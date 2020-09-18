Thor's ATS Picks: Week 3

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL), calculated through a system I devised for determining line value. You'll see the ATL referenced with each game and throughout the column.
We’re shooting for another strong week after starting the season 4-0 ATS.
|Day
|Away
|Home
|PB Line
|ATL
|ATL side
|Line value
|9/19
|Liberty Flames
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|-14.5
|-12.2
|Liberty Flames
|2.5
|9/19
|Boston College Eagles
|Duke Blue Devils
|-6
|0.2
|Boston College Eagles
|6
|9/19
|Syracuse Orange
|Pittsburgh Panthers
|-21
|-19.7
|Syracuse Orange
|1.5
|9/19
|Navy Midshipmen
|Tulane Green Wave
|-6.5
|-1.2
|Navy Midshipmen
|5.5
|9/19
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|Georgia State Panthers
|17
|13.1
|Georgia State Panthers
|4
|9/19
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|-23.5
|-18.0
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|5.5
|9/19
|Houston Cougars
|Baylor Bears
|-4
|-8.7
|Baylor Bears
|4.5
|9/19
|Appalachian State Mountaineers
|Marshall Thundering Herd
|5
|0.2
|Marshall Thundering Herd
|5
|9/19
|South Florida Bulls
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|-25.5
|-25.3
|---
|---
|9/19
|UCF Knights
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|7.5
|6.5
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|1
|9/19
|Charlotte 49ers
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|-29.5
|-24.0
|Charlotte 49ers
|5.5
|9/19
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|Georgia Southern Eagles
|-1.5
|0.0
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|1.5
|9/19
|Troy Trojans
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|3.5
|7.6
|Troy Trojans
|4
|9/19
|SMU Mustangs
|North Texas Mean Green
|14
|12.3
|North Texas Mean Green
|1.5
|9/19
|Texas State Bobcats
|UL Monroe Warhawks
|5.5
|2.1
|UL Monroe Warhawks
|3.5
|9/19
|Miami Hurricanes
|Louisville Cardinals
|-2.5
|-1.1
|Miami Hurricanes
|1.5
|9/19
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
|-5.5
|-3.3
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|2
|9/19
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|NC State Wolfpack
|-2
|-4.8
|NC State Wolfpack
|3
Georgia Southern Eagles (-1.5) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
ATL: Pick ‘em
This matchup jumped out to me earlier this week and became considerably more interesting with news that followed. At the time Tuesday’s column posted, FAU was a 5.5-point favorite. ATL saw FAU as only a 1-point favorite.
The 4.5 points of value on GSU were significant, but, as I wrote: “Last week, the Eagles had 33 inactive players in a 27-26 win over FCS Campbell, including seven starters (all-SBC RB Wesley Kennedy III and all-SBC S Kenderick Duncan among them). We didn't get a player-by-player explanation for the absences, but a spokesman said COVID cases were included. It's impossible to tell at this point exactly how GSU's roster will look this week.”
But on Tuesday, we learned that FAU had canceled football practices due to nearly one-dozen positive COVID tests on the roster. This game was in-doubt to be played because of that as of mid-week, but will, per FAU HC Taggart, be played.
That means we’ll see Taggart’s FAU debut. Taggart booted starting QB Chris Robison (3,701 passing yards and 28 TD last season) off the team last month. Former Indiana QB Nick Tronti, Robison's backup last year and used by Lane Kiffin as the Wildcat QB, will start.
Between the downgrade in offensive brainpower from Kiffin to Taggart, and in passing ability from Robison to Tronti, I anticipate the Owls' offense being considerably less explosive. They’re a bet-against team for me, and that was before news of the virus attacking its roster.
There are least four other powerful situational factors working heavily against FAU, here: 1.) First-year HCs are 2-8 ATS so far, per Brad Powers 2.) Teams playing their first game of the season have underachieved by 3-5 points per game on average against teams playing their second, per Bill Connelly, 3.) Also per Powers, teams that had five-plus spring practice sessions over their opponent when both are playing their first game are 6-2 ATS -- GSU had six spring practices to FAU’s zero (FAU will be opening its season while GSU will be playing its second game, likely increasing GSU’s advantage). 4. The Action Network noted that early sharp bettors hammered GSU, leading to the seven-point line swing in under 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Toss in FAU’s current issues with COVID, and y’all around GSU of potentially getting players back on Saturday, and I’m all over the Eagles.
Georgia State Panthers (+17) vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
ATL: Louisiana -13
This line opened at Louisiana -13, ATL’s spread, before early bettors steamed the Ragin’ Cajuns to -17. ATL believes the betting market is overreacting to Louisiana’s opening-week 31-14 upset win over Iowa State in Ames last weekend.
While Louisiana impressed, keep in mind that they were out-gained 303-272 by the Cyclones and that 21 of their 31 points came via a 95-yard kick return TD, an 83-yard punt return TD, and a 78-yard passing TD -- not sustainable avenues for points. Aside from Levi Lewis’ 78-yard TD pass to Peter LeBlanc, the Ragin’ Cajuns managed only 194 yards against ISU.
Georgia State will be opening their season. They’re probably being a bit underrated at the moment due to the graduation of star QB Dan Ellington and RB Tra Barnett. But the offense returns eight of the other nine starters, including four along the offensive line.
The defense brings back 10 of their top-12 tacklers, and three-of-four starters from one of the Sun Belt’s best secondaries. The Panthers ranked No. 119 in run defense last year. Slowing Louisiana’s RB duo of Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas is a must.
GSU isn’t going to duplicate Iowa State’s trick of holding Louisiana to 3.7 yards per rush, but they won’t need to in order to cover a generous 17 points.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+2) at North Carolina State Wolfpack
ATL: NC State -5
These teams had the same amount of spring practices (5), but Wake Forest has three big preparation edges: 1.) They opened last week in a trial-by-fire proposition against Clemson, 2.) In late-August, NC State was forced to halt practices and postpone its scheduled opener (set for last weekend) against Virginia Tech due to positive COVID tests, 3.) NC State has a pair of new coordinators, while Wake Forest retained its outstanding staff.
Wake Forest lost to Clemson 37-13 last weekend, but covered the line and didn’t commit any turnovers. HC Dave Clawson said the team mostly avoided injury and that several key contributors who missed the opener would be back this week.
Because of all that, this isn’t the cushy opening-game matchup for NC State coming off a nightmarish 4-8 season that the Wolfpack might have liked. Especially since there will be no fans at the game to provide a home field advantage for NC State in this in-state rivalry game.
Georgia Tech (+7.5) vs. UCF
ATL: UCF -6.5
The Geoff Collins regime got an enormous win in the season-opener last week, knocking off Florida State 16-13. The offense, led by true freshman and top-100 overall recruit QB Jeff Sims (a dual-threat with a big arm), has a few promising prospects, but still needs work.
But Collins’ plans to toughen up the Yellow Jackets’ defense may be ahead of schedule. Despite the close final score, Georgia Tech was clearly the superior team on the field in Tallahassee last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets out-gained FSU by 131 yards, averaged 3.5 more yards per pass and a yard more per run, were better on third- and fourth-down, had three more first downs, and won the turnover battle.
Despite having a dual-threat QB and a talented backfield, FSU, in its first season under former Memphis HC Mike Norvell, who always has dominant rushing attacks, found little room to run on the Jackets, averaging 3.1 yards per rush.
It would be no major surprise if Georgia Tech’s defense took an enormous step forward from last year, with 10 starters back, including star ILB David Curry. The offense returned eight starters, but now has Sims under center with three SEC transfers blocking for him.
UCF will be making its 2020 debut. The Knights had 10 players opt-out due to COVID, including defensive starters CB Tay Gowan and DL Kalia Davis.
While Georgia Tech had six spring practices, UCF had none. Recall from above that teams with a five-plus spring practice advantage are 6-2 ATS. In all eight of those games, each team was playing their first game. On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets will have the additional advantage of having already taken the field.
Collins, a former UCF assistant eying his second consecutive upset win to start the season after last year’s complete rebuild from the triple-option offense, should be considered a live dog in this spot.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (+5.5) at Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
ATL: Southern Miss -3.5
Consider this bet a straight fade of Southern Miss.
The Golden Eagles are a mess. They were upset 32-21 at home by South Alabama in the opener, the Jaguars’ first road win since 2017. On Monday, HC Jay Hopson resigned. The team will play for an interim staff the rest of the season.
Louisiana Tech only brings eight starters back from last season’s 10-3 team, but HC Skip Holtz is old hat in these situations. This team is more experienced than Holtz’s LTU squads from 2016 and 2017, and they went 16-11 with two bowl wins.
During the offseason, Southern Miss looked like a potential Conference USA contender, with QB Jack Abraham among either starters back on offense. But the Eagles were hit hard by transfers and opt-outs -- losing contributors Jacques Turner, Racheem Boothe, Jaylond Adams, Shannon Showers, Trivenskey Mosley and Steven Anderson -- before the opening-week disaster.
This feels like an ideal situation for Holtz’s Bulldogs to sneak up on a favorite and pull off the outright upset.
Troy Trojans (-3.5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
ATL: Troy -7.6
The Blue Raiders opened at +6.5 before bets on the underdog coaxed the spread closer to a field goal. ATL believes the opening number was closer to reality.
Middle Tennessee has an advantage over Troy in that they’ve already opened their season. They didn’t inspire confidence in the showing, however, getting pummeled by Army 42-0. The Blue Raiders only managed 184 yards of total offense while getting shredded on the ground defensively. QB Asher O’Hara looked terrible and badly needs a strong bounceback performance.
The Trojans will be trotting out new starting QB Gunnar Watson, who has drawn rave reviews in practice. The top-seven pass-catchers from last year are back, as are 2019 starting RB DK Billingsley and 2018 starting RB BJ Smith (who missed almost all of last season with an injury).
Troy must replace seven of its top-12 tacklers from last year. Considering MTSU’s abysmal offensive showing last weekend, this might be an easier opening-week assignment for the restructured Trojans defense than previously assumed.
Navy Midshipmen (+6.5) at Tulane Green Wave
ATL: Tulane -1
I mentioned in Tuesday’s column that Navy-backers are getting a few free points on the line after the Midshipmen got embarrassed 55-3 by BYU in their opener last week. In the days since, the betting market shaved this line from Tulane -7.5 to -6.5.
The point still stands: ATL believes bettors are overreacting to Navy's dud against BYU.
Tulane comes in 1-0, but needed to score the game's final three touchdowns to overcome a 24-6 deficit to South Alabama in the middle of the third quarter to win 27-24 as double-digit favorites.
Navy, meanwhile, returned to contact practices this week after going without them during the offseason. HC Ken Niumatalolo explained he did so to protect his players during the COVID pandemic. And he has: Niumatalolo told the media this week that his team is probably the cleanest in the country from the virus.
He added that the bad news was that his team wasn’t good at football at the moment. With Navy’s roster healthy and rested after Niumatalolo’s virus-prevention offseason plan, we believe he’ll see a much stronger effort from his Midshipmen this week. If Navy’s running game gets going, Tulane is going to have a tough time slowing it down.
Marshall Thundering Herd (+5) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
ATL: Pick 'em
This game has serious upset potential.
It’s tough to glean much from games against FCS opponents, but one thing we know after watching Marshall’s dominant shutout win over EKU is that the Thundering Herd have found a legitimate quarterback.
Freshman Grant Wells looked old-hat while shredding EKU. Marshall could already run the ball, with a huge offensive line, so Wells’ emergence could make this offense dangerous. Five of Wells’ receivers had at least 42 receiving yards in the opener. If he continues to spray the ball around the field like that, Appy State is going to have its hands full.
Appalachian State had a listless win over Charlotte last week, allowing the 49ers to hang around longer than they had any business to. If there was a bit of good news, it was that the Mountaineers’ rushing attack looked to be in peak form early.
If Marshall can slow down Appy’s running game at all, they’ll have a good chance of winning the game. The Mountaineers, who lost star WR Corey Sutton to opt-out, lack game-breakers outside.
Marshall opened two weeks ago and comes in off a bye after ECU had to postpone last week’s game due to a COVID outbreak. They’ve gotten extra prep time for Appy’s bruising offense.
My fear with the Mountaineers is that their listless showing in the opener might be more indicative of a small regression of the team as a whole. For the second consecutive offseason, Appy had to replace a poached head coach. They elevated an assistant, increasing continuity, but shouldn’t be considered sure bets to maintain past season’s quality levels with such drastic coaching turnover in two years — particularly in a wonky season where coaching continuity could be more valuable than ever.
Stay away:
Houston Cougars (+4.5) at Baylor Bears
ATL: Baylor -7.5
This hastily-put-together matchup didn’t materialize until last week, with Houston having a schedule opening following COVID cases on Memphis and Baylor having one of their own due to an outbreak on Louisiana Tech.
It will mark the season-opener for both teams. Houston opened around the market at around +10, but was quickly bet down to a sub-touchdown underdog.
Though ATL believes the Bears are closer to -7.5 in a vacuum, there’s too much uncertainty here for us to invest. This game will mark the head coaching debut of Baylor HC Dave Aranda, who replaces Matt Rhule, and Baylor had a grand-total of zero spring practices to help with the transition (Houston had eight spring practices, meaning this game falls into the system outlined above).
While we don’t have a ton of confidence that Baylor will come out firing on all cylinders, we haven’t been inspired by Dana Holgorsen’s work at Houston and can’t back the Cougars sight-unseen, either, despite the 18 starters Holgo returns. Especially since it’s possible that Baylor’s offense could improve under new OC Larry Fedora.
Miami Hurricanes (+2.5) at Louisville Cardinals
ATL: Louisville -1
If you have a conviction here, you’re a braver soul than me. I went back-and-forth on this game all week and changed my mind on it daily. Stay-away for me, but boy am I going to enjoy watching this one. We’re about to find out if The U is back or not.
2020: 4-0 ATS
Lifetime (2014-Present): 544-469-16 (53.7%) AT