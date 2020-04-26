Thor's Snap Draft Grades

Easy to see why Kliff Kingsburg looked so relaxed in his magazine-spread War Room. Top to bottom, from unicorn defensive chess piece Isaiah Simmons on down to local Tazmanian Devil RB Eno Benjamin, the Cardinals got fabulous value at positions of need. Bravo.

Reports of the Falcons loving Terrell came to fruition – so kudos, I suppose, to them on getting their guy. I’d quibble a bit with the value, same as with the Day 3 guys (and I liked Walker). It was also odd that Atlanta chose not to address its EDGE need whatsoever.

It feels like I give the Ravens the same grade every year. But dang if they didn’t do it again. Getting huge values in Queen and Madubuike to fill crucial needs almost seemed unfair.

The Bills didn’t have many picks, but boy did they make them count. A.J. Epenesa is a first-round player who people overthought, causing him to drop to the middle of the second and, in essence, allow the Bills to recoup the first-rounder they shipped to Minny for Stefon Diggs. Moss was an awesome value, and Buffalo got two of the better Day 3 offensive values in Fromm and Hodgins.

Solid, workmanlike draft for Matt Rhule’s new regime in the Queen City. If the Panthers had exercised the sense to take Isaiah Simmons over Derrick Brown – which seems especially curious in hindsight after they spent every pick on defense, including bringing in Rhule’s old Baylor disruptive NT Bravvion Roy, but didn’t touch the linebacking need – I would have given them an “A.”

I wasn’t a fan of the Kmet pick – particularly in lieu of the fact that the NFL en masse panned this TE class and a similar (superior?) talent like Adam Trautman was available more than 60 picks later – and I thought both seventh-rounders were air-mailed. But the Johnson pick is larceny if his shoulder is sound, and Chicago snagged good value with its trio of fifth-rounders.

I can nitpick the Tee Higgins pick a bit – I thought better receivers were on the board – but Cincy slayed the rest of this draft. Getting the linebacking trio of Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey for a third, fourth and seventh is some nifty thrift shopping.

Elliott and Bryant were both super inspiring picks. Wills was a necessary one. The rest of the class I could have taken or left.

Last year in this column, I gave the Cowboys an “F.” Boy did they roar back with vengeance! Steal after steal after steal, starting with CeeDee Lamb. Only minor quibble could be that they didn’t take a safety, but Diggs could potentially get a look there, so you can’t exactly nitpick that as an oversight either. Well done.

Jeudy was such a coup. And Muti is going to be a Round 6 steal if his lower-half cooperates. Outside of that, lots of athleticism and shiny names, some of whom Denver may have been wise to eschew for further emphasis on the infrastructure positions.

The Okudah pick made sense, of course, and I loved the Okwara and Cephus selections. Outside of that, I didn’t get it. The Lions had too many holes to use a premium pick like 2.35 on a running back … and then they turn around and use a fifth-rounder on (another) receiving back? And then there were the reaches.

The Jordan Love pick was bizarre, organizationally – but at least the value was there. The issue with the rest of the class is that the Packers reached time and time again – curiously, not once for a receiver, an acute need amid the deepest receiver class in memory.

This grade doesn’t even account the draft equity that Bill O’Brien punted in trades. The stuff he kept he invested in a non-inspiring way, vacillating between mediocre athletes with some flashy tape and an undersized corner.

I liked Indy’s first two picks, and I’m not even going to criticize the Eason pick, even though I’ve been comping him to Hackenberg 2.0 since the summer. Those three were at least acceptable values. The rest of the class were a series of reaches, outside of the Windsor pick.

I didn’t love what Jacksonville did late, but man did I love what they did early. Henderson and Chaisson were no-doubt picks at positions of need. Laviska Shenault is going to go down as a huge second-round steal. Ben Bartch and Josiah Scott were both big-time fourth-round steals. The grade would be a bit higher, except I thought the Jags got a little cute late with their excess of picks.

I’m not the biggest fan of drafting first-round running backs, admittedly. But if you’re going to do it, you ought to be a pass-happy team with a quarterback who has a history tossing it to runners. The Chiefs are bringing in one of the best receiving backs we’ve seen the past few years. After that, Kansas City injected some serious athleticism into its defense with Gay and Sneed.

You can nitpick Herbert and Murray’s games, but both are established studs who have low bust potential. Nothing exciting the rest of the way, but the Chargers got solid value.

Van Jefferson felt like a reach in a situation where the Rams had limited equity and the receiving class was so stacked that guys like Quintez Cephus and K.J. Hill were going in Rounds 5 and 7, respectively. I also think the Rams would have been better served addressing its problematic offensive line earlier. But the rest of the picks were solid values, and Cam Akers sure is intriguing.

I don’t understand the Raiders. Just like last year, I hated what they did early and loved what they did late. I hated the Arnette pick, and scratched my head a little at taking Ruggs over Lamb and Jeudy. Basically liked the rest of them. The Amik Robertson pick in particular is highway robbery if his body holds up.

Bravo to the Dolphins for playing the media like fiddles with the Justin Herbert smokescreens, and for taking the superior player in Tua. I absolutely adored one of their other picks: Curtis Weaver, a fifth-round steal. The rest of the class, for me, left a lot to be desired from a value perspective, considering the war chest of picks Miami was sitting on.

This is how it’s done, folks. Rick Spielman badly needed a strong draft with his team in transition, and he enjoyed a banner three-day process. Things were going so well for the Vikings that Mike Zimmer’s hunting lodge became a secondary star of the telecast. By my chart, the Vikes walked away from this draft with three first-round values, a second-rounder, two thirds, three fifths and a seventh. That they all happened to be awesome scheme fits at positions of need? Quarantine looked good on Minny.

Far be it from me to flunk a Patriots draft, but it felt like Belichick’s dog was the one submitting the picks. Dugger is old and making a massive leap up in competition with technical and processing areas of his game to address, Uche doesn’t have a position, Jennings is limited, and all the late guys are role players at best. And they didn’t take a QB. Is… Sensei Bill really Tanking for Trevor?

Reminds me of last year: Not many picks, but really good value.

Strong stuff here by Gettleman. He threw a bit of a curveball with the first tackle, but I’m not going to argue with that – he popped the cleanest left tackle projection, and the guy with the best collegiate career against the best competition of the big-four. Strong value from there. Loved mid- and late-round values like Peart and Coughlin. Good work.

The board fell really well for the Jets, starting with Becton skipping down to 1.11. That continued with Denzel Mims unexpectedly being available at 3.68. The two third-rounders unearthed immediate secondary and EDGE help in the form of Ashtyn Davis and Jabari Zuniga.

Really strong stuff. Reagor is a fun pick, Hurts was a fine value where he was taken, K’Von is a bonanza of a sleeper, and some very real value may have been unearthed late on Day 3 with John Hightower, Prince Tega Wanogho, Casey Toohill and crew, depending on Prince’s knee and the translation of the other two athlete’s games.

If you understood what Pittsburgh was doing, fill me in.

I give up with the Seahawks. Things have gotten so weird that not only do I anticipate bizarre first-round picks – and we got one with Jordyn Brooks, an egregious, indefensible reach – but anticipate the vulnerable reaction of the 12th Man faithful to it. This year, an odd twist when Janice Brooks went on a Thursday night Twitter vengeance tour against draft writers with the temerity to do their jobs by proffering opinions on the selection. Keep doing you, Seattle. We’ll keep doing us.

I found it a bit odd that the 49ers didn’t address its secondary. Loved the Kinlaw pick. Otherwise, I thought they hit the ball down the fairway.

Not as though Tampa Bay needed any favors after the offseason it has had, but boy did the Bucs get it. Starting with Tristan Wirfs’ stunning slide to 1.13, and continuing to Antoine Winfield’s availability at 2.45. From there, Tampa addressed the rest of its primary needs with solid value. The Golden Boy has brought a Midas Touch south.

The Titans showed up and punched the clock, with a predictable quasi-reach in Wilson, a nice value play in Fulton, and a forgettable cast of characters assembled from there.

Strong stuff, here, starting with the decision to stay put to draft “The Predator” Chase Young. Washington then shot the moon on upside plays with Gibson, Charles, Gandy-Golden, et al, but they did so in appropriate value slots. I particularly loved the Gandy-Golden pick.