to the game Saturday.

“The players who are playing are the future of our team and I look forward to cheering for them, win or lose.”

Added John Lange, who headed to the game Saturday, of Lakeland:

"The Orange Bowl is still a top-tier (bowl) and this team exceeded all expectations coming into the season to get where they are. This team never quit throughout the season and they deserve all the support we can give them. (I) supported them at the bowl game last year (and most years), along with attendance at the kick-off classic (vs. LSU) and will end this season with a bowl game and a trip to Ireland for kick off (2024).

"Gives (us) a chance to show the outsiders that we support them regardless of what they want have to say."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU fans rally around their undefeated Seminoles in Orange Bowl vs. UGA