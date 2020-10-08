Thor's Against the Spread Picks: Week 6

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL). ATL is a system based on power ratings, computer models and real-time betting data that I devised for determining line value.

Away Home PB Line ATL ATL side Line value Tulane Green Wave Houston Cougars -6.5 -4.0 Tulane Green Wave 2.5 Louisville Cardinals Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 4.5 4.1 N/A N/A Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners -2 -2.7 N/A N/A UL Monroe Warhawks Liberty Flames -19 -10.9 UL Monroe Warhawks 8.1 Temple Owls Navy Midshipmen 3.5 0.8 Navy Midshipmen 2.7 UTEP Miners Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -14 -13.5 N/A N/A Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Florida International Panthers -5 -3.3 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 1.7 Florida State Seminoles Notre Dame Fighting Irish -20.5 -16.8 Florida State Seminoles 3.7 Marshall Thundering Herd Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 7 2.7 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 4.3 Charlotte 49ers North Texas Mean Green 3 1.5 North Texas Mean Green 1.5 Texas State Bobcats Troy Trojans -7 -6.8 N/A N/A NC State Wolfpack Virginia Cavaliers -7.5 -4.2 NC State Wolfpack 3.3 UTSA Roadrunners BYU Cougars -35 -26.7 UTSA Roadrunners 8.3 Tennessee Volunteers Georgia Bulldogs -12.5 -11.7 N/A N/A South Carolina Gamecocks Vanderbilt Commodores 13.5 17.4 South Carolina Gamecocks 3.9 LSU Tigers Missouri Tigers 13.5 10.8 Missouri Tigers 2.7 Mississippi State Bulldogs Kentucky Wildcats -2 -2.1 N/A N/A Florida Gators Texas A&M Aggies 6.5 8.1 Florida Gators 1.6 Arkansas Razorbacks Auburn Tigers -13.5 -15.3 Auburn Tigers 1.8 Alabama Crimson Tide Ole Miss Rebels 23.5 20.0 Ole Miss Rebels 3.5 Texas Tech Red Raiders Iowa State Cyclones -12.5 -10.9 Texas Tech Red Raiders 1.6 Kansas State Wildcats TCU Horned Frogs -8 -7.8 N/A N/A Virginia Tech Hokies North Carolina Tar Heels -4 2.0 Virginia Tech Hokies 6 Pittsburgh Panthers Boston College Eagles 6 9.0 Pittsburgh Panthers 3 Miami Hurricanes Clemson Tigers -14 -10.5 Miami Hurricanes 3.5 Duke Blue Devils Syracuse Orange 2 1.8 N/A N/A Florida Atlantic Owls Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 2.5 3.0 N/A N/A East Carolina Pirates South Florida Bulls -4.5 -2.1 East Carolina Pirates 2.5

Houston Cougars (-6.5) vs. Tulane Green Wave (Thursday)

ATL: Houston -4.0

Houston will finally be kicking its 2020 season off. Three previous season-openers were canceled on Dana Holgorsen’s Cougars due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tulane, coming off a bye, is 2-1. But don’t assume the Green Wave have an advantage over Houston because they’ve already played three games.

Here’s the most astounding ATS trend of the young season: Teams opening their season against teams that have already played are 22-6 ATS (78.8%) this season, covering by average nine PPG! Tulane doesn’t have any game film on the Cougars, and they’ve already put out plenty of their own.

Houston, for instance, already knows exactly what the offense looked like under former new 2020 starting QB Keon Howard. I say “former new”, because Howard, who took over for Justin McMillan, has already been benched. Houston is also now accounted with freshman Michael Pratt, who made his Green Wave debut against Southern Miss.

Houston also has a heavy revenge element going for it. Two years ago, a 31-point Houston win was overshadowed by the Major Applewhite-Ed Oliver JacketGate fight before halftime and the season-ending injury to QB D’Eriq King. Applewhite was fired not long after. Last year, Tulane’s 38-31 win on Sept. 19 devastated Dana Holgorsen’s Houston team. That game dropped Houston to 1-3 and ultimately convinced King and WR Keith Corbin to sit the rest of the year to retain redshirts. King transferred to Miami after the season.

Tulane’s resume is spotty. The two wins came over FBS bottom-feeders South Alabama and Southern Miss, while the loss featured a blown 24-point lead in a 27-24 loss to Navy. That was the biggest comeback in Navy history. Outside of that 27-0 run in the second half, Navy has been outscored 119-10.

Temple Owls (-3.5) vs. Navy Midshipmen

ATL: Temple -0.8

Sticking with the angle from above -- teams opening their season against teams that have already played are 22-6 ATS (78.8%) -- this will be Temple’s first game of the season. Navy will be playing their fourth.

Navy is having one of the strangest seasons of any team in the FBS. The Midshipmen were embarrassed in an early-September season-opener to BYU 55-3. Twelve days later, Navy fell behind 24-0 at halftime to Tulane. Navy then played a flawless second half to roar back and beat the Mean Green 27-24.

That second half performance in part informed why Navy was a seven-point road favorite over Air Force last week. There was also the issue of Air Force’s roster being decimated to COVID opt-outs, and the fact that the Falcons hadn't yet played in 2020. But Air Force walloped Navy 40-7. As mentioned above, outside of the second half against Tulane, the Mids have been outscored 119-10 in the 10 other quarters they’ve played.

The Midshipmen get QB Dalen Morris back for this game after he didn’t travel to the Air Force game due to an underlying medical condition. But Morris is a known commodity at this point, and Temple has had weeks and weeks to prepare for him and the triple-option offense.

The under for this game deserves a look, too. Temple plays at a snail’s pace and has a strong defense. And Navy’s option offense keeps the clock ever-moving.

Florida State Seminoles (+20.5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

ATL: ND -16.8

Notre Dame is dealing with serious COVID issues right now, university-wide. University president (John Jenkins) was diagnosed positive last week, and the entire hall staff of one of ND’s dorms had to enter quarantine over the past week due to an outbreak.

Per NBC Sports’ Douglas Farmer, two new Fighting Irish players tested positive for the corona virus this week, leaving Notre Dame without 11 players. Notre Dame hasn’t played in three weeks because of COVID.

FSU HC Mike Norvell is back to business after missing a game earlier this season when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. His team is also recovering from its own virus issues. Norvell said Tuesday there's a good chance DB Travis Jay and DT Robert Coop will return to the team in the "near future”, perhaps even in “days.” Hamsah Nasirildeen is questionable with a knee injury.

