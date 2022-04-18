Thor's 3-round Mock Draft 4.0
Since Mock 3.0 in late-March, we've had another blockbuster trade -- a draft pick swap between Philadelphia and New Orleans -- the rest of the pro day workouts, and a veritable buffet of delicious draft rumors. This year's draft is easily the most unpredictable of any I've covered the past five years. Don't just take my word for it:
The NFL Draft is theater, and movies are best when they keep you guessing until the end -- expect fireworks next weekend. Let's try to sort out the sound from the noise. Directly below, three rounds of picks in tables. Then we'll jump into the analysis of all 32 teams' respective hauls. Let's do this!
Note: Scroll right for each prospect's RAS composite and comp.
R1
Team
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
1
Jacksonville
EDGE
6065
268
9.88
Michigan
2
Detroit
QB
6004
223
Michael Vick
Liberty
3
Houston
EDGE
6050
272
9.99
Georgia
4
CB
6026
193
Cincinnati
5
NY Giants
OT
6040
328
8.51
Trent Williams
NC State
6
Carolina
QB
6015
215
Rich Gannon
Mississippi
7
NY Giants
EDGE
6040
256
9.63
Oregon
8
Atlanta
WR
6014
180
N/A
Alabama
9
Seattle
OT
6074
345
N/A
Alabama
10
NY Jets
WR
6037
219
N/A
USC
11
Washington
WR
5116
184
7.8
Ohio State
12
Minnesota
S
6041
217
9.33
Notre Dame
13
Houston
Jordan Davis
DL
6063
341
10
Haloti Ngata
Georgia
14
Baltimore
EDGE
6045
260
#N/A
Florida State
15
Philadelphia
CB
5106
193
9.49
Washington
16
New Orleans
QB
6033
219
9.55
Pittsburgh
17
OT
6046
311
7.58
Mississippi State
18
Philadelphia
EDGE
6036
263
9.21
Ryan Kerrigan
Purdue
19
New Orleans
OT
6071
333
9.95
Bigger Kyle Turley
Northern Iowa
20
Pittsburgh
QB
6033
213
9.61
Cincinnati
21
New England
LB
6026
237
9.59
Utah
22
Green Bay
CB
6002
188
8.98
LSU
23
Arizona
DL
6027
304
9.59
Tommie Harris
Georgia
24
Dallas
iOL
6021
296
8.84
Jeff Saturday
Iowa
25
Buffalo
Andrew Booth Jr.
CB
6002
194
Kyle Fuller
Clemson
26
Tennessee
WR
6004
185
8.68
Ohio State
27
Tampa Bay
iOL
6025
314
9.75
Boston College
28
Green Bay
WR
6041
208
9.96
Javon Walker
NDSU
29
Kansas City
CB
6014
192
8.63
Florida
30
Kansas City
WR
6017
224
5.81
David Boston
Arkansas
31
Cincinnati
EDGE
6036
257
9.92
Minnesota
32
Detroit
EDGE
6040
252
9.41
Michigan
R2
Team
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
33
Jacksonville
LB
5113
231
Jessie Tuggle
Georgia
34
Detroit
S
6002
191
9.06
Michigan
35
NY Jets
EDGE
6026
247
8.91
Shaq Barrett
Penn State
36
NY Giants
S
5110
195
8.47
Baylor
37
Houston
RB
5112
218
9.96
Matt Forte
Iowa State
38
NY Jets
LB
6026
237
9.77
Logan Wilson
Wyoming
39
Chicago
OT
6061
307
9.87
Central Michigan
40
Seattle
QB
6005
224
North Carolina
41
Seattle
DL
6043
327
9.4
UConn
42
Indianapolis
iOL
6040
325
5.99
Texas A&M
43
Atlanta
DL
6035
290
Darnell Dockett
Oklahoma
44
Cleveland
EDGE
6061
285
9.4
Houston
45
Baltimore
Dylan Parham
iOL
6025
313
8.8
Memphis
46
Minnesota
iOL
6050
307
9.95
Chattanooga
47
Washington
LB
6004
235
9.07
Alabama
48
Chicago
WR
6032
200
9.37
Georgia
49
New Orleans
WR
5105
181
6.34
Penn State
50
Kansas City
Tyler Smith
OT
6047
327
8.77
DonoVan Smith
Tulsa
51
Philadelphia
S
6022
202
9.92
Georgia
52
Pittsburgh
Nik Bonitto
EDGE
6031
248
9.37
Oklahoma
53
Green Bay
LB
6025
250
9.99
Wisconsin
54
New England
CB
5114
198
9.69
Byron Jones
Washington
55
Arizona
OT
6081
390
2.41
Minnesota
56
Dallas
WR
5096
191
7.59
Western Michigan
57
Buffalo
Kenneth Walker III
RB
5092
209
9.26
DeAngelo Williams
Michigan State
58
Atlanta
OT
6063
316
9.73
Washington State
59
Green Bay
EDGE
6025
273
8.6
Shillique Calhoun
USC
60
Tampa Bay
RB
6003
217
5.7
Deuce McCallister
Texas A&M
61
San Francisco
CB
5105
196
8.32
Nebraska
62
Kansas City
EDGE
6025
270
9.7
Kentucky
63
Cincinnati
S
6013
206
9.14
Harrison Smith
Penn State
64
Denver
TE
6035
245
8.2
Colorado State
R3
Team
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
65
Jacksonville
DL
6037
284
7.44
Chris Jones
Texas A&M
66
Detroit
CB
5113
191
5.48
Auburn
67
NY Giants
LB
6036
242
9.63
Anthony Walker Jr.
Georgia
68
Houston
CB
6041
205
9.7
UTSA
69
NY Jets
OT
6052
316
6.26
Ohio State
70
Jacksonville
iOL
6053
328
5.3
Kentucky
71
Chicago
EDGE
6041
267
8.69
San Diego St.
72
Seattle
CB
6015
203
8.48
Mississippi St.
73
Indianapolis
QB
6033
230
Nevada
74
Atlanta
S
6001
215
9.87
Maryland
75
Denver
Kingsley Enagbare
EDGE
6040
271
6.21
Brian Orakpo
S. Carolina
76
Baltimore
CB
6013
193
5.59
Cincinnati
77
Minnesota
TE
6040
242
8.25
UCLA
78
Cleveland
Calvin Austin III
WR
5076
170
9.08
Memphis
79
LA Chargers
LB
6034
243
10
Montana State
80
Houston
WR
6031
208
9.82
Cincinnati
81
NY Giants
WR
6015
193
8.62
South Alabama
82
Atlanta
LB
6020
228
9.68
Daryl Washington
Georgia
83
Philadelphia
WR
6007
209
4.03
Purdue
84
Pittsburgh
CB
6001
199
9.06
Carlos Rogers
Tennessee
85
New England
WR
5117
197
8.32
Boise State
86
Las Vegas
Sean Rhyan
iOL
6046
323
8.17
UCLA
87
Arizona
CB
6021
199
10
Sam Houston St.
88
Dallas
EDGE
6035
258
9.72
Pernell McPhee
Mississippi
89
Buffalo
WR
5080
178
7.36
Kentucky
90
Tennessee
OT
6055
324
N/A
Bobby Massie
Penn State
91
Tampa Bay
Bryan Cook
S
6006
206
Cincinnati
92
Green Bay
Braxton Jones
OT
6054
307
8.44
Southern Utah
93
San Francisco
Cam Jurgens
iOL
6027
304
#N/A
Richie Incognito
Nebraska
94
Kansas City
S
6007
203
Illinois
95
Cincinnati
iOL
6030
318
4.15
Georgia
96
Denver
LB
6-0
226
8.9
David Long
Oklahoma
97
Detroit (comp)
WR
6023
183
8.56
Ted Ginn, Jr.
Baylor
98
New Orleans (comp)
DL
6042
310
Alabama
99
Cleveland (comp)
Brandon Smith
LB
6034
244
9.97
Penn State
100
Baltimore (comp)
RB
5114
204
8.78
Georgia
101
Philadelphia (comp)
iOL
6035
312
7.42
LSU
102
Miami (comp)
Luke Goedeke
iOL
6050
313
Central Michigan
103
Kansas City (comp)
RB
5117
217
9.82
Georgia
104
LA Rams (comp)
Luke Fortner
iOL
6041
304
7.29
Kentucky
105
San Francisco (comp)
EDGE
6042
282
8.1
Florida
Top-50 available
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
QB
6032
218
7.7
Notre Dame
QB
6004
217
5.9
Chase Daniels
Western Kentucky
RB
5095
224
7.13
Florida
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
6015
224
6.62
Alabama
RB
5104
211
6.94
Cincinnati
RB
5113
207
9.34
Joseph Addai
S. Dakota St.
RB
5106
221
7.4
BYU
RB
6006
215
9.88
David Johnson
Arizona State
John Metchie III
WR
5112
189
Nate Burleson
Alabama
WR
6035
210
2.64
Clemson
WR
6016
204
Nevada
WR
5112
181
8.31
UCLA
WR
6017
209
7.02
Texas Tech
TE
6054
251
Ohio State
TE
6050
245
Washington
TE
6071
252
10
Virginia
TE
6065
248
9.11
Iowa State
Lecitus Smith
iOL
6033
313
6.52
Nate Davis
Virginia Tech
iOL
6042
307
9.59
Wake Forest
iOL
6056
329
6.74
Ohio State
iOL
6047
318
6.4
Oklahoma
OT
6060
307
5.54
UL-Lafayette
OT
6071
303
9.75
Arizona State
Matt Waletzko
OT
6067
305
9.96
Larnel Coleman
North Dakota
OT
6066
290
7.67
Bruce Campbell
Kentucky
DL
6037
298
7.32
Tennessee
John Ridgeway
DL
6052
320
4.73
Arkansas
Neil Farrell Jr.
DL
6041
339
0.85
Jonathan Hankins
LSU
DL
6037
323
4.8
UCLA
DL
6053
308
4.29
Texas A&M
DL
6021
300
4.58
Ohio State
EDGE
6052
247
8.72
Cincinnati
EDGE
6032
239
9.05
W. Kentucky
EDGE
6051
252
9.74
Benson Mayowa
Miami (OH)
EDGE
6027
257
5.65
Ola Adeniyi
Penn State
EDGE
6054
265
8.22
Texas A&M
EDGE
6033
255
7.15
Shareer Miller
Ohio State
EDGE
6045
247
9.17
Virgina Tech
LB
6030
239
9.87
LSU
LB
6012
230
7.6
Nebraska
LB
6036
243
9.6
K.J. Wright
Cincinnati
LB
6007
218
8.87
Baylor
Marcus Jones
CB
5080
177
Houston
CB
5111
198
9.72
Pittsburgh
Joshua Williams
CB
6027
195
9.43
Fayetteville St.
Verone McKinley III
S
5100
192
Oregon
S
6040
224
8.85
Miami (OH)
Leon O'Neal Jr.
S
6005
204
6.07
Texas A&M
P
6020
201
Todd Sauerbrun
San Diego State
Pick
Cardinals
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
23
DL
6027
304
9.59
Tommie Harris
Georgia
55
OT
6081
390
2.41
Minnesota
87
CB
6021
199
10
Sam Houston St.
The Cardinals address a pressing need along the defensive front with Georgia’s twitched-up, gap-shooting Wyatt, whose game evokes former Bears first-rounder Tommie Harris. The Cardinals would also love to come out of this draft with a starting offensive linemen and a starting cornerback. With Faalele available 2.55, Arizona can’t help themselves. Arizona gets a nice sticker price on toolshed small-school sleeper Zyon McCollum at 3.87.
Pick
Falcons
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
8
WR
6014
180
N/A
Alabama
43
DL
6035
290
Darnell Dockett
Oklahoma
58
OT
6063
316
9.73
Washington State
74
S
6001
215
9.87
Maryland
82
LB
6020
228
9.68
Daryl Washington
Georgia
There’s been much smoke recently in the media about four receivers potentially going in the top-11. In this exercise, we have three, with the Falcons breaking the seal on the position with Jameson Williams at 1.8. Williams’ stock has stabilized over the past month as teams received good news on his knee from the NFL Combine's medical process. Plus, interested parties were able, with their own two eyes, to observe how quickly Williams is recovering from his knee injury during Alabama's pro day when Williams did calisthenics. Deferring the big need of defensive front-seven reinforcements until Day 2 would be risky, but not if the Falcons can walk away from Friday night with Perrion Winfrey and Channing Tindall. Tindall is going to be better in the NFL than he was at Georgia – the Bulldogs were so loaded on defense that they rarely blitzed him and mostly asked him to play assignment football. Tindall’s per-snap pressure rate will convince his NFL team to unleash him. Winfrey's go-go-go disruption game is already off the leash in that regard.
Pick
Ravens
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
14
EDGE
6045
260
9.23
Florida State
45
Dylan Parham
iOL
6025
313
8.8
Memphis
76
CB
6013
193
5.59
Cincinnati
100
RB
5114
204
8.78
Georgia
Draft fallers always seem to drop to Baltimore at the Ravens' position of need. It’s happened again, with Johnson, who some project as a top-10 pick, falling to 1.14 amid a stacked edge class. Parham plugs neatly into the hole vacated by C Bradley Bozeman’s departure for Carolina. This isn’t an area the team can put on the back-burner after allowing a team-record 57 sacks last year. I love the fit of Cook on the Ravens. JK Dobbins returns to rejoin a group of grinders, but Baltimore likely feels it needs more depth at the position, and Cook’s receiving acumen will help out Lamar Jackson while ensuring Dobbins isn’t overworked in his return.
Pick
Bills
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
25
Andrew Booth Jr.
CB
6002
194
Kyle Fuller
Clemson
57
Kenneth Walker III
RB
5092
209
9.26
DeAngelo Williams
Michigan State
89
WR
5080
178
7.36
Kentucky
The Bills are the most-logical destination if a running back winds up in Round 1 – but I can’t see them spending that sort of equity on the position. This exercise plays out more advantageously, plugging a more pronounced hole at corner in Round 1 before stealing Kenneth Walker at 2.57. Walker saw a lot of stacked boxes in East Lansing – won’t have to worry about that playing with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, will he? Good luck tackling him in space, NFL.
Pick
Panthers
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
6
QB
6015
215
Rich Gannon
Mississippi
Late last month, the Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan Alexander reported that the Panthers have first-round grades on three quarterbacks — Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral. If you’re going to take a quarterback in the top-10, he’d better have a top-10 starter ceiling. Willis and Corral do, Pickett does not. HC Matt Rhule might throw a kink into things if he demands Pickett, who once committed to play for him at Temple (before flipping to Pitt). But at this point Rhule is staring down the barrel of a loaded gun for his NFL coaching future – to pass on a potential difference-maker for a capped-ceiling guy is not in his best interest. He may need to be convinced of that, and perhaps that work will be done by next weekend.
Pick
Bears
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
39
OT
6061
307
9.87
Central Michigan
48
WR
6032
200
9.37
Georgia
71
EDGE
6041
267
8.69
San Diego St.
Pick-poor with a swiss-cheese roster, GM Ryan Pace is at the mercy of the board in his first draft in charge. He’d be thrilled if it fell this way. Bernhard Raimann plugs the right tackle hole immediately – and has the physical ability to be an above-average left tackle someday soon. George Pickens is a Round 2 best-case scenario for a team that desperately needs a starting “X” receiver across from Darnell Mooney following Allen Robinson’s departure. Thomas is likely to fall a little as a capped-ceiling power EDGE, but he’d allow Pace to leave Friday night with a trio of new starters. Not bad after having to wait until 2.38 to make his first pick.
Pick
Bengals
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
31
EDGE
6036
257
9.92
Minnesota
63
S
6013
206
9.14
Harrison Smith
Penn State
95
iOL
6030
318
4.15
Georgia
Before free-agency, it would have been misguided to mock anything but offensive line help to the Bengals in Round 1. But following the additions of Ted Karras, La'El Collins, and Alex Cappa, the only hole left is at LG. So with their new-found freedom, Cincy shoots the moon on Mafe’s absurd upside at 1.31 and then brings in needed secondary help at 2.63 via Penn State standout S Jaquan Brisker. At 3.95, the final piece in the quest to fix Joe Burrow’s offensive line, Georgia’s Salyer. Salyer has been projected higher in some circles but I expect a small drop due to his disappointing testing.
Pick
Browns
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
44
EDGE
6061
285
9.4
Houston
78
Calvin Austin III
WR
5076
170
9.08
Memphis
99
Brandon Smith
LB
6034
244
9.97
Penn State
Coming in after an active offseason that saw QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper arrive via trade, the Browns’ biggest need is defensive front-seven help (Chase Winovich, Jordan Elliott, and Tommy Togai are projected to start along the defensive line at the moment). Logan Hall will start immediately – the Browns will just have to decide if they want him inside, outside, or if they want to move him around the formation. The next two picks are high-upside fliers on athletic traits. Austin, who tested almost identical to Tyreek Hill (but 15 pounds lighter), pushes aside Jakeem Grant to start inside Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as a rookie.
Pick
Cowboys
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
24
iOL
6021
296
8.84
Jeff Saturday
Iowa
56
WR
5096
191
7.59
Western Michigan
88
EDGE
6035
258
9.72
Pernell McPhee
Mississippi
After losing OG Connor Williams to free agency, Dallas needs interior help. Linderbaum is coming off PFF’s highest-graded season ever for a center (also the best run-blocking season ever for a center). With Linderbaum, you stage a three-way competition between he, Tyler Biadasz, and Connor McGovern for two starting interior spots. The loser will provide the Cowboys with needed interior depth -- and it ain't gonna be Linderbaum. Dallas fans want a promising receiving prospect out of this draft, and while they have to wait until Round 2 to get one, that’s absolutely what Skyy Moore is. It would be no surprise if he ended up being one of the five-best receivers from this class.
Pick
Broncos
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
64
TE
6035
245
8.2
Colorado State
75
Kingsley Enagbare
EDGE
6040
271
6.21
Brian Orakpo
S. Carolina
96
LB
6-0
226
8.9
David Long
Oklahoma
The Broncos are sitting pretty after the acquisitions of Russell Wilson and Billy Turner. They won’t pick until Round 3 because of the Wilson trade, but evaluators consider Rounds 3-5 to be a power alley in this deep class, and the Broncos have a trio of Round 3 picks to play with to plug their remaining holes. Arguably the biggest, heading into the draft, is tight end after the organization waved goodbye to TE Noah Fant in the Wilson trade. It would be a win to come out of the draft with the class’ best prospect at that position. McBride will be a target-hound favorite of Wilson’s in short order. With the other two picks Denver fortifies a thin defensive front-seven.
Pick
Lions
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
2
QB
6004
223
Michael Vick
Liberty
32
EDGE
6040
252
9.41
Michigan
34
S
6002
191
9.06
Michigan
66
CB
5113
191
5.48
Auburn
97
WR
6023
183
8.56
Ted Ginn, Jr.
Baylor
Say this for the Lions: They don’t have any leakers in that front office. Detroit has been eerily silent about its intentions at 1.2 even to its most plugged-in reporters. Many of my contemporaries in the media assume they’ll play it safe with one of the class’ top-three EDGE prospects. And that’s certainly possible. But I know Detroit’s offensive coaching staff loves Willis, whom they coached at the Senior Bowl, and I’m sticking with my hunch that they roll the dice on Willis' all-world skillset next Thursday night. Detroit’s extreme reticence to have their prospect-of-choice outed – how careful they’re being in media interactions – reminds me of San Francisco last process. In the 49ers’ case, a false-flag target was fed to the media to keep the NFL off the Trey Lance scent. In Detroit’s case, if you love Willis, your fear, in this wide-open draft year, is getting hopped by a team trading up with Jacksonville – the Jaguars would no doubt love to pick up a war chest of assets while remaining in the top-10. Just a gut feeling – nobody has inside information on this outside of the closest ring of Brad Holmes’ circle – but I’m sticking with Willis here unless we get a definitive pre-draft report pointing in another direction.
Pick
Packers
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
22
CB
6002
188
8.98
LSU
28
WR
6041
208
9.96
Javon Walker
NDSU
53
LB
6025
250
9.99
Wisconsin
59
EDGE
6025
273
8.6
Shillique Calhoun
USC
92
Braxton Jones
OT
6054
307
8.44
Southern Utah
Everybody knows the Packers’ biggest need is receiver. But flush with draft-equity riches via the Davante Adams trade, Green Bay can afford not to get penned in. In this scenario, Stingley falls to them, so they roll the dice on his freshman tape and athletic traits. Receiver gets put off to 1.28, where I have the Packers taking Watson. Some teams don’t have a first-round grade on Watson, but the Packers strike me as a team that might. Watson is a long outside pop-the-top speedster who blocks his butt off – if nothing else, he’s Green Bay’s type. Watson would immediately step into the starting lineup across from Allen Lazard, with Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers taking care of the slot. It’s a start to rebuilding a group that at this moment is the NFL's worst. Chenal makes all sorts of sense as a buy-local solution to the linebacker need. And if the first-three picks go like this, expect Green Bay to audible to trench depth in the middle rounds, as they’ve begun to do here. Southern Utah's Jones hits Green Bay's thresholds and will interest them as a developmental flier.
Pick
Texans
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
3
EDGE
6050
272
9.99
Georgia
13
Jordan Davis
DL
6063
341
10
Haloti Ngata
Georgia
37
RB
5112
218
9.96
Matt Forte
Iowa State
68
CB
6041
205
9.7
UTSA
80
WR
6031
208
9.82
Cincinnati
The Texans have 11 picks and simply must ace this draft process. Walker has been a rumored usurper of Aidan Hutchinson for the 1.1 slot, but you’d expect cooler heads to ultimately prevail. This is a far more palpable slot for Walker, and he’s a great fit for Lovie Smith’s defense at a position of desperate need. And at 1.13, how about the idea of reuniting Walker with his college pal Davis? This master-stroke would at once turn the defensive line from a weakness into a strength. The Texans played 2021 sixth-rounder DT Roy Lopez on almost half its defensive snaps last year, with second-round bust Ross Blacklock playing 39%. Both are NFL backups/rotation pieces. I love the fit of Hall on the Texans. A versatile three-down hammer with receiving chops, Hall will make Davis Mills’ life a lot easier next fall.
Pick
Colts
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
42
iOL
6040
325
5.99
Texas A&M
73
QB
6033
230
Nevada
The Colts have jumbo holes at left tackle and right guard. The Colts re-signed OT Matt Pryor to a one-year, $5.5 million deal, and GM Chris Ballard has been resolute that he’ll start at LT. In this scenario, Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green falls into Indianapolis’ lap at 2.42, taking care of the RG spot. Green had been projected as a late first-rounder earlier in the process but may slip into the first-half of Round 2 after mediocre athletic testing. Carson Strong fits what the team looks for in quarterbacks. He has a big-league arm and an NFL-caliber pocket game. Could develop into a a long-term starting option after learning behind Matt Ryan for a year or two.
Pick
Jaguars
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
1
EDGE
6065
268
9.88
Michigan
33
LB
5113
231
Jessie Tuggle
Georgia
65
DL
6037
284
7.44
Chris Jones
Texas A&M
70
iOL
6053
328
5.3
Kentucky
The Travon Walker buzz has been building. But that could just be Jacksonville having fun with its media sources. Scouting football players requires accumulating as much empirical data as possible, baking in the eye test, and making a few situational assumptions here and there. To conclude that Walker is a better prospect than Hutchinson requires logical leaps – not situational assumptions, but logical leaps – in my opinion. At the top of R2, Jacksonville picks off Georgia hitman LB Nakobe Dean, who may fall out of Round 1 due to size concerns. Adding Leal to those guys at 3.65 puts a jolt into a previously-lifeless front-seven.
Pick
Chiefs
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
29
CB
6014
192
8.63
Florida
30
WR
6017
224
5.81
David Boston
Arkansas
50
Tyler Smith
OT
6047
327
8.77
DonoVan Smith
Tulsa
62
EDGE
6025
270
9.7
Kentucky
94
S
6007
203
Illinois
103
RB
5117
217
9.82
Georgia
Kansas City’s biggest need is a starting “X” receiver for the post-Tyreek Hill world they’re now living in. An immediate starter at corner would be nice in this division, as well, and so would bringing in RT competition for Lucas Niang. Elam checks the box of immediate-contributor at corner, and Burks, who can likely be had for a discount on draft night because of mediocre pre-draft testing, is “X” juice worth the squeeze at 1.30. Kansas City would do backflips if Smith fell to 2.50 (as they were doing last year at 2.63 with C Creed Humphrey and 6.226 with OG Trey Smith). Tyler Smith would be favored to displace Niang from Day 1. A pick like Paschal is needed along the EDGE after losing Melvin Ingram and Alex Okafor.
Pick
Raiders
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
86
Sean Rhyan
iOL
6046
323
8.17
UCLA
The pick-poor Raiders need offensive line help badly. Rhyan fits the mold of what they’ve looked for in the trenches over the last decade. He’s likely a guard at the next level, but you can’t put it past him to ultimately become a quality starting RT. Either way, on this roster, he’s headed inside early. The Raiders can’t feel good about current starting OG duo Denzelle Good and Jermaine Eluemunor.
Pick
Chargers
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
17
OT
6046
311
7.58
Mississippi State
79
LB
6034
243
10
Montana State
Cross and the Chargers are a perfect marriage. The Chargers need a starting right tackle, and Cross would become that from Day 1. He arrives from Mike Leach’s wonky Air Raid system, which gets the ball out as fast as any team in the nation while asking linemen to take much bigger splits than is typical. It’s a trickier transition to the next level than from a traditional offense. Giving Cross time to learn at RT benefits him short-term while giving his organization a developmental runway to ascertain if he’s a viable long-term LT option.
Pick
Rams
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
104
Luke Fortner
iOL
6041
304
7.29
Kentucky
When the Rams finally get on the clock for the first time at 3.104, I’d expect them to either take a guard as a potential Austin Corbett-replacement at RG, an EDGE to help out a group that lost Von Miller, or a corner to address Darious Williams’ departure. Fortner is the best prospect left at those groups, and he’s got a good chance to start immediately for the defending champs.
Pick
Dolphins
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
102
Luke Goedeke
iOL
6050
313
Central Michigan
The Dolphins will also be sniffing around front-seven help when they start picking, and potentially a starting nickel CB candidate. But even after signing OG Connor Williams, Miami still needs offensive line depth. Goedeke is a very promising developmental prospect who could be used as a swing-backup at a minimum three positions early-on.
Pick
Vikings
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
12
S
6041
217
9.33
Notre Dame
46
iOL
6050
307
9.95
Chattanooga
77
TE
6040
242
8.25
UCLA
Seems like every mock you open these days has the Vikings using 1.12 to reunite LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. with DB coach Daronte Jones, who returned to Minnesota after being LSU’s DC/DB coach last season. Jones can confirm Stingley’s physical talent, of course, just as he can confirm that Stingley checked out on his team the past two seasons. Would analytics-leaning Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, in his very first draft in charge, use a top-12 pick on a guy data doesn't back? Stingley has a quasi-unprecedented Round 1 CB profile, coming off a Lisfranc injury with only one good collegiate season on his resume, multiple years in his rearview mirror by this point. Hamilton, previously a top-5 overall prospect who appears to be dropping after running a 4.59, would be the superior secondary option for the Purple both short- and long-term. And how cool would it be for Hamilton to start his career next to former Notre Dame star S Harrison Smith?
Pick
Patriots
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
21
LB
6026
237
9.59
Utah
54
CB
5114
198
9.69
Byron Jones
Washington
85
WR
5117
197
8.32
Boise State
Lloyd may well go higher, but if he’s available here, he makes all kinds of sense for the linebacker-needy Patriots, who currently project to start Ja'Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson in the second level. Gordon and Shakir are both highly-skilled players who figure to drop lower than they should because of their respective frames.
Pick
Saints
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
16
QB
6033
219
9.55
Pittsburgh
19
OT
6071
333
9.95
Bigger Kyle Turley
Northern Iowa
49
WR
5105
181
6.34
Penn State
98
DL
6042
310
Alabama
The Saints’ recent trade for one of the Eagles’ first-round picks seems to set the stage for the drafting of a quarterback. At this moment, there seems to be a better than even-money chance that one of the top-three quarterbacks on most boards – Willis, Corral and Pickett – will be available at 1.16. In this scenario, that’s Pickett, and that’s who New Orleans goes with. At 1.19, one of the funnest prospect-team matches in the draft. My friend Mike Farrel comped Trevor Penning to a bigger Kyle Turley on a recent podcast we did, and now I can’t unsee the comp, nor the fit. The Saints then capitalize on good value by grabbing Jahan Dotson to help flesh out the receiver room.
Pick
Giants
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
5
OT
6040
328
8.51
Trent Williams
NC State
7
EDGE
6040
256
9.63
Oregon
36
S
5110
195
8.47
Baylor
67
LB
6036
242
9.63
Anthony Walker Jr.
Georgia
81
WR
6015
193
8.62
South Alabama
For a team in desperate need of an offensive tackle and a starting EDGE defender, the Giants picked the right draft to have two top-seven picks. New York’s abysmal interior offensive line ranked dead-last in PFF’s pass-blocking metrics last season, and the G-Men are reportedly infatuated with Ekwonu. Ickey could begin his career as either NYG’s LG or RT – bring him to camp, try him at both, and you’ll have the luxury of removing your choice of Max Garcia or Matt Peart from the starting lineup. Thibodeaux would be an incredible value at 1.7. New York’s pass-rush won’t be anemic anymore once Thibs starts lining up across from Azeez Ojulari.
Pick
Jets
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
4
CB
6026
193
Richard Sherman
Cincinnati
10
WR
6037
219
Mike Evans
USC
35
EDGE
6026
247
8.91
Shaq Barrett
Penn State
38
LB
6026
237
9.77
Logan Wilson
Wyoming
69
OT
6052
316
6.26
Ohio State
The Jets are another organization doing a good job of keeping teams off the scent of their intentions. Jets beat reporter Connor Hughes previously tweeted that the Jets wouldn’t take a corner at 1.4 or 1.10 – an interesting report in lieu of the team’s cornerback need – but Daniel Jeremiah, as plugged-in with the Jets as any national draft reporter, had CB Sauce Gardner going 1.4 to the Jets in his last mock. I side with Jeremiah on this debate for now. The Jets have been all-over this class’ receivers and are expected to use one of their top-10 picks on a wideout after failing to acquire DK Metcalf. With Drake London at 1.10, the Jets draft a prospect with a similar ceiling that’ll be much cheaper over the next five years. If things fell this way for the Jets early, there’s a chance they’d use both high-R2 picks on the defensive front-seven as I have here. New York has been connected to both Ebiketie and Muma in the pre-draft process.
Pick
Eagles
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
15
CB
5106
193
9.49
Washington
18
EDGE
6036
263
9.21
Ryan Kerrigan
Purdue
51
S
6022
202
9.92
Georgia
83
WR
6007
209
4.03
Purdue
101
iOL
6035
312
7.42
LSU
The Eagles will take a receiver with one of their five picks on Day 1 and 2. In this exercise, with three receivers going above their first selection at 1.15, Philly focuses on sure-thing defenders early before stopping David Bell’s free-fall in Round 3. Bell and Karlaftis – one of three immediate starters on defense the Eagles took in the top-51 of this mock – could share a moving truck. Bell’s presence would push Jalen Reagor back to the slot where he belongs, in a rotation with Quez Watkins.
Pick
Steelers
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
20
QB
6033
213
9.61
Cincinnati
52
Nik Bonitto
EDGE
6031
248
9.37
Oklahoma
84
CB
6001
199
9.06
Carlos Rogers
Tennessee
Pittsburgh’s worst-case scenario. The Steelers – who have spoken to all the top quarterback prospects in this class while repeatedly and overtly showing an affinity for Malik Willis that I reported on at the Senior Bowl – would be shut-out from the class’ top-three QB options in this scenario. I do not project trades in my mocks, so Pittsburgh, stranded at 1.20, audibles to Desmond Ridder. Ridder has gotten enough Round 1 steam over the past month that this wouldn’t be the reach it might have appeared to be during the season. With how bad the Steelers’ quarterback situation is at the moment, they may feel compelled to force the issue if they’re unable to move up. Bonitto in Round 2 is more in line with the traditional Steelers pick, a hyper-active, quarterback-killing 3-4 OLB.
Pick
49ers
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
61
CB
5105
196
8.32
Nebraska
93
Cam Jurgens
iOL
6027
304
9.94
Richie Incognito
Nebraska
105
EDGE
6042
282
8.1
Florida
The 49ers’ biggest need is on the interior offensive line. Projected starting LG Colton McKivitz should be a backup on a Super Bowl-contender, and the 49ers only have a one-year solution for center after signing 35-year-old Alex Mack to a one-year deal. Mack ranked middle-of-the-pack No. 16 among qualifying NFL centers in PFF grade last year and is depreciating by the minute. Jurgens’ cleaner projection is center, but he could push McKivitz for his job early before taking over the center gig from Mack in 2023. The 49ers could use another starting-caliber player in the secondary, be it at corner or safety, for 2022 depth purposes if nothing else. Taylor-Britt, a riser during the process like Jurgens, fits the bill.
Pick
Seahawks
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
9
OT
6074
345
N/A
Alabama
40
QB
6005
224
North Carolina
41
DL
6043
327
9.4
UConn
72
CB
6015
203
8.48
Mississippi St.
Could Evan Neal, the presumed pre-Combine No. 1 overall pick, fall all the way to No. 9? There’s a better chance than you might think, but it requires three things, all of which happened in this exercise: 1.) Texans take an EDGE 1.3 instead of an OT, 2.) Two quarterbacks go in the top-8, 3.) Ekwonu is the first OT selected. His fall would be a cause for celebration in Seattle, which has needed offensive line help for years. Howell would be a post-hype sleeper stab. I could see Howell reminding Pete Carroll of some of the quarterbacks he used to have at USC. Seattle only has Drew Lock and Geno Smith in the QB room at the moment.
Pick
Bucs
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
27
iOL
6025
314
9.75
Boston College
60
RB
6003
217
5.7
Deuce McCallister
Texas A&M
91
Bryan Cook
S
6006
206
Cincinnati
With Tom Brady returning, we’ve got at least one more YOLO year of Bucs transactions. They’re drafting for today, not tomorrow. What does today’s roster need more than anything? One more starting guard. The Bucs lost Alex Cappa to free agency and Ali Marpet to retirement. They plugged one of the holes by trading for Shaq Mason. Zion Johnson, the best guard in the class, plugs the other. The Bucs re-signed RB Leonard Fournette. He’s a solidly below-average starter, and there’s little behind him (one-dimensional, aging Gio Bernard, and draft bust Ke’Shawn Vaughn). A&M’s Spiller will fall a little due to disappointing testing, perhaps setting Tampa Bay up for a nice buy-low situation on a guy that profiles as a three-down NFL starter.
Pick
Titans
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
26
WR
6004
185
8.68
Ohio State
90
OT
6055
324
N/A
Bobby Massie
Penn State
I like Olave more than this slot indicates, but the NFL appears to be a tad lower on him, potentially opening up the possibility for a contender like the Titans to steal him in the late-first. Tennessee traded for Robert Woods after waving goodbye to Julio Jones. But even with a solid outside duo in Woods and A.J. Brown, the Titans could still use a reliable slot who can steal yards when trigger-happy linebackers vacate their stations on a Derrick Henry play-action fake. Walker is a long-term play who will provide Year 1 depth, needed after the Titans lost OG Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry over the offseason.
Pick
Commanders
Pos
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
11
WR
5116
184
7.8
Ohio State
47
LB
6004
235
9.07
Alabama
The Commanders have been so heavily linked to receivers at 1.11 that at this point it would be a surprise if they went any other direction. Washington badly needs a legitimate starter opposite Terry McLaurin, especially in lieu of Curtis Samuel’s inconsistencies in the slot. In this exercise, with Jameson Williams and Drake London going ahead of them, Washington grabs Garrett Wilson, who some consider WR1 in this class. With a McLaurin-Wilson-Samuel starting troika, Washington can get a fair referendum on new starting QB Carson Wentz. The Commanders’ next-biggest hole in the starting lineup currently is at inside linebacker. Harris would be an awesome fit.