Though Kerr says Warriors not ready to shop for new centers, they may have to

The Warriors, according to coach Steve Kerr, have no firm plans to fill the roster vacancy created by the indefinite absence of injured center Marquese Chriss.

“For right now, we’re comfortable with where we are,” Kerr said before tipoff against the pistons in Detroit. “We're going to miss Quese big time.”

Kerr said though he’ll experiment with Eric Paschall at center, the bulk of the minutes will go to rookie James Wiseman and veteran Kevon Looney.

Kerr did, however, indicate that this could change.

“We're fine for now,” he reiterated, “but we'll see where it all goes.”

If the Warriors have serious intention of making the playoffs, reinforcements likely will be needed. Chriss was their best rebounder by far, grabbing one every two minutes. The Warriors have been outrebounded by double digits in each of their first three games, with Chriss coming off the bench the first two but missing the win at Chicago.

If the board-bashing continues, the Warriors may have to revisit this – even after Draymond Green returns.

Here, in alphabetical order, are five free agents – including a wild-card former Warrior – worth evaluating:

Tyson Chandler

He’s 38 years old, hasn’t been a starter since 2017-18 with the Suns and played very sparingly last season with the Rockets. The 7-footer would be an emergency contributor, which is good to have considering Looney’s injury history. He’s a solid locker-room presence and could aid in the development of rookie big man James Wiseman. Chandler has considered retirement but is keeping his options open.

Dewayne Dedmon

He started his NBA career with the Warriors in 2013-14 and spent a lot of time on the Oakland-to-Santa Cruz shuttle due to the G-League affiliation. Dedman, 31, has since played for five other NBA teams, most recently with the Hawks in the final five weeks of last season. The 7-footer’s best asset is rebounding; he averaged a career-high 8.2 in 10 games with Atlanta before the season was suspended.

John Henson

The 6-foot-9 North Carolina product spent seven seasons with the Bucks before being traded to the Cavaliers two years ago and then the Pistons last season. Henson, who turned 30 on Monday, does not have a reliable shot but has been a decent shot-blocker and offensive rebounder but now struggles to find a place in the league.

Joakim Noah

Once a premier defender – the 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year – Noah’s knee issues have relegated him to fringe status. He never had much of a shot, but now he’s 35-year-old with great defensive instincts that lacks the lateral quickness to stay on the floor for extended periods. He spent last season with the Clippers, where he played a total of 50 minutes. He was waived on Dec. 1.

Marreese Speights

He’s the 6-foot-10 wild card. Mo Buckets is playing in China but recently indicated to NBC Sports Bay Area that he’d love another opportunity to play in the NBA, specifically for the Warriors. He was a popular – with fans and teammates – member of the 2014-15 Warriors championship team. A peek at the highlights in China suggests Speights, 33, still shoots a nice 3-ball. He’d operate as a “stretch four.”