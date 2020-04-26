Thor's Snap Draft Grades

Thor Nystrom
Rotoworld

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.8

Isaiah Simmons

LB1

4

~98

10

Mega Derwin James

6'4

238

3.72

Josh Jones

OT5

23

44.7

7.24

Bobby Massey

6'5

319

4.114

Leki Fotu

DL10

95

---

6.52

A’Shawn Robinson

6'5

330

4.131

Rashard Lawrence

DL14

151

---

5.4

Akeem Spence

6'2

308

6.202

Evan Weaver

LB21

178

32.3

6.76

James Laurinaitis

6'2

237

7.222

Eno Benjamin

RB8

96

72.3

6.28

Devin Singletary

5'9

207

 

Easy to see why Kliff Kingsburg looked so relaxed in his magazine-spread War Room. Top to bottom, from unicorn defensive chess piece Isaiah Simmons on down to local Tazmanian Devil RB Eno Benjamin, the Cardinals got fabulous value at positions of need. Bravo.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.16

A.J. Terrell

CB6

30

86

9.69

Pierre Desir

6'1

195

2.47

Marlon Davidson

DL6

49

---

3.97

Breeland Speaks

6'3

303

3.78

Matt Hennessy

iOL2

72

66.6

9.06

Corey Linsley

6'4

307

4.119

Mykal Walker

LB17

156

56.4

8.67

Josh Kaddu

6'3

230

4.134

Jaylinn Hawkins

S22

297

---

---

D.J. Swearinger

6'0

208

7.228

Sterling Hofrichter

P6

NR

---

---

---

5'10

196

 

Reports of the Falcons loving Terrell came to fruition – so kudos, I suppose, to them on getting their guy. I’d quibble a bit with the value, same as with the Day 3 guys (and I liked Walker). It was also odd that Atlanta chose not to address its EDGE need whatsoever.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.28

Patrick Queen

LB2

22

83.8

8.1

Thomas Davis

6'0

229

2.55

JK Dobbins

RB5

77

---

---

Domanick Williams

5'9

209

3.71

Justin Madubuike

DL3

38

---

9.18

Kenny Clark

6'2

293

3.92

Devin Duvernay

WR15

99

68.2

8.24

Hakeem Nicks

5'10

200

3.98

Malik Harrison

LB9

85

77.2

9.55

Germaine Pratt

6'3

247

3.106

Tyre Phillips

iOL11

164

17.7

6.17

Ty Nsekhe

6'5

331

4.143

Ben Bredeson

iOL9

154

56.5

8.6

Joe Dahl

6'4

315

5.170

Broderick Washington Jr.

DL23

255

---

---

Andrew Billings

6'2

305

6.201

James Proche

WR25

205

---

3.99

Hunter Renfrow

5'11

201

7.219

Geno Stone

S10

130

25.7

2.91

Todd Scott

5'10

207

 

It feels like I give the Ravens the same grade every year. But dang if they didn’t do it again. Getting huge values in Queen and Madubuike to fill crucial needs almost seemed unfair.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

2.54

A.J. Epenesa

EDGE2

17

15.1

4.3

Trey Flowers

6'5

275

3.86

Zack Moss

RB6

86

27.6

3.17

Kareem Hunt

5'9

223

4.128

Gabriel Davis

WR21

141

38.9

7.11

Quincy Adeboyejo

6'2

216

5.167

Jake Fromm

QB6

84

22.4

2.55

Chase Daniel

6’2

219

6.188

Tyler Bass

K2

244

---

---

Cairo Santos

5'11

185

6.207

Isaiah Hodgins

WR17

113

70.7

7.04

Geronimo Allison

6'4

210

7.239

Dane Jackson

CB27

197

30.1

4.38

Mackenzie Alexander

6'0

187

 

The Bills didn’t have many picks, but boy did they make them count. A.J. Epenesa is a first-round player who people overthought, causing him to drop to the middle of the second and, in essence, allow the Bills to recoup the first-rounder they shipped to Minny for Stefon Diggs. Moss was an awesome value, and Buffalo got two of the better Day 3 offensive values in Fromm and Hodgins.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.7

Derrick Brown

DL2

12

32.9

6.09

Kris Jenkins

6'4

326

2.38

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE4

32

---

---

Ziggy Ansah

6'5

266

2.64

Jeremy Chinn

S3

46

~99

9.97

Adrian Amos

6'3

221

4.113

Troy Pride Jr.

CB16

106

47.5

8.17

ShelDon Brown

5'11

193

5.152

Kenny Robinson Jr.

S9

123

---

---

Morgan Burnett

6'1

202

6.184

Bravvion Roy

DL26

298

---

---

Deadrin Senat

6'1

332

7.221

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

CB31

238

68.9

8.51

Kendall Sheffield

6'0

192

 

Solid, workmanlike draft for Matt Rhule’s new regime in the Queen City. If the Panthers had exercised the sense to take Isaiah Simmons over Derrick Brown – which seems especially curious in hindsight after they spent every pick on defense, including bringing in Rhule’s old Baylor disruptive NT Bravvion Roy, but didn’t touch the linebacking need – I would have given them an “A.”

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

2.43

Cole Kmet

TE3

78

77.4

9.22

Kyle Rudolph

6'6

262

2.50

Jaylon Johnson

CB4

24

64.3

8.44

William Jackson III

6'0

193

5.155

Trevis Gipson

EDGE16

137

---

---

Roy Robertson-Harris

6'3

261

5.163

Kindle Vildor

CB23

170

94.1

8.73

Kevin White

5'10

191

5.173

Darnell Mooney

WR29

221

66.3

7.17

Paul Richardson

5'10

176

7.226

Arlington Hambright

OT35

367

---

---

Takoby Cofield

6'4

307

7.227

Lachavious Simmons

iOL48

NR

---

---

---

6'5

315

 

I wasn’t a fan of the Kmet pick – particularly in lieu of the fact that the NFL en masse panned this TE class and a similar (superior?) talent like Adam Trautman was available more than 60 picks later – and I thought both seventh-rounders were air-mailed. But the Johnson pick is larceny if his shoulder is sound, and Chicago snagged good value with its trio of fifth-rounders.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.1

Joe Burrow

QB1

1

---

---

Tony Romo

6'3

221

2.33

Tee Higgins

WR10

56

---

4.2

Mike Williams

6'4

216

3.65

Logan Wilson

LB7

67

60.8

8.98

Nick Kwiatkoski

6'2

241

4.107

Akeem Davis-Gaither

LB5

51

---

---

Maurice Alexander

6'1

224

5.147

Khalid Kareem

EDGE14

121

---

---

Jordan Jenkins

6'4

268

6.180

Hakeem Adeniji

OT16

168

75.3

8.21

T.J. Clemmings

6'4

302

7.215

Markus Bailey

LB14

132

---

---

Austin Calitro

6'0

235

 

I can nitpick the Tee Higgins pick a bit – I thought better receivers were on the board – but Cincy slayed the rest of this draft. Getting the linebacking trio of Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey for a third, fourth and seventh is some nifty thrift shopping.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.10

Jedrick Wills

OT3

14

72.0

8.35

Jason Peters

6'4

312

2.44

Grant Delpit

S4

55

---

---

Marcus Williams

6'2

213

3.88

Jordan Elliott

DL5

48

22.0

7.25

Kawann Short

6'4

302

3.97

Jacob Phillips

LB13

128

70.0

8.08

Ramik Wilson

6'3

229

4.115

Harrison Bryant

TE1

57

14.7

5.16

George Kittle

6'5

243

5.160

Nick Harris

iOL15

222

18.5

6.58

Joey Hunt

6'0

302

6.187

Donovan Peoples-Jones

WR26

210

~99

9.83

Charone Peake

6'2

212

 

Elliott and Bryant were both super inspiring picks. Wills was a necessary one. The rest of the class I could have taken or left.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.17

CeeDee Lamb

WR1

7

70.5

7.64

DeAndre Hopkins

6'2

198

2.51

Trevon Diggs

CB7

34

---

---

James Bradberry

6'1

205

3.82

Neville Gallimore

DL4

45

---

5.72

Timmy Jernigan

6'2

304

4.123

Reggie Robinson II

CB18

131

92.4

9.75

Josh Shaw

6'1

205

4.146

Tyler Biadasz

iOL5

90

---

---

Stefen Wisniewski

6'3

314

5.179

Bradlee Anae

EDGE11

101

11.2

5.1

Jeremiah Attaochu

6'3

257

7.231

Ben DiNucci

QB23

352

---

---

Connor Shaw

6'2

211

 

Last year in this column, I gave the Cowboys an “F.” Boy did they roar back with vengeance! Steal after steal after steal, starting with CeeDee Lamb. Only minor quibble could be that they didn’t take a safety, but Diggs could potentially get a look there, so you can’t exactly nitpick that as an oversight either. Well done.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.15

Jerry Jeudy

WR2

8

21.8

6.38

Odell Beckham

6'1

193

2.46

KJ Hamler

WR11

59

---

---

Tavon Austin

5'9

178

3.77

Michael Ojemudia

CB14

97

66.5

9.52

Tre Flowers

6'0

200

3.83

Lloyd Cushenberry

iOL7

110

60.8

7.91

Chase Roullier

6'3

312

3.95

McTelvin Agim

DL11

109

---

8.59

Tanzel Smart

6'2

309

4.118

Albert Okwuegbunam

TE8

139

---

---

Mark Andrews

6'5

258

5.178

Justin Strnad

LB18

160

8.6

5.4

Kenny Young

6'3

238

6.181

Netane Muti

iOL3

81

---

---

Will Hernandez

6'3

315

7.252

Tyrie Cleveland

WR51

400

89.4

9.52

Ashton Dulin

6'2

209

7.254

Derrek Tuszka

EDGE20

167

52.9

8.73

James Cowser

6'4

251

 

Jeudy was such a coup. And Muti is going to be a Round 6 steal if his lower-half cooperates. Outside of that, lots of athleticism and shiny names, some of whom Denver may have been wise to eschew for further emphasis on the infrastructure positions.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.3

Jeffrey Okudah

CB1

5

~99

9.56

Marshon Lattimore

6'1

205

2.35

D’Andre Swift

RB2

54

59.8

8.22

Dalvin Cook

5'8

212

3.67

Julian Okwara

EDGE6

50

---

---

Lance Johnstone

6'4

252

3.75

Jonah Jackson

iOL13

182

54.5

6.38

Jake Grove

6'3

306

4.121

Logan Stenberg

iOL10

157

---

---

Oday Oboushi

6'6

317

5.166

Quintez Cephus

WR22

163

48.9

4.62

Justin Blackmon

6'1

202

5.172

Jason Huntley

RB39

401

---

---

Dexter McCluster

5'8

182

6.197

John Penisini

DL22

245

---

---

Greg Gaines

6'1

318

7.235

Jashon Cornell

DL35

404

---

---

Youhanna Ghaifan

6'2

287

 

The Okudah pick made sense, of course, and I loved the Okwara and Cephus selections. Outside of that, I didn’t get it. The Lions had too many holes to use a premium pick like 2.35 on a running back … and then they turn around and use a fifth-rounder on (another) receiving back? And then there were the reaches.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.26

Jordan Love

QB4

26

75.5

9.09

Colin Kaepernick

6’4

224

2.62

AJ Dillon

RB7

91

96.7

9.84

Brandon Jacobs

6'0

247

3.94

Josiah Deguara

TE13

218

58.4

7.62

Kahale Warring

6'2

242

5.175

Kamal Martin

LB29

246

---

---

BJ Goodson

6'3

240

6.192

Jon Runyan

iOL27

351

---

---

Jake Fisher

6'4

306

6.208

Jake Hanson

iOL25

343

14.5

5.05

Lamont Gaillard

6'4

297

6.209

Simon Stepaniak

iOL31

403

---

---

Jordan Roos

6'4

313

7.236

Vernon Scott

S52

NR

---

---

---

6'1

204

7.242

Jonathan Garvin

EDGE21

190

61.0

8.88

Kemoko Turay

6'4

263

 

The Jordan Love pick was bizarre, organizationally – but at least the value was there. The issue with the rest of the class is that the Packers reached time and time again – curiously, not once for a receiver, an acute need amid the deepest receiver class in memory.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

2.40

Ross Blacklock

DL7

53

29.4

7.85

Maliek Collins

6'3

290

3.90

Jon Greenard

EDGE13

114

20.6

5.84

Shaq Lawson

6'3

263

4.126

Charlie Heck

OT18

188

38.9

7.43

Tyler Roemer

6'8

311

4.141

John Reid

CB19

144

90.3

8.67

Bobby McCain

5'10

187

5.171

Isaiah Coulter

WR31

247

27.3

6.2

Allen Hurns

6'2

198

 

This grade doesn’t even account the draft equity that Bill O’Brien punted in trades. The stuff he kept he invested in a non-inspiring way, vacillating between mediocre athletes with some flashy tape and an undersized corner.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

2.34

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR8

40

85.7

9.19

Kenny Golladay

6'4

223

2.41

Jonathan Taylor

RB1

47

89.9

9.55

Nick Chubb

5'10

226

3.85

Julian Blackmon

S13

184

---

---

Kurt Coleman

5'11

187

4.122

Jacob Eason

QB8

126

16.7

5.32

Hackenberg 2.0

6’6

231

5.149

Danny Pinter

iOL16

226

66.7

9.62

Joe Thuney

6'4

306

6.193

Robert Windsor

DL15

169

35.6

8.73

R.J. McIntosh

6'4

290

6.211

Isaiah Rodgers

CB61

NR

---

---

---

5'10

170

6.212

Dezmon Patmon

WR34

267

85.3

8.67

Brian Quick

6'4

225

6.213

Jordan Glasgow

LB37

319

---

---

Jeff Allison

6'0

221

 

I liked Indy’s first two picks, and I’m not even going to criticize the Eason pick, even though I’ve been comping him to Hackenberg 2.0 since the summer. Those three were at least acceptable values. The rest of the class were a series of reaches, outside of the Windsor pick.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.9

CJ Henderson

CB2

13

~95

10

Marcus Peters

6'0

204

1.20

K'Lavon Chaisson

EDGE3

18

---

---

Andre Carter

6'3

254

2.42

Laviska Shenault

WR4

19

---

7.18

JuJu Smith-Schuster

6'1

227

3.73

DaVon Hamilton

DL12

119

26.0

7.16

Pat Sims

6'3

320

4.116

Ben Bartch

OT11

79

---

---

Riley Reiff

6'6

309

4.137

Josiah Scott

CB15

103

---

---

Avonte Maddox

5'9

185

4.140

Shaquille Quarterman

LB24

211

29.1

4.84

Andre Smith

6'0

234

5.157

Daniel Thomas

S15

201

90.9

9.44

Aric Morris

5'10

215

5.165

Collin Johnson

WR24

193

---

---

Malcom Floyd

6'6

222

6.189

Jake Luton

QB11

241

---

---

Ryan Mallett

6'6

224

6.206

Tyler Davis

TE40

NR

---

---

---

6'4

243

7.223

Chris Claybrooks

CB67

NR

---

---

---

5'8

177

 

I didn’t love what Jacksonville did late, but man did I love what they did early. Henderson and Chaisson were no-doubt picks at positions of need. Laviska Shenault is going to go down as a huge second-round steal. Ben Bartch and Josiah Scott were both big-time fourth-round steals. The grade would be a bit higher, except I thought the Jags got a little cute late with their excess of picks.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.32

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB3

60

68.4

5.56

Maurice Jones-Drew

5'7

207

2.63

Willie Gay Jr.

LB6

61

98.1

9.68

Thomas Howard

6'1

243

3.96

Lucas Niang

OT12

104

---

---

Dion Hawkins

6'6

315

4.138

L'Jarius Sneed

CB12

88

~98

9.55

Marvell Tell

6'1

191

5.177

Mike Danna

EDGE30

282

---

---

Darryl Johnson

6'2

257

7.237

Thakarius Keyes

CB41

379

---

---

Brandon Facyson

6'1

202

 

I’m not the biggest fan of drafting first-round running backs, admittedly. But if you’re going to do it, you ought to be a pass-happy team with a quarterback who has a history tossing it to runners. The Chiefs are bringing in one of the best receiving backs we’ve seen the past few years. After that, Kansas City injected some serious athleticism into its defense with Gay and Sneed.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.6

Justin Herbert

QB3

9

91.6

9.69

Josh Allen+

6’6

236

1.23

Kenneth Murray

LB4

37

~94

9.93

Deion Jones

6'2

241

4.112

Joshua Kelley

RB14

155

46.5

8.41

John Kelly

5'11

212

5.151

Joe Reed

WR33

254

88.7

9.64

Cody Latimer

6'0

224

6.186

Alohi Gilman

S11

140

34.4

5.64

Taylor Rapp

5'10

201

7.220

K.J. Hill

WR23

181

18.9

3.77

DaeSean Hamilton

6'0

196

 

You can nitpick Herbert and Murray’s games, but both are established studs who have low bust potential. Nothing exciting the rest of the way, but the Chargers got solid value.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

2.52

Cam Akers

RB4

66

54.1

9.31

Mark Ingram

5'10

217

2.57

Van Jefferson

WR20

133

---

---

Stevie Johnson

6'1

200

3.84

Terrell Lewis

EDGE7

65

---

---

Montez Sweat

6'5

262

3.104

Terrell Burgess

S8

102

64.9

8.31

Reggie Nelson

5'11

202

4.136

Brycen Hopkins

TE6

115

50.7

7.98

Vance McDonald

6'4

245

6.199

Jordan Fuller

S20

270

27.9

5.37

Miles Killebrew

6'2

203

7.234

Clay Johnston

LB23

208

---

---

Casey Matthews

6'1

227

7.248

Samuel Sloman

K3

436

---

---

Jason Sanders

5'8

198

7.250

Tremayne Anchrum

iOL24

335

70.7

9.53

Deion Calhoun

6'2

314

 

Van Jefferson felt like a reach in a situation where the Rams had limited equity and the receiving class was so stacked that guys like Quintez Cephus and K.J. Hill were going in Rounds 5 and 7, respectively. I also think the Rams would have been better served addressing its problematic offensive line earlier. But the rest of the picks were solid values, and Cam Akers sure is intriguing.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.12

Henry Ruggs III

WR3

15

~99

9.66

Tyreek Hill

5'11

188

1.19

Damon Arnette

CB11

83

---

---

Jourdan Lewis

5'11

195

3.80

Lynn Bowden

WR14

94

---

---

Randall Cobb

5'11

204

3.81

Bryan Edwards

WR16

105

---

---

James Jones

6'3

212

3.100

Tanner Muse

LB10

112

93.9

9.97

Kyzir White

6'2

227

4.109

John Simpson

iOL8

135

---

---

Landon Turner

6'4

321

4.139

Amik Robertson

CB10

70

---

---

Chris Harris

5'8

187

 

I don’t understand the Raiders. Just like last year, I hated what they did early and loved what they did late. I hated the Arnette pick, and scratched my head a little at taking Ruggs over Lamb and Jeudy. Basically liked the rest of them. The Amik Robertson pick in particular is highway robbery if his body holds up.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.5

Tua Tagovailoa

QB2

2

---

---

Steve Young

6’0

217

1.18

Austin Jackson

OT7

35

83.3

9.38

D.J. Humphries

6'5

322

1.30

Noah Igbinoghene

CB8

42

66.3

8.74

Kareem Jackson

5'10

198

2.39

Robert Hunt

iOL4

89

---

---

Lake Tomlinson

6'5

325

2.56

Raekwon Davis

DL8

63

23.9

6.22

Jared Odrick

6'6

311

3.70

BranDon Jones

S12

175

---

---

Patrick Chung

5'11

198

4.111

Solomon Kindley

iOL20

273

11.4

5.21

Denver Kirkland

6'3

337

5.154

Jason Strowbridge

EDGE19

161

21.4

9.4

Bilal Nichols

6'4

275

5.164

Curtis Weaver

EDGE5

44

---

7.13

Jabaal Sheard

6'2

265

6.185

Blake Ferguson

LS

NR

---

---

---

6'3

229

7.246

Malcolm Perry

WR37

295

78.1

3.06

Joshua Cribbs

5'9

194

 

Bravo to the Dolphins for playing the media like fiddles with the Justin Herbert smokescreens, and for taking the superior player in Tua. I absolutely adored one of their other picks: Curtis Weaver, a fifth-round steal. The rest of the class, for me, left a lot to be desired from a value perspective, considering the war chest of picks Miami was sitting on.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.22

Justin Jefferson

WR5

20

81.8

9.84

Chris Godwin

6'1

202

1.31

Jeff Gladney

CB5

27

47.1

8.34

Darius Slay

5'10

191

2.58

Ezra Cleveland

OT6

28

91.7

9.93

Brian O’Neill

6'6

311

3.89

Cameron Dantzler

CB9

52

15.4

4.58

Josh Jackson

6'2

188

4.117

D.J. Wonnum

EDGE22

200

52.6

8.31

Lorenzo Mauldin

6'5

258

4.130

James Lynch

DL9

80

48.3

8.55

Dean Lowry

6'4

289

4.132

Troy Dye

LB8

82

---

---

Alec Ogletree

6'3

231

5.169

Harrison Hand

CB21

153

94.9

8.07

Eric Rowe

5'11

197

5.176

K.J. Osborn

WR44

353

81.4

8.09

Jeremy Ross

5'11

203

6.203

Blake Brandel

OT26

283

---

---

Mitch Hyatt

6'6

308

6.205

Josh Metellus

S16

215

70.5

7.64

Jeremy Cash

5'11

209

7.225

Kenny Willekes

EDGE18

158

32.7

7.26

Chris Kelsay

6'3

264

7.244

Nate Stanley

QB9

171

34.2

6.31

Landry Jones

6’4

235

7.249

Brian Cole

S19

265

---

---

Walt Aikins

6'2

213

7.253

Kyle Hinton

iOL45

NR

---

---

---

6'2

295

 

This is how it’s done, folks. Rick Spielman badly needed a strong draft with his team in transition, and he enjoyed a banner three-day process. Things were going so well for the Vikings that Mike Zimmer’s hunting lodge became a secondary star of the telecast. By my chart, the Vikes walked away from this draft with three first-round values, a second-rounder, two thirds, three fifths and a seventh. That they all happened to be awesome scheme fits at positions of need? Quarantine looked good on Minny.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

2.37

Kyle Dugger

S7

75

~99

9.86

Jaquiski Tartt

6'1

217

2.60

Josh Uche

EDGE8

76

---

---

Haason Reddick

6'1

245

3.87

Anfernee Jennings

EDGE15

134

---

---

Kyle Van Noy

6'2

256

3.91

Devin Asiasi

TE4

93

31.9

6.27

Alge Crumpler

6'3

257

3.101

Dalton Keene

TE11

194

80.1

9.32

Blake Bell

6'4

253

5.159

Justin Rohrwasser

K

NR

---

---

---

6'3

234

6.182

Michael Onwenu

iOL17

231

66.7

9.62

Floyd Womack

6'2

344

6.195

Justin Herron

OT23

248

30.0

3.89

Bobby Evans

6'4

308

6.204

Cassh Maluia

LB60

NR

---

---

---

5'11

231

7.230

Dustin Woodard

iOL43

NR

---

---

---

6'2

285

 

Far be it from me to flunk a Patriots draft, but it felt like Belichick’s dog was the one submitting the picks. Dugger is old and making a massive leap up in competition with technical and processing areas of his game to address, Uche doesn’t have a position, Jennings is limited, and all the late guys are role players at best. And they didn’t take a QB. Is… Sensei Bill really Tanking for Trevor?

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.24

Cesar Ruiz

iOL1

39

77.5

8.93

Travis Frederick

6'3

307

3.74

Zack Baun

LB3

33

0.6

8.75

Uchenna Nwosu

6'2

238

3.105

Adam Trautman

TE2

68

66.9

8.29

David Njoku

6'5

255

7.240

Tommy Stevens

QB26

380

---

---

Taysom-ey?

6'5

237

 

Reminds me of last year: Not many picks, but really good value.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.4

Andrew Thomas

OT2

10

53.8

8.22

Russell Okung

6'5

315

2.36

Xavier McKinney

S2

36

20.3

7.31

Malcolm Jenkins

6'0

201

3.99

Matt Peart

OT9

69

66.7

9.0

D'Brickashaw Ferguson

6'6

318

4.110

Darnay Holmes

CB20

147

---

6.3

Darqueze Dennard

5'10

195

5.150

Shane Lemieux

iOL14

183

8.6

6.53

Ted Larsen

6'4

310

6.183

Cameron Brown

LB19

166

45.7

7.88

Jason Phillips

6'5

233

7.218

Carter Coughlin

LB15

143

~85

9.86

Joe Ostman

6'3

236

7.238

T.J. Brunson

LB41

385

---

---

Paul Magloire

6'0

219

7.247

Chris Williamson

CB44

398

---

---

Joshua Holsey

5'11

199

7.255

Tae Crowder

LB55

NR

---

---

---

6'2

235

 

Strong stuff here by Gettleman. He threw a bit of a curveball with the first tackle, but I’m not going to argue with that – he popped the cleanest left tackle projection, and the guy with the best collegiate career against the best competition of the big-four. Strong value from there. Loved mid- and late-round values like Peart and Coughlin. Good work.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.11

Mekhi Becton

OT4

16

---

9.78

Orlando Brown

6'7

364

2.59

Denzel Mims

WR6

25

94.6

9.78

DJ Chark

6'3

207

3.68

Ashtyn Davis

S5

58

---

---

Tyvon Branch

6'1

202

3.79

Jabari Zuniga

EDGE9

87

~85

9.74

Matt Judon

6'3

264

4.120

Lamical Perine

RB11

138

51.3

6.73

Alexander Mattison

5'11

216

4.125

James Morgan

QB10

202

22.8

---

Sean Mannion

6'3

213

4.129

Cameron Clark

OT22

242

12.3

3.42

Marshall Newhouse

6'4

308

5.158

Bryce Hall

CB13

92

---

---

Aaron Williams

6'1

202

6.191

Braden Mann

P1

206

---

---

Shane Lechler

5'11

198

 

The board fell really well for the Jets, starting with Becton skipping down to 1.11. That continued with Denzel Mims unexpectedly being available at 3.68. The two third-rounders unearthed immediate secondary and EDGE help in the form of Ashtyn Davis and Jabari Zuniga.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.21

Jalen Reagor

WR7

31

93.3

7.48

Brandin Cooks

5'11

206

2.53

Jalen Hurts

QB5

64

95.6

9.6

Ricky Rubio

6'1

222

3.103

Davion Taylor

LB12

127

84.5

9.01

Wesley Woodyard

6'0

228

4.127

K'Von Wallace

S6

71

96.8

9.4

Budda Baker

5'11

210

4.145

Jack Driscoll

OT17

173

67.4

8.8

David Quessenberry

6'4

306

5.168

John Hightower

WR19

124

74.3

9.05

Kenny Stills

6'1

189

6.196

Shaun Bradley

LB25

214

64.2

7.87

Perry Riley

6'1

235

6.200

Quez Watkins

WR28

216

49.2

7.37

Zach Pascell

6'0

185

6.210

Prince Tega Wanogho

OT10

74

---

---

Morgan Moses

6'5

308

7.233

Casey Toohill

LB22

196

94.3

9.41

Trevon Young

6'4

250

 

Really strong stuff. Reagor is a fun pick, Hurts was a fine value where he was taken, K’Von is a bonanza of a sleeper, and some very real value may have been unearthed late on Day 3 with John Hightower, Prince Tega Wanogho, Casey Toohill and crew, depending on Prince’s knee and the translation of the other two athlete’s games.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

2.49

Chase Claypool

WR12

62

~98

10

Evan Engram

6'4

238

3.102

Alex Highsmith

EDGE17

142

52.7

8.11

Kamalei Correa

6'3

248

4.124

Anthony McFarland

RB13

152

18.3

6.15

Darrell Henderson

5'8

208

4.135

Kevin Dotson

iOL18

257

---

---

Vadal Alexander

6'4

310

6.198

Antoine Brooks Jr.

S17

223

52.8

6.54

Tony Jefferson

5'10

220

7.232

Carlos Davis

DL24

259

---

9.61

Trenton Thompson

6'2

313

 

If you understood what Pittsburgh was doing, fill me in.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.27

Jordyn Brooks

LB11

118

---

---

Al Wilson

6'0

240

2.48

Darrell Taylor

EDGE12

111

---

---

Marcus Davenport

6'4

267

3.69

Damien Lewis

iOL6

100

---

---

Shaq Mason

6'2

327

4.133

Colby Parkinson

TE7

136

18.0

5.96

Joseph Fauria

6'7

252

4.144

DeeJay Dallas

RB16

165

40.3

5.66

Spencer Ware

5'10

217

5.148

Alton Robinson

EDGE10

98

71.7

8.92

Jason Babin

6'3

264

6.214

Freddie Swain

WR45

360

68.7

8.1

Jermaine Kearse

6'0

197

7.251

Stephen Sullivan

TE12

203

47.2

7.62

Pharoah Brown

6'5

248

 

I give up with the Seahawks. Things have gotten so weird that not only do I anticipate bizarre first-round picks – and we got one with Jordyn Brooks, an egregious, indefensible reach – but anticipate the vulnerable reaction of the 12th Man faithful to it. This year, an odd twist when Janice Brooks went on a Thursday night Twitter vengeance tour against draft writers with the temerity to do their jobs by proffering opinions on the selection. Keep doing you, Seattle. We’ll keep doing us.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.14

Javon Kinlaw

DL1

11

---

---

Richard Seymour

6'5

324

1.25

Brandon Aiyuk

WR9

41

89.4

8.62

Robert Woods

6'0

205

5.153

Colton McKivitz

OT19

189

17.1

4.04

Kyle Murphy

6'6

306

6.190

Charlie Woerner

TE15

234

42.5

7.36

Jake Murphy

6'5

244

7.217

Jauan Jennings

WR30

228

8.4

2.58

Tajae Sharpe

6'2

215

 

I found it a bit odd that the 49ers didn’t address its secondary. Loved the Kinlaw pick. Otherwise, I thought they hit the ball down the fairway.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.13

Tristan Wirfs

OT1

6

99.1

9.74

Bryan Bulaga

6'5

320

2.45

Antoine Winfield Jr.

S1

29

81.8

8.71

Tyrann Mathieu

5'9

203

3.76

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

RB12

148

35.3

6.85

Wayne Gallman

5'10

214

5.161

Tyler Johnson

WR18

116

---

---

Tyler Boyd

6'1

206

6.194

Khalil Davis

DL17

191

---

9.55

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

6'1

308

7.241

Chapelle Russell

LB34

284

44.4

7.04

Tyler Nielsen

6'2

236

7.245

Raymond Calais

RB23

249

67.4

8.11

Donnel Pumphrey

5'8

188

 

Not as though Tampa Bay needed any favors after the offseason it has had, but boy did the Bucs get it. Starting with Tristan Wirfs’ stunning slide to 1.13, and continuing to Antoine Winfield’s availability at 2.45. From there, Tampa addressed the rest of its primary needs with solid value. The Golden Boy has brought a Midas Touch south.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.29

Isaiah Wilson

OT8

43

67.6

6.6

Phil Loadholt

6'6

350

2.61

Kristian Fulton

CB3

21

69.4

7.79

Denzel Ward

5'11

197

3.93

Darrynton Evans

RB10

122

---

9.57

Justice Hill

5'10

203

5.174

Larrell Murchison

DL13

145

37.8

7.46

James Looney

6'2

297

7.224

Cole McDonald

QB12

258

86.3

9.12

Josh Johnson

6'3

215

7.243

Chris Jackson

CB70

NR

---

---

---

5'11

188

 

The Titans showed up and punched the clock, with a predictable quasi-reach in Wilson, a nice value play in Fulton, and a forgettable cast of characters assembled from there.

Pick

Name

Position

Rk

SPARQ

RAS

Comp

Ht

Wt

1.2

Chase Young

EDGE1

3

---

---

Julius Peppers

6'5

264

3.66

Antonio Gibson

RB9

107

83.3

9.45

Ty Montgomery

6'0

228

4.108

Saahdiq Charles

OT13

120

---

---

Charles Leno

6'4

321

4.142

Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR13

73

57.0

6.72

Michael Floyd

6'4

223

5.156

Keith Ismael

iOL12

172

5.6

1.4

Daniel Kilgore

6'3

309

5.162

Khaleke Hudson

LB27

236

67.7

7.56

Matt Milano

5'11

224

7.216

Kamren Curl

S18

240

65.7

8.58

Tre Boston

6'1

206

7.229

James Smith-Williams

EDGE23

207

66.0

9.01

Duwuane Smoot

6'4

265

 

Strong stuff, here, starting with the decision to stay put to draft “The Predator” Chase Young. Washington then shot the moon on upside plays with Gibson, Charles, Gandy-Golden, et al, but they did so in appropriate value slots. I particularly loved the Gandy-Golden pick.

What to Read Next