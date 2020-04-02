Thor's Interior OL Rankings

My previous entries in this scouting series examined the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and tackle classes. Spiderweb graphs sourced from mockdraftable.com, SPARQ scores from Three Sigma Athlete, and RAS from Kent Lee Platte.

ruiz

SPARQ percentile: 77.5

RAS: 8.93

Comp: Travis Frederick (Daniel Jeremiah)

Ruiz is an inspirational story. At eight, his father was struck and killed by a car while helping a stranger change a flat tire. Young Cesar developed a dogged work ethic and ultimately left New Jersey for the vaunted IMG Academy in Florida following his sophomore year in high school. A top-50 overall recruit, he chose Michigan over a bevy of suitors and ended up starting 30 games across three seasons before declaring early for the draft.

There’s so much to like here. Ruiz wins with athleticism, leverage and attitude. He is able to nullify quicker interior players with his movement, frustrating their attempts to shoot gaps or pull out counter moves. He’s always just there, correctly positioned for the next chess move. Last year, Ruiz didn’t allow a sack, and he gave up only two hits while posting a PFF pass-blocking grade of 86.5, No. 2 in the nation for his position.

Because of his mobility, Ruiz is a terror on the move, showing the ability to identify and drop smaller men in space. Blessed with a thick lower half, Ruiz is also very bendy. He sets a nice base in pass-pro with ideal knee bend and doesn’t get out-leveraged. Because of this, he’s nearly impossible to bull rush. And you aren’t beating him with quickness, either, because Ruiz has a lightning-quick draw after snapping the ball.

His main weakness comes in the running game. For as good as he was in pass-pro, Ruiz’s 64.9 PFF run-blocking grade last year ranked No. 52 among qualifying centers. His play strength is mediocre, and there’s only so much he can compensate for that when drive blocking. In this area, he has an odd habit of sometimes flying in high and without discipline, perhaps compensatory mechanisms for his lack of pop. Ruiz’s work ethic should allow him to make enough technical gains to become solid in this area, particularly if he ends up in the outside-zone scheme his game is destined for.

Story continues

biadasz

SPARQ percentile: N/A

RAS: N/A

Comp: Stefen Wisniewski (Lance Zierlein)

Though Biadasz was named the state of Wisconsin’s best senior defensive linemen in high school, he wasn’t the cleanest projection to a starting role on that side of the ball in the FBS and therefore slipped through the cracks as a three-star recruit. He received only one FBS offer, from the Badgers, who transitioned him to center during a redshirt year in 2016 despite the fact that Biadasz had never snapped a ball. Garrett Bradbury was a TE and briefly a defensive linemen before NC State made him a guard and then a center, where Bradbury quickly flourished. Biadasz likewise proved to be a quick study.

In each of his first two seasons at the new position, Biadasz drew top-three PFF center grades in the nation. Biadasz likely would have been a high second-round pick had he entered the 2019 NFL Draft. Instead, he returned to campus and curiously had something of a down year in 2019, with his overall PFF grade regressing from 86.7 to 82.9 and his pass-blocking grade troublingly dropping from 78.2 to 70.5. It’s possible that offseason hip surgery was still hindering him into the campaign.

Biadasz fires out of his stance with speed, power and purpose. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of assignments and an innate understanding of responsibility, never fooled by blitzes, slants or stunts. Biadasz gets to his target quicker than his target can diagnose, he latches on and doesn’t let go, he wins the leverage game, and his legs aren’t going to stop driving from there until the whistle blows. He clears out bodies on the second level.

Biadasz has a stocky frame and lacks length. His gamer attitude is generally a positive, but it gets him in trouble when he plays outside of himself, trying to hit targets he doesn’t have the range to reach or rock opponents with more force than necessary. Both issues can lead to staggering and outright whiffing, which is why he gets a rap for being on the turf more than he ought to. His drafting team will also need to be comfortable with the medicals on his past shoulder and hip surgeries.

muti

SPARQ percentile: N/A

RAS: N/A

Comp: Will Hernandez (Mike Renner)

The Bulldogs pulled a mega-sleeper out of Hawaii in the 2016 class when the two-star Muti was let out of his NLI with his native Rainbow Warriors following an application snafu. Fresno State redshirted him in 2016 after he ruptured his Achilles in fall camp and converted him to the offensive line. The next year, 2017, as a first-year starter at left guard, turned out to be the only season Muti played even 250 snaps. His seven “big-time blocks” led all offensive linemen in the country, per PFF. Across 955 snaps, he graded out better than 80.0 as both a run-blocker and pass-blocker, extremely, extremely impressive for a redshirt freshman coming off injury playing a new position. All the more so because he didn’t give up a sack in 504 pass-pro reps.

Since then, more flashes, and more setbacks. In 2018, Muti’s season ended after only 84 snaps due to a second ruptured Achilles. Last year, Muti played 234 before a Lisfranc injury shut him down. He played only 1,273 snaps total over four years, with three season-ending injuries. He was a limited participant at the NFL Combine, but he left an impression. At the one test he participated in in Indianapolis, Muti heaved up the fourth-most bench reps in history with 44.

On the field, Muti’s a human wrecking ball. He plays like he’s plugged into a nuclear reactor. Defenders have all kinds of issues getting their pads lower than him. If they can't, their fate is sealed. They won't escape from the dungeon by stealing the keys out of his pocket. Muti’s upper-body power advantage and overall body control has the effect of blunting the defender's hands. If he's close enough to touch, you're already in trouble.

Check out Muti’s highlight reel below. You’ll note innate, Babe Ruthian power. The thing that jumped out about Jawaan Taylor’s 2018 tape was how defenders’ would seem to be zapped of all power once they touched him. Muti is this year’s electric fence linemen – when he hits you, you go flying, and when you engage with him, all your power seeps out. We’re talking mutant-esque upper-body strength.

Muti was cleared by doctors in Indy. Both of his Achilles are healed, while his foot was deemed about 90-percent coming off last year’s Lisfranc injury. He would have been a full participant at FSU’s pro day on March 17 had it taken place. Muti’s raw game, lack of technical prowess and medical concerns are going to drop him lower than his talent level would dictate. But in a mediocre interior offensive line class, that could present a run-heavy team with a nice buy-low opportunity on one of the nastiest drive blockers you’ll ever see.

robert hunt

SPARQ percentile: 60.8

RAS: 7.91

Comp: Laken Tomlinson (Joe Marino)

After donning a redshirt his freshman year, Hunt started at left guard across 13 games in 2016 before juggling starting guard and tackle duties in 2017. He took on right tackle duties permanently for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He finished the fall campaign with a stellar 87.1 PFF grade, but was relegated to just seven games due to a groin injury.

Hunt is happy to battle in a phone booth, displaying prodigious power and vice-grip hands. Once he gets into you, you’re in a giant squid/pleasure boat kind of situation. And Hunt moves remarkably smoothly given his size. The evaluation becomes considerably more cloudy on a technical level. Hunt can play off-balance, sapping his big boy strength and making it unnecessarily difficult for him to actually get those meathooks into his defensive prey.

Physically, Hunt shouldn’t have issues in the pros. But hitting the NFL at 24 years old, his window to level up in his technique and approach is not a wide one. Fortunately, he has major league home-run hitting power and guard/tackle versatility to fall back on.

lewis

SPARQ percentile: 60.8

RAS: 7.91

Comp: Shaq Mason (Lindy’s)

Everybody whiffed on Lewis off the bat. Everybody. He was completely unranked out of high school and began his career in the JUCO ranks before joining LSU. It’s been a dream run ever since. Lewis started all 28 games for LSU these past two seasons, making second-team All-SEC during the Tigers’ dominant 2019. He was an integral performer at right guard on an offensive line which won the Joe Moore Award for the campaign.

Blocking for the run, Lewis exudes a pure physical menace, working as a Terminator-esque pulverizer. He made a habit of putting hapless defenders into the turf while in Baton Rouge. Lewis doesn’t just create lanes as a run-blocker. He rips holes into the fabric of space-time. Power-on-power is Lewis’ wheelhouse.

While Lewis won’t be bullied, the quicks give him fits. Slap a few moves on him and make him adjust. Suddenly he’s lunging and flailing, looking to regain his balance. Now, it’s his inconsistent footwork and base losing the day and ultimately the rep. The dancing bears of the world can take advantage of those sloppy feet. So can a rogue blitzer crashing in.

These are theoretically flaws which should be fixable with coaching. Lewis might never be the fleetest a-foot, but even now he’s not an outright embarrassment in pass protection -- posting a PFF pass-block grade of 76.6 last season -- and his ability to smash in the run game give him a skill that will immediately translate to the pros.

matt

SPARQ percentile: 66.6

RAS: 9.06

Comp: Corey Linsley (Marino)

A Remington finalist in 2019, Hennessy is a steady grinder who makes up for his lack of girth and power with brains and athleticism. He has long-range center mobility -- perfect for a zone team -- and is capable of reaching difficult assignments on schedule thanks to his ludicrous quickness off the snap. Drive blocking, not so much. His special sauce is pass-pro. Over the past three seasons as a starter, he surrendered only one sack and one hit total. Power theoretically should give him trouble, but Hennessy shows nice technique in setting a strong base and nailing his cleats to turf when dropping the anchor. NFL power will provide another challenge.

cush

SPARQ percentile: N/A

RAS: N/A

Comp: Chase Roullier (Lindy’s)

Cushenberry comes equipped with a cruise ship anchor, but struggled on islands with quickness when LSU went empty. Moving laterally may always be an issue for him, and for that reason he may always be a so-so pass blocker. But to be fair, LSU’s scheme introduced a higher degree of difficulty on a more consistent basis (and in precisely the area he struggles in most) than Cushenberry will see in the pros. Cushenberry’s length should aid in his aim to make incremental gains in pass-pro at the next level if he can learn to weaponize it more effectively. Either way, we know he can firefight with power all day long. In the run game, Cushenberry will move the man in front of him consistently but mobility issues should generally limit his usage to around the line of scrimmage.

johnsimpson

SPARQ percentile: 56.5

RAS: 8.6

Comp: Landon Turner (Renner)

Rivals’ No. 11 ranked guard in the class of 2016, Simpson chose Clemson over a bevy of suitors. An enforcer on Clemson’s mini-dynasty, Simpson isn’t a great athlete, but if he gets his hands on you, goodnight Irene. A big, burly guard with titanic power, Simpson is a force in the running game. He’s a people-mover with just enough mobility to knock out linebackers on the second level or lead an envoy on a screen. Not that he’s exactly graceful on the move. He’s lethargic off the snap, consistently ceding the early advantage, and his hard-charging style from there can lead to getting matadored.

bredeson

SPARQ percentile: N/A

RAS: N/A

Comp: Joe Dahl (Zierlein)

Bredeson is a four-year starter whose game is built on power, not athleticism. He’s a heady player with a quick processor and an ideal build. Bredeson clearly loves to scrap in the run game, a technically-sound workaholic through the whistle. A lack of quicks and bend are major factors working against him. Bredeson usually takes care of the player right in front of him, but he has issues when tasked with leaving his home base and finding somebody new to hit due to his concrete feet. Those feet hinder him against crafty pass-rushers. Bredeson also blocks high, in large part because of his stiffness but also because of his frame, a quirk that cedes the leverage advantage to his opponent.

stenberg

SPARQ percentile: 17.7

RAS: 6.17

Comp: Oday Oboushi (Lindy’s)

Stenberg lacks an off-switch, a hyped-up kid with a blazing attitude. Calling him “chippy” would be underselling it. Call him He Hate Me II. The SEC certainly did. Stenberg drew 14 flags in 2019. That recklessness and lack of discipline won't fly in the pros, but the demeanor is aces and the wild nastiness is backed by some superb recent pass-block work, with just one pressure allowed in 262 pass-blocking snaps in 2019 (granted, Kentucky rarely truly put the ball in the air). What can be built on, here, if Stenberg can cool it just a little bit, is a strong technical base and natural football mind. Patience and control will be key for the heavy-handed grinder given his vanilla athleticism. The four-year SEC starter flashes in those aspects when he stays within himself.

Best of the rest…

11. Tyre Phillips (Mississippi State) | 6'5/331

12. Keith Ismael (San Diego State) | 6'3/309

13. Jonah Jackson (Ohio State) | 6'4/306

14. Shane Lemieux (Oregon) | 6'4/310

15. Nick Harris (Washington) | 6'0/302

16. Danny Pinter (Ball State) | 6'4/306

17. Michael Onwenu (Michigan) | 6'2/344

18. Darryl Williams (Mississippi State) | 6'2/304

19. Simon Stepaniak (Indiana) | 6'4/313

20. Solomon Kindley (Georgia) | 6'3/337

21. Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon) | 6'5/317

22. Kyle Murphy (Rhode Island) | 6'3/316

23. John Molchon (Boise State) | 6'5/309

24. Kevin Dotson (Louisiana) | 6'3/315

25. Jake Hanson (Oregon) | 6'4/297

26. Tremayne Anchrum (Clemson) | 6'2/314

27. Jon Runyan (Michigan) | 6'4/306

28. Cohl Cabral (Arizona State) | 6'5/291

29. Trystan Colon-Castillo (Missouri) | 6'3/313

30. Cordel Iwuagwu (TCU) | 6'3/309