Thor's NFC NFL Draft grades

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thor Nystrom
·28 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

My grades are based heavily on slot value. Addressing needs and in-draft trades are also considered. Slot value is a subjective thing, of course, but below I've attempted to least quantify my subjectivity -- to show my work, if you will.

Below, along with each team's grade, you'll note three additional categories: draft capital, talent acquired and value. Draft capital calculated via Rich Hill's trade chart. Talent acquired is based on scoring the prospects on my Thor500 board through the prism of Hill's trade chart in the same way.

The points from each team's haul were added up, and then divided by its draft capital to ascertain the value it got in its slots. The numbers you'll see are where the given team ranked in the NFL in that metric.

The only other thing you need to know is that I grade on a strict curve. Which means we've got a pair of class' to flunk and only precious few A's and B's to divvy.

Away we go.

ARIZONA CARDINALS | Snap grade: B-

Draft capital: 22 | Talent acquired: 20 | Value: 14

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.16

Zaven Collins

LB3

27

Tremaine Edmunds

6'5

259

8.72

2.49

Rondale Moore

WR6

35

DJ Moore

5'7

181

9.33

4.136

Marco Wilson

CB16

141

De'Vante Bausby

6'0

191

9.99

6.210

Victor Dimukeje

EDGE33

283

Emmanuel Ogbah

6'1

262

5.97

6.223

Tay Gowan

CB27

212

L’Jarius Sneed

6'1

186

7.65

7.243

James Wiggins

S10

135

Glover Quin

5'11

209

9.7

7.247

Michal Menet

iOL20

203

Brian Allen

6'4

301

---

Strong, workmanlike draft for the Cardinals. Arizona targeted high-octane athletes at positions of need. This strategy sounds bullet-proof, but can manifest in tunnel-vision and stubborn reaching. Not the case here: Arizona managed to get above-average value in their draft slots. Moore could be special if Kliff and crew can coax him from a screen-and-sprint and gadget guy into a receiver that can at least stress in the intermediate area. Wiggins was a superb flier in R7 that fit the class’ ethos. Class provides short-term help with upside.

ATLANTA FALCONS | Snap grade: A-

Draft capital: 4 | Talent acquired: 5 | Value: 10

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.4

Kyle Pitts

TE1

2

Tony Gonzalez

6'6

245

9.66

2.40

Richie Grant

S4

59

Justin Reid

6'0

197

7.8

3.68

Jalen Mayfield

OT9

60

Dion Dawkins

6'5

326

4.9

4.108

Darren Hall

CB21

169

Tye Smith

5'11

188

8.03

4.114

Drew Dalman

iOL22

217

Nick Hardwick

6'3

299

9.9

5.148

Ta'Quon Graham

DL15

178

Charles Walker

6'3

292

9.68

5.182

Adetokunbo Ogundeji

EDGE28

227

Jabaal Sheard

6'4

260

6.91

5.183

Avery Williams

CB44

389

Amik Robertson

5'8

187

7.77

6.187

Frank Darby

WR34

253

Riley Ridley

6'0

201

5.92

Banner weekend for the Falcons. Atlanta did the right thing by standing pat and taking TE Kyle Pitts, arguably the most physically-gifted tight end to ever enter the NFL. Taking a QB was tempting, but would have alienated franchise face Matt Ryan and put a shot clock on his time in Atlanta, which, as Green Bay is seeing with Aaron Rodgers, is a short-term awkward move that can kill trade leverage when it inevitably comes time to split. Trading down may have been tossed around. But the forecasted fervor to trade up for QB4 and QB5 (which turned out to be Justin Fields and Mac Jones) never materialized. Pitts will infuse a rookie Randy Moss-like impact on the Falcons’ offense. Meanwhile, Richie Grant and Jalen Mayfield were solid values at positions of need.

CAROLINA PANTHERS | Snap grade: A

Draft capital: 9 | Talent acquired: 7 | Value: 8

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.8

Jaycee Horn

CB2

13

Aqib Talib

6'1

205

9.99

2.59

Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR7

36

Courtland Sutton

6'2

190

9.77

3.70

Brady Christensen

OT8

53

Eric Fisher

6'5

302

9.84

3.83

Tommy Tremble

TE3

74

Delanie Walker

6'3

241

8.91

4.126

Chuba Hubbard

RB10

150

Tevin Coleman

6'0

210

8.44

5.158

Daviyon Nixon

DL4

57

Tommie Harris

6'3

313

8.38

5.166

Keith Taylor

CB28

234

Isaiah Johnson

6'2

187

6.54

6.193

Deonte Brown

iOL13

125

Solomon Kindley

6'3

344

1.49

6.204

Shi Smith

WR19

136

Jamison Crowder

5'9

186

6.79

6.222

Thomas Fletcher

LS

N/A

---

6'1

235

---

7.232

Phil Hoskins

DL33

405

Jason Bromley

6'4

313

6.67

Last year, I felt that Carolina should have taken Javon Kinlaw instead of Derrick Brown in R1, but I agreed with most of the other decisions. This year, same thing, with Jaycee Horn playing Brown and Patrick Surtain playing Kinlaw. This is nitpicky, though, as Carolina took my No. 13 overall player in the class at 1.8, not terrible value if you have a conviction. The rest of the class is what won me over. Reuniting Terrace Marshall Jr. with his college passing-game coordinator Joe Brady was a stroke of genius when the NFL shied from Marshall due to reports of a leg issue. The Panthers scored enormous value with the Christensen, Tremble and Nixon picks, and I think they found a couple long-term roster cogs in R6 with Brown and Smith.

CHICAGO BEARS | Snap grade: A+

Draft capital: 17 | Talent acquired: 8 | Value: 3

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.11

Justin Fields

QB2

3

Deshaun Watson

6'3

227

---

2.39

Teven Jenkins

OT4

22

Joe Thuney

6'6

317

9.74

5.151

Larry Borom

OT23

258

Chad Ward

6'5

322

8.66

6.217

Khalil Herbert

RB7

114

Olandis Gary

5'9

210

6.18

6.221

Dazz Newsome

WR45

336

Russell Gage

5'10

190

2.18

6.228

Thomas Graham Jr.

CB20

165

Salvion Smith

5'10

192

5.65

7.250

Khyiris Tonga

DL14

175

Danny Shelton

6'2

325

7.24

The trade-up for Justin Fields was a franchise-altering decision, yes. Also a life-changing one for members of the Ryan Pace-led Bears front office, who were heading into a Green Mile season, a 16-game walk towards their inevitable execution and a franchise restart in Chicago. Instead, the Bears, directionless and hopeless only three days ago, are now back in business with a stud young quarterback thanks to the NFL’s evaluation hubris. It cost next year’s first-rounder (and fourth) plus a fifth-rounder this year, juice worth the squeeze from a long-term value perspective if Fields even plateaus as a league-average starter (and if I’m right about Fields, it will be highway larceny). Another genius move came in Round 2 when the Bears dealt a third-round pick to move up for free-falling top-25 talent OT Teven Jenkins (Chicago also moved up 53 slots on Day 3 as part of pick-swap sweetener in trade). I’ll repeat what I said on our live post-draft show Thursday night after Round 1: Ryan Pace just saved tacked at least one more year onto his reign. More importantly: The Bears are relevant again.

DALLAS COWBOYS | Snap grade: D+

Draft capital: 8 | Talent acquired: 15 | Value: 21

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.12

Micah Parsons

LB2

15

Myles Jack

6'3

246

9.59

2.44

Kelvin Joseph

CB11

84

Eli Apple

5'11

197

9.02

3.75

Osa Odighizuwa

DL12

122

Sheldon Rankins

6'2

282

7.64

3.84

Chauncey Golston

EDGE23

192

Calvin Pace

6'5

269

7.58

3.99

Nahshon Wright

CB48

415

Johnthan Banks

6'4

183

2.47

4.115

Jabril Cox

LB5

41

Cory Littleton

6'3

232

---

4.138

Josh Ball

OT13

92

Ryan Schraeder

6'8

308

7.8

5.179

Simi Fehoko

WR20

139

Josh Gordon

6'4

222

9.17

6.192

Quinton Bohanna

DL19

237

Gabe Watson

6'4

327

2.28

6.227

Israel Mukuamu

CB23

179

Joejuan Williams

6'4

212

---

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. The Cowboys were rumored to be sitting dead-red on CB Patrick Surtain, with a strong fallback option in CB Jaycee Horn, to address their long-standing need. Instead, the two teams in front of them, Carolina and Denver, ended up trading for quarterbacks and removing themselves for the class’ QB derby. Falling in love with their respective corners may have pushed both over the edge in that regard, to Dallas’ chagrin. The audible -- picking up a third-round pick (No. 84, DE Chauncey Golston) to move down two spots to take Parsons -- was a much better idea than reaching for CBs Greg Newsome or Caleb Farley. But the restraint that move showed was lacking in Day 2, when the Cowboys, clearly still smarting from the double-snipe of corners in front of them in R1, began the day by reaching for talented problem child Kelvin Joseph and ended with a breathtaking reach for Oregon CB Nahshon Wright, a skyscraper with 4.49 speed. Unfortunately, it’s the build-up variety (5th- and 26th-percentile splits with a 4th-percentile vertical), and he changes directions like the captain of the stuck Suez Canal tug. Keith Taylor, a player so athletically similar that they show up on each other’s Mock Draftable pages, was taken at 5.166 (I prefer Taylor, but that isn’t even my point). I saw Odighizuwa and Golston as fourth- and sixth-round talents, respectively -- those, two, felt like reaches based on position-need tunnel vision.

DETROIT LIONS | Snap grade: A

Draft capital: 7 | Talent acquired: 6 | Value: 9

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.7

Penei Sewell

OT1

4

Trent Williams

6'5

331

8.99

2.41

Levi Onwuzurike

DL2

37

Leonard Williams

6'3

290

8.73

3.72

Alim McNeill

DL5

69

Javon Hargrave

6'2

317

8.53

3.101

Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB12

86

Ahkello Witherspoon

6'2

205

9.69

4.112

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR12

78

Sterling Shepard

6'1

197

7.14

4.113

Derrick Barnes

LB12

129

Jarrad Davis

6'0

238

8.42

7.257

Jermar Jefferson

RB15

202

Ronald Jones

5'9

206

2.28

Lions GM Brad Holmes took advantage of good fortune -- Miami’s audible to Jaylen Waddle when Cincy decided on WR J’Marr Chase over Sewell in what have been a bitterly-debated decision -- and a thrift-shopper’s eye for value throughout in bringing in one of the most impressive Lions drafts in years. In all seven picks, the Lions took a prospect in a slot that was lower than where I had him ranked on my board -- the ever-rare zero-reach draft with a full complement of picks. The Lions managed to do that while addressing all of their needs save arguably quarterback. This team’s gonna stink next year and will thus will give itself a shot to swap out Jared Goff. But with this class, that new hypothetical quarterback will be stepping into a situation with an intriguing young roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS | Snap grade: F

Draft capital: 26 | Talent acquired: 29 | Value: 32

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.29

Eric Stokes

CB8

56

Sidney Jones

6'1

194

9.37

2.62

Josh Myers

iOL11

99

Tyler Biadasz

6'5

310

---

3.85

Amari Rodgers

WR22

149

Devin Duvernay

5'10

211

5.37

4.142

Royce Newman

iOL15

144

Brandon Shell

6'5

310

8.73

5.173

Tedarrell Slaton

DL16

185

Khyri Thornton

6'4

330

7.96

5.178

Shemar Jean-Charles

CB41

320

Mackensie Alexander

5'10

184

4.27

6.214

Cole Van Lanen

OT26

349

Tanner Hawkinson

6'4

305

8.5

6.220

Isaiah McDuffie

LB17

158

Matthew Adams

6'1

227

7.33

7.256

Kylin Hill

RB14

198

Marion Barber

5'10

214

7.31

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst appears to be in over his head. Last year, with a Super Bowl contending roster and only one glaring need -- receiver -- Gutekunst elected to trade up in R1 to select QB Jordan Love, a raw developmental dice-roll of a quarterback coming off a 16-interception season in the Mountain West. In last year’s snap grades, I called that decision “bizarre, organizationally.” With QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly unwilling to return to the Packers under Gutekunst, Gutey is facing loaded revolvers from both sides that he himself loaded for reasons that remain unclear: Unload Rodgers in order to save his job, almost assuredly on a discount; or call his bluff and put the organization to a decision -- a plan that, even if it works and both he and Rodgers are in Green Bay next fall, seems assured of alienating the prickly Rodgers and dividing the locker room while leaving last year’s R1 pick, Love, to rot on the bench. Last draft, following the Love pick, Gutey continued to eschew position need -- no receivers were taken whatsoever -- but did so with a series of bizarre reaches. There wasn’t a flashy, controversial pick to light up talk radio this time around. And Gutey even more or less attempted to address his positions of need. But he seems to have a habit of zeroing in on specific prospects and targeting them with pre-delineated picks, not only missing the potential to steal prospects who are falling, but locking himself into over-picking. For instance, he finally did get around to that receiver need with 3.85, but bizarrely took Amari Rogers, a glorified running back in the Ty Montgomery mold that only catches screen passes and the like. Gutekunst’s decisions in the last two drafts have ironically put him on his own sort of shot clock. His predecessor is going to step into a situation far worse than he did barring a rabbit-in-the-hat revelation of Love turning out to be a star.

LOS ANGELES RAMS | Snap grade: C-

Draft capital: 30 | Talent acquired: 30 | Value: 28

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

2.57

Tutu Atwell

WR11

75

Hollywood Brown

5'9

155

6.26

3.103

Ernest Jones

LB15

152

Micah Kiser

6'1

230

6.4

4.117

Bobby Brown III

DL8

102

B.J. Hill

6'4

321

9.82

4.130

Robert Rochell

CB15

113

Xavier Crawford

6'0

193

9.65

4.141

Jacob Harris

WR33

249

Dezmon Patmon

6'5

211

9.88

5.174

Earnest Brown IV

EDGE35

314

Jalyn Holmes

6'4

270

4.7

7.233

Jake Funk

RB19

251

Mike Boone

5'9

204

9.76

7.249

Ben Skowronek

WR58

410

Lawrence Cager

6'3

220

---

7.252

Chris Garrett

LB29

279

Michael Divinity

6'3

241

---

The Rams entered another draft with very little draft capital due to their wont of trading for established veteran players. This strategy appears like it will lead to a dystopian future sooner rather than later because the apathy displayed towards capital appears to extend towards pick ideology. For the second consecutive year, the Rams took a receiver with a second-round pick instead of addressing of the future of an offensive line badly in need of young blood -- but whereas last year, the Rams finally took an interior iOL in R7, this year they didn’t pick one at all. I actually like Tutu, but would have preferred him in the top-half of R3, not the middle of R2. The Rams shot the moon late with talented prospects who have a low shot of sticking -- maybe not the best idea when you have so little cheap young talent on the roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS | Snap grade: C+

Draft capital: 14 | Talent acquired: 18 | Value: 17

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.23

Christian Darrisaw

OT3

16

Duane Brown

6'5

322

---

3.66

Kellen Mond

QB8

124

Josh Dobbs

6'2

211

---

3.78

Chazz Surratt

LB9

110

Telvin Smith

6'2

229

8.47

3.86

Wyatt Davis

iOL6

64

Trai Turner

6'4

315

---

3.90

Patrick Jones

EDGE18

153

Mathias Kiwanuka

6'4

261

6.28

4.119

Kene Nwangwu

RB17

233

Charles Sims

6'0

210

9.89

4.125

Camryn Bynum

CB18

155

Jordan Poyer

6'0

196

7.82

4.134

Janarius Robinson

EDGE19

160

Cornelius Washington

6'5

263

9.33

5.157

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR32

243

Paul Richardson

6'1

181

6.81

5.168

Zach Davidson

TE5

115

A.J. Derby

6'6

245

8.8

6.199

Jaylen Twyman

DL17

195

Mike Bennett

6'2

301

4.42

The Vikings had one of the finest Thursday nights in the NFL, with a big assist from Mike Mayock, who we will discuss later. The Vikings picked up a pair of badly-needed third-round picks (while flipping back a mid-R4) in trading down from 1.14 to 1.23 -- receiving 370 trade chart points in the deal with the Jets and sending back 340 -- and somehow ended up with OT3 Christian Darrisaw anyway… likely the player they would have taken at 1.14 anyway. That trade essentially erased the mistake of the Yannick Ngakoue trades, which was the reason Minny didn’t have a R2 pick. The Darrisaw and Davis picks were both no-doubt winners, great values at a spot of glaring need. Both will start from Day 1. The rest of the draft didn’t go the same. Using a R3 pick on Kellen Mond was odd for a roster with so many needs. Mond projects as a solid backup, but his arm talent doesn’t extend to the deep sector, and both he and the defense knows it. If the idea was to prepare for a Kirk Cousins future, that pick achieved the goal only in providing Cousins’ successor a low-ceiling backup of his own. Surratt is athletic and vacuums up tackles, but he’s old for a prospect (24), only has two years' experience at LB, is poor in coverage, and has T-rex arms and an unrefined approach that led to a bloated missed-tackle rate. I loved the flier on Davidson -- if he impresses, he could get on the field immediately as the inline TE… in my opinion, the Vikings have zero of those, and two H-Backs in Irv Smith and Tyler Conklin.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS | Snap grade: D-

Draft capital: 25 | Talent acquired: 27 | Value: 29

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.28

Payton Turner

EDGE9

70

Deatrich Wise Jr.

6'5

270

9.74

2.60

Pete Werner

LB8

107

Nick Kwiatkoski

6'3

238

9.52

3.76

Paulson Adebo

CB7

51

D. Rodgers-Cromartie

6'1

198

9.55

4.133

Ian Book

QB14

302

Trace McSorley

6'0

211

7.39

6.206

Landon Young

OT22

240

Yodny Cajuste

6'6

310

9.18

7.255

Kawaan Baker

WR37

268

Anthony Ratliff-Williams

6'0

210

9.08

Paulson Adebo was one of my favorite defensive sleepers in this class. I absolutely adored that pick at 3.76. A few tweaks to his game could yield a top-20 overall player from this class. The rest of the Saints’ haul was didn’t impress as much. New Orleans clearly wanted to pump athleticism into its roster -- every prospect the Saints picked outside of Ian Book had a 90th-percentile or above size-adjusted athletic composite. But they passed on superior players at the positions they were taking time and time again. Guarantee you the Bills, Ravens and Bucs -- who went on a three-EDGE run of Gregory Rousseau, Jayson Oweh and Joe Tryon to close shop on Thursday night -- were thrilled the Saints reached for Peyton Turner. I actually like Turner, an ascending prospect with an untapped ceiling. But does he have more ceiling than Rousseau or Oweh? Is he a better player than Tryon? I just didn’t get the decision. Lighting a fourth-round pick on fire to take Ian Book, Trace McSorley’s doppelganger, was bad enough, but it feels even worse when you consider they dealt their sixth-round pick last draft in a silly Sean Payton pissing match with Carolina over in-draft UDFA negotiations for Tommy Stevens, whom Payton took with his acquired R7 pick. Stevens was cut in November and is now on… the Panthers. Instead of being able to use that wasted R6 pick along with the R4 pick air-mailed on Book as part of a package to move up to late-R2 or early-R3 to get in on the Kyle Trask-Kellen Mond-Davis Mills run, the Saints chased developmental losses and very likely added to its debt ledger.

Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news and updates. Plus, it allows you to easily track your favorite players. Get it here!

NEW YORK GIANTS | Snap grade: C

Draft capital: 20 | Talent acquired: 23 | Value: 26

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.11

Kadarius Toney

WR9

65

Curtis Samuel

5'11

194

9

2.50

Azeez Ojulari

EDGE4

28

Shaqil Barrett

6'2

249

8.17

3.71

Aaron Robinson

CB9

76

D.J. Hayden

5'11

186

8.38

4.116

Elerson Smith

EDGE16

137

Yannick Ngakoue

6'6

252

9.72

6.196

Gary Brightwell

RB30

341

DeeJay Dallas

6'1

218

4.62

6.201

Rodarius Williams

CB25

199

A.J. Green

6'0

189

8.14

Gettleman unplugged! Trader Dave! After years of sticking in his slot and taking trench players -- prior to Thursday night he had never traded back -- Gettleman let his freak flag fly, trading down in the first round and doing so again in the second. That was good fun. During a delicious stretch of NFC East parlor intrigue on Thursday night, the Cowboys traded back two slots with the Eagles after getting sniped on the class’ top-two corners and, in so doing, facilitated Gettleman himself getting sniped when the Eagles popped Devonta Smith, assuredly on strong intel he was going to New York a pick later if he didn’t. Gettleman actually did well in the immediate aftermath of that bombshell, acquiring Chicago’s 2022 R1 and R3 picks along with a fifth-rounder Trader Dave swapped in another bit of swashbuckling later on. Make no mistake: That was fabulous value, taking advantage of Ryan Pace’s desperation-is-a-stinky-cologne need to move up the board to stop Justin Fields’ fall and save his job. Gettleman then picked up Miami’s 2022 R3 by dropping back a mere eight spots in R2. Gettleman got exceptional value even after that second trade down when he stole Azeez Ojulari at 2.50. I didn’t really have a problem with the other picks. But this grade is dragged back to middle-of-the-pack because of the one poor decision I felt Gettleman made over the weekend -- taking older gadget player Kadarius Toney at 1.20. It was clear in the aftermath that Gettleman had made a decision well in advance to take a receiver in R1 -- that’s his prerogative. But he ought to have considered taking Rashod Bateman or Elijah Moore -- who each have both higher floors and ceilings than Toney -- or put the Trader Dave hat back on and moved down again.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES | Snap grade: B

Draft capital: 11 | Talent acquired:10 | Value: 11

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.10

Devonta Smith

WR2

8

Keenan McCardell

6'1

170

---

2.37

Landon Dickerson

iOL3

50

Frank Ragnow

6'6

333

---

3.73

Milton Williams

DL3

48

Turk McBride

6'3

284

9.96

4.123

Zech McPhearson

CB34

293

Corey White

5'11

195

9.56

5.150

Kenneth Gainwell

RB8

117

Raheem Mostert

5'11

201

5.7

6.189

Marlon Tuipulotu

DL10

116

Foley Fatukasi

6'2

307

6.78

6.191

Tarron Jackson

EDGE32

281

Dawuane Smoot

6'2

254

5.67

6.224

JaCoby Stevens

S18

229

Greg Blue

6'2

230

7.85

7.234

Patrick Johnson

EDGE20

167

Derek Barnett

6'2

240

7.25

The Eagles' punking Gettleman in Round 1 was high comedy. It had to feel especially sweet for Philly to get the last top-tier receiver before a big drop talent drop to Tier 2 while punking Gettleman and leaving his hated Giants out in the cold, only to panic-reach on the limited utility of Kadarius Toney. A strong Day 2 followed, with good value found on both Dickerson and Williams. The Williams pick produced the most hilarious moment of draft weekend, when Howie Roseman’s run around the room for congratulatory fist-bumps hit a snag when he offered knuckles to senior scout Tom Donahue, staring off into space in the corner of the room by himself -- as it turns out, seething in rage away from his colleagues who clearly disagreed with whatever alternate approach to the Williams pick he’d proposed. Donahue exchanged terse words to a visibly confused Roseman (who must have known darn well why Donahue was ticked). Incredibly, the exchange was caught during a live ESPN look into the Eagles war room. Don’t tell Donahue, but I’m with Roseman on the Williams pick. Either way, Philly picked up the pieces and made a pair of nice mid-Day 3 picks in Kenneth Gainwell and Marlon Tuipulotu. Strong draft that has the potential to become epic due to Smith’s Marvin Harrison ceiling and whether Donahue’s moment scolding Roseman like a child who came back late after curfew gets GIF treatment and becomes iconic ala Laremy Tunsil’s BongGate.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS | Snap grade: B

Draft capital: 6 | Talent acquired: 12 | Value: 20

The 1.3 pick of Trey Lance provided Thursday night with an epic M. Night Shyamalan twist very early into the plot. I was so giddy I could barely speak -- but I didn’t have a choice, having been pre-slotted to do a reaction video for NBCSE immediately after the pick was announced. I did manage to express my main takeaway in that moment: “This is one of the great smokescreens in NFL history.” By Monday, I had a conviction that Lance was going to be the pick, so I wasn’t as much surprised by that as I was in awe of Shanahan and Lynch’s high-risk pony-up and brilliant execution of a targeted media strategy that kept everyone guessing until the end. Just brilliant theater. The fact that it was Lance made all the confusion we’d experienced regarding San Francisco’s intentions in the lead-up suddenly make sense. And, it must be said: Lance himself as the pick made a boat-load of sense. The idea of Mac Jones at 1.3, preposterous on its face, nevertheless captured public imagination to the degree that Jones was the betting favorite to go 1.3 for an estimated 90-percent of San Francisco’s ownership of the pick. San Francisco’s No. 20 ranking in slot value is a bit deceiving -- my crude, top-heavy point system, based off the Rich Hill trade chart used by the NFL itself, is penalizing them for taking the No. 7 prospect at the No. 3 slot. If Lance pans out, he’ll be worth his weight in gold. If he doesn’t, a potential Mad Max dystopian future spawning a Dolphin dynasty, as Miami owns San Fran’s next two R1 picks. This is going to be really freaking fun.


SEATTLE SEAHAWKS | Snap grade: D

Draft capital: 32 | Talent acquired: 32 | Value: 19

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

2.56

D'Wayne Eskridge

WR13

88

Mecole Hardman

5'9

190

6.73

4.137

Tre Brown

CB19

163

John Reid

5'10

185

6.36

6.208

Stone Forsythe

OT12

83

Jared Veldheer

6'8

307

8.78

I was sad we didn’t get a Seahawks first-round pick to make fun of this year. Not much to discuss here. I like the Forsythe flier late -- especially for an organization that always need offensive line help -- but felt any gains Seattle made there only served to help offset the losses of the Eskridge reach. Non-factor draft by a team that doesn't appear to value it much.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS | Snap grade: D

Draft capital: 28 | Talent acquired: 28 | Value: 30

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.32

Joe Tryon

EDGE7

43

Robert Quinn

6'5

259

9.29

2.64

Kyle Trask

QB9

184

Trent Edwards

6'5

236

5.94

3.95

Robert Hainsey

OT18

157

Joe Haeg

6'4

306

8.07

4.129

Jaelon Darden

WR18

128

Isaiah McKenzie

5'8

174

7.15

5.176

K.J. Britt

LB20

171

Antonio Morrison

6'0

235

4.7

7.251

Chris Wilcox

CB39

315

Holton Hill

6'2

198

8.8

7.259

Grant Stuard

LB30

284

Brandon Magee

5'11

230

---

The Buccaneers earned one of only two A+ grades I gave out after last year’s draft. They had taken my OT1 Tristan Wirfs and S1 Antoine Winfield Jr. prospects I ranked No. 6 and 29 overall respectively, at 1.13 and 2.45. Both turned out to be the steals I thought they’d be, and both were key components of a Super Bowl winning team. This year, I had no earthly idea what Tampa Bay was doing. If they were going to get criticized for a draft strategy, my assumption was it was going to be because they took an RB in R1 and triggered the analytic nerds in exchange for the immediate-help starting lineup upgrade -- one of the only positions they could take where the Bucs could expect it. I was okay with the Tryon pick, but the rest of the class provides neither immediate help nor future upside. I assume Tampa is cock-sure in the idea they began the three-QB run at the end of R2, but they ought not be, coming away with the worst prospect of the three. Trask’s an unathletic late-bloomer that didn’t pop until he was playing with all-time CFB TE Kyle Pitts, top-20 NFL Draft pick Kadarius Toney, and Trevon Grimes, who also has an NFL future. When those three skipped the bowl game against Oklahoma, the pixy dust wore off and he was just the statuesque pocket-passer with placement issues that he’d been before. Trey Sermon would have started next year as Tampa’s attempted to defend its title. If Trask even finds himself with a QB1 job, his front office will be actively looking for opportunities to pony-up for his replacement.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM | Snap grade: D

Draft capital: 16 | Talent acquired: 21 | Value: 27

Pick

Name

Pos

Rk

Comp

HT

WT

RAS

1.19

Jamin Davis

LB4

29

Willie Gay Jr.

6'3

234

9.94

2.51

Samuel Cosmi

OT6

44

Kolton Miller

6'6

314

9.99

3.74

Benjamin St-Juste

CB17

146

Tre Flowers

6'3

202

8.13

3.82

Dyami Brown

WR16

96

Darius Slayton

6'0

189

8.38

4.124

John Bates

TE13

265

C.J. Fiedorowicz

6'5

260

6.8

5.163

Darrick Forrest

S15

205

Chuck Clark

5'11

206

9.69

6.225

Cam Cheeseman

LS

N/A

---

6'4

230

---

7.240

William Bradley-King

EDGE25

201

Kamalei Correa

6'3

252

9.18

7.246

Shaka Toney

EDGE24

194

Trent Cole

6'2

242

9.47

7.258

Dax Milne

WR48

347

Chad Hansen

6'1

193

4.59

I gradEd Davis as a first-rounder. I don’t have a huge problem with Washington popping him there if it has a conviction -- Davis is high-variance prospect, but his risk is mitigated by his athleticism and coverage utility, and his ceiling is obviously quite high -- but there were multiple prospects on the board at that point that I felt had similar ceilings but came with lower bust odds. I really liked Washington’s pick of the underrated Cosmi at 2.51. Wasn’t as big a fan of the rest of the haul. St-Juste’s future may be at safety at the next level. I was a vocal critic of Dyami Brown’s all process and expected to criticize whoever reached for him, but it turned out the NFL more or less agreed with my assessment.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft picks: Team-by-team look at all 259 selections

    Here is a team-by-team look, including analysis, for all the 259 selections in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Winners and Losers

    The three day marathon in Cleveland is in the books, and Yahoo Sports’ Lead Draft Analyst Eric Edholm takes us through the three teams he beieves won the weekend, and three teams who need to go back to the drawing board.

  • Detroit Lions draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Detroit Lions.

  • Tracking the Chiefs’ 2021 undrafted free agent signings

    We'll be keeping track of all the Chiefs' reported undrafted free agent signings here.

  • Lillard, Blazers pull away from Nets, stay unbeaten on trip

    NEW YORK (AP) Damian Lillard pulled up from deep and then did it again, looking strong in what he says may be his toughest season physically. Maybe he's feeling good enough to carry the Trail Blazers out of an unwanted spot in the standings. Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 on Friday night to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.

  • NFL draft tracker 2021: Updates on every pick from Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7 on Saturday

    As the 2021 NFL draft enters the home stretch, USA TODAY Sports will have live updates on every pick from Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

  • Aaron Rodgers attends the Kentucky Derby but doesn't want to talk about issues with Packers

    Aaron Rodgers wasn't talking at the Derby.

  • NFL draft is a recruiting flex for Nick Saban and Alabama's absurd talent wealth

    Watching Saban four years later it’s hard to know if he truly knew what he had in his recruiting class of 2017.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • Kristaps Porzingis leaves Dallas win vs. Pistons early with knee soreness

    With just 10 games left in the regular season, Kristaps Porzingis may be dealing with another knee issue.

  • Breanna Stewart had the best April of any basketball player — even Stephen Curry

    Rings on rings for a 26-year-old superstar who has already run out of room to wear them all at once.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka double-dips for $100,000

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 bonuses after UFC on ESPN 23 on Saturday in Las Vegas – including a double-dip for Prochazka.

  • NFL draft: Buccaneers take possible Tom Brady replacement Kyle Trask to end the second round

    Kyle Trask had a nice final season at Florida.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

    (Reuters) -The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. "I'm going to put the work in, I'm going to do what it takes," Lawrence, who led Clemson to three straight ACC championship titles, told reporters.

  • Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns stay atop Valspar leaderboard

    Second round co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns shot 2-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, good enough for a one-shot lead over Max Homa. The difference in the leaders' cards was that Burns' eagle came on the par-5 first hole at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, while Bradley scored an eagle on the par-5 14th hole.