Thor's AFC Draft Grades

My grades are based heavily on slot value. Addressing needs and in-draft trades are also considered. Below, along with each team's grade, you'll note three additional categories -- draft capital, talent acquired and value -- teams are ranked in.

Draft capital was calculated via Rich Hill's trade chart. Talent acquired is based on scoring the prospects on my Thor500 board through the prism of Hill's trade chart in the same way. The only other thing you need to know is that I grade on a strict curve.

Away we go.

BALTIMORE RAVENS | Snap grade: A

Draft capital: 18 | Talent acquired: 13 | Value: 6

The Ravens are so good at this. Same old clockwork efficiency in bargain-shopping steals the NFL passed along to them. Bateman, Oweh and Cleveland were all great values. I talked about Oweh’s fit with Baltimore in particular over the last month -- perfect pairing for a prospect a few Danielle Hunter-like tweaks away from turning into the man himself. Tylan Wallace was highway robbery in R4. Even Shaun Wade, a prospect I lampooned all process, was juice worth the squeeze on a position-change dice roll on athletic traits alone.

BUFFALO BILLS | Snap grade: B+

Draft capital: 27 | Talent acquired: 19 | Value: 5

Bills GM Brandon Beane and I see prospects similarly -- more so than any other current evaluator, I find myself nodding along with almost every draft decision he makes. Buffalo hasn’t had a ton of draft equity in recent years, but they have a Ravens-lite like ethos of taking advantage of perceptual mistakes the NFL had made on certain prospects to load up on bargains. Rousseau and Boogie Basham are both underrated edge rushers, and Brown is such a tantalizing mystery box to purchase for the low-low price of the 93rd overall pick.

CINCINNATI BENGALS | Snap grade: B+

Draft capital: 5 | Talent acquired: 9 | Value: 15

I leaned Sewell at 1.5 if I was the Bengals, but it would be obnoxious to penalize them for siding with Chase, the best receiver to enter the NFL over the past few classes. Burrow and Chase formed one of the most devastating quarterback-receiver tandems in history during LSU’s dominant run to the title in 2019, a season that ended with Chase winning the Biletnikoff. Last year, the WR2 on that team entered the NFL and had one of the most impressive seasons for a rookie in league history -- Justin Jefferson. There’s no risk here -- well, outside of the offensive line… you know, never mind with that thought. The Bengals took Jackson Carman in R2 and clearly see him as an NFL OT. The reason for my lower ranking is that I don’t. But the good thing is that Carman’s going to be a mauling guard if tackle doesn’t work out. The rest of Cincy’s draft was a solid if unspectacular showing, with one particularly-interesting flier in R6 on Chris Evans, who once-upon-a-time flashed at Michigan before his face went on milk cartons for a few years. The former top prospect reintroduced himself with a 98th-percentile athletic composite showing at his pro day workout. He may be fool’s gold, but only a fool would think it wasn’t worth the cost of 6.202 to find out. Two franchises used R6 picks on long snappers! When I advise using R6 to let your hair down, I’m talking more Cincy’s course.

CLEVELAND BROWNS | Snap grade: A+

Draft capital: 21 | Talent acquired: 11 | Value: 2

We’re living in a world where the Browns have few roster holes, pick at the end of R1, and crush pick-after-pick in the draft. I was lower than much of the industry on CB Greg Newsome -- and even I think the Browns got good value on him at 1.26. The real coup came on Friday night. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a swiss-army knife of a defender with superstar upside and a low shot of busting due to his proven slot coverage chops alone, proved a bird too bright for the NFL brain trust to make heads or tails of. I was shocked Owusu-Koramoa fell out of R1, and many sharps in my industry are with me. However, I knew the opportunity Cleveland ended up taking advantage of could be in play when I wrote a Day 2 mock and realized that most teams picking in the top-half of R2 had glaring needs elsewhere and were set at off-ball. So Wu’s slide continued until 2.52, when Cleveland couldn’t help itself in swapping its R3 for CAR’s R4 for the right to move up nine slots and pilfer Owusu-Koramoah. The Panthers, another team with needs elsewhere, came out fine in that deal by snatching Terrace Marshall with its pick. Schwartz and Hudson were solid value picks too -- on, respectively, legit world-class speed and moldable dancing bear tools alone. Not only did Cincy use the 21st-most capital to leave the weekend with the 11th-most talent acquired -- No. 2 ROI in the NFL, by my rankings and numbers -- but also added DET’s 2022 fourth-round pick to move back 40 picks in Day 3. We’re on the precipice of entering a golden age in Browns football.

DENVER BRONCOS | Snap grade: A+

Draft capital: 10 | Talent acquired: 3 | Value: 4

I usually only give out two A+’s in my draft grades. But I had to make an exception this year because three teams stood so far ahead of the NFL -- with Denver joining Cleveland and Chicago. If I’m being honest, I’m stunned I love the Broncos draft. I ripped Denver’s trade for Teddy Bridgewater and remove itself from quarterback consideration in R1 in the days leading up to the draft. If rumors of Houston’s interest in Drew Lock were true I would have let Houston be-clown themselves by negotiating against themselves as is their custom while saying no thanks on Teddy Ballgame and taking Justin Fields. I found it hard to quibble with Denver’s pick of Patrick Surtain however -- a player I have called both a prodigy and the best defender in the class. I was still prepared to criticize George Paton for kicking the can for another year of Lock, but then he proceeded to nock pitch-after-pitch out of the park. He got my RB1 Javonte Williams -- the only back I had a R1 grade on -- with the second pick of Friday night. Then took advantage of the NFL’s hesitancy on Quinn Meinerz’s small-school profile to steal him in R3. The steals kept coming. If Owusu-Koramoa isn’t the steal of the draft, Jamar Johnson just might be. Night-stalking, ballhawking goblin just beginning to flower that the NFL discounted for limited exposure (less than 10 career starts) and tackling inefficiency. His coverage chops alone will more than foot the bill on his slot. After this grandmaster-class of a draft, one was left with no other recourse than to reconsider initial reactions to Denver’s quarterback transactions… is the table being set for a Peyton Manning-like run at Aaron Rodgers?

HOUSTON TEXANS | Snap grade: D+

Draft capital: 31 | Talent acquired: 31 | Value: 16

Houston walked slowly down the fairway over the three-day event with bullets in both feet, having squandered most of its draft capital in advance in flights-of-fancy trades. That it had to use its first pick on a quarterback -- the only position on the roster it shouldn't need -- because the franchise face demanded a trade and then immediately tanked his trade value off the field seemed like a fitting way to start the sad march. The most interesting thing about this class was the revelation that the NFL agreed with me about Brevin Jordan.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS | Snap grade: C-

Draft capital: 24 | Talent acquired: 22 | Value: 18

I felt Chris Ballard and crew got strong value at a position need with Kwity Paye in R1, my EDGE1. I also liked the Shawn Davis pick in R5. I didn’t understand the rest of the draft. I struggled with the thinking on the Dayo Odeyingbo and Kylen Granson picks -- there were so many appealing options on the board, particular at OT and WR, two positions of need that weren’t really addressed. Not a disaster or anything, but Indianapolis didn’t gain ground on the upper-echelon of the AFC over the weekend.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS | Snap grade: C

Draft capital: 1 | Talent acquired:1 | Value: 25

It might seem weird that I’m giving the Jags a league-average grade. I’m on record stating Trevor Lawrence is the best prospect of the past decade, and you can see by my numbers above that I feel that Jacksonville left the weekend with the most talent acquired of any team. But I rank on slot value, and I'm not bending my methodology to credit Jacksonville for tanking itself into a generational talent (though they absolutely were right to do that). Outside of being gifted Football Jesus, Urban Meyer and his bud Trent Baalke thoroughly underwhelmed in their first joint venture. Moving Clemson’s backfield south is a fun idea and story, but Etienne wasn’t good value at 1.25. I’m sure apart of the thinking was Etienne would provide comfort for Lawrence during his transition to the pros -- you know who would have provided more? Rashod Bateman, who went two picks later to those clever-devil Ravens. Etienne kicked off what turned out be the theme of Jacksonville’s draft, Meyer and Baalke grabbing at shiny objects when sure-thing prospects were still on the board. Tyson Campbell, Walker Little and Andre Cisco are, combined as a trio, a collection of flash plays and recruiting headlines. The Jaguars are by definition one of the weekend’s winners for leaving the dance with the prettiest girl the town has ever seen. But if we’re talking about the decisions they made in slots that weren’t pre-determined for them, the Jags’ new brain trust underwhelmed.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS | Snap grade: A

Draft capital: 29 | Talent acquired: 25 | Value: 1

The Chiefs didn’t have a R1 pick because they traded for Orlando Brown. Kansas City smartly realized they had no chance for a top-3 OT in this three-OT Tier-1 class. Not wanting a repeat of last year’s playoffs, a thin offensive line at last giving way to undermine one of the most dangerous offenses in NFL history, the Chiefs saw Orlando Brown demand a trade to a team that would make him a left tackle and thought: We can do that! Which of course was brilliant. The Chiefs also gave up a R3 in that deal, but crucially got back BAL’s R2. The Chiefs only used the fourth-most draft capital in the league, but they got NFL-best value back when they chose, with their two-biggest steals -- as luck would have it -- coming along the offensive line via Humphrey and Smith, the latter of whom only fell because of a lung issue that hasn’t cropped up or caused him to miss time over the past two seasons. The Chiefs are a talent-gobbling, efficiency-minded machine of an organization.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS | Snap grade: F

Draft capital: 13 | Talent acquired: 26 | Value: 31

Guess I have another early week of Twitter vitriol from Raiders fans to look forward to. My guess are these folks will tire of shooting the messenger and escalate things up a level if Mayock doesn’t start living up to his “draft expert” billing in the next two years. Guru, he has not been, particularly in R1. Lacking John Schneider in possession of a R1 pick, NFL fans were counting on Mayock to provide the absurd out-of-left-field-R1-pick-that-still-manages-to-lack-upside pick he and Schneider have cornered the market on in recent years. And boy did Mayock come through, taking the only top-100 overall offensive linemen in this class that caused me to think to myself: Does he like contact? To make matters worse, it was Mayock himself who loaded the gun and pointed it at his own head by blowing up a strong offensive line over the offseason to create the need. Even with it -- how do you watch Leatherwood and Christian Darrisaw play and leave with the impression Leatherwood has the brighter future? Trevon Moehrig was a strong pick. But whereas Mayock usually does interesting things on Day 3, he and I disagreed on the trio of prospects he ended up zeroing in on.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS | Snap grade: B

Draft capital: 12 | Talent acquired: 17 | Value: 13

The NFL’s concern about the dimensions of Slater and Samuel Jr. provided an opportunity for the Chargers to get sticker-price discounts on both. And there’s minimal risk, here: Slater dominated a procession of future NFL edge rushers and stymied Chase Young in a way we weren’t used to seeing as Northwestern’s left tackle. Samuel was a shut-down corner CB1 in the ACC who wasn’t hampered by his stature on the boundary in college and has the cover chops, play style and athleticism to stay in the NFL, ala former Louisville CB Jaire Alexander. Nothing sexy the rest of the way, but the Chargers drew inside the lines. I like the odds of the first seven guys not only making the team, but sticking around for awhile.

MIAMI DOLPHINS | Snap grade: C+

Draft capital: 3 | Talent acquired: 4 | Value: 22

The Dolphins left the weekend with four immediate starters and a fifth that’ll be on his way soon in TE Hunter Long. I would have played things a little different up top, taking Penei Sewell. But I also spent the last two months arguing that you can’t begin judging Tua into you let him get fully healthy and construct a receiving corps of zippy receivers who can separate in the intermediate area (at least). Waddle is a great first step in that direction. Keeping Phillips in Miami is such a cool story -- if that kid's concussions issues are in his past, he's going to be a star.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS | Snap grade: B+

Draft capital: 15 | Talent acquired: 16 | Value: 12

It feels weird to be giving the team that drafted Mac Jones a B+ -- a B+ being a real compliment in these parts -- after I spent the last two months attempting to correct false narratives about him that cropped up as part of San Francisco’s ruse and the media’s gullibility. A portion of my industry’s willingness to credit Shanahan’s genius for seeing in Mac -- a quarterback Shanahan didn’t actually want, seeing as though he could have had him and his next two first-round picks back by merely staying put. The tweet below isn’t a hot take. It only feels like one because Shanahan and Lynch were willing to go to the lengths of tainting Adam Schefter’s reporting record by feeding bad information, and then a mythologizing period began to justify the reports. The 49ers smokescreen was the greatest in NFL Draft history -- and I can say that definitively, because it had the effect of turning Mac Jones -- a perfectly solid quarterback prospect with a starting future ahead of him -- from a boring late-R1 prospect that everyone agrees on into the most polarizing prospect of the class, with some evoking Phil Rivers and Tom Brady. This was a dark period indeed for my industry. But it’s no indictment of Mac himself. I rate him lower, but I had no problem paying a slight premium for quarterback when you had a situation like New England’s. This class went to the next level for me, however, after that. Barmore was a mega-steal. Nice value on Oklahoma teammates Perkins and Stevenson. I may have been highest in the industry on Stevenson -- ranking him RB6 and No. 111 overall -- and it naturally piqued my interest that New England in particular was feeling the same vibes, popping the bruiser with sweet feet at 4.120. McGrone has upside and could blossom in this system. Really liked what New England did.





NEW YORK JETS | Snap grade: D

Draft capital: 2 | Talent acquired: 2 | Value: 24

I spent the process arguing against Zach Wilson’s candidacy for 1.2. I felt the Jets sold low on Sam Darnold before giving him a legitimate supporting cast, and I feel they’re overpaying for to find out of Zach Wilson’s one season of star-level play -- against the No. 89 SP+ schedule -- is a mirage or not. I’ve never seen Zach Wilson dominate against a good defense. I can’t tell you what’s coming next. Objectively, too high a price was paid -- a front office is selling what is in actuality a dice-roll as a banner day for the franchise. If it was me, and I was hell-bent on shooting the moon on upside, the pick would have been Trey Lance. And I know at least two people -- John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan -- agree with me, or they wouldn’t have gone to those lengths to prevent the Jets and old buddy Robert Saleh from learning their shoot-the-moon quarterback preference and potentially giving the Jets a new perspective on Lance. Lance is an extremely rare and compelling prospect that I would guarantee you the league’s sharper teams were highest on (and by extension quietest about). I liked the Elijah Moore pick a ton, and Hamsah Nasirildeen could prove to be a steal from R6. But I question the Wilson decision, I thought the Jets overpaid to trade-up for Vera-Tucker (it cost three additional picks, including two R3) when guys like Teven Jenkins and Creed Humphrey ended up coming off the board a round later. If Wilson’s a star, the class is a grand slam of course. He may be. None of us actually know. Literally haven't seen it.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS | Snap grade: C-

Draft capital: 23 | Talent acquired: 24 | Value: 23

You’re gonna read enough fist-shaking from the analytics crowd about the Harris pick that I’ll save the spiel. I will say -- he brings Pittsburgh’s offense a move-TE like weapon in the passing game. Very smooth receiver with a huge catch radius. I liked the value on Freiermuth. Rest of the class was a straightforward infrastructure exercise.

TENNESSEE TITANS | Snap grade: A-

Draft capital: 19 | Talent acquired: 14 | Value: 7

I have a reputation of being a hard grader. But every year, there’s one team that I randomly end up grading higher than anyone else. This year my guess is it’ll be the Texans. I heard a lot of people saying Farley was reach. I disagree. You have to embrace the risk to get the sticker price discount. The Titans know a thing or two about that don’t they? This pick reminded me so much of the Jeffery Simmons selection. Only Simmons was seen as even riskier at the time, coming off an ACL injury and arriving with character concerns. Steal of a pick if Farley’s back doesn’t derail his career. I was surprised Tennessee took Radunz, an athletic tackle on the leaner side, only because just last year they selected his polar-opposite with a decade-plan for him in the elephantine Isaiah Wilson. But I love Radunz -- had him just outside R1. Loved the value on Elijah Molden later on. I assume the Titans are going to get criticized for reaching on Rice; even though I rank him a little lower than he went, I was a big fan of his game. I ranked Rice LB9 in my first crop of rankings -- he would have ended up 10 or so slots below where Tennessee picked him -- before dropping him to LB11 in my second and final update. But I’m a big fan of his. I think that’s a pick where you were trying to hit a single and that’s what you’re going to get. I don’t think it’s going to take that kid long to crack the lineup. He brings his lunch pail.