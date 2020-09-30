Thor's Week 5 ATS Notes

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL), a system I devised for determining line value. Check back Thursday for this week’s official plays.

Wrong team favored?

Air Force Falcons (+7) vs. Navy Midshipmen

ATL: Air Force -1.5

ATL believes the wrong team is favored.

Air Force is opening their season while Navy has already played two games. That would seem to give an enormous preparation edge for Navy.

That’s not how it’s played out early this season, however. Per Brad Powers, teams playing their second game of the season against teams playing their first are 3-14-1 ATS (-7.7 ppg) in 2020. Going all the way back to 2000, teams playing their second game in the above scenario are only 42% ATS.

This seems counter-intuitive. However, it can probably be explained by having current gametape on your opponent while sportsbooks slightly overvalue the team they’ve already seen.

Misleading final scores

UAB Blazers (-20.5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners

ATL: UAB -17.3

UTSA’s 3-0 start is as flimsy as it gets. The Roadrunners snuck by Texas State by three in the opener (43% post-game win expectancy), beat FCS Stephen F. Austin 24-10, and then last week posted the lowest SP+ post-game win expectancy of any team that won (15%) in a fluky two-point win over Middle Tennessee.

UAB’s only loss of the season was a 31-14 setback to Miami. For context, the Hurricanes beat Louisville on the road by 13 and slapped around Florida State by 42 last weekend.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (+7) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

ATL: WKU -11.7

Middle Tennessee, 0-3, is kicking themselves for not putting away UTSA last week. MTSU was thoroughly uncompetitive in blowout losses to Army and Troy to begin the season, but may have turned a slight corner if the close loss doesn’t decimate morale.

WKU is winless, with an understandable 14-point loss to Louisville and a six-point setback against resurgent Liberty last week.

Pittsburgh Panthers (-14) vs. NC State Wolfpack

ATL: Pitt -8.2

Per ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Pittsburgh benefited from almost 16 points of turnover luck in their three-point win over Louisville last Saturday. With a 32% post-game win expectancy in that 23-20 win, SP+ believes Pittsburgh was last weekend’s second-luckiest outright winner.

The Panthers’ resume isn’t terribly impressive for a top-25 outfit. Win over FCS Austin Peay, 11-point win over a bad Syracuse team, fluky win over Louisville.

NC State got annihilated by Virginia Tech last week, but looked solid in the opening-season win over Wake Forest. ATL believes NC State is getting roughly six points of value against the PointsBet line.

Bargain shopping

BYU Cougars (-23.5) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

ATL: BYU -19.1

This line appears a bit bloated. Both teams are 2-0, but BYU has blown out Navy and Troy on television while the Bulldogs beat Southern Miss and an FCS team.

Spotting underdog king Skip Holtz this many points is generally not a good idea.

Georgia Bulldogs (-7) vs. Auburn Tigers

ATL: UGA -2.1

Georgia appears set on turning the offense over to JT Daniels. That’s understandable after the offense sputtered early against Arkansas. But keep in mind that Daniels was only recently medically cleared, and will be playing with new teammates, under a new staff, and in a brand-new offensive scheme.

Even in a vacuum outside of all of that, ATL believes Georgia is getting too much credit, and that this game is closer to a coinflip pick’em scenario.

Hangover?

Mississippi State Bulldogs (-18) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

ATL: MSU -7.5

Mississippi State was the most impressive team in college football last week, with KJ Costello breaking the SEC’s single-game passing yardage record in an upset of defending-champ LSU in Mike Leach’s debut.

That game has artificially blown this line up. ATL believes the Bulldogs should only be around touchdown favorites. Instead, they may be laying close to three touchdowns to the Razorbacks by kickoff on Saturday.

Arkansas played Georgia tough early last week before succumbing to a talent disadvantage in a 37-10 loss.

COVID check

Georgia State Panthers (-2.5) vs. East Carolina Pirates

ATL: GSU -2.2

On Sunday, Georgia State announced that last week’s game against Charlotte was postponed as a result of human error, COVID-19 tests that were read incorrectly. Four tests of players from last Thursday were misread as positive, leading to 17 others being placed in temporary quarantine via contact tracing. All 21 retested on Friday and came back negative. Thursday's swabs were then retested and also came back negative.

