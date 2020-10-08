Thor's Against the Spread Picks: Week 6

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL). ATL is a system based on power ratings, computer models and real-time betting data that I devised for determining line value.
All lines courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook. My picks are in bold.
|Away
|Home
|PB Line
|ATL
|ATL side
|Line value
|Tulane Green Wave
|Houston Cougars
|-6.5
|-4.0
|Tulane Green Wave
|2.5
|Louisville Cardinals
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|4.5
|4.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Texas Longhorns
|Oklahoma Sooners
|-2
|-2.7
|N/A
|N/A
|UL Monroe Warhawks
|Liberty Flames
|-19
|-10.9
|UL Monroe Warhawks
|8.1
|Temple Owls
|Navy Midshipmen
|3.5
|0.8
|Navy Midshipmen
|2.7
|UTEP Miners
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|-14
|-13.5
|N/A
|N/A
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|Florida International Panthers
|-5
|-3.3
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|1.7
|Florida State Seminoles
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|-20.5
|-16.8
|Florida State Seminoles
|3.7
|Marshall Thundering Herd
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|7
|2.7
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|4.3
|Charlotte 49ers
|North Texas Mean Green
|3
|1.5
|North Texas Mean Green
|1.5
|Texas State Bobcats
|Troy Trojans
|-7
|-6.8
|N/A
|N/A
|NC State Wolfpack
|Virginia Cavaliers
|-7.5
|-4.2
|NC State Wolfpack
|3.3
|UTSA Roadrunners
|BYU Cougars
|-35
|-26.7
|UTSA Roadrunners
|8.3
|Tennessee Volunteers
|Georgia Bulldogs
|-12.5
|-11.7
|N/A
|N/A
|South Carolina Gamecocks
|Vanderbilt Commodores
|13.5
|17.4
|South Carolina Gamecocks
|3.9
|LSU Tigers
|Missouri Tigers
|13.5
|10.8
|Missouri Tigers
|2.7
|Mississippi State Bulldogs
|Kentucky Wildcats
|-2
|-2.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Florida Gators
|Texas A&M Aggies
|6.5
|8.1
|Florida Gators
|1.6
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|Auburn Tigers
|-13.5
|-15.3
|Auburn Tigers
|1.8
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|Ole Miss Rebels
|23.5
|20.0
|Ole Miss Rebels
|3.5
|Texas Tech Red Raiders
|Iowa State Cyclones
|-12.5
|-10.9
|Texas Tech Red Raiders
|1.6
|Kansas State Wildcats
|TCU Horned Frogs
|-8
|-7.8
|N/A
|N/A
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|-4
|2.0
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|6
|Pittsburgh Panthers
|Boston College Eagles
|6
|9.0
|Pittsburgh Panthers
|3
|Miami Hurricanes
|Clemson Tigers
|-14
|-10.5
|Miami Hurricanes
|3.5
|Duke Blue Devils
|Syracuse Orange
|2
|1.8
|N/A
|N/A
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
|2.5
|3.0
|N/A
|N/A
|East Carolina Pirates
|South Florida Bulls
|-4.5
|-2.1
|East Carolina Pirates
|2.5
Houston Cougars (-6.5) vs. Tulane Green Wave (Thursday)
ATL: Houston -4.0
Houston will finally be kicking its 2020 season off. Three previous season-openers were canceled on Dana Holgorsen’s Cougars due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tulane, coming off a bye, is 2-1. But don’t assume the Green Wave have an advantage over Houston because they’ve already played three games.
Here’s the most astounding ATS trend of the young season: Teams opening their season against teams that have already played are 22-6 ATS (78.8%) this season, covering by average nine PPG! Tulane doesn’t have any game film on the Cougars, and they’ve already put out plenty of their own.
Houston, for instance, already knows exactly what the offense looked like under former new 2020 starting QB Keon Howard. I say “former new”, because Howard, who took over for Justin McMillan, has already been benched. Houston is also now accounted with freshman Michael Pratt, who made his Green Wave debut against Southern Miss.
Houston also has a heavy revenge element going for it. Two years ago, a 31-point Houston win was overshadowed by the Major Applewhite-Ed Oliver JacketGate fight before halftime and the season-ending injury to QB D’Eriq King. Applewhite was fired not long after. Last year, Tulane’s 38-31 win on Sept. 19 devastated Dana Holgorsen’s Houston team. That game dropped Houston to 1-3 and ultimately convinced King and WR Keith Corbin to sit the rest of the year to retain redshirts. King transferred to Miami after the season.
Tulane’s resume is spotty. The two wins came over FBS bottom-feeders South Alabama and Southern Miss, while the loss featured a blown 24-point lead in a 27-24 loss to Navy. That was the biggest comeback in Navy history. Outside of that 27-0 run in the second half, Navy has been outscored 119-10.
Temple Owls (-3.5) vs. Navy Midshipmen
ATL: Temple -0.8
Sticking with the angle from above -- teams opening their season against teams that have already played are 22-6 ATS (78.8%) -- this will be Temple’s first game of the season. Navy will be playing their fourth.
Navy is having one of the strangest seasons of any team in the FBS. The Midshipmen were embarrassed in an early-September season-opener to BYU 55-3. Twelve days later, Navy fell behind 24-0 at halftime to Tulane. Navy then played a flawless second half to roar back and beat the Mean Green 27-24.
That second half performance in part informed why Navy was a seven-point road favorite over Air Force last week. There was also the issue of Air Force’s roster being decimated to COVID opt-outs, and the fact that the Falcons hadn't yet played in 2020. But Air Force walloped Navy 40-7. As mentioned above, outside of the second half against Tulane, the Mids have been outscored 119-10 in the 10 other quarters they’ve played.
The Midshipmen get QB Dalen Morris back for this game after he didn’t travel to the Air Force game due to an underlying medical condition. But Morris is a known commodity at this point, and Temple has had weeks and weeks to prepare for him and the triple-option offense.
The under for this game deserves a look, too. Temple plays at a snail’s pace and has a strong defense. And Navy’s option offense keeps the clock ever-moving.
Florida State Seminoles (+20.5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ATL: ND -16.8
Notre Dame is dealing with serious COVID issues right now, university-wide. University president (John Jenkins) was diagnosed positive last week, and the entire hall staff of one of ND’s dorms had to enter quarantine over the past week due to an outbreak.
Per NBC Sports’ Douglas Farmer, two new Fighting Irish players tested positive for the corona virus this week, leaving Notre Dame without 11 players. Notre Dame hasn’t played in three weeks because of COVID.
FSU HC Mike Norvell is back to business after missing a game earlier this season when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. His team is also recovering from its own virus issues. Norvell said Tuesday there's a good chance DB Travis Jay and DT Robert Coop will return to the team in the "near future”, perhaps even in “days.” Hamsah Nasirildeen is questionable with a knee injury.
If the Seminoles are going to make a game of this, they’re likely going to need to throw the ball well.
FSU has had major offensive line issues for years. This year, they’re averaging 130 rushing YPG on 3.66 YPC, slightly off last year’s numbers; no surprise with a new staff and Cam Akers now in the NFL. Notre Dame’s typically stellar run defense has allowed less than 3 YPC over its past four games.
It’s probably good news, then, that freshman Jordan Travis will start against the Irish. Travis was on the bench when FSU was down at halftime to Jacksonville State. Once he entered, FSU scored TDs on five straight drives to win comfortably. Travis will be the third FSU QB this year to draw a start. Norvell is praying he solidifies the position.
Travis is going to be taking aim at a strong Notre Dame secondary. The best of the bunch so far has been CB Tariq Bracy, who ranks No. 3 in the country with 40 coverage snaps without allowing a reception, per PFF.
The Seminoles are being undervalued because they started the season 0-3 ATS. I think they keep things closer than expected in this spot and grab their first ATS win of the year.
NC State Wolfpack (+7.5) at Virginia Cavaliers
ATL: UVA -4.2
This is a pure line-value play.
NC State continues to be overlooked by bookmakers and the general public. The Wolfpack are 2-1 ATS and have beaten Wake Forest and Pitt outright as underdogs.
And NC State did that despite not starting QB Devin Leary for the first two games (an odd coaching decision). Leary, the 2019 starter, lit up a really good Pitt secondary for 336 yards and four TD.
While NC State’s offense has exceeded expectations, its defense has struggled. That defense is going to need to slow a Virginia offense led by new starting QB Brennan Armstrong.
Through two games, Armstrong has shown to be a stronger runner but a mistake-prone thrower. As long as NC State’s offense keeps playing like it has, Armstrong is not only going to have to avoid interceptions (four through two games against only five TD), he’s going to have to make plays downfield.
NC State’s front has gotten enough pressure, but the Wolfpack secondary is getting torched for nine YPA. The Wolfpack defense isn’t good, but Armstrong may not have the arm to to make it fully pay for its issues in the secondary.
South Carolina Gamecocks (-13.5) at Vanderbilt Commodores
ATL: USC -17.4
Another game where I have to trust my numbers.
My ATL system rarely sees this much line value in a double-digit road favorite. As long as South Carolina can avoid a flat spot in a back-to-back road spot, the Gamecocks should blow out Vandy.
Virginia Tech Hokies (+4) at North Carolina Tar Heels
ATL: VT -2.0
ATL and I believe the wrong team is favored. At this point, I’m going to trust ATL’s read on Virginia Tech.
In the Hokies’ opener, ATL believed the Hokies were getting 10 points of line value as 6.5-point favorites over NC State. The Hokies covered easily, winning 45-24. They would have covered against Duke as well, despite VT’s starting secondary being out due to COVID and contact tracing, if not for a muffed punt that led to a touchdown.
The Tar Heels are going to have issues with Virginia Tech’s front-seven, which returned all seven starters. Last year’s game between these teams went in 6OT, with Virginia Tech winning 43-41 as 3.5-point home ‘dogs. I think the Hokies will spring another upset of UNC on Saturday.
Don’t be overly concerned about the Hokies being on the road. Home favorites are only 28-47-1 ATS (37.3%) in 2020.
Auburn Tigers (-13.5) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
ATL: Auburn -15.3
It’s stunning to me that you can invest in Auburn laying less than two TD in this spot. If this game had been played last week, the line would have been closer to Auburn -20.
Then last weekend happened. The Tigers looked horrible in losing 27-6 to Georgia last week, with a languishing offense and a defense that couldn’t get off the field. The Razorbacks stunned Mississippi State 21-14 a week after MSU stunned LSU in Baton Rouge.
Arkansas caught Mississippi State in a huge letdown spot. Benefitting from turnovers -- Arkansas leads the conference with six turnovers forced -- the Hogs sprung the upset. Which leaves Arkansas in a big letdown spot of their own.
Auburn’s strong situational spot is further aided by the fact that this will be Arkansas’ second consecutive road game. Prior to beating Mississippi State, Arkansas had lost 20-straight SEC games. Auburn has beaten Arkansas by 31-points or more in four straight games. The guess here is that Bo Nix and crew use this as a get-right week and blast the Hogs.
Syracuse Orange (+2) vs. Duke Blue Devils
ATL: Duke -1.8
This is a play against Duke, which is being overvalued. The 0-4 Blue Devils probably don’t deserve to be a road favorite over any ACC team.
The Blue Devils have a few future NFL defenders on defense, but their offense is hard to watch.
Syracuse got humbled by UNC in the opener when it was struggling with preparation following an offseason rocked by COVID. But the Orange have played better since, covering in an 11-point loss to Pitt and beating an improved Georgia Tech by 17 points last-time out.
Underdogs have been one of the best investments in college football this year, 66-43-2 ATS (60.6%) so far. Syracuse shouldn’t qualify as a ‘dog in this game, but since they do, grab the free points.
Kentucky Wildcats (-2) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
ATL: UK -2.1
Kentucky is 0-2 but should be at least 1-1.
Last week, the Wildcats lost to Ole Miss 42-41 when their kicker missed the game-tying extra point in OT. The Wildcats outplayed the Rebels in regulation, averaging 7.6 YPP and a 64% success rate to Ole Miss’ 6.9 YPP and 52% success rate.
In the opener, Kentucky lost 29-13 to Auburn. A controversial call at the end of the first half took a Chris Rodriguez TD off the board that would have put the Wildcats up 14-8 (Terry Wilson threw an awful INT a few plays later). Instead, Kentucky went into halftime down 8-7 and was outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter in a 16-point loss.
Kentucky outgained Auburn 384-324. Last year, the Wildcats were 7-1 SU when outgaining its opponent. In addition to the lost Rodriguez TD, Kentucky botched a convertible fourth down, had a critical holding call that killed another drive, and lost a Terry Wilson fumble.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, was one of the nation’s most impressive teams in a shocking 10-point upset win on the road over LSU in the opener. But one week after setting the SEC’s single-game passing record, QB KJ Costello was a mistake-machine and MSU fell flat in a loss as 17-point favorites over Arkansas.
We can’t recall a team springing an outright upset in the opener as 17-plus point underdogs and losing Game 2 as 17-plus point favorites, as Mississippi State did. We have no idea what we’re going to get from Mike Leach’s squad this week. But Leach and company won’t be sneaking up on anyone else like they did on LSU, and Kentucky is desperate for its first win after a snake-bitten first two weeks.
Ole Miss Rebels (+23.5) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
ATL: Bama -20.0
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin joked earlier this week that the Rebels were 50-point underdogs against the Crimson Tide. “We’re going to need every [trick] that we can,” Kiffin said. “I think we’re like 50-point underdogs.”
Not quite, coach. In fact, 24 may be too many points to spot you here.
Kiffin went on to say: “Average score is like 63-13 the last [three years] combined, so that’s like 50 points,” Kiffin said. Pretty close: The average score was actually 62.3-13.6. Point is: Kiffin knows dang well what he’s up against.
I’m a fan of this year’s Ole Miss team – they’ll be able to move the ball on any defense. ATL believes they’re getting five points of line value. And Alabama, as you know, has struggled at times in Oxford under Nick Saban.
In addition, Alabama hosts Georgia in one week. Will they overlook the Rebels? Even if they don’t, will Saban run up the score on former lieutenant Kiffin? Kiffin’s Tennessee Volunteers gave Saban’s Crimson Tide the stiffest test they’ve ever gotten from an unranked opponent on the road, losing 12-10 in 2009.
The kickoff of this game was moved from 5:00 to 6:30 pm CST due to the impending impact of Hurricane Delta. Any adverse weather effects will hamper both offenses and lower scoring. That would also help Ole Miss stay within the number. And even if Alabama steamrolls Ole Miss, the Rebels will always be a backdoor-cover possibility with a line this high.
Clemson Tigers (-14) vs. Miami Hurricanes
ATL: Clemson -10.5
This is just too many points to lay with the favorite.
The upstart Hurricanes had a bye week to get ready for the Tigers. The Hurricanes are one of two teams in the nation that are 3-0 ATS. Clemson is one of five programs that is 0-3 ATS.
Clemson hasn’t covered in four straight games. Miami is 5-1 ATS in their last six conference games and 5-1 ATS in their last six against teams with winning records. Per ESPN, underdogs of at least 14 points in games between teams ranked in the top-seven are 6-3-1 ATS in the last 10 games.
I think the Hurricanes do enough to keep this game close.
2020: 15-13-1 (53.6%) ATS
Lifetime (2014-Present): 555-482-17 (53.5%) ATS
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.