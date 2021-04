Thor's 7-round mock draft

Happy NFL Draft Week!

When you reach the bottom of the mock, click to the second page for team-by-team tables listing each organization's haul in this mock, as well as their six biggest needs. Those tables display how much draft capital each team owns heading into this weekend (as assessed using the Rich Hill trade chart), as well as 2022 NFL Draft picks owned by team.

The last thing you need to know is two trades were completed during this mock draft. The team moving up paid a slight premium to do so, as is customary. Each trade involved the swapping of two picks for two picks. No team's pick total changed.

The picks involved in these trades are denoted with a "^" in the tables below.

Detroit trades 1.7 and 6.191 (431 trade chart points) to Denver for 1.9 and 3.71 (455)

LA Chargers trades 1.13 and 5.159 (346) to Chicago for 1.20 and 2.52 (378)

Arizona Cardinals | 2021 equity points: 438

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs CB WR EDGE TE iDL RB

Atlanta Falcons | 2021 equity points: 800

2022 Draft Picks (6): 1 2 3 4 5 6

Needs CB S TE EDGE OT QB

Baltimore Ravens | 2021 equity points: 540

2022 Draft Picks (6): 1 2 3 3c* 4 5^

Needs WR OT EDGE S TE iOL

*NFL awarded 2022 R3 comp pick for HOU hiring former BAL assistant HC/passing coordinator David Culley as HC

^This is KC's 2022 R5... BAL traded conditional 2022 R5 to MIN in Yannick Ngakoue deal; then, it acquired KC 2022 R5 and traded its own 2022 R6 back as Orlando Brown Jr. part with KC, April 2021

Buffalo Bills | 2021 equity points: 346

2022 Draft Picks (8): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 7*

Needs CB EDGE RB iDL WR TE

*BUF owns vesting condition (unknown) on ATL 2022 R7 via Lee Smith trade March 2021

Carolina Panthers | 2021 equity points: 674

2022 Draft Picks (5)*: 1 3 5 6 7

Needs OT CB TE S WR iDL

*CAR traded 2022 R2 + 2022 R4 to NYJ in Sam Darnold trade, April 2021

Chicago Bears | 2021 equity points: 449

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs QB OT CB WR EDGE iOL iDL TE

^MOCK TRADE: Acquired 1.13 and 5.139 from LAC for 1.20 and 2.47

Cincinnati Bengals | 2021 equity points: 751

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs OT WR iOL EDGE CB TE

Cleveland Browns | 2021 equity points: 467

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7*

Needs iDL CB LB WR EDGE iOL

*CLE has right to pick-swap 2022 R7s with DET via David Blough trade, Aug 2019

Dallas Cowboys | 2021 equity points: 663

2022 Draft Picks (6): 1 2 3 4 5 6

Needs CB EDGE iDL OT TE iOL

Denver Broncos | 2021 equity points: 655

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs QB CB LB OT iOL iDL

^MOCK TRADE: DEN acquired 1.7 and 6.191 from Denver for 1.9 and 3.71

Detroit Lions | 2021 equity points: 716

2022 Draft Picks (8): 1 1* 2 3 4 5 6 7**

Needs WR CB OT iDL LB iOL

^MOCK TRADE: DET acquired 1.9 and 3.71 from DEN for 1.7 and 6.191

*DET acquired LAR 2022 R1 in Matthew Stafford trade

**CLE has right to pick-swap 2022 R7s with DET -- David Blough trade, Aug 2019

Green Bay Packers | 2021 equity points: 385

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs WR CB OT iDL LB EDGE

Houston Texans | 2021 equity points: 145

2022 Draft Picks (8): 1 2 3 4 4 5 6 7

Needs LB iDL CB WR iOL TE

*(HOU returns to R1 in 2022!)

Indianapolis Colts | 2021 equity points: 400

2022 Draft Picks (6): 2* 3 4 5 6 7

Pick Name Pos Rk Comp HT WT RAS 1.21 Jaelan Phillips EDGE2 20 Jason Pierre-Paul 6'5 260 9.87 2.54 Milton Williams DL3 49 Turk McBride 6'3 284 9.96 4.127 Jaylon Moore OT16 123 Donald Stephenson 6'4 311 7.48 5.165 Tamorrion Terry WR29 227 Marquez Valdez-Scantling 6'3 207 7.3 6.206 Olaijah Griffin CB29 241 Aaron Colvin 5'11 176 2.65 7.248 Quinton Bohanna DL19 233 Gabe Watson 6'4 327 2.28

Needs OT EDGE WR CB iDL LB

*IND will convey 2022 R1 to PHI if Carsons Wentz plays 75% of 2021 snaps (condition drops to 70% Wentz snaps if the Colts qualify for 2021 playoffs) -- otherwise IND receives PHI 2022 R2

Jacksonville Jaguars | 2021 equity points: 1696

2022 Draft Picks (9): 1 2 3 4 5 5 6 7 7

Needs QB OT TE S EDGE WR

Kansas City Chiefs | 2021 equity points: 205

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 6 6* 7

Pick Name Pos Rk Comp HT WT RAS 2.58 Nick Bolton LB6 48 Navorro Bowman 5'11 237 4.62 2.63 Aaron Robinson CB9 77 D.J. Hayden 5'11 186 8.38 4.144 Chauncey Golston EDGE23 191 Calvin Pace 6'5 269 7.58 5.175 Tre' McKitty TE9 181 Jordan Akins 6'4 246 --- 5.181 Michal Menet iOL20 201 Brian Allen 6'4 301 --- 6.207 Ta'Quon Graham DL15 179 Charles Walker 6'3 292 9.68

Needs EDGE LB iOL CB LB iDL

*Orlando Brown Jr. trade involved exchange of KC 2022 R5 and BAL 2022 R6, April 2022

Los Angeles Chargers | 2021 equity points: 605

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs OT EDGE WR CB iDL LB

^MOCK TRADE: LAC acquired 1.20 and 2.52 from CHI for 1.13 and 5.139

Los Angeles Rams | 2021 equity points: 200

2022 Draft Picks (7): 2 3 3c 5 6 7 7

Needs OT EDGE CB S LB TE

Las Vegas Raiders | 2021 equity points: 578

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 5 6

Needs OT S iDL LB CB iOL

Miami Dolphins | 2021 equity points: 1083

2022 Draft Picks (9): 1• 2 3 3c& 4 5 6 7# 7@

Needs WR EDGE OT RB LB S

*This is SF's 2022 R1, acquired in trade for 1.3; MIA traded its own 2022 R1 to PHI in trade back up from 1.12 for 1.6

&Acquired 2022 R3 comp pick from SF in trade involving 1.3 (SF was awarded that comp pick when NYJ hired Robert Saleh as HC)

#Acquired 2022 R7 from NE for WR Isaiah Ford that could convey to 2022 NE R6 (conditions unknown)

@Acquired 2022 TEN R7 and OT Isaiah Wilson (lmfao) for 2021 MIA R7

@MIA's own 2022 R7 was dealt to LAR in Oct 2019 CB Aqib Talib trade

Minnesota Vikings | 2021 equity points: 534

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5* 6 7

Needs OT EDGE iOL S CB WR

*MIN traded 2022 MIN R5 to JAX in Yannick Ngakoue deal, Aug 2020

*MIN acquired conditional 2022 BAL R5 in Yannick Ngakoue deal, Oct 2020

New England Patriots | 2021 equity points: 565

2022 Draft Picks (11): 1 2 3 4 6*

Needs QB LB CB WR iDL S

+Traded conditional 2022 R7 to MIA for Isaiah Ford that could convey into 2022 NE R6 (conditions unknown)

*NE acquired 2022 LVR R7 from Trent Brown trade, March 2021

*NE may have to convey 2022 R7 to DET from Michael Jackson trade (conditions unknown), Aug 2020

*NE acquired 2022 R7 from HOU for Ryan Izzo (unclear if NE will acquire HOU or DAL 2022 R7... HOU owned both at time of deal)

New Orleans Saints | 2021 equity points: 399

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 3c* 4 5 7^

Needs CB WR QB EDGE LB S

*Awarded 2022 R3 comp pick from NFL for ATL hiring Terry Fontenot as GM

^Forfeited 2022 R6 for violating NFL's COVID-19 guidelines

New York Giants | 2021 equity points: 597

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs EDGE iOL CB OT iDL LB

New York Jets | 2021 equity points: 1329

2022 Draft Picks (11): 1 1* 2 2# 3 4* 5 5 6 6 6

Needs CB EDGE QB iOL RB TE

*Acquired 2022 R1 from SEA in Jamal Adams trade; NYJ sent back its own 2022 R4 to SEA in that deal

#Acquired 2022 CAR R2 and 2022 CAR R4 via Sam Darnold trade, April 2021

Philadelphia Eagles | 2021 equity points: 680

2022 Draft Picks (9): 1 1* 1^ 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs WR CB TE LB S iOL

*IND 2022 R1 conveys to PHI if Carson Wentz plays 75% of 2021 snaps (drops to 70% if Colts qualify for 2021 playoff) -- otherwise IND receives PHI 2022 R2

^Acquired MIA 2022 R1 in trade involving 1.6

Pittsburgh Steelers | 2021 equity points: 428

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 6 7 7

Needs OT RB CB iOL LB EDGE

Seattle Seahawks | 2021 equity points: 120

2022 Draft Picks (7): 2 3 4 4 5 6 7

Pick Name Pos Rk Comp HT WT RAS 2.56 Carlos Basham EDGE6 40 Adrian Clayborn 6'3 274 9.38 4.129 Dan Moore Jr. OT20 228 Martinas Rankin 6'6 311 8.97 7.250 Robert Jones iOL21 206 Mike Gandy 6'4 307 6.85

Needs CB OT EDGE iOL iDL WR S TE

San Francisco 49ers | 2021 equity points: 747

2022 Draft Picks (6): 2* 3 3c# 4 5 7

Needs QB CB iOL EDGE RB S

*Traded 2022 R1 to MIA in deal for 1.3 (also 2023 R1)

#Awarded 2022 R3 comp pick by NFL for WAS hiring ex-SF exec Martin Mayhew as GM

Tampa Bay Bucs | 2021 equity points: 333

2022 Draft Picks (6): 1 2 3 4 5 7

Needs RB WR CB EDGE iOL OT

Tennessee Titans | 2021 equity points: 485

2022 Draft Picks (6): 1 2 3 4 5 6

Needs WR OT CB S iDL TE

Washington Football Team | 2021 equity points: 542

2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Needs OT LB S WR LB CB

