Thor's Week 6 ATS Notes

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL), a system I devised for determining line value. Check back Thursday for this week's official plays.

Remember the Cougars?

Houston Cougars (-6.5) vs. Tulane Green Wave (Thursday)

ATL: Houston -8.0

Pray for Dana Holgorsen that this one gets played!

Three previous games have been canceled on Holgo’s Cougars due to COVID-19. This will be Houston’s season opener. Tulane, coming off a bye, is 2-1.

Some good news for Holgo: Teams opening their season against teams that have already played are 21-7-2 ATS (75.0%) this season!

It may seem counter-intuitive, but the fact that Houston hasn’t played yet isn’t a disadvantage. Tulane doesn’t have any game film on the Cougars, and they’ve already put out plenty of their own.

ATL’s early line values

Liberty Flames (-19) vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks

ATL: Liberty -11.9

I’m admittedly a fan of 3-0 Liberty. But this line is objectively inflated.

The Warhawks, 0-4, were more competitive in last week’s 35-30 loss to Georgia Southern than they’ve been all season. ULM may have a player on its hands in sophomore QB Colby Suits, who’s performed admirably behind an awful offensive line (1,043 yards on 63.4% completions and a 6/2 TD/INT through four games).

If this young, unpredictable, unprecedented season has taught us anything, it’s to trust your gut and numbers on underdogs. Period.

Underdogs are 66-43-2 ATS (60.6%) in college football this season. That’s a significant hit rate on a sample size over 100 games.

LSU Tigers (-20.5) vs. Missouri Tigers

ATL: LSU -15.3

LSU announced this week that future NFL defensive linemen Glen Logan, a 3rd-Team All-SEC performer last year, will return to the starting lineup on Saturday after he was held out of the first two games for undisclosed reasons.

The Tigers also may be getting starting LT Dare Rosenthal back after Rosenthal missed last Saturday’s 41-7 win over Vanderbilt. That would be nice, because HC Ed Orgeron deemed starting OG Ed Ingram questionable to play against Missouri.

It’s also worth noting that LSU’s pass defense was much better against Vanderbilt, with future Round 1 CB Derek Stingley Jr. back in the lineup. Stingley missed the Mississippi State game, and LSU got summarily roasted through the air.

ATL believes Missouri is an early-week ATS value. But with LSU having another week to rebuild its identity after having lost a metric ton of talent and coaching brainpower over the offseason, and with Vincent and Logan back, it’s also probably true that ATL might be slightly undervaluing the defending champs.

This is a Saturday night game in Baton Rouge. Without the ability to pack the stadium, that doesn’t mean as much for LSU as it used to. But LSU is aided by the fact that Missouri is on its second-consecutive road trip.

BYU Cougars (-35) vs. UTSA Roadrunners

ATL: BYU -27.7

ATL is showing over a touchdown of line value on UTSA (3-1), which lost its first game but covered last week in a 21-13 loss to UAB.

But the Roadrunners are playing their second consecutive road game in a tough venue, and BYU, which is led by one of the fastest-rising NFL Draft prospects in the nation, QB Zach Wilson, leads the nation in success rate offensively.

Not only that, but UTSA’s limited, run-dominant offense will be awaiting a gameday call on whether starting QB Frank Harris can return from injury.

Ole Miss Rebels (+23.5) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

ATL: Bama -18.0

I’m a fan of this year’s Ole Miss team – they’ll be able to move the ball on any defense. ATL believes the Rebels are getting 5.5 points of line value here, and Alabama, as you know, has struggled at times in Oxford under Nick Saban.

In addition, Alabama hosts Georgia one week from today in one of the regular season’s most anticipated matchups. Will the Tide overlook the Rebels? Even if they don’t, will Saban run up the score on former lieutenant Lane Kiffin?

Will he even get the chance? Kiffin’s Tennessee Volunteers gave Saban’s Crimson Tide the stiffest test they’ve ever gotten from an unranked opponent on the road, with the Vols losing 12-10 in 2009.

Remember our 2020 underdog stat above (69-39-2 ATS)? Home teams are only 50-58-2 ATS (46.3%) in 2020. But home dogs are 22-11-1 ATS (66.6%)! To me, this game is Ole Miss or stay-away. I should note that this line dropped below the 24-point threshold on Tuesday, a sign that sharp bettors have already grabbed Ole Miss shares.

