Thor's ATS Picks: Week 3

Georgia Southern Eagles (-1.5) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

ATL: Pick ‘em

This matchup jumped out to me earlier this week and became considerably more interesting with news that followed. At the time Tuesday’s column posted, FAU was a 5.5-point favorite. ATL saw FAU as only a 1-point favorite.

The 4.5 points of value on GSU were significant, but, as I wrote: “Last week, the Eagles had 33 inactive players in a 27-26 win over FCS Campbell, including seven starters (all-SBC RB Wesley Kennedy III and all-SBC S Kenderick Duncan among them). We didn't get a player-by-player explanation for the absences, but a spokesman said COVID cases were included. It's impossible to tell at this point exactly how GSU's roster will look this week.”

But on Tuesday, we learned that FAU had canceled football practices due to nearly one-dozen positive COVID tests on the roster. This game was in-doubt to be played because of that as of mid-week, but will, per FAU HC Taggart, be played.

That means we’ll see Taggart’s FAU debut. Taggart booted starting QB Chris Robison (3,701 passing yards and 28 TD last season) off the team last month. Former Indiana QB Nick Tronti, Robison's backup last year and used by Lane Kiffin as the Wildcat QB, will start.

Between the downgrade in offensive brainpower from Kiffin to Taggart, and in passing ability from Robison to Tronti, I anticipate the Owls' offense being considerably less explosive. They’re a bet-against team for me, and that was before news of the virus attacking its roster.

There are least four other powerful situational factors working heavily against FAU, here: 1.) First-year HCs are 2-8 ATS so far, per Brad Powers 2.) Teams playing their first game of the season have underachieved by 3-5 points per game on average against teams playing their second, per Bill Connelly , 3.) Also per Powers , teams that had five-plus spring practice sessions over their opponent when both are playing their first game are 6-2 ATS -- GSU had six spring practices to FAU’s zero (FAU will be opening its season while GSU will be playing its second game, likely increasing GSU’s advantage). 4. The Action Network noted that early sharp bettors hammered GSU , leading to the seven-point line swing in under 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Toss in FAU’s current issues with COVID, and y’all around GSU of potentially getting players back on Saturday, and I’m all over the Eagles.

Georgia State Panthers (+17) vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

ATL: Louisiana -13

This line opened at Louisiana -13, ATL’s spread, before early bettors steamed the Ragin’ Cajuns to -17. ATL believes the betting market is overreacting to Louisiana’s opening-week 31-14 upset win over Iowa State in Ames last weekend.

While Louisiana impressed, keep in mind that they were out-gained 303-272 by the Cyclones and that 21 of their 31 points came via a 95-yard kick return TD, an 83-yard punt return TD, and a 78-yard passing TD -- not sustainable avenues for points. Aside from Levi Lewis’ 78-yard TD pass to Peter LeBlanc, the Ragin’ Cajuns managed only 194 yards against ISU.

Georgia State will be opening their season. They’re probably being a bit underrated at the moment due to the graduation of star QB Dan Ellington and RB Tra Barnett. But the offense returns eight of the other nine starters, including four along the offensive line.

The defense brings back 10 of their top-12 tacklers, and three-of-four starters from one of the Sun Belt’s best secondaries. The Panthers ranked No. 119 in run defense last year. Slowing Louisiana’s RB duo of Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas is a must.

GSU isn’t going to duplicate Iowa State’s trick of holding Louisiana to 3.7 yards per rush, but they won’t need to in order to cover a generous 17 points.

