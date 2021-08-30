Thor's top win total bets: SEC, ACC, Big 12

Yesterday we ran down my top-3 Big 10 and Pac-12 win total bets. Today, we finish off the Power 5. Later this week, look for my top-10 favorite Week 1 ATS bets and adjusted lines for every game on this weekend's dance card.

All totals below courtesy of PointsBet.

SEC

Auburn Tigers

Returning starters: 15 (8/7)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 2

PointsBet win total: 6.5

Good opportunity to fade an underachieving roster under a new staff looking down the barrel of a murderer’s row schedule. Auburn canned Gus Malzahn and his staff over the offseason and brought in Boise State HC Bryan Harsin to replace him.

Whereas Malzahn didn’t use tight ends or huddle, in the spring and summer, we've seen both under Harsin. The Tigers lost WRs Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz and LB K.J. Britt and S Jamien Sherwood to the NFL Draft. Shaky QB Bo Nix and his leaky offensive line return. Expect defenses to gang up on RB Tank Bigsby all year in the new-look offense.

Out of conference, Auburn has a tough matchup against Penn State (and three scheduled wins). The SEC slate is where the Tigers could really take it on the chin with seven losable games: at LSU, vs Georgia, at Arkansas, vs Ole Miss, at A&M, vs Mississippi State and vs Alabama.

VERDICT: UNDER 6.5 (5-7)

Ole Miss Rebels

Returning starters: 18 (8/10)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 34

PointsBet win total: 7.5

Year 1 of the Lane Kiffin Experience ended 6-5, wuth a wildly entertaining offense that kept the Rebs in games even when the defense couldn’t get stops. The season ended on a high-note with an emphatic upset win over Indiana in the bowl game.

Despite losing WR Elijah Moore, the offense figures to be just as good if not better. That’s because most everyone else is back, most importantly QB Matt Corral. The Rebs averaged 39.2 ppg last year and could threaten 40 in 2021. Remember: Kiffin's first offseason featured limited practices due to COVID. And a note on that win over the Hoosiers: Moore, Yeboah, Braylon Sanders and Jerrion Ealy didn’t play in that game, and Corral still hung 342 yards on a top-35 SP+ defense.

The Rebels’ catch a scheduling break in 2021. It’s conceivable that they could be favored in 10 of 12 games. The only tricky nonconference game is hosting Liberty. If the Rebs win that one, they’ll need only four conference wins to cash. Games against Vandy, Tennessee and Arkansas at home should be get Ole Miss to 7.

If so, Ole Miss would only need to win one game of vs LSU, at Auburn, or at Mississippi State in order to cash. The Rebels are one of my 5-favorite win total bets on the entire board.

Verdict: OVER 7.5 (9-3)

Tennessee Volunteers

Returning starters: 12 (5/7)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 56

PointsBet win total: 6

Tennessee fired HC Jeremy Pruitt following last season’s 3-7 finish. A mass exodus of transfers followed. New HC Josh Heupel has question marks all over the roster. He attempted to answer one on Monday by naming Michigan transfer Joe Milton starter. Outside of the quarterback position, offensive line and the defense in general are weak areas. Roster depth is also a major concern.

The non-con schedule is manageable, with three cupcakes plus Pitt. Let’s call it 3-1. If we give Tennessee the Vandy game, we’re up to four wins. Assuming that’s true, Tennessee would still need to win all three of at Mizzou, vs South Carolina, and vs Kentucky in order to cash. Or two of the three to push. (Because there’s almost no chance the Vols will upset Bama, UGA, Florida or Ole Miss).

I like Heupel long-term, but this seems like a total reset year. Fade Tennessee.

Verdict: UNDER 6 (4-8)

ACC

UNC Tar Heels

Returning starters: 18 (8/10)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 50

PointsBet win total: 9.5

The Tar Heels lost a lot of skill talent off last year’s 8-4 team (RBs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter and WRs Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome). They also lost their best defender (LB Chazz Surratt).

I’m bullish on UNC this year because basically everybody else on the roster is back: UNC ranks No. 21 in CFB Graph’s returning talent index. The most notable returnee, of course, is Heisman hopeful QB Sam Howell.

UNC’s bombs-away offense should keep chugging through the skill losses, because Ty Chandler was imported from Tennessee and a deep stable of flashy young receivers are ready for the prime-time. The only question: Can the shaky OL improve? If it does, you could foresee a scenario where UNC is even more dangerous on offense this fall. The defense, with 10 starters back, is likely to be better.

Importantly, UNC avoids Clemson in conference play and draws Miami at home. It’s a very manageable schedule: in 10 of 12 games, UNC has a 68% SP+ win expectancy or higher. And the other two games are winnable as well: at Notre Dame and vs. Miami.

Verdict: OVER 9.5 wins (10-2)

Virginia Tech Hokies

Returning starters: 15 (8/7)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 52

PointsBet win total: 7.5

I predict that Justin Fuente’s sixth season in Blacksburg will be his last. Naturally, I’m going under 7.5 wins. Fuente badly needed a strong campaign last fall, but a 4-2 start devolved into a 1-4 finish.

After that, starting QB Hendon Hooker transferred to Tennsee and T Christian Darrisaw, S Divine Deablo and RB Khalil Herbert were lost to the draft (DT Jarrod Hewitt and EDGE Justus Reed signed as UDFA).

Virginia Tech ranks No. 110 in CFB Graph’s returning talent index. Last year’s teams had major problems on defense, specifically, and that unit ranks No. 96 in returning production. VT’s D ranked 90th in explosive plays allowed last year. Will that unit be any better?

The offense also is probably going to be less interesting and explosive without Hooker, Herbert and Darrisaw. Oregon castoff QB Braxton Burmeister is now the starter, and he doesn’t have a ton of skill talent to work with. If things start out poorly, the fans could turn on Fuente.

I do see four likely wins on the schedule. But VT likely won't have the firepower to hang with either UNC or Miami. If VT drops those two, the Hokies would need to win four from this list of six to go over: at Boston College, vs Pitt, at Virginia, at Georgia Tech, vs Notre Dame and at West Virginia. There’s a chance Virginia Tech could only be favored in one or two of those games.

Verdict: UNDER 7.5 wins (5-7)

NC State Wolfpack

Returning starters: 20 (10/10)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 48

PointsBet win total: 6.5

The Wolfpack went 8-4 despite losing their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury, and they have 20 starters back. I know the Pack draw North Carolina. Miami and Clemson in ACC play, but this total of 6.5 still feels low.

NT Alim McNeill and OG Joe Sculthorpe are gone (so is QB Bailey Hockman, who replaced Devin Leary as starter following Leary’s injury… I count Leary as a returning starter). Everyone else is back.

I’m giving NCSU four wins for home dates against Furman, Louisiana Tech, USF, Syracuse. That means we only need three more to go over. Those three will likely have to come from this list: vs. Louisville, at Wake Forest, at Boston College, at Florida State and at Mississippi State.

Feels very reasonable to me. NC State over is one of my favorite bets on the entire FBS board.

Verdict: OVER 6.5 wins (8-4)

Big 12

Texas Longhorns

Returning starters: 15 (8/7)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 11

PointsBet win total: 8

Texas axed Tom Herman after last season’s 7-3 finish and brought in Steve Sarkisian. Sark is an offensive genius who may very well work out long-term. But the odd thing about the hire is that offense wasn’t UT’s problem: They’ve had top-10 SP+ units two years running.

The Horns lose QB Sam Ehlinger and the majority of his receiving corps. But RB Bijan Robinson is a star, and the hope is that Sark can turn either Casey Thompson or Hudson Card into a player right away.

Texas’ defense improved last year to fringe top-40 range. Former Washington coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is well respected, but it would be a surprise if this unit surges in Year 1.

If Texas loses away from home to Iowa State and Oklahoma, they’lll have leeway to lose only one more to hit the over. I can’t get that optimistic with a schedule that includes at Arkansas, vs Oklahoma State, vs Louisiana, at WVU and at TCU. Feels like this will be a soft-rebuild year in Austin.

Verdict: UNDER 8 wins (7-5)

Oklahoma Sooners

Returning starters: 15 (7/8)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 51

PointsBet win total: 11

The Sooners are my pick to win the national title. What’s not to love?

Last season, the offense finished No. 3 SP+. QB Spencer Rattler is back and his receiving corps will be better. Oklahoma led the nation in drops and dropped TDs last year, and its WR corps is assuredly going to be improved this coming season after importing Mike Woods and Mario Williams.

The defense finished No. 15 and the special teams finished No. 20. Each could also be better in 2021. DC Alex Grinch will likely be a head coach at this time next year.

With a roster this powerful, Oklahoma didn’t need any scheduling breaks. They got them anyway. Oklahoma plays two cupcakes plus Nebraska in the non-con (so three cupcakes). And in conference play, Oklahoma gets Iowa State in Norman this year. SP+ gives Oklahoma win expectancies of 67%+ in all 12 games.

Verdict: OVER 11 wins (12-0)

TCU Horned Frogs

Returning starters: 18 (10/8)

Phil Steele SOS: No. 33

PointsBet win total: 7.5

Is this the year of TCU’s offensive breakthrough? If so, a team that’s been trading wins and losses for the past three years will once again break into the upper-echelon of the conference.

That’s because TCU’s defense is a sure-thing, year-in and year-out. SP+ has ranked it top-20 for 10 of the last 15 years. This year, it might get some help from the offense. TCU has two future stars in WR Quentin Johnston and RB Zach Evans. QB Max Duggan is an experienced dual-threat, and the offensive line in front of his is very experienced as well.

The heart of TCU’s schedule is extremely difficult: The Frogs must travel to Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Oklahoma. Not ideal. On the flip side, TCU is likely to be favored in eight games: Duquesne, Kansas, SMU, Cal, Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas State and West Virginia.

With a win total of 7.5, we’re OVER if TCU merely takes care of business in those eight games. If they stub their toe in one, the Frogs would just have to beat Texas at home or Oklahoma State on the road to get back to an eight-win projection. This is the conservative view of things. I actually like TCU to win nine games this year.

Verdict: OVER 7.5 wins (9-3)

