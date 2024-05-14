How About Those Houn Dawgs! #4 Aurora Defeats #1 Monett to Advance to the District Championship

SENECA, MO — The semi-finals of the Class 4 District 11 kicked off this afternoon and #4 Aurora pulled off an upset against #1 Monett winning 11-5 in 10 innings.

Aurora jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held the lead all the way into the bottom of the 7th inning.

Trailing 5-2, Monett fought their way back to tie it at 5-5 to force the game into extras.

After both teams went scoreless in the 8th and 9th innings, Aurora scored 6 runs in the top of the 10th to take an 11-5 lead.

The defense and pitching of the Houn Dawgs took care of the rest.

Jayden Carpenter had a big day at the plate going 3-for-4 with 4 RBI’s. Matthew Cutbirth also had a big day finishing with 3 RBI’s.

Casen Brown, Sean Grease and Brody Seitz each had an RBI in the win.

The pitching of Max Holland and Brown got the job done. Holland went; 5.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts. Brown earned the win after striking out 4 batters in 4.1 innings pitched.

Miles Young, Landyn Brandt and Carson Burtrum had RBI’s in the loss for Monett.

Aiden Clapper finished with 5 strikeouts and Alex Huntress suffered the loss but still ended up with 8 strikeouts.

Aurora advances to the District Championship and face off against Mt. Vernon tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. at Seneca High School.

