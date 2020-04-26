Thor's Snap Draft Grades
Pick
Name
Position
Rk
SPARQ
RAS
Comp
Ht
Wt
1.8
LB1
4
~98
10
Mega Derwin James
6'4
238
3.72
Josh Jones
OT5
23
44.7
7.24
Bobby Massey
6'5
319
4.114
DL10
95
---
6.52
6'5
330
4.131
DL14
151
---
5.4
6'2
308
6.202
LB21
178
32.3
6.76
James Laurinaitis
6'2
237
7.222
RB8
96
72.3
6.28
5'9
207
Easy to see why Kliff Kingsburg looked so relaxed in his magazine-spread War Room. Top to bottom, from unicorn defensive chess piece Isaiah Simmons on down to local Tazmanian Devil RB Eno Benjamin, the Cardinals got fabulous value at positions of need. Bravo.
1.16
CB6
30
86
9.69
6'1
195
2.47
DL6
49
---
3.97
6'3
303
3.78
iOL2
72
66.6
9.06
6'4
307
4.119
LB17
156
56.4
8.67
Josh Kaddu
6'3
230
4.134
S22
297
---
---
6'0
208
7.228
P6
NR
---
---
---
5'10
196
Reports of the Falcons loving Terrell came to fruition – so kudos, I suppose, to them on getting their guy. I’d quibble a bit with the value, same as with the Day 3 guys (and I liked Walker). It was also odd that Atlanta chose not to address its EDGE need whatsoever.
1.28
LB2
22
83.8
8.1
Thomas Davis
6'0
229
2.55
JK Dobbins
RB5
77
---
---
Domanick Williams
5'9
209
3.71
DL3
38
---
9.18
6'2
293
3.92
WR15
99
68.2
8.24
5'10
200
3.98
LB9
85
77.2
9.55
6'3
247
3.106
iOL11
164
17.7
6.17
6'5
331
4.143
iOL9
154
56.5
8.6
6'4
315
5.170
DL23
255
---
---
6'2
305
6.201
WR25
205
---
3.99
5'11
201
7.219
S10
130
25.7
2.91
Todd Scott
5'10
207
It feels like I give the Ravens the same grade every year. But dang if they didn’t do it again. Getting huge values in Queen and Madubuike to fill crucial needs almost seemed unfair.
2.54
EDGE2
17
15.1
4.3
6'5
275
3.86
RB6
86
27.6
3.17
5'9
223
4.128
WR21
141
38.9
7.11
6'2
216
5.167
QB6
84
22.4
2.55
6’2
219
6.188
K2
244
---
---
Cairo Santos
5'11
185
6.207
WR17
113
70.7
7.04
6'4
210
7.239
CB27
197
30.1
4.38
Mackenzie Alexander
6'0
187
The Bills didn’t have many picks, but boy did they make them count. A.J. Epenesa is a first-round player who people overthought, causing him to drop to the middle of the second and, in essence, allow the Bills to recoup the first-rounder they shipped to Minny for Stefon Diggs. Moss was an awesome value, and Buffalo got two of the better Day 3 offensive values in Fromm and Hodgins.
1.7
DL2
12
32.9
6.09
6'4
326
2.38
EDGE4
32
---
---
Ziggy Ansah
6'5
266
2.64
S3
46
~99
9.97
6'3
221
4.113
Troy Pride Jr.
CB16
106
47.5
8.17
ShelDon Brown
5'11
193
5.152
Kenny Robinson Jr.
S9
123
---
---
Morgan Burnett
6'1
202
6.184
DL26
298
---
---
6'1
332
7.221
CB31
238
68.9
8.51
6'0
192
Solid, workmanlike draft for Matt Rhule’s new regime in the Queen City. If the Panthers had exercised the sense to take Isaiah Simmons over Derrick Brown – which seems especially curious in hindsight after they spent every pick on defense, including bringing in Rhule’s old Baylor disruptive NT Bravvion Roy, but didn’t touch the linebacking need – I would have given them an “A.”
2.43
TE3
78
77.4
9.22
Kyle Rudolph
6'6
262
2.50
CB4
24
64.3
8.44
William Jackson III
6'0
193
5.155
EDGE16
137
---
---
6'3
261
5.163
CB23
170
94.1
8.73
Kevin White
5'10
191
5.173
WR29
221
66.3
7.17
5'10
176
7.226
OT35
367
---
---
6'4
307
7.227
iOL48
NR
---
---
---
6'5
315
I wasn’t a fan of the Kmet pick – particularly in lieu of the fact that the NFL en masse panned this TE class and a similar (superior?) talent like Adam Trautman was available more than 60 picks later – and I thought both seventh-rounders were air-mailed. But the Johnson pick is larceny if his shoulder is sound, and Chicago snagged good value with its trio of fifth-rounders.
1.1
QB1
1
---
---
Tony Romo
6'3
221
2.33
WR10
56
---
4.2
Mike Williams
6'4
216
3.65
Logan Wilson
LB7
67
60.8
8.98
6'2
241
4.107
LB5
51
---
---
Maurice Alexander
6'1
224
5.147
EDGE14
121
---
---
Jordan Jenkins
6'4
268
6.180
OT16
168
75.3
8.21
6'4
302
7.215
LB14
132
---
---
Austin Calitro
6'0
235
I can nitpick the Tee Higgins pick a bit – I thought better receivers were on the board – but Cincy slayed the rest of this draft. Getting the linebacking trio of Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey for a third, fourth and seventh is some nifty thrift shopping.
1.10
OT3
14
72.0
8.35
Jason Peters
6'4
312
2.44
S4
55
---
---
Marcus Williams
6'2
213
3.88
DL5
48
22.0
7.25
6'4
302
3.97
LB13
128
70.0
8.08
6'3
229
4.115
TE1
57
14.7
5.16
6'5
243
5.160
iOL15
222
18.5
6.58
6'0
302
6.187
WR26
210
~99
9.83
6'2
212
Elliott and Bryant were both super inspiring picks. Wills was a necessary one. The rest of the class I could have taken or left.
1.17
WR1
7
70.5
7.64
6'2
198
2.51
CB7
34
---
---
6'1
205
3.82
DL4
45
---
5.72
6'2
304
4.123
CB18
131
92.4
9.75
6'1
205
4.146
iOL5
90
---
---
Stefen Wisniewski
6'3
314
5.179
EDGE11
101
11.2
5.1
6'3
257
7.231
QB23
352
---
---
6'2
211
Last year in this column, I gave the Cowboys an “F.” Boy did they roar back with vengeance! Steal after steal after steal, starting with CeeDee Lamb. Only minor quibble could be that they didn’t take a safety, but Diggs could potentially get a look there, so you can’t exactly nitpick that as an oversight either. Well done.
1.15
WR2
8
21.8
6.38
Odell Beckham
6'1
193
2.46
WR11
59
---
---
5'9
178
3.77
CB14
97
66.5
9.52
6'0
200
3.83
iOL7
110
60.8
7.91
6'3
312
3.95
DL11
109
---
8.59
6'2
309
4.118
TE8
139
---
---
6'5
258
5.178
LB18
160
8.6
5.4
Kenny Young
6'3
238
6.181
iOL3
81
---
---
6'3
315
7.252
WR51
400
89.4
9.52
6'2
209
7.254
EDGE20
167
52.9
8.73
6'4
251
Jeudy was such a coup. And Muti is going to be a Round 6 steal if his lower-half cooperates. Outside of that, lots of athleticism and shiny names, some of whom Denver may have been wise to eschew for further emphasis on the infrastructure positions.
1.3
CB1
5
~99
9.56
6'1
205
2.35
D’Andre Swift
RB2
54
59.8
8.22
5'8
212
3.67
EDGE6
50
---
---
Lance Johnstone
6'4
252
3.75
iOL13
182
54.5
6.38
Jake Grove
6'3
306
4.121
iOL10
157
---
---
Oday Oboushi
6'6
317
5.166
WR22
163
48.9
4.62
6'1
202
5.172
RB39
401
---
---
5'8
182
6.197
DL22
245
---
---
6'1
318
7.235
DL35
404
---
---
6'2
287
The Okudah pick made sense, of course, and I loved the Okwara and Cephus selections. Outside of that, I didn’t get it. The Lions had too many holes to use a premium pick like 2.35 on a running back … and then they turn around and use a fifth-rounder on (another) receiving back? And then there were the reaches.
1.26
QB4
26
75.5
9.09
6’4
224
2.62
RB7
91
96.7
9.84
Brandon Jacobs
6'0
247
3.94
TE13
218
58.4
7.62
6'2
242
5.175
LB29
246
---
---
BJ Goodson
6'3
240
6.192
iOL27
351
---
---
6'4
306
6.208
iOL25
343
14.5
5.05
6'4
297
6.209
Simon Stepaniak
iOL31
403
---
---
6'4
313
7.236
S52
NR
---
---
---
6'1
204
7.242
EDGE21
190
61.0
8.88
6'4
263
The Jordan Love pick was bizarre, organizationally – but at least the value was there. The issue with the rest of the class is that the Packers reached time and time again – curiously, not once for a receiver, an acute need amid the deepest receiver class in memory.
2.40
DL7
53
29.4
7.85
6'3
290
3.90
EDGE13
114
20.6
5.84
6'3
263
4.126
OT18
188
38.9
7.43
6'8
311
4.141
CB19
144
90.3
8.67
5'10
187
5.171
WR31
247
27.3
6.2
6'2
198
This grade doesn’t even account the draft equity that Bill O’Brien punted in trades. The stuff he kept he invested in a non-inspiring way, vacillating between mediocre athletes with some flashy tape and an undersized corner.
2.34
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR8
40
85.7
9.19
6'4
223
2.41
RB1
47
89.9
9.55
5'10
226
3.85
S13
184
---
---
Kurt Coleman
5'11
187
4.122
QB8
126
16.7
5.32
Hackenberg 2.0
6’6
231
5.149
iOL16
226
66.7
9.62
6'4
306
6.193
DL15
169
35.6
8.73
R.J. McIntosh
6'4
290
6.211
CB61
NR
---
---
---
5'10
170
6.212
WR34
267
85.3
8.67
Brian Quick
6'4
225
6.213
LB37
319
---
---
6'0
221
I liked Indy’s first two picks, and I’m not even going to criticize the Eason pick, even though I’ve been comping him to Hackenberg 2.0 since the summer. Those three were at least acceptable values. The rest of the class were a series of reaches, outside of the Windsor pick.
1.9
CJ Henderson
CB2
13
~95
10
6'0
204
1.20
EDGE3
18
---
---
Andre Carter
6'3
254
2.42
WR4
19
---
7.18
6'1
227
3.73
DL12
119
26.0
7.16
Pat Sims
6'3
320
4.116
OT11
79
---
---
Riley Reiff
6'6
309
4.137
CB15
103
---
---
5'9
185
4.140
LB24
211
29.1
4.84
Andre Smith
6'0
234
5.157
S15
201
90.9
9.44
Aric Morris
5'10
215
5.165
WR24
193
---
---
Malcom Floyd
6'6
222
6.189
QB11
241
---
---
6'6
224
6.206
Tyler Davis
TE40
NR
---
---
---
6'4
243
7.223
CB67
NR
---
---
---
5'8
177
I didn’t love what Jacksonville did late, but man did I love what they did early. Henderson and Chaisson were no-doubt picks at positions of need. Laviska Shenault is going to go down as a huge second-round steal. Ben Bartch and Josiah Scott were both big-time fourth-round steals. The grade would be a bit higher, except I thought the Jags got a little cute late with their excess of picks.
1.32
RB3
60
68.4
5.56
Maurice Jones-Drew
5'7
207
2.63
Willie Gay Jr.
LB6
61
98.1
9.68
Thomas Howard
6'1
243
3.96
OT12
104
---
---
Dion Hawkins
6'6
315
4.138
CB12
88
~98
9.55
6'1
191
5.177
EDGE30
282
---
---
Darryl Johnson
6'2
257
7.237
CB41
379
---
---
6'1
202
I’m not the biggest fan of drafting first-round running backs, admittedly. But if you’re going to do it, you ought to be a pass-happy team with a quarterback who has a history tossing it to runners. The Chiefs are bringing in one of the best receiving backs we’ve seen the past few years. After that, Kansas City injected some serious athleticism into its defense with Gay and Sneed.
1.6
QB3
9
91.6
9.69
Josh Allen+
6’6
236
1.23
LB4
37
~94
9.93
6'2
241
4.112
RB14
155
46.5
8.41
5'11
212
5.151
WR33
254
88.7
9.64
6'0
224
6.186
S11
140
34.4
5.64
5'10
201
7.220
WR23
181
18.9
3.77
6'0
196
You can nitpick Herbert and Murray’s games, but both are established studs who have low bust potential. Nothing exciting the rest of the way, but the Chargers got solid value.
2.52
RB4
66
54.1
9.31
5'10
217
2.57
WR20
133
---
---
Stevie Johnson
6'1
200
3.84
EDGE7
65
---
---
6'5
262
3.104
S8
102
64.9
8.31
Reggie Nelson
5'11
202
4.136
TE6
115
50.7
7.98
6'4
245
6.199
S20
270
27.9
5.37
6'2
203
7.234
LB23
208
---
---
Casey Matthews
6'1
227
7.248
Samuel Sloman
K3
436
---
---
5'8
198
7.250
iOL24
335
70.7
9.53
Deion Calhoun
6'2
314
Van Jefferson felt like a reach in a situation where the Rams had limited equity and the receiving class was so stacked that guys like Quintez Cephus and K.J. Hill were going in Rounds 5 and 7, respectively. I also think the Rams would have been better served addressing its problematic offensive line earlier. But the rest of the picks were solid values, and Cam Akers sure is intriguing.
1.12
Henry Ruggs III
WR3
15
~99
9.66
5'11
188
1.19
CB11
83
---
---
5'11
195
3.80
WR14
94
---
---
5'11
204
3.81
WR16
105
---
---
James Jones
6'3
212
3.100
LB10
112
93.9
9.97
6'2
227
4.109
iOL8
135
---
---
6'4
321
4.139
CB10
70
---
---
Chris Harris
5'8
187
I don’t understand the Raiders. Just like last year, I hated what they did early and loved what they did late. I hated the Arnette pick, and scratched my head a little at taking Ruggs over Lamb and Jeudy. Basically liked the rest of them. The Amik Robertson pick in particular is highway robbery if his body holds up.
1.5
QB2
2
---
---
Steve Young
6’0
217
1.18
OT7
35
83.3
9.38
6'5
322
1.30
CB8
42
66.3
8.74
Kareem Jackson
5'10
198
2.39
iOL4
89
---
---
Lake Tomlinson
6'5
325
2.56
DL8
63
23.9
6.22
Jared Odrick
6'6
311
3.70
BranDon Jones
S12
175
---
---
Patrick Chung
5'11
198
4.111
iOL20
273
11.4
5.21
6'3
337
5.154
EDGE19
161
21.4
9.4
6'4
275
5.164
EDGE5
44
---
7.13
Jabaal Sheard
6'2
265
6.185
LS
NR
---
---
---
6'3
229
7.246
WR37
295
78.1
3.06
Joshua Cribbs
5'9
194
Bravo to the Dolphins for playing the media like fiddles with the Justin Herbert smokescreens, and for taking the superior player in Tua. I absolutely adored one of their other picks: Curtis Weaver, a fifth-round steal. The rest of the class, for me, left a lot to be desired from a value perspective, considering the war chest of picks Miami was sitting on.
1.22
WR5
20
81.8
9.84
6'1
202
1.31
CB5
27
47.1
8.34
5'10
191
2.58
OT6
28
91.7
9.93
Brian O’Neill
6'6
311
3.89
CB9
52
15.4
4.58
Josh Jackson
6'2
188
4.117
EDGE22
200
52.6
8.31
6'5
258
4.130
DL9
80
48.3
8.55
6'4
289
4.132
LB8
82
---
---
6'3
231
5.169
CB21
153
94.9
8.07
5'11
197
5.176
WR44
353
81.4
8.09
5'11
203
6.203
OT26
283
---
---
6'6
308
6.205
S16
215
70.5
7.64
5'11
209
7.225
EDGE18
158
32.7
7.26
Chris Kelsay
6'3
264
7.244
Nate Stanley
QB9
171
34.2
6.31
6’4
235
7.249
S19
265
---
---
Walt Aikins
6'2
213
7.253
iOL45
NR
---
---
---
6'2
295
This is how it’s done, folks. Rick Spielman badly needed a strong draft with his team in transition, and he enjoyed a banner three-day process. Things were going so well for the Vikings that Mike Zimmer’s hunting lodge became a secondary star of the telecast. By my chart, the Vikes walked away from this draft with three first-round values, a second-rounder, two thirds, three fifths and a seventh. That they all happened to be awesome scheme fits at positions of need? Quarantine looked good on Minny.
2.37
S7
75
~99
9.86
6'1
217
2.60
EDGE8
76
---
---
6'1
245
3.87
EDGE15
134
---
---
6'2
256
3.91
TE4
93
31.9
6.27
Alge Crumpler
6'3
257
3.101
Dalton Keene
TE11
194
80.1
9.32
6'4
253
5.159
K
NR
---
---
---
6'3
234
6.182
iOL17
231
66.7
9.62
Floyd Womack
6'2
344
6.195
OT23
248
30.0
3.89
Bobby Evans
6'4
308
6.204
LB60
NR
---
---
---
5'11
231
7.230
iOL43
NR
---
---
---
6'2
285
Far be it from me to flunk a Patriots draft, but it felt like Belichick’s dog was the one submitting the picks. Dugger is old and making a massive leap up in competition with technical and processing areas of his game to address, Uche doesn’t have a position, Jennings is limited, and all the late guys are role players at best. And they didn’t take a QB. Is… Sensei Bill really Tanking for Trevor?
1.24
iOL1
39
77.5
8.93
6'3
307
3.74
LB3
33
0.6
8.75
6'2
238
3.105
TE2
68
66.9
8.29
6'5
255
7.240
QB26
380
---
---
Taysom-ey?
6'5
237
Reminds me of last year: Not many picks, but really good value.
1.4
OT2
10
53.8
8.22
Russell Okung
6'5
315
2.36
S2
36
20.3
7.31
Malcolm Jenkins
6'0
201
3.99
OT9
69
66.7
9.0
D'Brickashaw Ferguson
6'6
318
4.110
CB20
147
---
6.3
5'10
195
5.150
iOL14
183
8.6
6.53
Ted Larsen
6'4
310
6.183
Cameron Brown
LB19
166
45.7
7.88
6'5
233
7.218
LB15
143
~85
9.86
6'3
236
7.238
LB41
385
---
---
6'0
219
7.247
CB44
398
---
---
Joshua Holsey
5'11
199
7.255
LB55
NR
---
---
---
6'2
235
Strong stuff here by Gettleman. He threw a bit of a curveball with the first tackle, but I’m not going to argue with that – he popped the cleanest left tackle projection, and the guy with the best collegiate career against the best competition of the big-four. Strong value from there. Loved mid- and late-round values like Peart and Coughlin. Good work.
1.11
OT4
16
---
9.78
6'7
364
2.59
WR6
25
94.6
9.78
DJ Chark
6'3
207
3.68
S5
58
---
---
Tyvon Branch
6'1
202
3.79
EDGE9
87
~85
9.74
6'3
264
4.120
RB11
138
51.3
6.73
5'11
216
4.125
QB10
202
22.8
---
6'3
213
4.129
OT22
242
12.3
3.42
Marshall Newhouse
6'4
308
5.158
CB13
92
---
---
Aaron Williams
6'1
202
6.191
P1
206
---
---
Shane Lechler
5'11
198
The board fell really well for the Jets, starting with Becton skipping down to 1.11. That continued with Denzel Mims unexpectedly being available at 3.68. The two third-rounders unearthed immediate secondary and EDGE help in the form of Ashtyn Davis and Jabari Zuniga.
1.21
WR7
31
93.3
7.48
5'11
206
2.53
QB5
64
95.6
9.6
Ricky Rubio
6'1
222
3.103
LB12
127
84.5
9.01
Wesley Woodyard
6'0
228
4.127
S6
71
96.8
9.4
5'11
210
4.145
OT17
173
67.4
8.8
6'4
306
5.168
WR19
124
74.3
9.05
6'1
189
6.196
LB25
214
64.2
7.87
Perry Riley
6'1
235
6.200
WR28
216
49.2
7.37
Zach Pascell
6'0
185
6.210
OT10
74
---
---
6'5
308
7.233
LB22
196
94.3
9.41
6'4
250
Really strong stuff. Reagor is a fun pick, Hurts was a fine value where he was taken, K’Von is a bonanza of a sleeper, and some very real value may have been unearthed late on Day 3 with John Hightower, Prince Tega Wanogho, Casey Toohill and crew, depending on Prince’s knee and the translation of the other two athlete’s games.
2.49
WR12
62
~98
10
6'4
238
3.102
EDGE17
142
52.7
8.11
6'3
248
4.124
Anthony McFarland
RB13
152
18.3
6.15
5'8
208
4.135
iOL18
257
---
---
6'4
310
6.198
S17
223
52.8
6.54
5'10
220
7.232
Carlos Davis
DL24
259
---
9.61
6'2
313
If you understood what Pittsburgh was doing, fill me in.
1.27
LB11
118
---
---
Al Wilson
6'0
240
2.48
EDGE12
111
---
---
6'4
267
3.69
iOL6
100
---
---
Shaq Mason
6'2
327
4.133
TE7
136
18.0
5.96
6'7
252
4.144
RB16
165
40.3
5.66
5'10
217
5.148
EDGE10
98
71.7
8.92
Jason Babin
6'3
264
6.214
WR45
360
68.7
8.1
6'0
197
7.251
TE12
203
47.2
7.62
Pharoah Brown
6'5
248
I give up with the Seahawks. Things have gotten so weird that not only do I anticipate bizarre first-round picks – and we got one with Jordyn Brooks, an egregious, indefensible reach – but anticipate the vulnerable reaction of the 12th Man faithful to it. This year, an odd twist when Janice Brooks went on a Thursday night Twitter vengeance tour against draft writers with the temerity to do their jobs by proffering opinions on the selection. Keep doing you, Seattle. We’ll keep doing us.
1.14
DL1
11
---
---
Richard Seymour
6'5
324
1.25
WR9
41
89.4
8.62
6'0
205
5.153
OT19
189
17.1
4.04
Kyle Murphy
6'6
306
6.190
TE15
234
42.5
7.36
6'5
244
7.217
WR30
228
8.4
2.58
6'2
215
I found it a bit odd that the 49ers didn’t address its secondary. Loved the Kinlaw pick. Otherwise, I thought they hit the ball down the fairway.
1.13
OT1
6
99.1
9.74
Bryan Bulaga
6'5
320
2.45
S1
29
81.8
8.71
5'9
203
3.76
RB12
148
35.3
6.85
5'10
214
5.161
Tyler Johnson
WR18
116
---
---
6'1
206
6.194
DL17
191
---
9.55
6'1
308
7.241
LB34
284
44.4
7.04
Tyler Nielsen
6'2
236
7.245
RB23
249
67.4
8.11
5'8
188
Not as though Tampa Bay needed any favors after the offseason it has had, but boy did the Bucs get it. Starting with Tristan Wirfs’ stunning slide to 1.13, and continuing to Antoine Winfield’s availability at 2.45. From there, Tampa addressed the rest of its primary needs with solid value. The Golden Boy has brought a Midas Touch south.
1.29
OT8
43
67.6
6.6
Phil Loadholt
6'6
350
2.61
CB3
21
69.4
7.79
5'11
197
3.93
RB10
122
---
9.57
5'10
203
5.174
DL13
145
37.8
7.46
6'2
297
7.224
QB12
258
86.3
9.12
Josh Johnson
6'3
215
7.243
CB70
NR
---
---
---
5'11
188
The Titans showed up and punched the clock, with a predictable quasi-reach in Wilson, a nice value play in Fulton, and a forgettable cast of characters assembled from there.
1.2
EDGE1
3
---
---
Julius Peppers
6'5
264
3.66
RB9
107
83.3
9.45
6'0
228
4.108
OT13
120
---
---
Charles Leno
6'4
321
4.142
WR13
73
57.0
6.72
6'4
223
5.156
iOL12
172
5.6
1.4
Daniel Kilgore
6'3
309
5.162
LB27
236
67.7
7.56
5'11
224
7.216
S18
240
65.7
8.58
6'1
206
7.229
EDGE23
207
66.0
9.01
Duwuane Smoot
6'4
265
Strong stuff, here, starting with the decision to stay put to draft “The Predator” Chase Young. Washington then shot the moon on upside plays with Gibson, Charles, Gandy-Golden, et al, but they did so in appropriate value slots. I particularly loved the Gandy-Golden pick.