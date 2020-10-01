Thor's Against the Spread Picks: Week 5

In the table below, as always, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL). ATL is a system based on power ratings, computer models and real-time betting data that I devised for determining line value. All lines courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook. My picks are in bold.
|Away
|Home
|PB Line
|ATL
|ATL side
|Line value
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|BYU Cougars
|-24
|-19.1
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|4.9
|Oklahoma Sooners
|Iowa State Cyclones
|7
|6.8
|N/A
|N/A
|TCU Horned Frogs
|Texas Longhorns
|-11.5
|-10.0
|TCU Horned Frogs
|1.5
|Arkansas State Red Wolves
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|3
|1.3
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|1.7
|East Carolina Pirates
|Georgia State Panthers
|-2.5
|-2.2
|N/A
|N/A
|NC State Wolfpack
|Pittsburgh Panthers
|-14
|-6.2
|NC State Wolfpack
|7.8
|Baylor Bears
|West Virginia Mountaineers
|3
|3.3
|N/A
|N/A
|Missouri Tigers
|Tennessee Volunteers
|-12.5
|-8.6
|Missouri Tigers
|3.9
|South Carolina Gamecocks
|Florida Gators
|-17.5
|-13.7
|South Carolina Gamecocks
|3.8
|UTSA Roadrunners
|UAB Blazers
|-20
|-18.3
|UTSA Roadrunners
|1.7
|Memphis Tigers
|SMU Mustangs
|2
|0.9
|SMU Mustangs
|1.1
|Texas A&M Aggies
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|-18
|-10.8
|Texas A&M Aggies
|7.2
|Texas Tech Red Raiders
|Kansas State Wildcats
|-2.5
|-7.2
|Kansas State Wildcats
|4.7
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|Boston College Eagles
|13.5
|9.0
|Boston College Eagles
|4.5
|South Florida Bulls
|Cincinnati Bearcats
|-21
|-15.4
|South Florida Bulls
|5.6
|Charlotte 49ers
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|-6.5
|-5.7
|N/A
|N/A
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|Duke Blue Devils
|12
|13.8
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|1.8
|Ole Miss Rebels
|Kentucky Wildcats
|-5.5
|-0.1
|Ole Miss Rebels
|5.4
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|7
|12.7
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|5.7
|Navy Midshipmen
|Air Force Falcons
|7
|-1.5
|Air Force Falcons
|8.5
|Georgia Southern Eagles
|UL Monroe Warhawks
|20
|15.2
|UL Monroe Warhawks
|4.8
|Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
|North Texas Mean Green
|-1.5
|2.7
|Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
|4.2
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|UCF Knights
|-21.5
|-17.5
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|4
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|Mississippi State Bulldogs
|-17
|-6.5
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|10.5
|Auburn Tigers
|Georgia Bulldogs
|-6.5
|-2.1
|Auburn Tigers
|4.4
|LSU Tigers
|Vanderbilt Commodores
|21
|21.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Troy Trojans
|South Alabama Jaguars
|5.5
|5.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Virginia Cavaliers
|Clemson Tigers
|-28
|-21.6
|Virginia Cavaliers
|6.4
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|Kansas Jayhawks
|21.5
|22.8
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|1.3
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (+24) at BYU Cougars (Friday)
ATL: BYU -19.1
Spotting underdog king Skip Holtz this many points is generally not a good idea. Louisiana Tech is 27-10 ATS in their last 37 games as road 'dogs. And this line is bloated besides!
Both teams are 2-0, but BYU blew out Navy and Troy on television by a combined score of 103-10 while the Bulldogs beat lowly Southern Miss 31-30 as five-point road 'dogs and FCS Houston Baptist 66-38.
BYU currently leads the country in offensive success rate (59%) and ranks No. 4 with 622 YPG and No. 2 with 51.5 PPG. Further, the Cougars' defense leads the nation with just 165 YPG allowed and 96 YPG passing allowed.
And now the Cougars welcome LTU to altitude. Troy struggled in it, getting outscored 24-0 in the second half.
But we’ll see if BYU can continue to dominate with so much talent sidelined. Star LB Chaz Ah You is the latest Cougar to go down for the year with injury (lower leg). Ah You played the “Cinco” position in BYU’s rejiggered defense.
Program stalwart TE Matt Bushman was previously lost for the year due to his own lower leg injury. BYU also has two backup RBs shelved for the year. And don’t forget the Cougars have additionally dealt with coronavirus complications recently, with the Sept. 19 game against Army postponed due to positive BYU tests.
Not much was expected of Louisiana Tech this year after they only returned eight starters from last year’s 10-3 outfit. But new starting QB Luke Anthony has looked good and the rushing attack, led by 2019 All-CUSA 2nd-Team RB Justin Henderson, is strong.
Expect the Bulldogs to keep this one closer than expected.
Arkansas Razorbacks (+17) at Mississippi State Bulldogs
ATL: MSU -7.5
Mississippi State was the most impressive team in college football last week, with KJ Costello breaking the SEC’s single-game passing yardage record in an upset of defending-champ LSU in Mike Leach’s debut.
That game has artificially blown this line up. ATL believes the Bulldogs should only be around touchdown favorites.
Those are just my numbers in a vacuum. But this is also an enormous letdown spot for Mississippi State following one of their most triumphant regular season wins of the past decade. According to ESPN, the past seven SEC teams to win outright as 14-point or more underdogs went 1-6 SU and ATS the next game.
Arkansas gave Georgia hell early last week before succumbing to a talent disadvantage in a 37-10 loss. The offense, led by one of the game’s best OCs, Kendall Briles, is going to have a much easier time moving the ball against Mississippi State than it did Georgia.
Arkansas DC Barry Odom, the former HC at Mizzou, has plenty of experience defending wide-open passing offenses, and he’s had a week to break down Mississippi State’s film against the Tigers. His defense isn’t likely to get ambushed like LSU’s did.
Auburn Tigers (+6.5) at Georgia Bulldogs
ATL: UGA -2.1
Georgia appears set on turning the offense over to QB JT Daniels. That’s understandable after the offense sputtered early against Arkansas. But keep in mind that Daniels was only recently medically cleared, and will be playing with new teammates, under a new staff, and in a brand-new offensive scheme.
Even in a vacuum outside of all of that, ATL believes Georgia is getting too much credit, and that this game is closer to a coinflip scenario. Georgia’s vaunted defense didn’t dominate Arkansas as expected, and Auburn’s new-look offensive line acquitted itself well in allowing only four TFL to Kentucky last week.
Per ESPN, the underdog is 13-5 ATS in the past 18 games between teams ranked in the top-seven. Expect Auburn to to be the latest 'dog to show well in a marquee game.
SMU Mustangs (+2) vs. Memphis Tigers
ATL: Memphis -0.9
Memphis beat Arkansas State 37-24 in the opener nearly a month ago, September 5. They haven’t played since. COVID-19 hit the roster, forcing a team-wide quarantine and multiple game postponements.
For a team playing under a first-year head coach, that’s not an ideal lead-in to a huge AAC matchup.
SMU has annihilated three cupcakes (Texas State, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin) while averaging 49 PPG. QB Shane Buechele has upped his YPA from 8.0 to 9.1 and his completion percentage from 62.7 to 68.1 from last year’s near-4,000 yard season.
He’s been aided by a running game that’s suddenly fearsome thanks to the emergence of the regally-named freshman RB Ulysses Bentley IV, who is averaging over 125 rushing YPG on 10.6 YPC. His running mate, TJ McDaniel, has gone over 100 yards in two of three games as well.
SMU is more prepared, they have more continuity, they’re at home, and they have roughly equivalent overall talent following Kenneth Gainwell's opt-out. I like them to win outright.
Ole Miss Rebels (+5.5) at Kentucky Wildcats
ATL: UK -0.1
I was impressed with the Rebels in Lane Kiffin’s debut. Matt Corral looked like an upper-tier starting SEC quarterback, John Rhys-Plumlee looked like a dangerous “Slash” type offensive weapon, and the Rebels moved the ball at will against Florida’s talented defense.
What’s going to hurt Ole Miss this season is its defense. That shouldn’t be a huge issues against Kentucky, which doesn’t have a viable aerial component to its offense to compliment a strong running game. Too bad for them, as Kyle Trask's six TD last week is a testament to just how generous the Rebs will be against strong passing games.
Because of Terry Wilson's mediocre arm, the Wildcats are basically DOA if they don’t earn yardage on early downs. Last week, the Wildcats gave up eight TFL to Auburn and went three-and-out on nearly half their drives. They’re going to have to do a lot better than that to keep pace with Ole Miss on Saturday.
ATL thought Kentucky was overrated last week, and that led to a winning bet on Auburn. This week, ATL sees this game as a pick ‘em. I think the Rebels win the game outright and give the Lane Kiffin regime their first victory in Oxford.
UAB Blazers (-20) vs. UTSA Roadrunners
ATL: UAB -18.3
This line is a bit inflated. Understandably so. This is a spot UAB dominates in.
The Blazers are 18-7-1 in their last 26 at home – 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 as a home favorite—as well as 10-1 ATS in their last 11 October games and 20-7-1 ATS in their last 28 conference games.
UAB’s only loss of the season was a 31-14 setback to the undefeated Miami Hurricanes, who just blasted Florida State by 42.
UTSA is off to a smoke-and-mirrors 3-0 start.
The Roadrunners beat Texas State by three in the opener (43% post-game SP+ win expectancy), topped FCS Stephen F. Austin 24-10, and then scored a fluky two-point win over laughingstock Middle Tennessee (15% SP+ win expectancy) last weekend.
UAB’s defense returned nine starters, including all four linebackers in an active 3-4 defense. That defense played the Hurricanes as well as anyone has and held South Alabama to 10 points last week. While UAB ranks No. 2 in the country with four fumbles recovered, UTSA has already coughed the ball up four times.
UTSA’s offense revolves around RB Sincere McCormick – it struggles to move the ball through the air. If UTSA falls down early while UAB’s front-seven gangs up on McCormick, it could get ugly.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (-7) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
ATL: WKU -12.7
Speaking of UTSA, winless Middle Tennessee should have beaten them last week. Now 0-3, MTSU was thoroughly uncompetitive in blowout losses to Army and Troy to begin the season,
WKU is also winless. But their two losses featured a 14-point loss to Louisville where WKU gave up two kick return TDs and a six-point setback against resurgent Liberty last week.
The Hilltoppers returned 16 starters from last year’s 9-4 squad. One of the new starters is QB Tyrrell Pigrome, a Maryland transfer who has brought veteran stability to the position. The dual-threat is averaging around 75 YPG on the ground and hasn’t yet thrown an interception.
Phil Steele picked Middle Tennessee to finish No. 2 in the CUSA-East, but that isn’t going to happen. The Blue Raiders returned nine starters on offense but have no offensive identity. QB Asher O’Hara has regressed badly, always a possibility for small dual-threat quarterbacks with middling arms and accuracy issues.
In setting this line at WKU -11.7, ATL sees this game like I do: The 0-2 Hilltoppers are a mediocre G5 outfit, while MTSU is one of the worst teams in the FBS.
TCU Horned Frogs (+11.5) at Texas Longhorns
ATL: Texas -10
Gary Patterson owns the Longhorns.
He’s 6-2 ATS against Texas since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. And Patterson is 2-1 against Texas HC Tom Herman. The one loss came in 2018, one week after TCU played Ohio State, when the Horned Frogs led 16-10 in the third quarter before a pair of back-breaking turnovers were converted into scores.
Herman talked about how difficult it was to play TCU’s 4-2-5 earlier this week. Patterson’s defense is designed to defend in space, a sage strategy in the Big 12.
Texas QB Sam Ehlinger sustained a minor leg injury in last week’s wild 63-56 win over Texas Tech in overtime. He missed a practice earlier this week but is expected to be fine for gametime.
TCU’s own quarterback room was solidified with the return of Max Duggan against Iowa State after the diagnosis of a heart condition sidelined him in training camp. TCU came up just short of the Cyclones and may have won if they’d started Duggan.
Oklahoma State Cowboys (-21.5) at Kansas Jayhawks
ATL: OSU -22.8
Bookmakers haven’t yet fully adjusted for how bad Kansas is.
We talked about this in advance of the opener, when I thought Coastal Carolina arguably should have been favored. Kansas got whipped in that game.
Last week, the spread against Baylor was suspiciously low. Baylor was making its debut under Dave Aranda and had had its previous game postponed due to a rash of COVID cases along its offensive line. No matter: Baylor covered easily.
Perhaps the public remains low on Oklahoma State after its poor showing in the opener against Tulsa. But Oklahoma State covered in a win last week against West Virginia with a backup QB, and is now expected to get starter Spencer Sanders back.
It would be no surprise at all if Chuba Hubbard went over 200 yards from scrimmage. Pokes roll big as Les Miles remembers better days from his youth in Stillwater.
Stay-away
Air Force Falcons (+7) vs. Navy Midshipmen
ATL: Air Force -1.5
There’s an enormous discrepancy between my ATL line and the PointsBet line in this game. That can be explained by 40 players opting out for Air Force, and starting QB Donald Hammond leaving the program over the summer.
Air Force is opening their season while Navy has already played two games. That would seem to give an enormous preparation edge for Navy.
That’s not how it’s played out early this season, however. Per Brad Powers, teams playing their second game of the season against teams playing their first are 3-14-1 ATS (-7.7 ppg) in 2020. Going all the way back to 2000, teams playing their second game in the above scenario are only 42% ATS.
This seems counter-intuitive. However, it can probably be explained by having current gametape on your opponent while sportsbooks slightly overvalue the team they’ve already seen.
But despite that, and the fact that the underdog is 10-1 ATS in the last 11 games between service academies, we can’t quite get there on an Air Force investment due to all the personnel losses they’ve suffered. We’re going to see a JV version of Air Force on Saturday.
Oklahoma Sooners (-7) at Iowa State Cyclones
ATL: OU -6.8
The Sooners gagged away a game they should have won against Kansas State, getting outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter while losing the turnover margin -4 in a 38-35 loss. Spencer Rattler threw four picks, a few of which weren’t his fault, and had 387 yards passing and four touchdown.
Iowa State knocked off TCU by three after a 17-point upset loss to Louisiana in the opener. ISU is 0-5-1 ATS in their last six.
Then again, Matt Campbell is 4-0 ATS against Oklahoma, covering by an average of 17.1 PPG. Iowa State was a 14-point-or-more underdog in all four games, and never once lost by more than 10 (the highlight being the 2017 outright upset as 30.5-point dogs).
Campbell is always rock-solid as a dog, 20-8 ATS at Iowa State including 10-2 ATS at home. This is probably the time to mention Oklahoma is 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games.
Will Oklahoma respond? Will Iowa State continue to overachieve as underdogs in general and against the Sooners as a rule? Those questions are above my paygrade, and ATL says this line is spot-on.
Stay away and enjoy this one as a viewer.
2020: 10-9-1 (52.6%) ATS
Lifetime (2014-Present): 550-478-17 (53.5%) ATS
