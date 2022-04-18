Thor's 3-round Mock Draft 4.0

Thor Nystrom
·37 min read
In this article:
Since Mock 3.0 in late-March, we've had another blockbuster trade -- a draft pick swap between Philadelphia and New Orleans -- the rest of the pro day workouts, and a veritable buffet of delicious draft rumors. This year's draft is easily the most unpredictable of any I've covered the past five years. Don't just take my word for it:

The NFL Draft is theater, and movies are best when they keep you guessing until the end -- expect fireworks next weekend. Let's try to sort out the sound from the noise. Directly below, three rounds of picks in tables. Then we'll jump into the analysis of all 32 teams' respective hauls. Let's do this!

Note: Scroll right for each prospect's RAS composite and comp.

R1

Team

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

1

Jacksonville

Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE

6065

268

9.88

Joey Bosa

Michigan

2

Detroit

Malik Willis

QB

6004

223

Michael Vick

Liberty

3

Houston

Travon Walker

EDGE

6050

272

9.99

Arik Armstead

Georgia

4

NY Jets

Ahmad Gardner

CB

6026

193

Richard Sherman

Cincinnati

5

NY Giants

Ikem Ekwonu

OT

6040

328

8.51

Trent Williams

NC State

6

Carolina

Matt Corral

QB

6015

215

Rich Gannon

Mississippi

7

NY Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux

EDGE

6040

256

9.63

Jadeveon Clowney

Oregon

8

Atlanta

Jameson Williams

WR

6014

180

N/A

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

9

Seattle

Evan Neal

OT

6074

345

N/A

Jordan Mailata

Alabama

10

NY Jets

Drake London

WR

6037

219

N/A

Mike Evans

USC

11

Washington

Garrett Wilson

WR

5116

184

7.8

Calvin Ridley

Ohio State

12

Minnesota

Kyle Hamilton

S

6041

217

9.33

Derwin James

Notre Dame

13

Houston

Jordan Davis

DL

6063

341

10

Haloti Ngata

Georgia

14

Baltimore

Jermaine Johnson II

EDGE

6045

260

#N/A

Whitney Mercilus

Florida State

15

Philadelphia

Trent McDuffie

CB

5106

193

9.49

Jaire Alexander

Washington

16

New Orleans

Kenny Pickett

QB

6033

219

9.55

Andy Dalton

Pittsburgh

17

LA Chargers

Charles Cross

OT

6046

311

7.58

Andre Dillard

Mississippi State

18

Philadelphia

George Karlaftis

EDGE

6036

263

9.21

Ryan Kerrigan

Purdue

19

New Orleans

Trevor Penning

OT

6071

333

9.95

Bigger Kyle Turley

Northern Iowa

20

Pittsburgh

Desmond Ridder

QB

6033

213

9.61

Marcus Mariota

Cincinnati

21

New England

Devin Lloyd

LB

6026

237

9.59

Darius Leonard

Utah

22

Green Bay

Derek Stingley Jr.

CB

6002

188

8.98

Xavien Howard

LSU

23

Arizona

Devonte Wyatt

DL

6027

304

9.59

Tommie Harris

Georgia

24

Dallas

Tyler Linderbaum

iOL

6021

296

8.84

Jeff Saturday

Iowa

25

Buffalo

Andrew Booth Jr.

CB

6002

194

Kyle Fuller

Clemson

26

Tennessee

Chris Olave

WR

6004

185

8.68

Terry McLaurin

Ohio State

27

Tampa Bay

Zion Johnson

iOL

6025

314

9.75

Laken Tomlinson

Boston College

28

Green Bay

Christian Watson

WR

6041

208

9.96

Javon Walker

NDSU

29

Kansas City

Kaiir Elam

CB

6014

192

8.63

Carlton Davis

Florida

30

Kansas City

Treylon Burks

WR

6017

224

5.81

David Boston

Arkansas

31

Cincinnati

Boye Mafe

EDGE

6036

257

9.92

Kwity Paye

Minnesota

32

Detroit

David Ojabo

EDGE

6040

252

9.41

Brian Burns

Michigan

R2

Team

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

33

Jacksonville

Nakobe Dean

LB

5113

231

Jessie Tuggle

Georgia

34

Detroit

Daxton Hill

S

6002

191

9.06

Darnell Savage

Michigan

35

NY Jets

Arnold Ebiketie

EDGE

6026

247

8.91

Shaq Barrett

Penn State

36

NY Giants

Jalen Pitre

S

5110

195

8.47

Tyrann Mathieu

Baylor

37

Houston

Breece Hall

RB

5112

218

9.96

Matt Forte

Iowa State

38

NY Jets

Chad Muma

LB

6026

237

9.77

Logan Wilson

Wyoming

39

Chicago

Bernhard Raimann

OT

6061

307

9.87

Lane Johnson

Central Michigan

40

Seattle

Sam Howell

QB

6005

224

C.J. Beathard

North Carolina

41

Seattle

Travis Jones

DL

6043

327

9.4

A'Shawn Robinson

UConn

42

Indianapolis

Kenyon Green

iOL

6040

325

5.99

Isaiah Wynn

Texas A&M

43

Atlanta

Perrion Winfrey

DL

6035

290

Darnell Dockett

Oklahoma

44

Cleveland

Logan Hall

EDGE

6061

285

9.4

Margus Hunt

Houston

45

Baltimore

Dylan Parham

iOL

6025

313

8.8

Weston Richburg

Memphis

46

Minnesota

Cole Strange

iOL

6050

307

9.95

Joe Thuney

Chattanooga

47

Washington

Christian Harris

LB

6004

235

9.07

C.J. Mosley

Alabama

48

Chicago

George Pickens

WR

6032

200

9.37

Nico Collins

Georgia

49

New Orleans

Jahan Dotson

WR

5105

181

6.34

Tyler Lockett

Penn State

50

Kansas City

Tyler Smith

OT

6047

327

8.77

DonoVan Smith

Tulsa

51

Philadelphia

Lewis Cine

S

6022

202

9.92

Xavier McKinney

Georgia

52

Pittsburgh

Nik Bonitto

EDGE

6031

248

9.37

Haason Reddick

Oklahoma

53

Green Bay

Leo Chenal

LB

6025

250

9.99

Jordyn Brooks

Wisconsin

54

New England

Kyler Gordon

CB

5114

198

9.69

Byron Jones

Washington

55

Arizona

Daniel Faalele

OT

6081

390

2.41

Mekhi Becton

Minnesota

56

Dallas

Skyy Moore

WR

5096

191

7.59

Doug Baldwin

Western Michigan

57

Buffalo

Kenneth Walker III

RB

5092

209

9.26

DeAngelo Williams

Michigan State

58

Atlanta

Abraham Lucas

OT

6063

316

9.73

Jake Fisher

Washington State

59

Green Bay

Drake Jackson

EDGE

6025

273

8.6

Shillique Calhoun

USC

60

Tampa Bay

Isaiah Spiller

RB

6003

217

5.7

Deuce McCallister

Texas A&M

61

San Francisco

Cam Taylor-Britt

CB

5105

196

8.32

Desmond King

Nebraska

62

Kansas City

Josh Paschal

EDGE

6025

270

9.7

John Franklin-Myers

Kentucky

63

Cincinnati

Jaquan Brisker

S

6013

206

9.14

Harrison Smith

Penn State

64

Denver

Trey McBride

TE

6035

245

8.2

Dallas Goedert

Colorado State

R3

Team

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

65

Jacksonville

DeMarvin Leal

DL

6037

284

7.44

Chris Jones

Texas A&M

66

Detroit

Roger McCreary

CB

5113

191

5.48

Rock Ya-Sin

Auburn

67

NY Giants

Quay Walker

LB

6036

242

9.63

Anthony Walker Jr.

Georgia

68

Houston

Tariq Woolen

CB

6041

205

9.7

Ifeatu Melifonwu

UTSA

69

NY Jets

Nicholas Petit-Frere

OT

6052

316

6.26

Bobby Evans

Ohio State

70

Jacksonville

Darian Kinnard

iOL

6053

328

5.3

Deonte Brown

Kentucky

71

Chicago

Cameron Thomas

EDGE

6041

267

8.69

Carl Nassib

San Diego St.

72

Seattle

Martin Emerson

CB

6015

203

8.48

Joejuan Williams

Mississippi St.

73

Indianapolis

Carson Strong

QB

6033

230

Jared Goff

Nevada

74

Atlanta

Nick Cross

S

6001

215

9.87

Kamren Curl

Maryland

75

Denver

Kingsley Enagbare

EDGE

6040

271

6.21

Brian Orakpo

S. Carolina

76

Baltimore

Coby Bryant

CB

6013

193

5.59

Jalen Mills

Cincinnati

77

Minnesota

Greg Dulcich

TE

6040

242

8.25

Dawson Knox

UCLA

78

Cleveland

Calvin Austin III

WR

5076

170

9.08

D'Wayne Eskridge

Memphis

79

LA Chargers

Troy Andersen

LB

6034

243

10

Baron Browning

Montana State

80

Houston

Alec Pierce

WR

6031

208

9.82

Eric Decker

Cincinnati

81

NY Giants

Jalen Tolbert

WR

6015

193

8.62

Gabriel Davis

South Alabama

82

Atlanta

Channing Tindall

LB

6020

228

9.68

Daryl Washington

Georgia

83

Philadelphia

David Bell

WR

6007

209

4.03

Allen Hurns

Purdue

84

Pittsburgh

Alontae Taylor

CB

6001

199

9.06

Carlos Rogers

Tennessee

85

New England

Khalil Shakir

WR

5117

197

8.32

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Boise State

86

Las Vegas

Sean Rhyan

iOL

6046

323

8.17

Alijah Vera-Tucker

UCLA

87

Arizona

Zyon McCollum

CB

6021

199

10

Kevin King

Sam Houston St.

88

Dallas

Sam Williams

EDGE

6035

258

9.72

Pernell McPhee

Mississippi

89

Buffalo

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

5080

178

7.36

Elijah Moore

Kentucky

90

Tennessee

Rasheed Walker

OT

6055

324

N/A

Bobby Massie

Penn State

91

Tampa Bay

Bryan Cook

S

6006

206

Jaylinn Hawkins

Cincinnati

92

Green Bay

Braxton Jones

OT

6054

307

8.44

Matt Peart

Southern Utah

93

San Francisco

Cam Jurgens

iOL

6027

304

#N/A

Richie Incognito

Nebraska

94

Kansas City

Kerby Joseph

S

6007

203

Steven Parker

Illinois

95

Cincinnati

Jamaree Salyer

iOL

6030

318

4.15

Jermaine Eluemunor

Georgia

96

Denver

Brian Asamoah

LB

6-0

226

8.9

David Long

Oklahoma

97

Detroit (comp)

Tyquan Thornton

WR

6023

183

8.56

Ted Ginn, Jr.

Baylor

98

New Orleans (comp)

Phidarian Mathis

DL

6042

310

DaQuan Jones

Alabama

99

Cleveland (comp)

Brandon Smith

LB

6034

244

9.97

Germaine Pratt

Penn State

100

Baltimore (comp)

James Cook

RB

5114

204

8.78

Nyheim Hines

Georgia

101

Philadelphia (comp)

Ed Ingram

iOL

6035

312

7.42

Jonah Jackson

LSU

102

Miami (comp)

Luke Goedeke

iOL

6050

313

Mark Glowinski

Central Michigan

103

Kansas City (comp)

Zamir White

RB

5117

217

9.82

Cam Akers

Georgia

104

LA Rams (comp)

Luke Fortner

iOL

6041

304

7.29

Ethan Pocic

Kentucky

105

San Francisco (comp)

Zachary Carter

EDGE

6042

282

8.1

Charles Omenihu

Florida

Top-50 available

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

Jack Coan

QB

6032

218

7.7

Greg McElroy

Notre Dame

Bailey Zappe

QB

6004

217

5.9

Chase Daniels

Western Kentucky

Dameon Pierce

RB

5095

224

7.13

David Montgomery

Florida

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

6015

224

6.62

Chris Carson

Alabama

Jerome Ford

RB

5104

211

6.94

Sony Michel

Cincinnati

Pierre Strong Jr.

RB

5113

207

9.34

Joseph Addai

S. Dakota St.

Tyler Allgeier

RB

5106

221

7.4

Alex Collins

BYU

Rachaad White

RB

6006

215

9.88

David Johnson

Arizona State

John Metchie III

WR

5112

189

Nate Burleson

Alabama

Justyn Ross

WR

6035

210

2.64

Jakobi Meyers

Clemson

Romeo Doubs

WR

6016

204

Quintez Cephus

Nevada

Kyle Philips

WR

5112

181

8.31

Hunter Renfrow

UCLA

Erik Ezukanma

WR

6017

209

7.02

Mack Hollins

Texas Tech

Jeremy Ruckert

TE

6054

251

Foster Moreau

Ohio State

Cade Otton

TE

6050

245

Austin Hooper

Washington

Jelani Woods

TE

6071

252

10

Jermaine Gresham

Virginia

Charlie Kolar

TE

6065

248

9.11

Tyler Higbee

Iowa State

Lecitus Smith

iOL

6033

313

6.52

Nate Davis

Virginia Tech

Zach Tom

iOL

6042

307

9.59

David Quessenberry

Wake Forest

Thayer Munford

iOL

6056

329

6.74

Colton McKivitz

Ohio State

Marquis Hayes

iOL

6047

318

6.4

Larry Warford

Oklahoma

Max Mitchell

OT

6060

307

5.54

Forrest Lamp

UL-Lafayette

Kellen Diesch

OT

6071

303

9.75

Jack Driscoll

Arizona State

Matt Waletzko

OT

6067

305

9.96

Larnel Coleman

North Dakota

Dare Rosenthal

OT

6066

290

7.67

Bruce Campbell

Kentucky

Matthew Butler

DL

6037

298

7.32

Sheldon Day

Tennessee

John Ridgeway

DL

6052

320

4.73

Harrison Phillips

Arkansas

Neil Farrell Jr.

DL

6041

339

0.85

Jonathan Hankins

LSU

Otito Ogbonnia

DL

6037

323

4.8

Carl Davis

UCLA

Jayden Peevy

DL

6053

308

4.29

Vernon Butler

Texas A&M

Haskell Garrett

DL

6021

300

4.58

Larrell Murchison

Ohio State

Myjai Sanders

EDGE

6052

247

8.72

Ben Banogu

Cincinnati

Deangelo Malone

EDGE

6032

239

9.05

Tyus Bowser

W. Kentucky

Dominique Robinson

EDGE

6051

252

9.74

Benson Mayowa

Miami (OH)

Jesse Luketa

EDGE

6027

257

5.65

Ola Adeniyi

Penn State

Micheal Clemons

EDGE

6054

265

8.22

Preston Smith

Texas A&M

Tyreke Smith

EDGE

6033

255

7.15

Shareer Miller

Ohio State

Amare Barno

EDGE

6045

247

9.17

Eli Harold

Virgina Tech

Damone Clark

LB

6030

239

9.87

Ja'Whaun Bentley

LSU

JoJo Domann

LB

6012

230

7.6

Jabril Cox

Nebraska

Darrian Beavers

LB

6036

243

9.6

K.J. Wright

Cincinnati

Terrel Bernard

LB

6007

218

8.87

Deion Jones

Baylor

Marcus Jones

CB

5080

177

Amik Robertson

Houston

Damarri Mathis

CB

5111

198

9.72

Steven Nelson

Pittsburgh

Joshua Williams

CB

6027

195

9.43

Greedy Williams

Fayetteville St.

Verone McKinley III

S

5100

192

Juju Hughes

Oregon

Sterling Weatherford

S

6040

224

8.85

Mark McLaurin

Miami (OH)

Leon O'Neal Jr.

S

6005

204

6.07

Kenny Vaccaro

Texas A&M

Matt Araiza

P

6020

201

Todd Sauerbrun

San Diego State

Pick

Cardinals

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

23

Devonte Wyatt

DL

6027

304

9.59

Tommie Harris

Georgia

55

Daniel Faalele

OT

6081

390

2.41

Mekhi Becton

Minnesota

87

Zyon McCollum

CB

6021

199

10

Kevin King

Sam Houston St.

The Cardinals address a pressing need along the defensive front with Georgia’s twitched-up, gap-shooting Wyatt, whose game evokes former Bears first-rounder Tommie Harris. The Cardinals would also love to come out of this draft with a starting offensive linemen and a starting cornerback. With Faalele available 2.55, Arizona can’t help themselves. Arizona gets a nice sticker price on toolshed small-school sleeper Zyon McCollum at 3.87.

Pick

Falcons

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

8

Jameson Williams

WR

6014

180

N/A

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

43

Perrion Winfrey

DL

6035

290

Darnell Dockett

Oklahoma

58

Abraham Lucas

OT

6063

316

9.73

Jake Fisher

Washington State

74

Nick Cross

S

6001

215

9.87

Kamren Curl

Maryland

82

Channing Tindall

LB

6020

228

9.68

Daryl Washington

Georgia

There’s been much smoke recently in the media about four receivers potentially going in the top-11. In this exercise, we have three, with the Falcons breaking the seal on the position with Jameson Williams at 1.8. Williams’ stock has stabilized over the past month as teams received good news on his knee from the NFL Combine's medical process. Plus, interested parties were able, with their own two eyes, to observe how quickly Williams is recovering from his knee injury during Alabama's pro day when Williams did calisthenics. Deferring the big need of defensive front-seven reinforcements until Day 2 would be risky, but not if the Falcons can walk away from Friday night with Perrion Winfrey and Channing Tindall. Tindall is going to be better in the NFL than he was at Georgia – the Bulldogs were so loaded on defense that they rarely blitzed him and mostly asked him to play assignment football. Tindall’s per-snap pressure rate will convince his NFL team to unleash him. Winfrey's go-go-go disruption game is already off the leash in that regard.

Pick

Ravens

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

14

Jermaine Johnson II

EDGE

6045

260

9.23

Whitney Mercilus

Florida State

45

Dylan Parham

iOL

6025

313

8.8

Weston Richburg

Memphis

76

Coby Bryant

CB

6013

193

5.59

Jalen Mills

Cincinnati

100

James Cook

RB

5114

204

8.78

Nyheim Hines

Georgia

Draft fallers always seem to drop to Baltimore at the Ravens' position of need. It’s happened again, with Johnson, who some project as a top-10 pick, falling to 1.14 amid a stacked edge class. Parham plugs neatly into the hole vacated by C Bradley Bozeman’s departure for Carolina. This isn’t an area the team can put on the back-burner after allowing a team-record 57 sacks last year. I love the fit of Cook on the Ravens. JK Dobbins returns to rejoin a group of grinders, but Baltimore likely feels it needs more depth at the position, and Cook’s receiving acumen will help out Lamar Jackson while ensuring Dobbins isn’t overworked in his return.

Pick

Bills

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

25

Andrew Booth Jr.

CB

6002

194

Kyle Fuller

Clemson

57

Kenneth Walker III

RB

5092

209

9.26

DeAngelo Williams

Michigan State

89

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

5080

178

7.36

Elijah Moore

Kentucky

The Bills are the most-logical destination if a running back winds up in Round 1 – but I can’t see them spending that sort of equity on the position. This exercise plays out more advantageously, plugging a more pronounced hole at corner in Round 1 before stealing Kenneth Walker at 2.57. Walker saw a lot of stacked boxes in East Lansing – won’t have to worry about that playing with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, will he? Good luck tackling him in space, NFL.

Pick

Panthers

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

6

Matt Corral

QB

6015

215

Rich Gannon

Mississippi

Late last month, the Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan Alexander reported that the Panthers have first-round grades on three quarterbacks — Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral. If you’re going to take a quarterback in the top-10, he’d better have a top-10 starter ceiling. Willis and Corral do, Pickett does not. HC Matt Rhule might throw a kink into things if he demands Pickett, who once committed to play for him at Temple (before flipping to Pitt). But at this point Rhule is staring down the barrel of a loaded gun for his NFL coaching future – to pass on a potential difference-maker for a capped-ceiling guy is not in his best interest. He may need to be convinced of that, and perhaps that work will be done by next weekend.

Pick

Bears

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

39

Bernhard Raimann

OT

6061

307

9.87

Lane Johnson

Central Michigan

48

George Pickens

WR

6032

200

9.37

Nico Collins

Georgia

71

Cameron Thomas

EDGE

6041

267

8.69

Carl Nassib

San Diego St.

Pick-poor with a swiss-cheese roster, GM Ryan Pace is at the mercy of the board in his first draft in charge. He’d be thrilled if it fell this way. Bernhard Raimann plugs the right tackle hole immediately – and has the physical ability to be an above-average left tackle someday soon. George Pickens is a Round 2 best-case scenario for a team that desperately needs a starting “X” receiver across from Darnell Mooney following Allen Robinson’s departure. Thomas is likely to fall a little as a capped-ceiling power EDGE, but he’d allow Pace to leave Friday night with a trio of new starters. Not bad after having to wait until 2.38 to make his first pick.

Pick

Bengals

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

31

Boye Mafe

EDGE

6036

257

9.92

Kwity Paye

Minnesota

63

Jaquan Brisker

S

6013

206

9.14

Harrison Smith

Penn State

95

Jamaree Salyer

iOL

6030

318

4.15

Jermaine Eluemunor

Georgia

Before free-agency, it would have been misguided to mock anything but offensive line help to the Bengals in Round 1. But following the additions of Ted Karras, La'El Collins, and Alex Cappa, the only hole left is at LG. So with their new-found freedom, Cincy shoots the moon on Mafe’s absurd upside at 1.31 and then brings in needed secondary help at 2.63 via Penn State standout S Jaquan Brisker. At 3.95, the final piece in the quest to fix Joe Burrow’s offensive line, Georgia’s Salyer. Salyer has been projected higher in some circles but I expect a small drop due to his disappointing testing.

Pick

Browns

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

44

Logan Hall

EDGE

6061

285

9.4

Margus Hunt

Houston

78

Calvin Austin III

WR

5076

170

9.08

D'Wayne Eskridge

Memphis

99

Brandon Smith

LB

6034

244

9.97

Germaine Pratt

Penn State

Coming in after an active offseason that saw QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper arrive via trade, the Browns’ biggest need is defensive front-seven help (Chase Winovich, Jordan Elliott, and Tommy Togai are projected to start along the defensive line at the moment). Logan Hall will start immediately – the Browns will just have to decide if they want him inside, outside, or if they want to move him around the formation. The next two picks are high-upside fliers on athletic traits. Austin, who tested almost identical to Tyreek Hill (but 15 pounds lighter), pushes aside Jakeem Grant to start inside Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as a rookie.

Pick

Cowboys

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

24

Tyler Linderbaum

iOL

6021

296

8.84

Jeff Saturday

Iowa

56

Skyy Moore

WR

5096

191

7.59

Doug Baldwin

Western Michigan

88

Sam Williams

EDGE

6035

258

9.72

Pernell McPhee

Mississippi

After losing OG Connor Williams to free agency, Dallas needs interior help. Linderbaum is coming off PFF’s highest-graded season ever for a center (also the best run-blocking season ever for a center). With Linderbaum, you stage a three-way competition between he, Tyler Biadasz, and Connor McGovern for two starting interior spots. The loser will provide the Cowboys with needed interior depth -- and it ain't gonna be Linderbaum. Dallas fans want a promising receiving prospect out of this draft, and while they have to wait until Round 2 to get one, that’s absolutely what Skyy Moore is. It would be no surprise if he ended up being one of the five-best receivers from this class.

Pick

Broncos

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

64

Trey McBride

TE

6035

245

8.2

Dallas Goedert

Colorado State

75

Kingsley Enagbare

EDGE

6040

271

6.21

Brian Orakpo

S. Carolina

96

Brian Asamoah

LB

6-0

226

8.9

David Long

Oklahoma

The Broncos are sitting pretty after the acquisitions of Russell Wilson and Billy Turner. They won’t pick until Round 3 because of the Wilson trade, but evaluators consider Rounds 3-5 to be a power alley in this deep class, and the Broncos have a trio of Round 3 picks to play with to plug their remaining holes. Arguably the biggest, heading into the draft, is tight end after the organization waved goodbye to TE Noah Fant in the Wilson trade. It would be a win to come out of the draft with the class’ best prospect at that position. McBride will be a target-hound favorite of Wilson’s in short order. With the other two picks Denver fortifies a thin defensive front-seven.

Pick

Lions

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

2

Malik Willis

QB

6004

223

Michael Vick

Liberty

32

David Ojabo

EDGE

6040

252

9.41

Brian Burns

Michigan

34

Daxton Hill

S

6002

191

9.06

Darnell Savage

Michigan

66

Roger McCreary

CB

5113

191

5.48

Rock Ya-Sin

Auburn

97

Tyquan Thornton

WR

6023

183

8.56

Ted Ginn, Jr.

Baylor

Say this for the Lions: They don’t have any leakers in that front office. Detroit has been eerily silent about its intentions at 1.2 even to its most plugged-in reporters. Many of my contemporaries in the media assume they’ll play it safe with one of the class’ top-three EDGE prospects. And that’s certainly possible. But I know Detroit’s offensive coaching staff loves Willis, whom they coached at the Senior Bowl, and I’m sticking with my hunch that they roll the dice on Willis' all-world skillset next Thursday night. Detroit’s extreme reticence to have their prospect-of-choice outed – how careful they’re being in media interactions – reminds me of San Francisco last process. In the 49ers’ case, a false-flag target was fed to the media to keep the NFL off the Trey Lance scent. In Detroit’s case, if you love Willis, your fear, in this wide-open draft year, is getting hopped by a team trading up with Jacksonville – the Jaguars would no doubt love to pick up a war chest of assets while remaining in the top-10. Just a gut feeling – nobody has inside information on this outside of the closest ring of Brad Holmes’ circle – but I’m sticking with Willis here unless we get a definitive pre-draft report pointing in another direction.

Pick

Packers

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

22

Derek Stingley Jr.

CB

6002

188

8.98

Xavien Howard

LSU

28

Christian Watson

WR

6041

208

9.96

Javon Walker

NDSU

53

Leo Chenal

LB

6025

250

9.99

Jordyn Brooks

Wisconsin

59

Drake Jackson

EDGE

6025

273

8.6

Shillique Calhoun

USC

92

Braxton Jones

OT

6054

307

8.44

Matt Peart

Southern Utah

Everybody knows the Packers’ biggest need is receiver. But flush with draft-equity riches via the Davante Adams trade, Green Bay can afford not to get penned in. In this scenario, Stingley falls to them, so they roll the dice on his freshman tape and athletic traits. Receiver gets put off to 1.28, where I have the Packers taking Watson. Some teams don’t have a first-round grade on Watson, but the Packers strike me as a team that might. Watson is a long outside pop-the-top speedster who blocks his butt off – if nothing else, he’s Green Bay’s type. Watson would immediately step into the starting lineup across from Allen Lazard, with Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers taking care of the slot. It’s a start to rebuilding a group that at this moment is the NFL's worst. Chenal makes all sorts of sense as a buy-local solution to the linebacker need. And if the first-three picks go like this, expect Green Bay to audible to trench depth in the middle rounds, as they’ve begun to do here. Southern Utah's Jones hits Green Bay's thresholds and will interest them as a developmental flier.

Pick

Texans

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

3

Travon Walker

EDGE

6050

272

9.99

Arik Armstead

Georgia

13

Jordan Davis

DL

6063

341

10

Haloti Ngata

Georgia

37

Breece Hall

RB

5112

218

9.96

Matt Forte

Iowa State

68

Tariq Woolen

CB

6041

205

9.7

Ifeatu Melifonwu

UTSA

80

Alec Pierce

WR

6031

208

9.82

Eric Decker

Cincinnati

The Texans have 11 picks and simply must ace this draft process. Walker has been a rumored usurper of Aidan Hutchinson for the 1.1 slot, but you’d expect cooler heads to ultimately prevail. This is a far more palpable slot for Walker, and he’s a great fit for Lovie Smith’s defense at a position of desperate need. And at 1.13, how about the idea of reuniting Walker with his college pal Davis? This master-stroke would at once turn the defensive line from a weakness into a strength. The Texans played 2021 sixth-rounder DT Roy Lopez on almost half its defensive snaps last year, with second-round bust Ross Blacklock playing 39%. Both are NFL backups/rotation pieces. I love the fit of Hall on the Texans. A versatile three-down hammer with receiving chops, Hall will make Davis Mills’ life a lot easier next fall.

Pick

Colts

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

42

Kenyon Green

iOL

6040

325

5.99

Isaiah Wynn

Texas A&M

73

Carson Strong

QB

6033

230

Jared Goff

Nevada

The Colts have jumbo holes at left tackle and right guard. The Colts re-signed OT Matt Pryor to a one-year, $5.5 million deal, and GM Chris Ballard has been resolute that he’ll start at LT. In this scenario, Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green falls into Indianapolis’ lap at 2.42, taking care of the RG spot. Green had been projected as a late first-rounder earlier in the process but may slip into the first-half of Round 2 after mediocre athletic testing. Carson Strong fits what the team looks for in quarterbacks. He has a big-league arm and an NFL-caliber pocket game. Could develop into a a long-term starting option after learning behind Matt Ryan for a year or two.

Pick

Jaguars

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

1

Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE

6065

268

9.88

Joey Bosa

Michigan

33

Nakobe Dean

LB

5113

231

Jessie Tuggle

Georgia

65

DeMarvin Leal

DL

6037

284

7.44

Chris Jones

Texas A&M

70

Darian Kinnard

iOL

6053

328

5.3

Deonte Brown

Kentucky

The Travon Walker buzz has been building. But that could just be Jacksonville having fun with its media sources. Scouting football players requires accumulating as much empirical data as possible, baking in the eye test, and making a few situational assumptions here and there. To conclude that Walker is a better prospect than Hutchinson requires logical leaps – not situational assumptions, but logical leaps – in my opinion. At the top of R2, Jacksonville picks off Georgia hitman LB Nakobe Dean, who may fall out of Round 1 due to size concerns. Adding Leal to those guys at 3.65 puts a jolt into a previously-lifeless front-seven.

Pick

Chiefs

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

29

Kaiir Elam

CB

6014

192

8.63

Carlton Davis

Florida

30

Treylon Burks

WR

6017

224

5.81

David Boston

Arkansas

50

Tyler Smith

OT

6047

327

8.77

DonoVan Smith

Tulsa

62

Josh Paschal

EDGE

6025

270

9.7

John Franklin-Myers

Kentucky

94

Kerby Joseph

S

6007

203

Steven Parker

Illinois

103

Zamir White

RB

5117

217

9.82

Cam Akers

Georgia

Kansas City’s biggest need is a starting “X” receiver for the post-Tyreek Hill world they’re now living in. An immediate starter at corner would be nice in this division, as well, and so would bringing in RT competition for Lucas Niang. Elam checks the box of immediate-contributor at corner, and Burks, who can likely be had for a discount on draft night because of mediocre pre-draft testing, is “X” juice worth the squeeze at 1.30. Kansas City would do backflips if Smith fell to 2.50 (as they were doing last year at 2.63 with C Creed Humphrey and 6.226 with OG Trey Smith). Tyler Smith would be favored to displace Niang from Day 1. A pick like Paschal is needed along the EDGE after losing Melvin Ingram and Alex Okafor.

Pick

Raiders

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

86

Sean Rhyan

iOL

6046

323

8.17

Alijah Vera-Tucker

UCLA

The pick-poor Raiders need offensive line help badly. Rhyan fits the mold of what they’ve looked for in the trenches over the last decade. He’s likely a guard at the next level, but you can’t put it past him to ultimately become a quality starting RT. Either way, on this roster, he’s headed inside early. The Raiders can’t feel good about current starting OG duo Denzelle Good and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Pick

Chargers

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

17

Charles Cross

OT

6046

311

7.58

Andre Dillard

Mississippi State

79

Troy Andersen

LB

6034

243

10

Baron Browning

Montana State

Cross and the Chargers are a perfect marriage. The Chargers need a starting right tackle, and Cross would become that from Day 1. He arrives from Mike Leach’s wonky Air Raid system, which gets the ball out as fast as any team in the nation while asking linemen to take much bigger splits than is typical. It’s a trickier transition to the next level than from a traditional offense. Giving Cross time to learn at RT benefits him short-term while giving his organization a developmental runway to ascertain if he’s a viable long-term LT option.

Pick

Rams

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

104

Luke Fortner

iOL

6041

304

7.29

Ethan Pocic

Kentucky

When the Rams finally get on the clock for the first time at 3.104, I’d expect them to either take a guard as a potential Austin Corbett-replacement at RG, an EDGE to help out a group that lost Von Miller, or a corner to address Darious Williams’ departure. Fortner is the best prospect left at those groups, and he’s got a good chance to start immediately for the defending champs.

Pick

Dolphins

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

102

Luke Goedeke

iOL

6050

313

Mark Glowinski

Central Michigan

The Dolphins will also be sniffing around front-seven help when they start picking, and potentially a starting nickel CB candidate. But even after signing OG Connor Williams, Miami still needs offensive line depth. Goedeke is a very promising developmental prospect who could be used as a swing-backup at a minimum three positions early-on.

Pick

Vikings

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

12

Kyle Hamilton

S

6041

217

9.33

Derwin James

Notre Dame

46

Cole Strange

iOL

6050

307

9.95

Joe Thuney

Chattanooga

77

Greg Dulcich

TE

6040

242

8.25

Dawson Knox

UCLA

Seems like every mock you open these days has the Vikings using 1.12 to reunite LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. with DB coach Daronte Jones, who returned to Minnesota after being LSU’s DC/DB coach last season. Jones can confirm Stingley’s physical talent, of course, just as he can confirm that Stingley checked out on his team the past two seasons. Would analytics-leaning Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, in his very first draft in charge, use a top-12 pick on a guy data doesn't back? Stingley has a quasi-unprecedented Round 1 CB profile, coming off a Lisfranc injury with only one good collegiate season on his resume, multiple years in his rearview mirror by this point. Hamilton, previously a top-5 overall prospect who appears to be dropping after running a 4.59, would be the superior secondary option for the Purple both short- and long-term. And how cool would it be for Hamilton to start his career next to former Notre Dame star S Harrison Smith?


Pick

Patriots

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

21

Devin Lloyd

LB

6026

237

9.59

Darius Leonard

Utah

54

Kyler Gordon

CB

5114

198

9.69

Byron Jones

Washington

85

Khalil Shakir

WR

5117

197

8.32

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Boise State

Lloyd may well go higher, but if he’s available here, he makes all kinds of sense for the linebacker-needy Patriots, who currently project to start Ja'Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson in the second level. Gordon and Shakir are both highly-skilled players who figure to drop lower than they should because of their respective frames.

Pick

Saints

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

16

Kenny Pickett

QB

6033

219

9.55

Andy Dalton

Pittsburgh

19

Trevor Penning

OT

6071

333

9.95

Bigger Kyle Turley

Northern Iowa

49

Jahan Dotson

WR

5105

181

6.34

Tyler Lockett

Penn State

98

Phidarian Mathis

DL

6042

310

DaQuan Jones

Alabama

The Saints’ recent trade for one of the Eagles’ first-round picks seems to set the stage for the drafting of a quarterback. At this moment, there seems to be a better than even-money chance that one of the top-three quarterbacks on most boards – Willis, Corral and Pickett – will be available at 1.16. In this scenario, that’s Pickett, and that’s who New Orleans goes with. At 1.19, one of the funnest prospect-team matches in the draft. My friend Mike Farrel comped Trevor Penning to a bigger Kyle Turley on a recent podcast we did, and now I can’t unsee the comp, nor the fit. The Saints then capitalize on good value by grabbing ​​Jahan Dotson to help flesh out the receiver room.


Pick

Giants

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

5

Ikem Ekwonu

OT

6040

328

8.51

Trent Williams

NC State

7

Kayvon Thibodeaux

EDGE

6040

256

9.63

Jadeveon Clowney

Oregon

36

Jalen Pitre

S

5110

195

8.47

Tyrann Mathieu

Baylor

67

Quay Walker

LB

6036

242

9.63

Anthony Walker Jr.

Georgia

81

Jalen Tolbert

WR

6015

193

8.62

Gabriel Davis

South Alabama

For a team in desperate need of an offensive tackle and a starting EDGE defender, the Giants picked the right draft to have two top-seven picks. New York’s abysmal interior offensive line ranked dead-last in PFF’s pass-blocking metrics last season, and the G-Men are reportedly infatuated with Ekwonu. Ickey could begin his career as either NYG’s LG or RT – bring him to camp, try him at both, and you’ll have the luxury of removing your choice of Max Garcia or Matt Peart from the starting lineup. Thibodeaux would be an incredible value at 1.7. New York’s pass-rush won’t be anemic anymore once Thibs starts lining up across from Azeez Ojulari.

Pick

Jets

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

4

Ahmad Gardner

CB

6026

193

Richard Sherman

Cincinnati

10

Drake London

WR

6037

219

Mike Evans

USC

35

Arnold Ebiketie

EDGE

6026

247

8.91

Shaq Barrett

Penn State

38

Chad Muma

LB

6026

237

9.77

Logan Wilson

Wyoming

69

Nicholas Petit-Frere

OT

6052

316

6.26

Bobby Evans

Ohio State

The Jets are another organization doing a good job of keeping teams off the scent of their intentions. Jets beat reporter Connor Hughes previously tweeted that the Jets wouldn’t take a corner at 1.4 or 1.10 – an interesting report in lieu of the team’s cornerback need – but Daniel Jeremiah, as plugged-in with the Jets as any national draft reporter, had CB Sauce Gardner going 1.4 to the Jets in his last mock. I side with Jeremiah on this debate for now. The Jets have been all-over this class’ receivers and are expected to use one of their top-10 picks on a wideout after failing to acquire DK Metcalf. With Drake London at 1.10, the Jets draft a prospect with a similar ceiling that’ll be much cheaper over the next five years. If things fell this way for the Jets early, there’s a chance they’d use both high-R2 picks on the defensive front-seven as I have here. New York has been connected to both Ebiketie and Muma in the pre-draft process.

Pick

Eagles

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

15

Trent McDuffie

CB

5106

193

9.49

Jaire Alexander

Washington

18

George Karlaftis

EDGE

6036

263

9.21

Ryan Kerrigan

Purdue

51

Lewis Cine

S

6022

202

9.92

Xavier McKinney

Georgia

83

David Bell

WR

6007

209

4.03

Allen Hurns

Purdue

101

Ed Ingram

iOL

6035

312

7.42

Jonah Jackson

LSU

The Eagles will take a receiver with one of their five picks on Day 1 and 2. In this exercise, with three receivers going above their first selection at 1.15, Philly focuses on sure-thing defenders early before stopping David Bell’s free-fall in Round 3. Bell and Karlaftis – one of three immediate starters on defense the Eagles took in the top-51 of this mock – could share a moving truck. Bell’s presence would push Jalen Reagor back to the slot where he belongs, in a rotation with Quez Watkins.

Pick

Steelers

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

20

Desmond Ridder

QB

6033

213

9.61

Marcus Mariota

Cincinnati

52

Nik Bonitto

EDGE

6031

248

9.37

Haason Reddick

Oklahoma

84

Alontae Taylor

CB

6001

199

9.06

Carlos Rogers

Tennessee

Pittsburgh’s worst-case scenario. The Steelers – who have spoken to all the top quarterback prospects in this class while repeatedly and overtly showing an affinity for Malik Willis that I reported on at the Senior Bowl – would be shut-out from the class’ top-three QB options in this scenario. I do not project trades in my mocks, so Pittsburgh, stranded at 1.20, audibles to Desmond Ridder. Ridder has gotten enough Round 1 steam over the past month that this wouldn’t be the reach it might have appeared to be during the season. With how bad the Steelers’ quarterback situation is at the moment, they may feel compelled to force the issue if they’re unable to move up. Bonitto in Round 2 is more in line with the traditional Steelers pick, a hyper-active, quarterback-killing 3-4 OLB.

Pick

49ers

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

61

Cam Taylor-Britt

CB

5105

196

8.32

Desmond King

Nebraska

93

Cam Jurgens

iOL

6027

304

9.94

Richie Incognito

Nebraska

105

Zachary Carter

EDGE

6042

282

8.1

Charles Omenihu

Florida

The 49ers’ biggest need is on the interior offensive line. Projected starting LG Colton McKivitz should be a backup on a Super Bowl-contender, and the 49ers only have a one-year solution for center after signing 35-year-old Alex Mack to a one-year deal. Mack ranked middle-of-the-pack No. 16 among qualifying NFL centers in PFF grade last year and is depreciating by the minute. Jurgens’ cleaner projection is center, but he could push McKivitz for his job early before taking over the center gig from Mack in 2023. The 49ers could use another starting-caliber player in the secondary, be it at corner or safety, for 2022 depth purposes if nothing else. Taylor-Britt, a riser during the process like Jurgens, fits the bill.

Pick

Seahawks

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

9

Evan Neal

OT

6074

345

N/A

Jordan Mailata

Alabama

40

Sam Howell

QB

6005

224

C.J. Beathard

North Carolina

41

Travis Jones

DL

6043

327

9.4

A'Shawn Robinson

UConn

72

Martin Emerson

CB

6015

203

8.48

Joejuan Williams

Mississippi St.

Could Evan Neal, the presumed pre-Combine No. 1 overall pick, fall all the way to No. 9? There’s a better chance than you might think, but it requires three things, all of which happened in this exercise: 1.) Texans take an EDGE 1.3 instead of an OT, 2.) Two quarterbacks go in the top-8, 3.) Ekwonu is the first OT selected. His fall would be a cause for celebration in Seattle, which has needed offensive line help for years. Howell would be a post-hype sleeper stab. I could see Howell reminding Pete Carroll of some of the quarterbacks he used to have at USC. Seattle only has Drew Lock and Geno Smith in the QB room at the moment.

Pick

Bucs

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

27

Zion Johnson

iOL

6025

314

9.75

Laken Tomlinson

Boston College

60

Isaiah Spiller

RB

6003

217

5.7

Deuce McCallister

Texas A&M

91

Bryan Cook

S

6006

206

Jaylinn Hawkins

Cincinnati

With Tom Brady returning, we’ve got at least one more YOLO year of Bucs transactions. They’re drafting for today, not tomorrow. What does today’s roster need more than anything? One more starting guard. The Bucs ​​lost Alex Cappa to free agency and Ali Marpet to retirement. They plugged one of the holes by trading for Shaq Mason. Zion Johnson, the best guard in the class, plugs the other. The Bucs re-signed RB Leonard Fournette. He’s a solidly below-average starter, and there’s little behind him (one-dimensional, aging Gio Bernard, and draft bust Ke’Shawn Vaughn). A&M’s Spiller will fall a little due to disappointing testing, perhaps setting Tampa Bay up for a nice buy-low situation on a guy that profiles as a three-down NFL starter.

Pick

Titans

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

26

Chris Olave

WR

6004

185

8.68

Terry McLaurin

Ohio State

90

Rasheed Walker

OT

6055

324

N/A

Bobby Massie

Penn State

I like Olave more than this slot indicates, but the NFL appears to be a tad lower on him, potentially opening up the possibility for a contender like the Titans to steal him in the late-first. Tennessee traded for Robert Woods after waving goodbye to Julio Jones. But even with a solid outside duo in Woods and A.J. Brown, the Titans could still use a reliable slot who can steal yards when trigger-happy linebackers vacate their stations on a Derrick Henry play-action fake. Walker is a long-term play who will provide Year 1 depth, needed after the Titans lost OG Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry over the offseason.

Pick

Commanders

Pos

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

11

Garrett Wilson

WR

5116

184

7.8

Calvin Ridley

Ohio State

47

Christian Harris

LB

6004

235

9.07

C.J. Mosley

Alabama

The Commanders have been so heavily linked to receivers at 1.11 that at this point it would be a surprise if they went any other direction. Washington badly needs a legitimate starter opposite Terry McLaurin, especially in lieu of Curtis Samuel’s inconsistencies in the slot. In this exercise, with Jameson Williams and Drake London going ahead of them, Washington grabs Garrett Wilson, who some consider WR1 in this class. With a McLaurin-Wilson-Samuel starting troika, Washington can get a fair referendum on new starting QB Carson Wentz. The Commanders’ next-biggest hole in the starting lineup currently is at inside linebacker. Harris would be an awesome fit.

Thor's recent NFL Draft work:

