'Those were two huge stops': Alliance football's defense helps turn back Niles McKinley

ALLIANCE − The final score doesn’t show how well Alliance's defense played Friday night at Mount Union Kehres Stadium in the Aviators' home opener.

Two fourth-down stops by the Aviator defense in the first half proved to be key to Alliance's 45-28 victory over visiting Niles McKinley.

For the opening quarter and a half, it seemed whoever scored last would win.

Alliance took the opening kickoff, drove downfield, and scored on an 18-yard pass from senior quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg, an Oklahoma recruit, to senior K’Vaughn Davis just six plays into the game.

Alliance's K'Vaughn Davis makes an acrobatic catch vs. Niles McKinley, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Davis had a big night with seven catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns − two through the air and one on a 2-yard run.

Alliance got its first big stop midway through the second quarter as it led 13-7 on fourth-and-1. The entire Aviator defense stopped the Red Dragons' Antuan Gardner short of a first down.

Alliance (2-0) took over and scored on a 15-yard pass from Zurbrugg to sophomore Ravhan Hawkins. The second big stop came with just seconds remaining in the first half on fourth-and-goal, keeping the Dragons out of the end zone.

Alliance's K'Vaughn Davis runs for a touchdown vs. Niles McKinley, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

“Those were two huge stops for us tonight,” said Alliance head coach Tim Goodman. “It looked like early it was going to be a shootout like last year. That stop right before half was the biggest because they were getting the ball coming out of the half. In the second half, our offense just kept coming and we made them chase us, and we were able to put them away at the end. That was really a hard-fought game. (Niles has) some really good football players, and they tested us tonight.”

Goodman knew his team would be challenged.

“They have a heck of a running back who we knew would be a load, and a quarterback that can really throw it, so being able to get that two-touchdown advantage was huge,” Goodman said. “We challenged the defense at halftime to keep after them and get them out of what they are used to doing.”

Alliance football head coach Tim Goodman watches the action against Niles McKinley, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Alliance ran the ball well behind Hawkins and its offensive line.

He rushed 16 times for 67 yards and a score. He also caught a 15-yard pass from Zurbrugg for a score.

“He is only a sophomore, but he stepped up tonight,” Goodman said. “He is a talented kid who works his tail off. We were confident in him. He didn’t have many touches against Lake last week, but we are confident in his abilities.”

Alliance's Ravhan Hawkins, right, catches a touchdown pass defended by N‎iles' Josh McCoy, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Hawkins credited his offensive line for his success.

“I want to give a big shout out to my line,” Hawkins said. “They helped me get through this week. I am only a sophomore and I’m still trying to find my way. They all encouraged me through the game and helped me find my holes. They helped me do this for sure.”

The more he runs, the more at ease he gets.

“The more confidence I get, the more I get into my zone,” he said. “I just want to thank my coaches for trusting me. They have trusted me all year.”

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance football wins home opener, pulls away from Niles McKinley