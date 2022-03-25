Breaking News:

Thor's 3-round Mock Draft 3.0

Thor Nystrom
·33 min read
  • Travon Walker
    American football player

Between Mock 2.0 and now, the NFL Combine happened, as did a procession of blockbuster trades, one after the other. The entire landscape has changed. So let's run it back. Below are three rounds of picks in tables. Below that, analysis of all 32 teams' hauls. Let's roll.

ROUND 1

PICK

TEAM

Pick

Pos

College

Ht

Wt

1

Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE

Michigan

6063

265

2

Detroit Lions

Malik Willis

QB

Liberty

6000

215

3

Houston Texans

Evan Neal

OT

Alabama

6065

350

4

New York Jets

Travon Walker

EDGE

Georgia

6050

275

5

New York Giants

Ikem Ekwonu

OT

NC State

6040

320

6

Carolina Panthers

Kenny Pickett

QB

Pittsburgh

6033

220

7

New York Giants (from Chicago)

Kyle Hamilton

S

Notre Dame

6040

220

8

Atlanta Falcons

Kayvon Thibodeaux

EDGE

Oregon

6040

258

9

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

Ahmad Gardner

CB

Cincinnati

6030

200

10

New York Jets (from Seattle)

Garrett Wilson

WR

Ohio State

5116

192

11

Washington Commanders

Drake London

WR

USC

6050

210

12

Minnesota Vikings

Trent McDuffie

CB

Washington

5112

193

13

Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

Jermaine Johnson II

EDGE

Florida State

6045

262

14

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Linderbaum

iOL

Iowa

6030

289

15

Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

Chris Olave

WR

Ohio State

6004

189

16

Philadelphia (from Indianapolis)

Jordan Davis

iDL

Georgia

6062

340

17

Los Angeles Chargers

Charles Cross

OT

Mississippi St.

6051

310

18

New Orleans Saints

Matt Corral

QB

Mississippi

6015

205

19

Philadelphia

Derek Stingley Jr.

CB

LSU

6010

195

20

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trevor Penning

OT

Northern Iowa

6073

329

21

New England Patriots

Devin Lloyd

LB

Utah

6030

235

22

Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

Jameson Williams

WR

Alabama

6016

189

23

Arizona Cardinals

David Ojabo

EDGE

Michigan

6050

250

24

Dallas Cowboys

Kyler Gordon

CB

Washington

6000

190

25

Buffalo Bills

Devonte Wyatt

iDL

Georgia

6026

315

26

Tennessee Titans

George Karlaftis

EDGE

Purdue

6042

275

27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenyon Green

iOL

Texas A&M

6040

325

28

Green Bay Packers

Zion Johnson

iOL

Boston College

6025

316

29

Kansas City (from Miami via SF)

Treylon Burks

WR

Arkansas

6030

225

30

Kansas City Chiefs

Boye Mafe

EDGE

Minnesota

6040

263

31

Cincinnati Bengals

Kaiir Elam

CB

Florida

6020

196

32

Detroit (from LA Rams)

Nakobe Dean

LB

Georgia

6000

225

ROUND 2

PICK

TEAM

Pick

Pos

College

Ht

Wt

33

Jacksonville

Lewis Cine

S

Georgia

6006

200

34

Detroit

Jaquan Brisker

S

Penn State

6013

204

35

New York Jets

Bernhard Raimann

OT

Central Michigan

6060

305

36

New York Giants

Arnold Ebiketie

EDGE

Penn State

6031

256

37

Houston

Christian Watson

WR

NDSU

6040

208

38

New York Jets (from Carolina)

Andrew Booth Jr.

CB

Clemson

6003

200

39

Chicago

Jahan Dotson

WR

Penn State

5106

184

40

Seattle (from Denver)

Desmond Ridder

QB

Cincinnati

6026

215

41

Seattle

Logan Hall

EDGE

Houston

6051

275

42

Indianapolis (from Washington)

Daniel Faalele

OT

Minnesota

6082

370

43

Atlanta

Sam Howell

QB

North Carolina

6012

225

44

Cleveland

Travis Jones

iDL

UConn

6043

333

45

Baltimore

Breece Hall

RB

Iowa State

6010

220

46

Minnesota

Nik Bonitto

EDGE

Oklahoma

6026

240

47

Washington (from Indianapolis)

Jalen Pitre

S

Baylor

6002

197

48

Chicago (from LA Chargers)

Tyler Smith

OT

Tulsa

6046

332

49

New Orleans

DeMarvin Leal

iDL

Texas A&M

6040

290

50

Kansas City (via Miami)

Darian Kinnard

iOL

Kentucky

6053

342

51

Philadelphia

Leo Chenal

LB

Wisconsin

6020

261

52

Pittsburgh

George Pickens

WR

Georgia

6030

200

53

Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

Christian Harris

LB

Alabama

6020

232

54

New England

Daxton Hill

S

Michigan

6002

192

55

Arizona

Kenneth Walker III

RB

Michigan State

5091

210

56

Dallas

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Kentucky

5072

185

57

Buffalo

Calvin Austin III

WR

Memphis

5085

162

58

Atlanta (from Tennessee)

Damone Clark

LB

LSU

6024

245

59

Green Bay

Trey McBride

TE

Colorado St.

6036

260

60

Tampa Bay

Isaiah Spiller

RB

Texas A&M

6010

215

61

San Francisco

Tariq Woolen

CB

UTSA

6035

205

62

Kansas City

Perrion Winfrey

iDL

Oklahoma

6032

292

63

Cincinnati

Cole Strange

iOL

Chattanooga

6043

301

64

Denver (from LA Rams)

Chad Muma

LB

Wyoming

6022

242

ROUND 3

PICK

TEAM

Pick

Pos

College

Ht

Wt

65

Jacksonville

Skyy Moore

WR

W. Michigan

5091

195

66

Detroit

Roger McCreary

CB

Auburn

6000

190

67

New York Giants

David Bell

WR

Purdue

6020

205

68

Houston

Martin Emerson

CB

Mississippi St.

6020

200

69

New York Jets

Phidarian Mathis

iDL

Alabama

6040

312

70

Jacksonville (from Carolina)

Abraham Lucas

OT

Washington St.

6072

319

71

Chicago

Kingsley Enagbare

EDGE

S. Carolina

6025

265

72

Seattle

Nicholas Petit-Frere

OT

Ohio State

6053

315

73

Indianapolis (from Washington)

Carson Strong

QB

Nevada

6034

215

74

Atlanta

Jerome Ford

RB

Cincinnati

5110

220

75

Denver

Coby Bryant

CB

Cincinnati

6011

198

76

Baltimore

Zyon McCollum

CB

Sam Houston St.

6004

190

77

Minnesota

Ed Ingram

iOL

LSU

6032

315

78

Cleveland

John Metchie III

WR

Alabama

5116

195

79

Los Angeles Chargers

Cade Otton

TE

Washington

6046

250

80

Houston (from New Orleans)

Verone McKinley III

S

Oregon

5110

196

81

New York Giants (from Miami)

Joshua Williams

CB

Fayetteville St.

6025

197

82

Indianapolis

Jalen Tolbert

WR

S. Alabama

6030

195

83

Philadelphia

Dylan Parham

iOL

Memphis

6021

285

84

Pittsburgh

Alontae Taylor

CB

Tennessee

6000

193

85

New England

Sean Rhyan

OT

UCLA

6050

320

86

Las Vegas

Luke Goedeke

OT

Central Michigan

6050

310

87

Arizona

Nick Cross

S

Maryland

6010

210

88

Dallas

Jamaree Salyer

iOL

Georgia

6040

325

89

Buffalo

Akayleb Evans

CB

Missouri

6017

198

90

Tennessee

Quay Walker

LB

Georgia

6035

240

91

Tampa Bay

Alec Pierce

WR

Cincinnati

6031

213

92

Green Bay

Myjai Sanders

EDGE

Cincinnati

6050

255

93

San Francisco

Cameron Thomas

EDGE

San Diego St.

6050

282

94

Kansas City

Bryan Cook

S

Cincinnati

6007

210

95

Cincinnati

Brandon Smith

LB

Penn State

6030

241

96

Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

Drake Jackson

EDGE

USC

6040

250

97

Detroit (comp pick)

Justyn Ross

WR

Clemson

6032

205

98

New Orleans (comp pick)

Tyquan Thornton

WR

Baylor

6021

180

99

Cleveland (comp pick)

Channing Tindall

LB

Georgia

6020

230

100

Baltimore (comp pick)

Josh Paschal

EDGE

Kentucky

6024

278

101

New Orleans (comp pick)

Max Mitchell

OT

UL-Lafayette

6055

299

102

Miami (from SF; comp pick)

Brian Asamoah

LB

Oklahoma

6000

230

103

Kansas City (comp pick)

Troy Andersen

LB

Montana State

6037

235

104

Los Angeles Rams (comp pick)

Amare Barno

EDGE

Virgina Tech

6052

245

105

San Francisco (comp pick)

Justin Shaffer

iOL

Georgia

6035

330

*Projected compensation picks

Jacksonville

(1.1) EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

(2.33) S Lewis Cine (Georgia)

(3.65) WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan)

(3.70) OT Abraham Lucas (Washington State)

In Mock 2.0, before the NFL Combine, I had Alabama OT Evan Neal in the 1.1 slot. Three things changed since then. 1.) Jacksonville franchised LT Cam Robinson 2.) and signed OG Brandon Scherff, 3.) while EDGE Aidan Hutchinson posted a complete size-adjusted 98th-percentile RAS athletic composite and 4.) OT Evan Neal sat out NFL Combine athletic testing. Hutchinson’s athletic profile erases all doubts. At this point, he has made it extremely difficult to pass on him at the top of the board. What question can you possibly have? Historical season, historical athletic profile, immortal motor. The culture-changer Jacksonville needs exiting the Urban Meyer circus.

Detroit

(1.2) QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

(1.32) LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia)

(2.34) S Jaquan Brisker (Penn State)

(3.66) CB Roger McCreary (Auburn)

(3.97)* WR Justyn Ross (Clemson)

The Lions wanted to coach Malik Willis at the Senior Bowl. They got their wish, and had a hard time not gushing over their star pupil as he dominated in Mobile. Lions QB coach Mark Brunell, who got an up-close look all week, seemed to insinuate he believed Willis could reach the Pro Bowl within three years. I happen to agree. If you have that conviction at the quarterback position, you have to pull the trigger here. Willis’ ceiling demands it. If he hits it, he’s the right-handed Michael Vick, with a similar build, easy 70-plus yard throwing power with plus-plus velocity, high 4.3s speed (confirmed at Auburn), and Jalen Hurts-esque running power. Detroit is a good fit for Willis. They have a veteran starter next year, so they can redshirt him for a season. With the Lions’ next-three picks, we fix a catastrophically bad defensive back-six. Then with the last pick of Day 2, let’s roll the dice on Justyn Ross. There’s a very real chance that Ross flames out – he hasn’t been what he showed pre-injury as a freshman. Then again, Clemson’s quarterback play last year was brutal, and Mike Williams provides an example from Ross’ same school of a comparable receiver who came back from a similar injury to thrive in the NFL. The Lions have a promising young slot in Amon-Ra St. Brown and can afford to be patient with Ross in hopes he develops into a legitimate starting outside weapon for Willis as he once was for Trevor Lawrence.

Houston

(1.3) OT Evan Neal (Alabama)

(1.13) EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State)

(2.37) WR Christian Watson (NDSU)

(3.68) CB Martin Emerson (Mississippi State)

(3.80) S Verone McKinley III (Oregon)

So much has cleared up on Houston’s end since we did Mock 2.0 – namely, Deshaun Watson’s trade to Cleveland, and the Texans’ public proclamation of confidence in Davis Mills. In the trade, the Texans shipped Watson and a 2024 R6 to the Browns for R1 picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, a 2023 R3, and 2022 and 2024 R4 picks (Watson signed a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract in Cleveland). Houston’s rebuild can finally start. Since Houston needs long-term help everywhere, the good news is that they aren’t penned in anywhere and can go the BPA route. Protecting the pocket-passing Mills is the only way Houston is going to figure out if he’s ultimately the answer. In this way, I love the fit of Neal if he’s available. Pairing Neal with Laremy Tunsil would give Houston potentially one of the best tackle duos in the league. It would also, if Neal shows enough rookie promise, give Houston the flexibility to shop Tunsil next offseason. If you’re able to move Tunsil for a king’s ransom, the ridiculously-athletic Neal can be shifted to left tackle. Johnson would be an awesome value buy at the 1.13 slot you acquired in the Watson deal. And speaking of Watson’s… I’m no longer sure if NDSU’s Christian Watson will be available on Day 2, but if he is, what a weapon the speedster would be for Mills. Watson’s ability in the end-around game and Deebo Samuels-like utility out of the backfield would also help out Houston’s lowly running game, squeezing extra value out of him. Emerson locked himself into Day 2 with a complete 84th-percentile RAS athletic composite, including better-than-expected agility showings for a longer corner.

NY Jets

(1.4) EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)

(1.10) WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

(2.35) OT Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

(2.38) CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson)

(3.69) iDL Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)

Walker flew into the draft process a little under the radar because Georgia’s defensive front has been so stacked the past few years that he had to play out of position sometimes and couldn’t be on the field as much as he would have been on most other P5 programs. But he locked himself into the top-10 with his athletic testing and very well may be headed for the top-5. Walker’s 4.51 forty was third-best in the EDGE class. Check out his closest athletic comps in the RAS system: Myles Garrett, Jevon Kearse, Ezekiel Ansah, Shawne Merriman. What?! After that, at 1.10, the Jets appear primed to break the seal on the class’ receivers – do they prefer one of the Ohio State kids, or Drake London? I’m siding with Wilson for now.

NY Giants

(1.5) OT Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

(1.7) S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

(2.36) EDGE Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State)

(3.67) WR David Bell (Purdue)

(3.81) CB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State)

New York’s abysmal interior offensive line ranked dead-last in PFF’s pass-blocking metrics last season. Many teams might draft Ekwonu as a tackle, but if he falls to the Giants, he’d likely start his career inside. It seems like however the board falls, the Giants are going to get a steal at 1.7 at a position of need. In my previous mock, that was Kayvon Thibodeaux. And in this exercise, he’s still on the board. But so is Kyle Hamilton, who is a top-3 safety prospect of the past 20 years. So the Giants opt for him instead in a close call. Because of that, EDGE is still a need on Day 2, and the Giants shoot for upside with Penn State’s octopus-long Ebiketie. In my previous mock, in that slot, I had the Giants taking Ebiketie’s college teammate Jahan Dotson to help out the receiver room. This time around, that need is deferred until Round 3, where the Giants stop the fall of fellow Big 10 receiver David Bell, who falls one full round from last time following his poor athletic testing. Because of Bell’s productivity, however, I still think he lands on Day 2, and he’d be a good fit as a money-in-the-bank chain-moving possession guy in this offense.

Carolina

(1.6) QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)

The Panthers are backed into a corner right now. The big quarterback dominoes are off the board – Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan have been traded, Kirk Cousins has signed an extension – Carolina still has a need, and the Panthers are pick-poor. They do have this sixth-pick… but this is a down quarterback class. What to do? If the Panthers don’t consummate a trade for Baker Mayfield (in an award-winning turn of phrase, PFN's Aaron Wilson reported earlier this week that Carolina and Mayfield have "mutual disinterest") or Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the draft, I think drafting Kenny Pickett at 1.6 is the most realistic option. It’s not the pick I would make — Pickett’s ceiling is capped around Andy Dalton’s career, for better or worse – but it’s what I think Carolina will do. Pickett was once committed to play for Matt Rhule at Temple and has been heavily linked to Carolina throughout the process, even before Rhule was attached to Pickett’s hip at Pitt’s pro day earlier this week. I have to think that three-quarters or more of evaluators, given truth serum, would take Malik Willis over Pickett – Rhule may be a notable exception, due to his history with Pickett, the way he prefers to play offensive football, and the fact that he must at least finish around .500 next season or be fired. And as I’m sure you’ve heard by now, Panthers owner David Tepper is not only Pittsburgh bred, and not only a Pitt alumni, but a “Proud Pitt Man.”


Atlanta

(1.8) EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

(2.43) QB Sam Howell (North Carolina)

(2.58) LB Damone Clark (LSU)

(3.74) RB Jerome Ford (Cincinnati)

We return to the curious saga of Kayvon Thibodeaux, once the presumed No. 1 overall pick, now likely to fall outside of the top-5. Thibodeaux is being affected by the confluence of two things, both outside of his control (one of which may be complete malarky): 1. Rumors of his “lack of fire”, 2. The ascendance of Travon Walker, who has in essence stolen Thibodeaux’s spot in the pecking order. Let me say this about the Thibodeaux anonymous quotes: I’ve yet to speak to anyone in Thibodeaux’s circle, or anyone that’s covered Thibodeaux, or anyone that’s interviewed him, that has a negative thing to say about Thibodeaux’s personality. Period. I’ll alert you immediately if that happens. It hasn’t yet. Either way, because of the stacked nature of this edge class, premium edge rushers were always going to be available at a discount, for one reason or another – Thibs may be the first, and his discount may be for the most specious reason, but he won’t be the last this year. In this class, we’ll see edge rushers going in Round 3 that would in a typical year go in Round 2.

Seattle

(1.9) CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)

(2.40) QB Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)

(2.41) EDGE Logan Hall (Houston)

(3.72) OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State)

Sauce Gardner and Desmond Ridder remain teammates out west as a new era begins under Pete Carroll, with Gardner playing the role of Richard Sherman, and Ridder perhaps getting to serve an apprentice year under Drew Lock before attempting to fill Russell Wilson’s enormous shoes. I’m not a believer in Ridder as a difference-maker but I wouldn’t argue with him in this slot. I expect him to have a Marcus Mariota-like career. Mariota is considered a bust because of where he was picked – if he’d gone 40th overall, he’d be seen as a decent pick. Seattle also has holes along the trenches and uses the post-Bearcats picks on addressing those, starting with the toolsy Hall, also making the AAC-to-NFL leap.

Washington

(1.11) WR Drake London (USC)

(2.47) S Jalen Pitre (Baylor)

Opposite sorts of prospect profiles on the opposite side of the ball, but if Washington comes out of the first two rounds with these guys, Commanders fans aren’t going to mind the dichotomy. London has the best ball skills of any receiver the past several classes. Don’t think of him as a receiver. Think of him as a Dennis Rodman downfield rebounder of the ball. No cornerback can be expected to compete with London for balls one-on-one 50-plus yards downfield. London is 6’4, but with a 6'6 wingspan. London reportedly recorded a 32-inch vertical in spring 2019 at USC that would have matched what Chris Olave posted at the NFL Combine. Given three years of strength work and isolated training for the event, it’s likely London would have tacked on a few inches, finishing somewhere between Treylon Burks’ 33-inch showing and the 36-inch finishes of Jahan Dotson and Garrett Wilson. Dotson and Wilson are both under six-feet. Not only can London get higher than you, and not only does he have the catch radius of an Indian god, but he rarely drops anything he touches – his 19-of-28 conversion rate in contested situations last year was fabulous, particularly considering the aDOT involved. Pitre, on the other hand, is an undersized do-it-all defensive pitbull. He’s one of my favorite players in the draft, the next-generation Honey Badger. Line him up anywhere. You can’t keep him away from the ball. He’ll chase down ball-carriers opposite side of the field from the slot. He gets his mitts on so many balls on coverage. Just a nuisance.

Minnesota

(1.12) CB Trent McDuffie (Washington)

(2.46) EDGE Nik Bonitto (Oklahoma)

(3.77) iOL Ed Ingram (LSU)

Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense doesn’t require cornerbacks over 6-feet tall who run in the 4.3s. Donatell gives his players realistic assignments and asks simply that they complete them. McDuffie is a really good. Pac-12 teams hated throwing at McDuffie Island – they avoided it best they could. On 36 targets last year, McDuffie gave up only 16 catches for 111 yards and zero TD. McDuffie lacks length, and he’s not the surest tackler, but you won’t find a surer man coverage corner, and that’s going to appeal to Donatell when he looks over the wasteland of a CB depth chart he’s inherited. Bonitto may not be as pressing of a need following the Zadarius Smith signing, but the Vikings still badly need depth and a future plan along the edge, and in that way, the investment still makes sense. He’s for sure a scheme fit. So is Ingram on the other side of the ball, an athletic guard who’ll find and hit the outside shoulder of his man in the zone-blocking run game.

Baltimore

(1.14) iOL Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

(2.45) RB Breece Hall (Iowa State)

(3.76) CB Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State)

(3.100)* EDGE Josh Paschal (Kentucky)

This would be a keep-chopping wood draft for the Ravens. The first two picks would make the NFL’s scariest rushing attack all the more scary. Baltimore’s interior offensive line needs addressing. Bradley Bozeman left for the Carolina Panthers via free agency. Linderbaum is coming off the most dominant center season in PFF-graded history. Now, it’s true that Baltimore’s scheme isn’t zone-blocking dominant. But Baltimore is a unique team in that it’s run-dominant, scramble-heavy, and multiple in its use of blocking schemes. Linderbaum I think absolutely is a fit for this – he just had the best run-blocking season ever for a PFF-graded center. Consider what his down-to-down dominance in that area adds for a Lamar Jackson offense. Breece Hall would be an outstanding fit alongside Lamar Jackson, an every-down hammer with pass-catching chops who is also a strong blocker. And with the two third-round picks, the Ravens infuse length and athleticism into their defense with a pair of projectable pieces.

Philadelphia

(1.15) WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)

(1.16) iDL Jordan Davis (Georgia)

(1.19) CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

(2.51) LB Leo Chenal (Wisconsin)

(3.83) iOL Dylan Parham (Memphis)

With four top-51 picks, Philadelphia’s draft is a choose-your-own adventure book. I think at least two of those first-round picks will ultimately be earmarked towards defense. And if one of them isn’t towards a linebacker, I think you can expect a linebacker in the second round. In this scenario, Philly gets two guarantees in Olave and Davis, rolls the dice on Stingley, and then gets some good fortune with Chenal falling to them.

LA Chargers

(1.17) OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

(3.79) TE Cade Otton (Washington)

The Chargers traded for Khalil Mack and signed J.C. Jackson to address needs at edge and cornerback. With these two picks, they’d take care of their next two-biggest holes – another starter for the offensive line, and a starting-caliber tight end. It wouldn’t be the sexiest class, but it would also evaporate the Bolts’ roster holes to just about none.

New Orleans

(1.18) QB Matt Corral (Mississippi)

(2.49) iDL DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M)

(3.98)* WR Tyquan Thornton (Baylor)

(3.101)* OT Max Mitchell (UL-Lafayette)

New Orleans’ rabid pursuit of Deshaun Watson tells you everything you need to know about their opinion of Jameis Winston’s utility as a long-term starting option. We know they’re still open for business at that position. In my opinion, Corral is the last quarterback on the board with top-10 starting upside if everything clicks, and that’s something that figures to appeal to New Orleans. If the Saints opt for a quarterback early, they’ll be plugging holes with the rest of their picks. Leal is a long, bendy, projectable interior player, Thornton is a freaky-fast pop-the-top NFL WR2, and Max Mitchell is a local product who could develop into an NFL starting right tackle.

Pittsburgh

(1.20) OT Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

(2.52) WR George Pickens (Georgia)

(3.84) CB Alontae Taylor (Tennessee)

Trevor Penning has become the flavor of the week in the NFL Draft community, and many are now mocking him in the top-10. I just can’t get there, and I have to assume that cooler heads will ultimately prevail. He has a sexy combination of glass-chewing nastiness and tap-dancing athleticism – I get it. But he was also a penalty machine at the FCS level who is going to be a project in pass-pro from a technical standpoint. But for Pittsburgh, at this slot, he’d make a lot of sense. Pickens would be an awesome compliment across from Chase Claypool with Diontae Johnson working in the slot. Pickens is one of the WR class’ most fearsome blockers, and he’s a stud downfield who must be accounted for on go-routes.

New England

(1.21) LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

(2.54) S Daxton Hill (Michigan)

(3.85) OT Sean Rhyan (UCLA)

Lloyd would continue the Patriots’ long line of fabulous linebackers. Hill is a chesspiece of a defensive back that brings flamethrower speed deployed deep or out of the slot. Rhyan will appeal to the Patriots way of thinking as an athletic tackle with electric hands who needs either a move inside or a few technical tweaks to level-up his game.

Green Bay

(1.22) WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

(1.28) iOL Zion Johnson (Boston College)

(2.53) LB Christian Harris (Alabama)

(2.59) TE Trey McBride (Colorado State)

(3.92) EDGE Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati)

The Packers haven’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round in 20 years – there’s no time like the present following the Davante Adams trade. Jameson Williams feels like the perfect fit. He’s both a YAC monster and a guy capable of winning consistently downfield, a talent who will play up working with Aaron Rodgers. And the Packers can afford to be patient with him on the front end if needed. The Packers do Rodgers another solid by grabbing McBride, the class’ most-skilled receiving tight end. Along with bringing in a personal bodyguard in Zion Johnson, one of the hardest-working prospects in this class, perhaps we can assuage Rodgers’ feelings about the trade of his good friend and favorite toy.

Arizona

(1.23) EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan)

(2.55) RB Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State)

(3.87) S Nick Cross (Maryland)

Just how far is David Ojabo going to fall? I had him as a top-10 pick prior to the NFL Combine – and then he went out and ran a 4.55 40-yard dash with a 35-inch vertical. Ojabo’s torn Achilles is expected to cost him six months, which means he won’t be able to return to training until mid-September. You can forget about him being on the field Week 1, and there’s a chance he doesn’t play in 2022. A team like Arizona may be interested on a discount – assuming Ojabo’s medicals come back favorably. Ojabo would be an investment in the future. Kenneth Walker would be a move to help this year’s team. Following Isaiah Spiller’s poor testing, I would put Walker’s odds of being one of the top-two RBs off the board at 75% or higher.

Dallas

(1.24) CB Kyler Gordon (Washington)

(2.56) WR Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky)

(3.88) iOL Jamaree Salyer (Georgia)

This wouldn’t be the sexiest draft – but I like all three of these guys. Gordon doesn’t get the shine of other prospects at his position because he played on the west coast, on an underachieving team, across from another Round 1 prospect… but he’s legit. The Huskies stunk the past few years, but you couldn’t throw on them. Meanwhile, I’m a big Wan’Dale Robinson guy. He destroyed my Iowa Hawkeyes the past two years, first at Nebraska in 2020 (9-75-0) then Kentucky last yeaar (10-170-0). Kentucky doesn’t beat Iowa in the bowl game without him in January. Rock-solid target-hound who keeps the chains moving.

Buffalo

(1.25) iDL Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

(2.57) WR Calvin Austin III (Memphis)

(3.89) CB Akayleb Evans (Missouri)

Devonte Wyatt seems destined to be under-drafted because he’ll get hopped by teammate Jordan Davis and teams will devour EDGE rushers early and often. This could present an awesome opportunity for a team like the Bills to plug a hole in the starting lineup with a guy that is arguably a top-15 talent in other years. Calvin Austin I think has locked himself into the second round based on testing – his athletic profile is basically identical to Tyreek Hill’s. He’s a better prospect than Tutu Atwell, who went in Round 2 to the Los Angeles Rams last year. Speed kills, and Austin has it in spades. I also think Evans may have punched a Day 2 ticket after running a 4.46 at 6’2 with a 93rd-percentile broad jump.

Tennessee

(1.26) EDGE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

(3.90) LB Quay Walker (Georgia)

Some teams enter Draft Weekend looking to drastically change their fortunes. Others enter Draft Weekend looking to keep the status quo – fix the shingles, touch up the paint, and keep the train rolling. The Titans are decidedly in the latter camp. Karlaftis is a big, stout end who projects as a fit for Minnesota’s new 3-4. He’ll set a hard edge in run defense and provide a relentless brand of pass-rushing. Walker is another athletic freak from Georgia that posted a 9.6 RAS sized-adjusted athletic composite on a full complement of tests.

Tampa Bay

(1.​​27) iOL Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)

(2.60) RB Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M)

(3.91) WR Alec Pierce (Cincinnati)

Lots can change in a month, amirite? Last time I published a mock, as I was leaving for the NFL Combine, Tampa Bay’s projected starting quarterback was Kyle Trask and the organization had no clear direction for 2022 – they were an impossible mock proposition. Now? Tom Brady is back and the picture has cleared up, another championship run is on deck, which means all Day 1 and 2 picks will be devoted to immediate help. So Tampa Bay does the Jimbo shuffle with its first-two picks. Green is just such a rock-solid pick, he’ll start immediately and you won’t have to think about the position again for the duration of his rookie deal. Spiller’s stock has fallen a bit due to his athletic testing, but he’s still a multi-faceted back with immediate-starter chops. And then Pierce figures to appeal to Tampa as a juiced-up deep-ball maven.

Kansas City

(1.29) WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

(1.30) EDGE Boye Mafe (Minnesota)

(2.50) iOL Darian Kinnard (Kentucky)

(2.62) iDL Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma)

(3.94) S Bryan Cook (Cincinnati)

(3.103)* LB Troy Andersen (Montana State)

Kansas City’s bombshell trade of Tyreek Hill brought a 2022 R1 (No. 29), a 2022 R2 (No. 50) a 2022 R4, plus R4 and R6 picks in the 2023 draft. Despite signing deep-threat WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Thursday, you can expect the Chiefs to use a premium pick next month on a receiver. I’m giving them Burks, who has fallen after subpar athletic testing. With the next pick, Mafe, who has skyrocketed during the process after an enormous docket of testing. The next two picks, Kansas City goes to work on infrastructure. With the comp pick, Andersen fits the Willie Gay/La’Jarius Sneed decision-making paradigm of betting on athletic traits on the coaching staff to figure out the rest.

Cincinnati

(1.31) CB Kaiir Elam (Florida)

(2.63 iOL Cole Strange (Chattanooga)

(3.95) LB Brandon Smith (Penn State)

Speaking of traits, this group of Cincy’s has them in spades. Elam is just so long, and he’s learned to use that length as a weapon – he uses his arms like prods off the line, and to poke the ball away on approach. I’m not sure why he doesn’t get more love. Strange is extremely projectable because of his movement skills. And Smith… I don’t know what to do with him, but he’s a freight train that moves like a Ferrari, and defensive coaches around the league believe they have the secret key to unlocking the monster player within him. He’s not a Day 2 player today, but players with his athletic talent don’t get out of it.

Chicago

(2.39) WR Jahan Dotson (Penn State)

(2.48) OT Tyler Smith (Tulsa)

(3.71) EDGE Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina)

Justin Fields needs another weapon across from Darnell Mooney – Dotson would give him a legitimate one. Dotson is arguably underrated. He’s certainly a better prospect than K.J. Hamler, and Hamler seemed to have more excitement around him at this point during his process. Expect the chatter to pick up. It already has for Tyler Smith. And just having been around him in Indianapolis, I can tell you – man is he well-built. I was chatting with Chris Simms during a break in the prospect podium time, and I asked him, “Who of all of these guys has surprised you in a good way when interviewing them?” He said: “Tyler Smith – that guy’s an NFL player, man.” There’s just something about Smith. Even for a young prospect, he was a nuclear reactor of power on the field. And he’s got a presence about him in person. Would be a strong pick for a Chicago team that needs to maximize every single pick it makes.

Denver

(2.64) LB Chad Muma (Wyoming)

(3.75) CB Coby Bryant (Cincinnati)

(3.96) EDGE Drake Jackson (USC)

Denver’s sitting pretty after trading for Russell Wilson. The signings of EDGE Randy Gregory and DT D.J. Jones plugged two additional holes, clarifying things further. The back-half of the defense will get attention with the draft picks remaining, I believe, and I think the Broncos will also take advantage of the class’ depth at edge rusher by tabbing Gregory’s potential successor (and a rotational piece in the meantime).

Cleveland

(2.44) iDL Travis Jones (UConn)

(3.78) WR John Metchie III (Alabama)

(3.99)* LB Channing Tindall (Georgia)

Another team that recently acquired its franchise quarterback. The Browns still have a need along the defensive interior, and they still need to find another starting receiver for Deshaun Watson. Because even though Cleveland acquired Amari Cooper, the losses of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry thinned out the depth chart considerably at the position. Travis Jones is arguably a back-half of the first-round talent and would be a coup at 2.44. Metchie I think is going to fall a bit further than some think because he doesn’t have any standout traits – but he’s a solid station-to-station slot who will appeal to the Browns as a replacement for Landry. Tindall would be a good value buy at this price.

Indianapolis

(2.42) OT Daniel Faalele (Minnesota)

(3.73) QB Carson Strong (Nevada)

(3.82) WR Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama)

The Colts didn’t bring back LT Eric Fisher and have a clear need at tackle. I’m not sure that Daniel Faalele will ever play left tackle in the NFL, but I’m also not sure that he’s being properly valued right now either – the guy is a historical freak who came to the sport late in life. He’s still developing, and he’s already an insane north-south load in the run game. He’d be the best value in this slot, and Indy could figure it out from there. Carson Strong fits what the team looks for in quarterbacks and would be a good value in this slot. He has a shot to develop into a starter down the road – certainly has the arm for it.

San Francisco

(2.61) CB Tariq Woolen (UTSA)

(3.93) EDGE Cameron Thomas (San Diego State)

(3.105)* iOL Justin Shaffer (Georgia)

The 49ers aren’t picking in Round 1 because of the Trey Lance trade. But if Woolen ends up hitting his ceiling, it will be as though they had one. Woolen ran a ridiculous 4.26 at 6’4, but his agility drills fell in the 36th and 41st percentiles, respectively. Cam Thomas may never be a standout pass-rusher, but he’s going to set a hard-edge and bring his lunch pail on every down.

Las Vegas

(3.86) OT Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan)

The Raiders are low on draft equity after trading for former Packers WR Devante Adams. With Adams in the building, Maxx Crosby extended and Chandler Jones extended, receiver and edge rusher are not as big of needs as they were a month ago. Offensive line could use some help. And with this pick, the overlooked Goedeke makes a lot of sense. Bernard Raimann gets all the love when people are talking about CMU tackles, but Goedeke, a converted tight end, is an athletic, projectable prospect in his own right. Goedeke lacks length – so a move inside could be coming if he fails at right tackle – but not heart or pop.

Miami

(3.102)* LB Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma)

Miami shot its wad of picks for Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins plugged their running back hole with the signings of Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, and greatly mitigated their offensive line need with the acquisition of Connor Williams. Miami began work on their defense by acquiring Emmanuel Ogbah and Elandon Roberts, but there is more work to be done. Linebacker remains a need, and a good one should fall due to the depreciation of value of the position. Asamoah is strong value at 3.102 any way you cut it.

LA Rams

(3.104)* EDGE Amare Barno (Virginia Tech)

We can reasonably agree that edge rusher is probably the Rams’ biggest need following Von Miller’s departure. And with all the sure-thing edge rushers already off the board, why wouldn’t the YOLO Rams opt for a shoot-the-moon option like Barno, a long-levered speed rusher who ran a 4.36 forty with a 37-inch vertical at 6’5/246. He’s raw as heck, but he’ll be a strong special teams player while the Rams figure out if he can ever figure it out off the edge.

