'Those who come last are eliminated first': Polish media on Euro exit

A Polish fan sets off pyrotechnics in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Polish media were not surprised by their men's football team becoming the first nation to crash out of Euro 2024.

Having lost their first two games in Group D, they were eliminated from contention for the last 16 because of France's 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

Group positions are decided by head-to-head and with Austria on three points and having beaten the Poles 3-1, the Eagles can only finish bottom.

"Those who come last are eliminated first," wrote the website goal.pl, alluding to the fact the team had only qualified for the tournament via the play-offs and were now the first team to be eliminated.

"The end of hope," wrote the tabloid Fakt while sports newspaper Przeglad Sportowy said: "The Polish national team have lost their last 1% chance."

Poland were hampered by talisman Robert Lewandowski injuring his thigh in a warm-up game. He missed the opening 2-1 loss to the Dutch and was introduced as a second-half substitute against Austria.

"After the game, we realized that it shouldn't have panned out like that," Lewandowski said, referring to the team's reaction to going 2-1 down and not taking enough risks.

"I'm 100% fit. The only risk would have been if I had played from the start (and reaggravated)."

Polish fans set off pyrotechnics in the stands before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Austria's team celebrates in front of the photographers after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion. Michael Kappeler/dpa