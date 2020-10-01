Thor's Against the Spread Picks: Week 5









In the table below, as always, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL). ATL is a system based on power ratings, computer models and real-time betting data that I devised for determining line value. All lines courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook. My picks are in bold.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (+24) at BYU Cougars (Friday)

ATL: BYU -19.1

Spotting underdog king Skip Holtz this many points is generally not a good idea. Louisiana Tech is 27-10 ATS in their last 37 games as road 'dogs. And this line is bloated besides!

Both teams are 2-0, but BYU blew out Navy and Troy on television by a combined score of 103-10 while the Bulldogs beat lowly Southern Miss 31-30 as five-point road 'dogs and FCS Houston Baptist 66-38.

BYU currently leads the country in offensive success rate (59%) and ranks No. 4 with 622 YPG and No. 2 with 51.5 PPG. Further, the Cougars' defense leads the nation with just 165 YPG allowed and 96 YPG passing allowed.

And now the Cougars welcome LTU to altitude. Troy struggled in it, getting outscored 24-0 in the second half.

But we’ll see if BYU can continue to dominate with so much talent sidelined. Star LB Chaz Ah You is the latest Cougar to go down for the year with injury (lower leg). Ah You played the “Cinco” position in BYU’s rejiggered defense.

Program stalwart TE Matt Bushman was previously lost for the year due to his own lower leg injury. BYU also has two backup RBs shelved for the year. And don’t forget the Cougars have additionally dealt with coronavirus complications recently, with the Sept. 19 game against Army postponed due to positive BYU tests.

Not much was expected of Louisiana Tech this year after they only returned eight starters from last year’s 10-3 outfit. But new starting QB Luke Anthony has looked good and the rushing attack, led by 2019 All-CUSA 2nd-Team RB Justin Henderson, is strong.

Expect the Bulldogs to keep this one closer than expected.

Arkansas Razorbacks (+17) at Mississippi State Bulldogs

ATL: MSU -7.5

Mississippi State was the most impressive team in college football last week, with KJ Costello breaking the SEC’s single-game passing yardage record in an upset of defending-champ LSU in Mike Leach’s debut.

That game has artificially blown this line up. ATL believes the Bulldogs should only be around touchdown favorites.

Those are just my numbers in a vacuum. But this is also an enormous letdown spot for Mississippi State following one of their most triumphant regular season wins of the past decade. According to ESPN, the past seven SEC teams to win outright as 14-point or more underdogs went 1-6 SU and ATS the next game.

Arkansas gave Georgia hell early last week before succumbing to a talent disadvantage in a 37-10 loss. The offense, led by one of the game’s best OCs, Kendall Briles, is going to have a much easier time moving the ball against Mississippi State than it did Georgia.

Arkansas DC Barry Odom, the former HC at Mizzou, has plenty of experience defending wide-open passing offenses, and he’s had a week to break down Mississippi State’s film against the Tigers. His defense isn’t likely to get ambushed like LSU’s did.

Auburn Tigers (+6.5) at Georgia Bulldogs

ATL: UGA -2.1

Georgia appears set on turning the offense over to QB JT Daniels. That’s understandable after the offense sputtered early against Arkansas. But keep in mind that Daniels was only recently medically cleared, and will be playing with new teammates, under a new staff, and in a brand-new offensive scheme.

Even in a vacuum outside of all of that, ATL believes Georgia is getting too much credit, and that this game is closer to a coinflip scenario. Georgia’s vaunted defense didn’t dominate Arkansas as expected, and Auburn’s new-look offensive line acquitted itself well in allowing only four TFL to Kentucky last week.

Per ESPN, the underdog is 13-5 ATS in the past 18 games between teams ranked in the top-seven. Expect Auburn to to be the latest 'dog to show well in a marquee game.

SMU Mustangs (+2) vs. Memphis Tigers

ATL: Memphis -0.9

