'If those three want the job, it's a luxury for the club'

[BBC]

Leicester City look to be nearing the end of their hunt for a new manager after reportedly whittling down their targets to Steve Cooper, Graham Potter and Carlos Corberan.

Former Foxes goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell has been giving his thoughts on the final three on the When You're Smiling podcast: "All three of them are top coaches," Stowell said. "They all have their positives.

"Steve Cooper worked on a budget down the road [at the City Ground]. What you have got to do is take out the fact that he worked for Nottingham Forest. For any Leicester fans out there, it should be Steve Cooper 'the coach'.

"He did an amazing job keeping Forest in the Premier League, and that might be the case with Leicester City this season with the [impending] points deduction. He would be working with a squad that is limited in terms of financial restraints.

"What Graham Potter achieved at Brighton [was brilliant], but going to Chelsea is a poisoned chalice - who doesn't get sacked at Chelsea? So you can take that out of the equation.

"What Carlos Corberan has done under Marco Bielsa at Leeds United, and Huddersfield and Olympiakos [is also brilliant].

"These are top-grade managers. They will have gone to the training ground at Seagrave and seen the facilities. The squad is still good enough. The owner, Top [Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha], is an amazing owner to work for.

"If those three want the job, it's a luxury for Leicester City."

Listen to the full BBC Radio Leicester podcast on BBC Sounds