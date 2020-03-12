Thor's Quarterback Rankings

I'll be publishing in-depth position rankings over the coming weeks leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft. Leading off, quarterbacks. Let's get to it!

1. Joe Burrow (LSU) | 6’3/221 | Hand: 9

SPARQ percentile: NA

RAS: NA

Comp: Tony Romo-plus

Joe Burrow didn’t become my QB1 until the national title game. After what he did to Clemson and DC Brent Venables, I didn’t really feel that I had a choice.

We’ve never seen anything like Burrow’s 2019 ascendance, nor a better season from a college quarterback (5,671 passing yards 76.3% completions, 60/6 TD/INT). Per PFF, his 81.9% adjusted completion percentage ranked No. 2 in the country.

A hallmark of Burrow’s game is the “lady in the street, freak in the bed” dichotomy where he manages to be an under-control gunslinger. Burrow never panics, in part because he manages the pocket like an all-time pool shark. He erases angles from edge rushers by stepping up and buying a little extra space with a shuffle step or two, willing to take a shot or step into a quagmire of human Twister to bust out an off-platform throw.

Burrow manages to be a downfield killer without a howitzer because of his innate ability to buy extra time -- extra time other quarterbacks don’t get -- and zing on-the-money passes that only his receivers have a chance of catching as he dances up in the pocket. Burrow doesn’t need much time nor room to dispense these dimes.

Incredibly, these throws are often spot-on. At least they were in 2019. Burrow finished with the highest percentage of on-target passes in the history of PFF’s charting (which began in 2016).

Burrow’s athleticism and arm strength both fall below elite, it’s true. But his accuracy is top-notch, he throws receivers open, and his pocket awareness and movement are aces. He grades out near the top of the class in both intermediate and deep passing. I like that he’s also exceptional in the face of pressure, one of the best in the class by both the numbers and the eye test.

Tony Romo-plus is the ceiling, here. The floor is the biggest one-year wonder cautionary tale in the history of the NFL Draft – don’t forget, Burrow was a late Day 3 prospect entering the fall. But it’s difficult to watch his 2019 work and walk away concerned with the bust possibility. Simply because no quarterback has ever submitted better tape when entering the NFL Draft. From the start, the Bengals didn’t have a choice but to take Burrow 1.1.

If there’s a concern, it’s that Burrow didn’t take off like a rocket ship until after Joe Brady arrived in Baton Rouge and spread out Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Thaddeus Moss while putting Burrow into five-man protection. It was an incredible collection of skill talent, and it played to all of Burrow’s skills – college fronts couldn’t get to him in time, and he uncannily got the ball to a stud athlete on schedule play after play after play.

In the NFL, things are going to be a bit different. With where the pro game is moving, having a bent toward space/speed football certainly isn’t a bad thing. It is, however, a preference of Burrow’s that his offensive coordinator would do well to keep in mind.

2. Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) | 6’0/217 | Hand: 10

SPARQ percentile: NA

RAS: NA

Comp: Steve Young… if his hip cooperates

I considered Tua QB1 all the way up until the title game. Between Burrow’s decimation of Clemson and Tua’s injury concerns, the swap was prudent. But I don’t see a value gap between the two that others may. I see this as more of a 1a/1b scenario.

Tua is a dual-threat with elite accuracy and a willingness to test you with it at all three levels of the field. He’s the Hawaiian Steve Young. The arm strength isn't elite, it's true, you’ll note that he rears back and feathers the ball a bit higher than his contemporaries to add distance when taking deep shots. Tua also isn’t going to knock anyone out of their chairs with his velo throwing through closing windows.

But he’s a killer in the intermediate and deep sectors anyway. Tua led the nation in deep-ball accuracy by almost three full percentage points in 2018 due to his willingness to toss it up for grabs when he thought he had the best of it and his pinpoint accuracy when he did. His bucket throws, in particular, are insane. It’s the downfield throws where his compensatory mechanism becomes a weapon.

Last year didn’t go as well. And it’s why Tua went from the clear leader in the QB1 clubhouse to the consensus QB2 behind Joe Burrow in the 2020 class. The issues actually started the year before, when Tagovailoa suffered a painful ankle injury that eventually required surgery during the Georgia-Oklahoma-Clemson gauntlet to end the season.

The rickety wheel followed him into 2019, where Tua hobbled around, didn’t look himself, was tentative leaving the pocket, confined himself inside it at times, didn’t step into every throw, and ultimately suffered a serious hip injury against Mississippi State in early November. Perhaps because he was playing compromised.

Because of all of this, it’s a wonder he played as well as he did in his nine games played, upping his completion rate to 70.4 percent with a stupid 33/3 TD/INT. Over his career, Tua threw eight touchdowns for every pick.

When sound, Tua is flammable in the RPO game. He sells fakes hard, he knows how to freeze safeties with his eyes, he makes quick reads and he gets the ball out quickly. When nothing’s there, he’ll shimmy from the pocket and gouge you up the field.

Tua will be special if his body doesn’t betray him. The atrium is a left-handed Drew Brees with better wheels. But the medical issues are real, and they introduce a risk profile that ultimately forced me to bump Tua -- a prospect I’m in love with -- below Burrow. In addition to the two ankle surgeries and the serious hip injury, Tua also suffered a broken nose and a concussion while on campus.

On top of medicals and arm strength, Tua was only average against pressure in college. You don’t necessarily want to blitz him, because he eats thin coverages alive, but when you get into the backfield without additional pressure – think the title game against Clemson in 2018 – you can take him out of his game.

3. Justin Herbert (Oregon) | 6’6/236 | Hand: 10

SPARQ percentile: 91.6

RAS: 9.69

Comp: Better-passing Josh Allen

Justin Herbert looked like a potential future first-rounder as a freshman, and a potential 1.1 frontrunner as a sophomore before his 2017 season that was cut in half by injury. Ever since then, the flashes have been sporadic. And I won’t bury the lede as to why.

Justin Herbert isn’t accurate enough. Hasn’t been, anyway. He’s huge, mobile – with an eye-opening 91.6 SPARQ percentile and a 9.69 RAS – and boy oh boy does he have a cannon.

But sometimes he’s like the tank buster that only sees tanks. His right arm can do things that Burrow's can’t, that Tua’s (left) can’t. But what’s crazy about Herbert is how often his accuracy and placement go astray on easy and/or freebie throws. On stuff 10 yards downfield and shorter, he was mediocre, ranking No. 48 in this quarterback class in PFF’s passing grades.

Herbert finished No. 2 among 2020 draft-eligible QBs in highest percentage of attempts resulting in a QB fault incompletion. The good news is that some of those flaws appear fixable. Hebert gets such easy velocity, and he’s such a laid-back nonchalant dude in general, that he sometimes gets lazy with his mechanics, losing his lower half and throwing wide. Balls sail on him. Sometimes, they’d dive into the turf prematurely like a missile on a suicide mission.

Herbert struggles with pressure and when blitzed. This issue seems coupled with his longstanding issue of locking onto his first-read. When it’s not open, and when a defender is bearing down, he thinks, “damnit, I’m Justin Herbert, why is this happening?” and fires a fastball that nosedives five yards in front of his third read, spitting tidal waves of synthetic turf and black pellets into the stands and blowing a crater into Autzen Field that can be seen from the moon. When Herbert didn’t get the ball off, he fumbled too easily on contact, with 26 in 43 starts.

I think sometimes, when we evaluate football players, we do it in a vacuum. Especially when we watch cut-ups, removed from context. Here’s the context on Herbert: His receivers weren’t very good in college.

Here are the guys who finished in the top-three in receptions for Oregon over the past four years: Johnny Johnson, Jaylon Redd, Juwan Johnson, Dillon Mitchell, CJ Verdell, Charles Nelson, Darren Carrington, Pharaoh Brown. How many NFL All-Pros are coming out of that group?

Oregon’s offensive scheme didn’t do Herbert many favors, either. He should have been in a system that consistently tested defenses vertically and allowed him more latitude to hurt defenses horizontally with his legs. Instead, there was a ton of short stuff. Only one quarterback in this class had more yards from screen passes.

Which brings us back to the accuracy thing. Cut him just a little bit of slack. Herbert’s receivers dropped 7.4% of his targets, one of the highest rates in the class. His adjusted completion percentage of 75.3%, tied for No. 17 in the class, acquits him much better than his standard numbers (and is more indicative of his skill).

Let’s try my favorite draft game. Imagine that Justin Herbert played with Jalen Hurts’ supporting casts and in Alabama and Oklahoma’s offenses the past four years. Imagine Justin Herbert at LSU last year. Context swap. It helps to contextualize in all matters.

Imagine Herbert flinging howitzers downfield to Ja’Marr Chase and getting his intermediate numbers boosted in a major way by Justin Jefferson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Thaddeus Moss at LSU. Is it possible Herbert would be the prohibitive 1.1 favorite if he and Burrow had merely traded jerseys last year?

I see Herbert as a rich man’s Josh Allen. He has the same enormous frame, the dual-threat ability, the huge arm, as well as the accuracy and pocket presence questions. It’s just that Herbert’s questions aren’t nearly as pressing as Allen’s were. Allen has worked out fine. Herbert’s game should translate cleanly to the NFL.

SPARQ percentile: 75.5

RAS: 9.09

Comp: Colin Kaepernick

Where you come down on Jordan Love probably says more about you than it does about Jordan Love.

The good: Prototypical size, easy-breezy arm talent, plus athleticism, born to work in the pocket.

The bad: Very raw, playground-type decision-making, reads field like he’s wearing a neck brace, on-again/off-again accuracy.

I could have put “2019 statistical nosedive” in the bad category, but I feel that’s more of a contextual thing. The scheme change in 2019 didn’t help, nor did the defection of much of his supporting cast. His buddy Darwin Thompson had moved onto the NFL, and so had Dax Raymond and Ron’Quavion Tarvor. Love returned to play with Paul Crewe’s bunch from The Longest Yard.

His stats dropped off a cliff (2018: 32/6 TD/INT, 2019: 20/17). PFF’s Wins Above Average metric says Love was no better than an average quarterback last year. To be fair, he graded around where Wyoming’s Josh Allen did in Allen's last season. And, as mentioned above, Allen turned out okay.

Love’s talent level hasn’t changed. His ceiling is just as high as it was before. My fear is that, for a super-raw prospect, last season’s year in developmental purgatory ingrained bad habits that’ll decrease his odds of getting there.

Love was sacked 23 times in 2019 after he took 15 combined the two years before that. Five of his passes were batted last year, three were across the two previous years. He was hit as he threw eight times last year after that happened four times the two years prior. Is it any wonder that he took off for 27 undesigned scrambles after he only tucked it on 14 such runs the two years combined prior to that?

He did himself no favors by vacillating, in this new normal, between trying too hard or playing I-don’t-care YOLO ball. He didn’t get second dates because the first smelled of desperation – when he did, crazy things came out of his mouth. Love was too young to be a nihilist. And yet there he was, a prodigy turned discontented goth, flinging consecutive passes into blanket double-coverage because dad Matt Wells had left.

Love easily led all 2020 NFL Draft prospects last year in highest percentage of attempts resulting in a QB fault incompletion with 17.3%, per Pro Football Focus. Think about that! Almost one out of every five times he uncorked a pass, Utah State’s goose was cooked the moment the ball left his hand.

And despite Love’s arm strength, he didn’t do a ton of damage deep in college. In fact, he threw tons of screens. It’s a tough eval to parse. I’m telling you.

But while his passing drops off a cliff in the face of pressure, Love rarely takes sacks because of his mobility and live-wire release. Keep working on the processing with the bullets flying, and his game is going to make a leap.

Love has superior athleticism to most quarterbacks in this class. He also makes throws that few others in the class can make. Very pretty rainbow bucket throws when he has a clean pocket.

He’s like a pitching machine when he gets cooking, with a long-levered over-the-top delivery. Sound-effects-off-the-ball velocity. And he can and does deliver the ball from all kinds of angles. He’s a creative kid with a lot of confidence and one heck of a right arm.

Love probably should have returned to school. A grad transfer to a place like Oklahoma would have been inspired – Love would have entered 2020 as one of the nation’s top-five Heisman candidates. The decision isn’t as bad as Tyree Jackson’s last year. But that doesn’t make it a good one.

Some of his foibles were correctable – heck, all of them are. Theoretically. Decision-making. Field-reading. Throwing with his entire body. That type of thing. Small tweaks could have really leveled him up.

What always concerns me about quarterbacks like this is what happens if they don’t find the right coaching staff, the right scheme, what if they don’t figure it out by Year 3?

SPARQ percentile: 95.6

RAS: 9.6

Comp: Ricky Rubio

Yeah, that’s right. Ricky Rubio.

Hurts can’t shoot threes – he won’t beat you with the long ball. But he can do just about everything else. He’s a tremendous facilitator. Just not a difference-maker himself due to his fatal flaw. Surround him with talent in an offense tailored-made exactly to his skillset, I don’t discount that working in the NFL – but I think it’s going to take that kind of commitment to make Hurts a viable long-term starter.

Even if he doesn’t get there – if that type of ideal situation doesn’t materialize – Hurts should be a valuable Taysom Hill-esque gimmick player, a decent backup quarterback, and a coach-in-the-locker-room type. That’s worth something. You want to know why I rank Hurts above Jake Fromm? Because Hurts’ ceiling is higher, and so is his floor.

Hurts has traveled a long way to become a legit NFL quarterback prospect. Early in his career, he was a strict one-read thrower against defenses that were utterly horrified of Alabama’s running game and RPO concepts. After going 394-for-637 (61.8%) for 7.6 YPA over his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Hurts went 288-for-410 (70.2%) for 11.3 YPA these last two years (most of that sample size occurring with Oklahoma in 2019).

The throwing numbers flatter him. Hurts is a tremendous runner, a battering ram with 4.59 speed, and he was a maestro in the RPO and play-action games in college playing with running backs like Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough, Josh Jacobs, Najee Harris, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks.

The threat of the run often left his receivers in single coverage. And Hurts became quite good at sticking the ball in the intermediate sector – often to his first read. He played with receivers like Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Robert Foster, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith and CeeDee Lamb and tight ends like OJ Howard, Irv Smith and Grant Calcaterra. And, of course, he played under Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley.

It was hard to blame him for taking advantage of defenses in this way. The NFL will slash his margin for error. Hurts’ arm is middling, those deep balls flutter, and his release is slow. And while he’s gotten better at reading the field, he’s got a long, long way to go.

I’ve always thought of Hurts like a near-sighted old guy. Near the line of scrimmage, his vision is great. As a runner, he picks around bodies and powers through them, a Kevlar-enforced former powerlifter. In the short and intermediate areas, he’ll hit streaking receivers in stride.

His issues more have to do with when he has to read the bottom few lines of the eye chart. Let’s just say that he wouldn’t have been a great fit in LSU’s offense, for instance. Hurts needs to see you open, think “okay, he’s open, throw it,” and then start that long windup, like a baseball pitcher waiting on the catcher’s sign. Down the field, he doesn’t trust his eyes as much, and he definitely doesn’t trust his arm as much.

He ain’t throwing you open, in other words. But what this playing style does lend itself to is avoiding turnovers. And that must be said. Hurts looks both ways before crossing the street. Even when sometimes there’s a $100 bill in the crosswalk he could have snatched before a wind gust blew it away. On the other hand, he’s the kind of guy you feel safe handing your wallet to. Hurts flat refuses to give the ball away.

Ideally in the pros, Hurts would have an offense built around him, like Lamar Jackson (he’s categorically not Lamar Jackson). A run-heavy, RPO-heavy attack that freaks defenses out enough horizontally that it opens up space in the quick-strike intermediate area, Hurts’ sweet spot. Hurts is a former Texas prep power-lifter who you can think of as a sort of sawed-off Cam Newton on the ground.

I can see this working – in just the right circumstance. You may be asking: Is it worth facilitating that circumstance? The NFL will answer that question in April – if Hurts is taken in the first two rounds, some team is serious about the idea. They just better know they aren’t getting Lamar Jackson.

SPARQ percentile: 22.4

RAS: 2.55

Comp: Chase Daniel (PFF)

My Twitter buddy Mark Jarvis has a sensational public draft database that aggregates game film. If you click Jake Fromm, you get 41 games to choose from. No other quarterback in his database has more than 12.

We have so much film on this guy! And at this point, I think it’s fair to say we know who he is. It’s a straightforward eval: Jake Fromm will be a solid game manager in the NFL. No more, no less.

He’s entering a league that more and more is prioritizing mobility behind center. Fromm is one of the least athletic quarterbacks in the class. His arm strength is also middling. This is obviously not a great starter kit when you’re looking for a starting NFL quarterback.

But the book doesn’t close there. Fromm chased away Jacob Eason and Justin Fields at Georgia for a reason (even if the reason, in Fields’ case, perhaps wasn’t the Smart-est). He’s extremely polished, a full-field reader who’s started in more high-profile wars than some of the guys in this class have started period.

Fromm generally makes good decisions, he rarely puts the ball in harm’s way, and, for most of his career, he was extremely accurate. That accuracy started to vacillate on him in 2019, particularly down the stretch.

That’s something to keep on an eye on. Because if Fromm isn’t accurate, he’s a UDFA-caliber player. And last year, 25.4% of his throws were uncatchable – the Shea Patterson Zone. His adjusted accuracy percentage of 68.0% ranked No. 68 among quarterbacks with 300 drop-backs.

But even as he lost his fastball, Fromm maintained his ethos: Per PFF, he had only seven turnover-worthy plays on 445 drop-backs. His 24/7 rate of big-time throws/turnover-worthy throws was quite good. It should also be noted that Fromm rarely takes sacks.

But you’re talking about a guy who is basically confined to the pocket, who won't scare anyone with his arm. He needs to beat you with his mind, his eyes, and his touch. Assuming his accuracy comes back – and there’s no reason to believe it won’t – Fromm should develop into a low-end NFL starter or high-end NFL backup, a guy who is between the 24th and 40th best quarterback in the league for a long time.

His best fit would be with a team with a creative passing-game play-caller who can scheme him multiple interesting looks each drop-back – I trust Fromm to get the ball where it needs to go. The Panthers, with new OC Joe Brady, would be ideal. So would the Bears. If Fromm finds the right scheme, he may acquit himself better than we think he will. Assuming the accuracy comes back.

SPARQ percentile: NA

RAS: NA

Comp: Kirk Cousins (PFF)

Commissioner Gordon has a nonchalant air in the pocket. Coolly confident, close to catatonic. Wide base that keeps while he’s scanning, like a selfie stand. Outside of that, Gordon looks like your overconfident uncle from the Midwest hailing taxis in New York when he starts using his left arm to direct traffic.

Gordon’s an arm thrower. He torques his upper body to get more mustard on the ball. But the habit seems ingrained and not always beneficial. You’ll see his front foot pivot outside on throws that aren’t going to the left and pressure isn’t in his face – where, in essence, he is stealing velocity and accuracy from himself because his eyes see something and his arm acts on it before the rest of his body thinks to take the half-second it would require to load up.

But while you can nitpick what’s going on with his base – this is something that his NFL team can assuredly work on – what’s going on upstairs can’t be taught. Former NFL quarterback and current analyst for The Athletic Sage Rosenfells says Gordon has the quickest release in the class.

It’s hard to argue. At the NFL Combine, Gordon told my colleague Derrik Klassen that he developed his penchant for off-platform throws as a middle infielder on the baseball diamond. Gordon’s upper-body mechanics are divine – his three-quarters release is flash-bang.

Every so often, you’ll get a side-arm doozy to a streaking receiver under duress that’ll be so pretty it’ll make your heart flutter. Gordon trusts his eyes, and he knows what he’s doing. Where he gets into trouble is that it’s clearly been drilled into him not to take sacks – but he unfortunately leaves his brain behind when he scrambles sometimes.

So he has this tendency of just flinging the ball into double coverage – not even accurately, just to get rid of it – and other times he’ll flick it into the chest of a defender. If fixing Gordon’s lower-half is Step 1 for his NFL team, teaching him how to process on the move (or to stay more or less put) would probably be Step 2.

While the risk assessor in his mind and his mechanics aren’t always there, a few times a game you’ll see Gordon fit the ball through a keyhole in traffic or shed a tear out of a helicopter into a shot glass on the ground. You’ll immediately grab the remote for a rewind – “holy hell!” throws.

Gordon is a natural quarterback, if not a natural (full-body) thrower. If that makes sense. He won’t cheat you on running through his progressions when he has a clean pocket, he delivers a catchable ball and and he processes with creativity.

On the other end of it, the arm strength is middling and his compensatory mechanisms to augment the sidearm sometimes cause it to discharge into his cleats.

But I’ll say this: I like him a lot more than I thought I would. Gordon is a one-year wonder with composure and arm chops who’s worth taking a flier on in middle rounds amid the NFL’s continued move towards Air Raid concepts. I don’t put it past him to develop into a low-level starter.

SPARQ percentile: 16.7

RAS: 5.32

Comp: Christian Hackenberg 2.0

A ballyhooed five-star recruit who rates as one of the top-100 rated 247Sports prospects since 2000 (interestingly, two slots ahead of Matthew Stafford), Eason is still getting by on his recruiting pedigree.

He reminds me a lot of Hackenberg.

Eason’s final season in college was better than Hackenberg’s three years at PSU, but he really fattened up against the Eastern Washington/Hawaii/BYU/Arizona portion of Washington's schedule. Add the superb showing against Oregon in there, and he had a 15/1 TD/INT in those games. Over the rest of the schedule, Eason’s TD/INT rate was 8/7.

Eason’s a throwback pocket passer, a strapping young lad with a bazooka. He can, cue Mel Kiper, “make all the throws.” There’s nothing wrong with the arm. The arm is quite good. Quite good.

The trait that rings the Hackenberg bell for me is composure. Eason doesn’t have it. And that’s why he typically struggled so much against the stronger defenses he faced.

Eason’s PFF split between no-pressure and pressure grade is perhaps the most pronounced I’ve ever seen. Against no pressure, he graded 91.7, which is elite. Against pressure, 37.6, which is horrific, one of the very lowest grades in the entire country. I mean… that’s troubling!

Combined with his propensity to lock onto his first read and panic when it isn’t there, I have vey real concerns that Eason won’t process at a pro-caliber speed. And since he’s also the class’ least-athletic quarterback, I’d just as soon let some other team take the low-probability stab.

9. Nathan Stanley (Iowa) | 6’4/235 | Hand: 10

SPARQ percentile: 34.2

RAS: 6.31

Comp: Landry Jones (PFF)

Stanley has some things going for him. He’s a three-year starter at an NFL-caliber program. He’s built like a brick crap house. He’s got an enormous arm. And he does a good job of avoiding turnovers. Stanley’s ratio of big-time throws to turnover-worthy throws was 28/9 in 2019, a sterling mark.

I watched nearly every game of his career live (for those new to my work, I’m an Iowa grad school alum). The awesome thing about Stanley over those three years was that he took care of the ball, looked the part throwing it, and was, more or less, a reliable starter overall. The most infuriating thing about Stanley was that he never made the leap.

It was odd. He’s an inconsistent player, but in that inconsistency, he just sort of stagnated developmentally. Most damningly, his accuracy never improved. He continued to struggle against pressure. And we can’t really blame him for this, but Stanley obviously never became fleet of foot.

He’s got cement in his cleats. He reads the field slowly, and sometimes doesn’t appear to be reading it at all – Stanley flat missed free opportunities, open receivers and the like, in college because of tunnel vision.

In this class, there’s a clear top-eight quarterbacks. I side with Stanley after a huge tier drop-off at QB9 because I was encouraged with the big step forward he took forward in 2019 despite losing TEs T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, that big-league right arm he has, his inclination to avoid turnovers, and the three years he has under his built running a Kirk Ferentz offense.

SPARQ percentile: 86.3

RAS: 9.12

Comp: Gardner Minshew (Lindy’s)

McDonald is interesting in that he’s an athletic, accurate kid coming from a wide-open run ‘n' shoot offense who threw the ball a ton in college. But it’s hard to rank him any higher than this after Hawaii – which isn’t exactly known for its recruiting acumen – voluntarily benched him multiple times last year.

McDonald declared for the draft early. Let me let you in on the secret as to why: He was no lock to the win the Hawaii job if he returned to school. In fact, he was probably going to enter camp as the underdog to Chevan Cordeiro.

McDonald has a loopy release, similar to Jared Goff with the loop. Like Goff, it’s added to compensate for a lack of arm strength and to add oomph to deep balls. Though the delivery is long, he moves through it twitchily and gets rid of the ball quickly with good shoulder rotation.

The run 'n' shoot doesn't translate well to the NFL, and Hawaii hid McDonald’s lack of field-reading acumen with a lot of RPO, flood concepts, and option routes. In Hawaii’s system, McDonald often locked onto his primary options, waiting until they shook their man, like playground ball – they did the diagnostic work for him. The NFL doesn’t really work like that.

His accuracy will play at the next level – McDonald can spray the ball around on time and on the money. He’s also a good athlete – confirmed in Indy – who was frequently used on designed runs.

After the first eight quarterbacks in this class, you’re throwing darts. Hawaii’s staff sure seemed eager to give up on McDonald last year. That’s troubling. But at the end of the day, I believe his tools are more favorable to work with then the guys below him on this list. The QB class dries up quick. I’m telling you.

SPARQ percentile: 57.5

RAS: 6.73

Comp: Josh McCown (Renner)

When Patterson transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss, there were two schools of thought. One went like this: Shea’s a former five-star with arm talent, mobility and creativity who is going to the perfect situation to fix what mechanically ails him. The other: Shea is no better than Jordan Ta’amu, and anybody wasting ink on him for NFL Draft purposes is... wasting ink.

I was in the former camp. Which means I was probably wrong. What I’ll give to Patterson is that he did shorten his base a little and get a little crisper mechanically in Michigan’s offense. I’ll also offer in his defense that his mid-career move and the lack of development from Michigan’s supporting cast probably didn’t help his cause.

Patterson managed to increase his passing yards and passing TD all four years on campus. The rest of his stats paint a different picture. He lost over eight percentage points on his completion percentage last year. His passer rating dropped each of the last three years. His passing yards per attempt peaked at 8.7 as a sophomore at Ole Miss and dropped to 8.0 each of the past two years at Michigan.

Outside of a couple enormous games against Michigan State and Indiana in November (750 passing yards, 9/1 TD/INT rate), Patterson wasn’t good in 2019 (14/7 TD/INT ratio, sub 55-percent completions) considering the discrepancy between his supporting cast and the opponents Michigan was playing. That was his fourth year on campus.

Patterson has tools, and I understand why some folks will talk themselves into him as a late-round flier du joir. Lance Zierlein comps him to Jeff Garcia, and that’s what you’re praying for if you submit a card with Patterson’s name on it. But the fact that his game regressed instead of progressed, that his accuracy remains slipshod, that his ever-work-in-progress lower half remains a work-in-progress, that he needs to get wide and windmill to fling balls downfield... I’m calling uncle.

Patterson still flashes “Johnny Football without the off-field issues” upside when he’s right, a quarterback who can seriously hurt you on extended plays, but those glimpses were so fleeting, and his supporting casts and coaching staffs were so solid, that I’ve run out of patience that he’s more than five well-lit, ideally-angled Tinder photos that lead to a highly disappointing first date.

SPARQ percentile: 75.4

RAS: 9.31

Comp: Tyree Jackson (Lindy’s)

Last summer, in my 2020 summer scouting series, I wrote the following about Montez:

“I’m not there with Steven Montez. He’s played well when Phillip Lindsay was vacuuming up over 300 touches and Laviska Shenault was in the lineup to force the ball to, but he’s never struck me as more than a product of the superior talent around him. He's big, has a decent arm, and can move around a little. But he’s not a threat outside of the pocket, and he hasn't showed the ability to play up his supporting cast. Unless that latter bit changes next fall, he’s not draftable.”

My take hasn’t changed. While Shea Patterson’s shine faded by the year, Montez remains similar to the quarterback he was when he took over for Sefo Liufau in 2016.

Whether a function of the offense or his game, Montez never seemed overly invested in attacking. He has a lethargic setup, and by the time it’s done, he’s looking to unload the ball short. When Shenault was on the field, it went that way plenty.

It’s pretty damning that Montez started for three-plus years with guys like Lindsay, Shenault and 2018 sixth-rounder Juwann Winfree and never cracked 3,000 yards, 20 TD, or, for playing such a putt-putt game with guys like that, 65-percent completions.

This past year, he finished with his lowest career passer rating and failed to crack 7.0 YPA for the first time. That’s with Laviska Shenault! Jordan Love would have traded his collection of signed Darwin Thompson Utah State jerseys to play a season with Viska!

Montez’s ability to push the ball down the field is theoretical. In shorts, sure, he has a big arm. I can only buy that Colorado’s scheme forced him to play this way so far. He doesn’t deal with pressure well, and he doesn’t read coverages well. He can fling it, but usually doesn’t when the bullets are flying.

Damningly, Montez isn’t accurate in the short or intermediate sectors. And while he’s an okay athlete, he doesn’t do a ton of damage outside of the pocket. Montez is the kind of kid you call in the middle of the seventh-round asking about his post-draft UDFA signing bonus ask if you haven’t taken a quarterback but need a young arm for camp.

SPARQ percentile: 22.8

RAS: N/A

Comp: Sean Mannion (Lindy’s)

A former Green Bay prep star and starter at Bowling Green, Morgan was chased to Florida when Mike Jinks brought the Air Raid to BGU and installed Seth Doege’s younger brother Jarret as starter. Morgan is semi-intriguing because he’s got a solid frame, a huge arm, and he’s tough of nails.

But he’s the hammer who only sees nails as a thrower, attempting to drive everything, including screen passes, with velocity. He has a lot of work to do mechanically, and he’ll need to be taught basic tenants of the position such as field reading and pocket awareness.

For a gambling gamer, it’s unfortunate that Morgan’s field of vision is so narrow and his ankles are affixed with boots. If I’m throwing a Day 3 dart on arm strength, I’d prefer to do it on Stanley or Montez. The former has more skill, the latter has more mobility, and each proved more at a higher level of competition. So there #MorganTruthers!

SPARQ percentile: N/A

RAS: N/A

Comp: Davis Webb (Lance Zierlein)

An enormous, long-in-the-tooth pocket passer (24), Luton began his career at Idaho before bolting to Oregon State when the Vandals dropped to the FCS sub-division. Luton rarely turns the ball over and he’s a gifted downfield thrower, completing almost half his career downfield heaves.

He could surprise, but only if he becomes more comfortable in the face of pressure and going through his full progression of reads – in college, it was “Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah Hodgins.”

SPARQ percentile: 25.6

RAS: 4.69

Comp: Alex Tanney (Lance Zierlein)

This year’s sub-division hope at the quarterback position, Davidson peaked my interest at the NFL Scouting Combine when he came up in numerous conversations with respected evaluators who called him out as a pet sleeper.

His supreme confidence in the pocket and accuracy remind me of a poor-man’s version of another one-year starter in this class, Anthony Gordon. What concerns me is Davidson’s arm is middling for a big guy with little mobility, and his hands are tiny. Feels like a Quadruple-A player who’ll be coming to you in an XFL stadium near you starting across from Brian Lewerke in a few years.

16. Josh Love (San Jose State) | 6’2/200 | Hand: N/A

17. Brian Lewerke (Michigan State) | 6’2/214 | Hand: 10.63

18. Bryce Perkins (Virginia) | 6’2/210 | Hand: N/A

19. Tyler Huntley (Utah) | 6’1/205 | Hand: N/A

20. Mason Fine (North Texas) | 5’11/187 | Hand: N/A