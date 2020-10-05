Thor's Thoughts on the Heisman Race

Projecting forward, the winner of this week's Clemson-Miami game will dictate next week's Heisman frontrunner. If Miami springs the upset, King could drop from +600 to as low as +300. Of course, Clemson is favored by -14.5. If the Tigers hold serve, and Lawrence plays well, he should drop from +400 to the +250 or +300 neighborhood. Now's the time to bet Lawrence or King if you have a strong feeling about the outcome of that game, one way or the other. The winner may not have better odds the rest of the season as they do now.