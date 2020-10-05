Thor's Thoughts on the Heisman Race

Thor Nystrom

Every Monday this fall, I’ll provide updated Heisman and national title odds from PointsBet along with thoughts on potential angles.

 

Heisman odds

Player Position Team This week Last week
Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson Tigers 400 500
Kyle Trask QB Florida Gators 400 800
Justin Fields QB Ohio State Buckeyes 600 500
D’Eriq King QB Miami Hurricanes 600 500
JT Daniels QB Georgia Bulldogs 1400 1400
Mac Jones QB Alabama Crimson Tide 1400 2400
KJ Costello QB Mississippi State Bulldogs 2000 1000
Shane Buechele QB SMU Mustangs 2000 N/A
Sam Ehlinger QB Texas Longhorns 2500 700
Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma Sooners 2500 1100
Bryce Young QB Alabama Crimson Tide 2500 2500
Ian Book QB Notre Dame Irish 3000 3000
Najee Harris RB Alabama Crimson Tide 3000 3000
Sam Howell QB North Carolina Tarheels 4000 4000
Master Teague III RB Ohio State Buckeyes 4000 4000
Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M Aggies 5000 2500
Myles Brennan QB LSU Tigers 5000 4000
Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama Crimson Tide 5000 5000
DeVonta Smith WR Alabama Crimson Tide 5000 5000
Sean Clifford QB Penn State Nittany Lions 5000 5000
Micale Cunningham QB Louisville Cardinals 6000 1600
John Rhys Plumlee OW Ole Miss Rebels 6000 6000
Bo Nix QB Auburn Tigers 8000 5000
Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota Gophers 10000 10000
Zamir White RB Georgia Bulldogs 10000 10000
Brady White QB Memphis Tigers 10000 10000
Jack Coan QB Wisconsin Badgers 10000 10000
Seth Williams WR Auburn Tigers 10000 10000
Adrian Martinez QB Nebraska Cornhuskers 15000 15000
Shawn Robinson QB Missouri Tigers 15000 15000
JD Spielman WR TCU Horned Frogs 15000 15000
Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland Terrapins 15000 15000
Charlie Brewer QB Baylor Bears 15000 15000
Kadarius Toney OW Florida Gators 15000 15000
Jarrett Guarantano QB Tennessee Volunteers 15000 15000
Hendon Hooker QB Virginia Tech Hokies 15000 15000
Feleipe Franks QB Arkansas Razorbacks 15000 15000
Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State Cowboys 20000 20000
Pooka Williams Jr. RB Kansas Jayhawks 20000 20000
Javian Hawkins RB Louisville Cardinals 20000 N/A
Matt Corral QB Ole Miss Rebels 20000 N/A
Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State Cowboys 25000 N/A

 

  • This week’s biggest mover is Florida QB Kyle Trask, whose Heisman odds were cut in half (from +800 to +400). Trask threw for 268 yards and a 4/1 TD/INT rate in last Saturday’s 38-24 win over South Carolina. Through two games, Trask is averaging 342.0 YPG with a 10/1 TD/INT rate. Florida would likely have to go undefeated in the regular season for Trask to make a Joe Burrow-like run to the trophy.

 

  • Only two other players on the entire board saw their odds slashed this week: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (+500 to +400) and Alabama QB Mac Jones (+2400 to +1400). Each put up big numbers over the weekend. Lawrence's Clemson Tigers blew out Virginia and Jones' Alabama Crimson Tide rolled Texas A&M.

 

  • Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello was among this week’s big losers. He was listed at +1000 following a 623-yard, five-touchdown performance in the upset over defending champions LSU. But after the Bulldogs fell flat over the weekend in a loss to 17-point underdog Arkansas, Costello’s odds doubled from 10-to-1 to 20-to-1 (+2000).
  • Four of the weekend's other big losers: Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond (blowout loss to Alabama), LSU QB Myles Brennan (beat Vanderbilt), Louisville QB Micale Cunningham (bye) and Auburn QB Bo Nix (27-6 loss at Georgia). Mond fell from +2500 to +5000, Brennan from +4000 to +5000 -- seemingly a delayed reaction to the fallout from LSU's loss to Mississippi State -- Cunningham from +1600 to +6000, and Nix from +5000 to +8000. None are serious Heisman contenders.

 

  • Georgia QB JT Daniels continues to be listed at +1400 despite the fact that he hasn’t played this season. Stetson Bennett IV (unlisted) led the Bulldogs to the win over Auburn. For all practical purposes, Daniels has already been eliminated from consideration.

 

  • Wisconsin QB Jack Coan (+10000) had no shot of winning the Heisman in the first place. But that's now official after Cohn injured his foot in practice last week and was deemed out indefinitely. It's likely that hyped redshirt freshman QB Graham Mertz will open the season as the Badgers' starter. Mertz may never give the job back.

 

  • This week, PointsBet added SMU QB Shane Buechele to its board for the first time this season. Buechele’s debuts tied for the seventh-lowest Heisman odds on the board. Buechele threw for 474 yards and three TD with no interceptions in a 30-27 win over Memphis. Through four games, Buechele is averaging 1.5 more yards per attempt and is completing almost seven-percent more of his passes than he did last year (3,929 yards, 34/10 TD/INT). 

 

  • Buechele leads the NCAA with 1,326 passing yards through SMU’s 4-0 start. But no matter the stats Buechele ends up posting, even if SMU runs the table, he faces steep odds of winning the Heisman. BYU’s Ty Detmer was the last non-P5 player to win the Heisman, way back in 1990. The year before, 1989, is the last time we had a Heisman winner from a team currently in the G5 (Houston’s Andre Ware).

 

  • Three other new names were added to the PointsBet board this week in addition to Buechele: Louisville RB Javian Hawkins (+20,000), Ole Miss QB Matt Corral (+20,000) and Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders (+25,000). 

 

  • Sanders’ addition is odd, in that he missed his second straight start this past week against Kansas and has zero chance of winning the award. Hawkins, coming off a bye, still ranks in the top-10 of the FBS in rushing yards. But a running back for a team that is already 1-2 is DOA for Heisman consideration. Corral threw for 320 yards and a 4/0 TD/INT rate while leading Ole Miss with 51 rushing yards in an upset win over Kentucky last weekend. If the Rebels were a contender, he’d be worth a dart throw -- but they’re not.

 

  • PointsBet does not offer a “Field” option. Which is a little unfortunate, because there are a few good players that are still not listed. The best might be Florida TE Kyle Pitts, who has a ridiculous 12-227-6 line through two games. Even if he keeps some semblance of that pace up, Pitts is a true longshot. Only two tight ends have ever won the Heisman. Larry Kelley was the award’s second-ever winner, in 1936, and Leon Hart won the award in 1949. 

 

 

  • PointsBet doesn’t yet offer any candidates from the Pac-12 conference.

 

  • While the Pac-12 doesn’t have many viable darkhorse preseason candidates (with the exception perhaps of USC QB Kedon Slovis), the Big 10 certainly does. And it’s the Big 10 that offers some of the best values on the board right now. Ohio State QB Justin Fields’ season hasn’t yet started, but he dropped from +500 to +600 this week. If he stays healthy, Fields has a better shot at the trophy than Trask (+400), and probably a better shot than anyone else in CFB not named Trevor Lawrence. Last week, Lawrence (+400) and Fields were tied at +500 odds.

 

  • Miami QB D’Eriq King was also listed at +500 last week. Like Fields, King fell to +600 this week. Through no fault of his own, as the Hurricanes were on bye.

 

  • Projecting forward, the winner of this week's Clemson-Miami game will dictate next week's Heisman frontrunner. If Miami springs the upset, King could drop from +600 to as low as +300. Of course, Clemson is favored by -14.5. If the Tigers hold serve, and Lawrence plays well, he should drop from +400 to the +250 or +300 neighborhood. Now's the time to bet Lawrence or King if you have a strong feeling about the outcome of that game, one way or the other. The winner may not have better odds the rest of the season as they do now.

 

Games of note this weekend:

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 UNC

No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss

Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame

Missouri at No. 17 LSU

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

 