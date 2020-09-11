Thor's Week 2 ATS Picks

Welcome to a fresh season of ATS picks. In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL), calculated through a system I devised for determining line value. You'll see the ATL referenced with each game and throughout the column. Good luck to all in their wagering endeavors this fall!

Coastal Carolina (+6.5) at Kansas

ATL: Coastal Carolina -4

Per Brad Powers, Coastal Carolina holds the largest spring practice advantage over its opening-game foe. While the Chanticleers had 15 practices this spring, the Jayhawks had exactly zero.

My ATL (Adjusted Thor Line) system actually shows Coastal Carolina as a 4-point favorite. Seeing over 10 points of line value in this system is historically rare, and generally involves a player injury later in the season.

In this case, the line just appears to be flat off due to discrepancies of the conference these teams come from, not from a qualitative analysis of the teams themselves.

With star RB Pooka Williams now a junior and boasting two strong senior receivers, Kansas may well be slightly improved in 2020 – they had a full offseason under OC Brett Dearmon, who took over the job with great fanfare mid-season last year and almost orchestrated an upset of Texas – but the Jayhawks are breaking in a new starting quarterback, three new offensive linemen, and will almost assuredly be abysmal on defense again.

Kansas’ recent history in OOC games versus non-marquee opponents doesn’t inspire confidence. Just last year, in this very same game in this very same venue, Coastal Carolina upset Kansas 12-7. The Jayhawks also failed to cover as a 7.5-point favorite over FCS Indiana State, winning 24-17. In 2018, KU lost to FCS Nicholls 26-23 in OT as 6.5-point favorites.

Stylistically, this isn’t the best matchup for the Jayhawks. Coastal Carolina is good at one thing and one thing only: Running the ball (averaged almost 200 rushing YPG last year). KU had a bottom-10 rush defense overall last year and were bottom-30 in SP+ stuff rate.

The Chanticleers return their starting RB and four starting offensive linemen. Consider them a live ‘dog ahead of Saturday’s game, which has a wonky 9p CST kickoff, Les Miles apparently having convinced FS1 to give him the “Pac-12 After Dark” game.

Louisiana (+11.5) at Iowa State

ATL: Iowa State -10.5

My system shows a minimal amount of line value on the Ragin’ Cajuns. More so than a value proposition, I see Louisiana as a tricky stylistic matchup in the opener for the Cyclones.

While Matt Campbell and crew have done wonders to increase the talent level in Ames over the past few years, the Cyclones continue to struggle along the offensive line. Last year, despite having a promising young back in Breece Hall, ISU was bottom-15 in the country in SP+ rushing explosion and bottom-50 in rushing success rate.

Even over the past three-year resurgence of the program – in which ISU went 7-6 or better each campaign – the Cyclones have struggled early. Last year, they began 2-2, needing 3OT to beat FCS Northern Iowa. The year before, 1-3, including a non-cover win against Akron. That regular season ended with a three-point win over Drake as 40.5-point favorites. In 2017, ISU started 2-2.

While the Cyclones always get up for cross-state rival Iowa (a game that won’t be played this year) and Big 12 conference games, they’re 1-3 ATS over the past two years against non-P5 regular season opponents.

If ISU isn’t ready on Saturday, put them on upset alert. Louisiana is one of the best teams in the G5. HC Billy Napier returned after a brief dalliance with Mississippi State, and he’s joined by star senior QB Levi Lewis and RBs Elijah Mitchell and RB Trey Ragas, the latter two of whom are going to play in the NFL.

The Cajuns were one of the nation’s most efficient offenses last year, putting up a school record 37.9 ppg and 494 ypg despite heavy injuries along the offensive line. They were also explosive, ranking top-10 in yards per play. This year, seven starters are back on that side of the ball. The stingy defense also returns seven starters.

ISU QB Brock Purdy must be slowed for ULL to stay within the number, and that feels feasible, because three-quarters of ULL’s Sun Belt-best secondary returns.

UNC (-23) vs. Syracuse

ATL: UNC -21

