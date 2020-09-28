Thor's Heisman and Title Odds Update

UCF might be worth a roulette chip. You can get 200-to-1 on the Knights winning the title right now. They are the No. 22 team listed by PointsBet, while ESPN’s FPI ranks them No. 10. UCF has only two challenging games left on its slate -- at Memphis, and a home date against Cincinnati. A Group of 5 team has never made the playoff. Is it possible that UCF could be aided by a chaotic season played during a pandemic? A bet on UCF will net big money if they can just make the playoff. A $20 bet on UCF to win the title would pay $4,000 if they did. Hedging on the moneyline of UCF’s hypothetical first-round opponent would guarantee several hundreds of dollars in profit either way. But the Knights will once again fight the G5 stigma as they make their case.