Thor's 2020 NFL Draft Offensive Guide

Quarterback

1. Joe Burrow (LSU) | 63/221 | Hand: 9

SPARQ percentile: NA

RAS: NA

Comp: Tony Romo

Weve never seen anything like Burrows 2019 ascendance, nor a better season from a college quarterback (5,671 passing yards 76.3% completions, 60/6 TD/INT). Per PFF, his 81.9% adjusted completion percentage ranked No. 2 in the country.

A hallmark of Burrows game is the lady in the street, freak in the bed dichotomy where he manages to be an under-control gunslinger. Burrow never panics, in part because he manages the pocket like an all-time pool shark. He erases angles from edge rushers by stepping up and buying a little extra space with a shuffle step or two, willing to take a shot or step into a quagmire of human Twister to snap off an off-platform throw.

Burrow manages to be a downfield killer without a howitzer because of his innate ability to buy extra time -- extra time other quarterbacks dont get -- and zing on-the-money passes that only his receivers have a chance of catching as he dances up in the pocket. He doesnt need much time nor room to dispense these dimes; think Steph Curry hoisting up a three under duress.

Burrows athleticism and arm strength both fall below elite, its true. But his accuracy is an elite trait, and he throws receivers open. Burrow finished with the highest percentage of on-target passes in the history of PFFs charting, and he graded out near the top of the class in both intermediate and deep passing. I like that hes also exceptional in the face of pressure, one of the best in the class by both the numbers and the eye test.

Tony Romo-plus is the ceiling, here. The floor is the biggest one-year wonder cautionary tale in the history of the NFL Draft dont forget, Burrow was a late Day 3 prospect entering the fall. But its difficult to watch his 2019 work and walk away concerned with the possibility of busting. Simply because no quarterback has ever submitted a better season of tape when entering the NFL Draft. From the start, the Bengals didnt have a choice but to take Burrow 1.1.

If theres a concern, its that Burrow didnt take off like a rocket ship until after Joe Brady arrived in Baton Rouge and spread out Ja'Marr Chase , Justin Jefferson , Terrace Marshall Jr. , Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Thaddeus Moss while putting Burrow into five-man protection. It was an incredible collection of skill talent, and it played to all of Burrows skills college fronts couldnt get to him in time, and he uncannily got the ball to a stud athlete on schedule play after play after play.

With where the pro game is moving, having a bent toward space/speed football certainly isnt a bad thing. It is, however, a preference of Burrows that his offensive coordinator would do well to keep in mind.

2. Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) | 60/217 | Hand: 10

SPARQ percentile: NA

RAS: NA

Comp: Steve Young& if his hip cooperates

I considered Tua QB1 all the way up until the title game. Between Burrows decimation of Clemson and Tuas hip concerns, the swap was prudent. But I dont see a value gap between the two that others may. I see this as more of a 1a/1b scenario.

Tua is a dual-threat with elite accuracy and a willingness to test you with it at all three levels of the field. Hes the Hawaiian Steve Young. The arm strength isn't elite, it's true, youll note that he rears back and feathers the ball a bit higher than his contemporaries to add distance when taking deep shots. Tua also isnt going to knock anyone out of their chairs with his velo throwing through closing windows.

But hes a killer in the intermediate and deep sectors anyway. Tua led the nation in deep-ball accuracy by almost three full percentage points in 2018 due to his willingness to toss it up for grabs when he thought he had the best of it and his pinpoint accuracy when he did. His bucket throws, in particular, are insane. Its the downfield throw where his compensatory mechanism becomes a weapon.

Last year didnt go as well. And its why Tua went from the clear leader in the QB1 clubhouse to the consensus QB2 behind Joe Burrow in the 2020 class. The issues actually started the year before, when Tagovailoa suffered a painful ankle injury that eventually required surgery during the Georgia-Oklahoma-Clemson gauntlet to end the season.

The rickety wheel followed him into 2019, where Tua hobbled around, didnt look himself, was tentative leaving the pocket, confined himself inside it at times, didnt step into every throw, and ultimately suffered a serious hip injury against Mississippi State in early November. Perhaps because he was playing compromised. Its a wonder he played as well as he did in his nine games played, upping his completion rate to 70.4 percent with a stupid 33/3 TD/INT.

When sound, Tua is flammable in the RPO game. He sells fakes hard, he knows how to freeze safeties with his eyes, he makes quick reads and he gets the ball out quickly. When nothings there, hell shimmy from the pocket and gouge you up the field.

Tua will be special if his body doesnt betray him. The atrium is a left-handed Drew Brees with better wheels. But the medical issues are real, and they introduce a risk profile that ultimately forced me to bump Tua -- a prospect Im in love with -- below Burrow. In addition to the two ankle surgeries and the serious hip injury, Tua also suffered a broken nose and a concussion while on campus.

On top of medicals and arm strength, Tua was only average against pressure in college. You dont necessarily want to blitz him, because he eats thin coverages alive, but when you get into the backfield without additional pressure think the title game against Clemson in 2018 you can take him out of his game.

3. Justin Herbert (Oregon) | 66/236 | Hand: 10

SPARQ percentile: 91.6

RAS: 9.69

Comp: Better-passing Josh Allen

Justin Herbert looked like a potential future first-rounder as a freshman, and a potential 1.1 frontrunner as a sophomore before his 2017 season that was cut in half by injury. Ever since then, the flashes have been sporadic. And I wont bury the lede as to why.

Justin Herbert isnt accurate enough. Hasnt been, anyway. Hes huge, mobile with an eye-opening 91.6 SPARQ percentile and a 9.69 RAS and boy oh boy does he have a cannon.

But sometimes hes like the tank buster that only sees tanks. His right arm can do things that Burrow's cant, that Tuas (left) cant. But whats crazy about Herbert is how often his accuracy and placement go astray on easy and/or freebie throws. On stuff 10 yards downfield and shorter, he was mediocre, ranking No. 48 in this quarterback class in PFFs passing grades.

Herbert finished No. 2 among 2020 draft-eligible QBs in highest percentage of attempts resulting in a QB fault incompletion. The good news is that some of those flaws appear fixable. Hebert gets such easy velocity, and hes such a laid-back nonchalant dude in general, that he sometimes gets lazy with his mechanics, losing his lower half and throwing wide. Balls sail on him. Sometimes, theyd dive into the turf prematurely like a missile on a suicide mission.

Herbert struggles with pressure and when blitzed. This issue seems coupled with his longstanding issue of locking onto his first-read. When its not open, and when a defender is bearing down, he thinks, damnit, Im Justin Herbert , why is this happening? and fires a fastball that nosedives five yards in front of his third read, spitting tidal waves of synthetic turf and black pellets into the stands and blowing a crater into Autzen Field that can be seen from the moon. When Herbert didnt get the ball off, he fumbled too easily on contact, with 26 in 43 starts.

I think sometimes, when we evaluate football players, we do it in a vacuum. Especially when we watch cut-ups, removed from context. Heres the context on Herbert: His receivers werent very good in college.

Here are the guys who finished in the top-three in receptions for Oregon over the past four years: Johnny Johnson , Jaylon Redd , Juwan Johnson , Dillon Mitchell , CJ Verdell , Charles Nelson , Darren Carrington , Pharaoh Brown . How many NFL All-Pros are coming out of that group?

Oregons offensive scheme didnt do Herbert many favors, either. He should have been in a system that consistently tested defenses vertically and allowed him more latitude to hurt defenses horizontally with his legs. Instead, there was a ton of short stuff. Only one quarterback in this class had more yards from screen passes.

Which brings us back to the accuracy thing. Cut him just a little bit of slack. Herberts receivers dropped 7.4% of his targets, one of the highest rates in the class. His adjusted completion percentage of 75.3%, tied for No. 17 in the class, acquits him much better than his standard numbers (and is more indicative of his skill).

Lets try my favorite draft game. Imagine that Justin Herbert played with Jalen Hurts supporting casts and in Alabama and Oklahomas offenses the past four years. Imagine Justin Herbert at LSU last year. Context swap. It helps to contextualize in all matters.

Imagine Herbert flinging howitzers downfield to JaMarr Chase and getting his intermediate numbers boosted in a major way by Justin Jefferson , Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Thaddeus Moss at LSU. Is it possible Herbert would be the 1.1 favorite if he and Burrow had merely traded jerseys last year? Food for thought, is all.

I see Herbert as a rich mans Josh Allen. He has the same enormous frame, the dual-threat ability, the huge arm, as well as the accuracy and pocket presence questions. Its just that Herberts questions arent nearly as pressing as Allens were. And Allen has worked out fine.

SPARQ percentile: 75.5

RAS: 9.09

Comp: Colin Kaepernick

Where you come down on Jordan Love probably says more about you than it does about Jordan Love .

The good: Prototypical size, easy-breezy arm talent, plus-athleticism, born to work in the pocket.

The bad: Very raw, playground-type decision-making, reads field like hes wearing a neck brace, on-again/off-again accuracy.

I could have put 2019 statistical nosedive in the bad category, but I feel thats more of a contextual thing. The scheme change in 2019 didnt help, nor did the defection of much of his supporting cast. His buddy Darwin Thompson had moved onto the NFL, and so had Dax Raymond and RonQuavion Tarvor. Love returned to play with Paul Crewes bunch from The Longest Yard .

His stats dropped off a cliff (2018: 32/6 TD/INT, 2019: 20/17). PFFs Wins Above Average metric says Love was no better than an average quarterback last year. To be fair, he graded around where Wyomings Josh Allen did in Allen's last season. And, as mentioned above, Allen turned out okay.

Loves talent level hasnt changed. His ceiling is just as high as it was before. My fear is that, for a super-raw prospect, last seasons year in developmental purgatory ingrained bad habits thatll decrease his odds of getting there.

Love was sacked 23 times in 2019 after he took 15 combined the two years before that. Five of his passes were batted last year, three were across the two previous years. He was hit as he threw eight times last year after that happened four times the two years prior. Is it any wonder that he took off for 27 undesigned scrambles after he only tucked it on 14 such runs the two years combined prior to that?

He did himself no favors by vacillating, in this new normal, between trying too hard or playing I-dont-care YOLO ball. Love was too young to be a nihilist. And yet there he was, a prodigy turned discontented goth, flinging consecutive passes into blanket double-coverage because dad Matt Wells had left.

Love easily led all 2020 NFL Draft prospects last year in highest percentage of attempts resulting in a QB fault incompletion with 17.3%, per Pro Football Focus. Think about that! Almost one out of every five times he uncorked a pass, Utah States goose was cooked the moment the ball left his hand.

And despite Loves arm strength, he didnt do a ton of damage deep in college. In fact, he threw tons of screens. Its a tough eval to parse. Im telling you. But while his passing drops off a cliff in the face of pressure, Love rarely takes sacks because of his mobility and live-wire release. Keep working on the processing with the bullets flying, and his game is going to make a leap.

Hes like a pitching machine when he gets cooking, with a long-levered over-the-top delivery. Sound-effects-off-the-ball velocity. And he can and does deliver the ball from all kinds of angles. Hes a creative kid with a lot of confidence and one heck of a right arm.

Love probably should have returned to school. A grad transfer to a place like Oklahoma would have been inspired Love would have entered 2020 as one of the nations top-five Heisman candidates. The decision isnt nearly as bad as Tyree Jackson s last year. But that doesnt make it a good one.

Some of his foibles were correctable heck, all of them are. Theoretically. Decision-making. Field-reading. Throwing with his entire body. That type of thing. Small tweaks could have really leveled him up. What concerns me about quarterbacks like this is what happens if they dont find the right coaching staff, the right scheme, what if they dont figure it out by Year 3? Fit will be important, here. Classic boom-or-bust quarterback prospect.

SPARQ percentile: 95.6

RAS: 9.6

Comp: Ricky Rubio

Yeah, thats right. Ricky Rubio.

Hurts cant shoot threes he wont beat you with the long ball. But he can do just about everything else. Hes a tremendous facilitator. Just not a difference-maker himself due to his most pronounced flaw. Surround him with talent in an offense tailored-made to his skillset, I dont discount that working in the NFL but I think its going to take that kind of commitment to make Hurts a viable long-term starter.

Even if he doesnt get there if that type of ideal situation doesnt materialize Hurts should be a valuable Taysom Hill -esque gimmick player, a decent backup quarterback, and a coach-in-the-locker-room type. Thats worth something. You want to know why I rank Hurts above Jake Fromm ? Because Hurts ceiling is higher, and so is his floor.

Hurts has traveled a long way to become a legit NFL quarterback prospect. Early in his career, he was a strict one-read thrower against defenses that were utterly horrified of Alabamas running game and RPO concepts. After going 394-for-637 (61.8%) for 7.6 YPA over his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Hurts went 288-for-410 (70.2%) for 11.3 YPA these last two years (most of that sample size occurring with Oklahoma in 2019).

The throwing numbers flatter him. Hurts is a tremendous runner, a battering ram with 4.59 speed, and he was a maestro in the RPO and play-action games in college playing with running backs like Damien Harris , Bo Scarbrough , Joshua Jacobs , Najee Harris , Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks .

The threat of the run often left his receivers in single coverage. And Hurts became quite good at sticking the ball in the intermediate sector often to his first read. He played with receivers like Calvin Ridley , Jerry Jeudy , Jaylen Waddle , Robert Foster , Henry Ruggs , Devonta Smith and CeeDee Lamb and tight ends like O.J. Howard , Irv Smith and Grant Calcaterra . And, of course, he played under Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley .

The NFL will slash his margin for error. Hurts arm is middling, those deep balls flutter, and his release is slow. And while hes gotten better at reading the field, hes got a long, long way to go.

Ive always thought of Hurts like a near-sighted old guy. Near the line of scrimmage, his vision is great. As a runner, he picks around bodies and powers through them, a Kevlar-enforced former powerlifter who you can think of as a sort of sawed-off Cam Newton. In the intermediate area, hell hit streaking receivers in stride.

His issues more have to do with when he has to read the bottom few lines of the eye chart. He wouldnt have been a great fit in LSUs offense, for instance. Hurts needs to see you open, think okay, hes open, throw it, and then start that long windup, like a baseball pitcher waiting on the catchers sign. Down the field, he doesnt trust his eyes as much, and he definitely doesnt trust his arm as much.

He aint throwing you open, in other words. But what this playing style does lend itself to is avoiding turnovers. And that must be said. Hurts looks both ways before crossing the street. Even when sometimes theres a $100 bill in the crosswalk he could have snatched before a wind gust blew it away. On the other hand, hes the kind of guy you feel safe handing your wallet to. Hurts flat refuses to give the ball away.

Ideally in the pros, Hurts would have an offense built around him, like Lamar Jackson (hes categorically not Lamar Jackson). A run-heavy, RPO-heavy attack that freaks defenses out enough horizontally that it opens up space in the quick-strike intermediate area off play-action, Hurts sweet spot.

You may be asking: Is it worth facilitating that circumstance? The NFL will answer that question if Hurts is taken in the first two rounds, some team is serious about the idea. They just better know they arent getting Lamar Jackson.

SPARQ percentile: 22.4

RAS: 2.55

Comp: Chase Daniel (PFF)

Jake Fromm will be a solid game manager in the NFL. No more, no less. Hes entering a league that more and more is prioritizing mobility behind center. Fromm is one of the least athletic quarterbacks in the class. His arm strength is middling. This is obviously not a great starter kit when youre looking for a starting NFL quarterback.

But the book doesnt close there. Fromm chased away Jacob Eason and Justin Fields at Georgia for a reason. Hes extremely polished, a full-field reader whos started in more high-profile wars than some of the guys in this class have started period. Fromm generally makes good decisions, he rarely puts the ball in harms way, and, for most of his career, he was extremely accurate.

That accuracy started to waver on him in 2019, particularly down the stretch. Thats something to keep on an eye on. Because if Fromm isnt accurate, hes a UDFA-caliber player. And last year, 25.4% of his throws weren't uncatchable the Shea Patterson Zone. His adjusted accuracy percentage of 68.0% ranked No. 68 among quarterbacks with 300 drop-backs. That's a concern.

But even as he lost his fastball, Fromm maintained his ethos: Per PFF, he had only seven turnover-worthy plays on 445 drop-backs. His 24/7 rate of big-time throws/turnover-worthy throws was quite good. It should also be noted that Fromm rarely takes sacks.

But youre talking about a guy who is basically confined to the pocket, who won't scare anyone with his arm. He needs to beat you with his mind, his eyes, and his touch. Assuming his accuracy comes back and theres no reason to believe it wont Fromm should develop into a low-end starter or a high-end backup, a guy who is between the 24 th and 40 th best quarterback in the league for a long time.

SPARQ percentile: NA

RAS: NA

Comp: Gardner Minshew

Commissioner Gordon has a nonchalant air in the pocket. Coolly confident, close to catatonic. Wide base that keeps while hes scanning, like a selfie stand. Outside of that, Gordon looks like your overconfident uncle from the Midwest hailing taxis in New York when he starts using his left arm to direct traffic.

Gordons an arm thrower. He torques his upper body to get more mustard on the ball. But the habit seems ingrained and not always beneficial. Youll see his front foot pivot outside on throws that arent going to the left and pressure isnt in his face where, in essence, he is stealing velocity and accuracy from himself because his eyes see something and his arm acts on it before the rest of his body thinks to take the half-second it would require to load up.

But while you can nitpick whats going on with his base this is something that his NFL team can assuredly work on whats going on upstairs cant be taught. Former NFL quarterback and current analyst for The Athletic Sage Rosenfells says Gordon has the quickest release in the class.

Its hard to argue. At the NFL Combine, Gordon told my colleague Derrik Klassen that he developed his penchant for off-platform throws as a middle infielder on the baseball diamond. Gordons upper-body mechanics are divine his three-quarters release is flash-bang.

Every so often, youll get a side-arm doozy to a streaking receiver under duress thatll be so pretty itll make your heart flutter. Gordon trusts his eyes, and he knows what hes doing. Where he gets into trouble is that its clearly been drilled into him not to take sacks but he unfortunately leaves his brain behind when he scrambles sometimes.

So he has this tendency of just flinging the ball into double coverage not even accurately, just to get rid of it and other times hell flick it into the chest of a defender. If fixing Gordons lower-half is Step 1 for his NFL team, teaching him how to process on the move (or to stay put) would probably be Step 2.

While the risk assessor in his mind and his mechanics arent always there, a few times a game youll see Gordon fit the ball through a keyhole in traffic or shed a tear out of a helicopter into a shot glass on the ground. Youll immediately grab the remote for a rewind holy hell! throws.

Gordon is a natural quarterback, if not a natural (full-body) thrower. If that makes sense. He wont cheat you on running through his progressions when he has a clean pocket, he delivers a catchable ball and he processes with creativity.

On the other end of it, the arm strength is middling and his compensatory mechanisms to augment the sidearm sometimes cause it to discharge into his cleats.

But Ill say this: I like him a lot more than I thought I would. Gordon is a one-year wonder with composure and arm chops whos worth taking a flier on in the middle rounds amid the NFLs continued move towards Air Raid concepts. I dont put it past him to develop into a low-level starter.

SPARQ percentile: 16.7

RAS: 5.32

Comp: Christian Hackenberg 2.0

A ballyhooed five-star recruit who rates as one of the top-100 rated 247Sports prospects since 2000 (interestingly, two slots ahead of Matthew Stafford ), Eason is still getting by on his recruiting pedigree.

He reminds me a lot of Hackenberg.

Easons final season in college was better than Hackenbergs three years at PSU, but he really fattened up against the Eastern Washington/Hawaii/BYU/Arizona portion of Washington's schedule. Add the superb showing against Oregon in there, and he had a 15/1 TD/INT in those games. Over the rest of the schedule, Easons TD/INT rate was 8/7.

Easons a throwback pocket passer, a strapping young lad with a bazooka. Theres nothing wrong with the arm. The arm is quite good. Quite good. The trait that rings the Hackenberg bell for me is composure. Eason doesnt have it. And thats why he typically struggled so much against the stronger defenses he faced.

Easons PFF split between no-pressure and pressure grade is perhaps the most pronounced Ive ever seen. Against no pressure, he graded 91.7, which is elite. Against pressure, 37.6, which is horrific, one of the very lowest grades among all FBS QBs in the entire country last season. I mean& thats troubling!

Combined with his propensity to lock onto his first read and panic when it isnt there, I have very real concerns that Eason wont process at a pro-caliber speed. And since hes also the class least-athletic quarterback, Id just as soon let some other team take the low-probability stab that he's a long-term starting answer.

9. Nathan Stanley (Iowa) | 64/235 | Hand: 10

SPARQ percentile: 34.2

RAS: 6.31

Comp: La ndry Jones (PFF)

Stanley has some things going for him. Hes a three-year starter at an NFL-caliber program. Hes built like a brick crap house. Hes got an enormous arm. And he does a good job of avoiding turnovers. Stanleys ratio of big-time throws to turnover-worthy throws was 28/9 in 2019, a sterling mark.

I watched nearly every game of his career live (Im an Iowa alum). The awesome thing about Stanley over these last three years was that he took care of the ball, looked the part throwing it, and was, more or less, a reliable starter overall. The most infuriating thing about Stanley was that he never made the leap.

Most damningly, his accuracy never improved and he continued to struggle against pressure. Hes got cement in his cleats. He reads the field slowly, and sometimes doesnt appear to be reading it at all Stanley flat missed free opportunities, open receivers and the like, in college because of tunnel vision.

In this class, theres a clear top-eight quarterbacks. I side with Stanley after a huge tier drop-off at QB9 because I was encouraged with the big step forward he took forward in 2019 despite losing TEs T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant , that big-league right arm he has, his inclination to avoid turnovers, and the three years he has under his belt running a Kirk Ferentz pro-style offense.

SPARQ percentile: 22.8

RAS: N/A

Comp: Sean Mannion (Lindys)

A former Green Bay prep star and starter at Bowling Green, Morgan was chased to Florida when Mike Jinks brought the Air Raid to BGU and installed Seth Doege s younger brother Jarret as starter. Morgan is semi-intriguing because hes got a solid frame, a huge arm, and hes tough as nails.

But hes the hammer who only sees nails as a thrower, attempting to drive everything, including screen passes, with velocity. He has a lot of work to do mechanically, and hell need to be taught basic tenants of the position such as field reading and pocket awareness.

For a gambling gamer, its unfortunate that Morgans field of vision is so narrow and his ankles are affixed with boots. But we can forgive the accuracy percentage dropping from 64.8 to 58.0 last year -- Morgan's receivers dropped an insane 35 balls last year after dropping 10 the year before. Add 25 completions, and his 2019 percentage would have been 65.0. Between the arm and the moxie, there's enough to work with here to justify a Day 3 flier.

SPARQ percentile: N/A

RAS: N/A

Comp: Ryan Mallett

An enormous, long-in-the-tooth pocket passer (24), Luton began his career at Idaho before bolting to Oregon State when the Vandals dropped to the FCS sub-division. Luton rarely turns the ball over and hes a gifted downfield thrower, completing almost half his career downfield heaves.

He could surprise, but only if he becomes more comfortable in the face of pressure and going through his full progression of reads in college, it was Isaiah Hodgins , Isaiah Hodgins , Isaiah Hodgins .

SPARQ percentile: 86.3

RAS: 9.12

Comp: Josh Johnson

McDonald is interesting in that hes an athletic, accurate kid coming from a wide-open run n' shoot offense who threw the ball a ton in college. But its hard to rank him any higher than this after Hawaii which isnt exactly known for its recruiting acumen voluntarily benched him multiple times last year.

McDonald declared for the draft early. Let me let you in on the secret as to why: He was no lock to the win the Hawaii job if he returned to school. In fact, he was probably going to enter camp as the underdog to Chevan Cordeiro .

McDonald has a loopy release, similar to Jared Goff . Like Goff, its added to compensate for a lack of arm strength and to add oomph to deep balls. Though the delivery is long, he moves through it twitchily and gets rid of the ball quickly with good shoulder rotation.

His accuracy will play at the next level McDonald can spray the ball around on time and on the money. Hes also a good athlete confirmed in Indy who was frequently used on designed runs.

The run 'n' shoot doesn't translate well to the NFL, and Hawaii hid McDonalds lack of field-reading acumen with a lot of RPO, flood concepts, and option routes. In Hawaiis system, McDonald often locked onto his primary options, waiting until they shook their man, like playground ball they did the diagnostic work for him. The NFL doesnt really work like that.

SPARQ percentile: 75.4

RAS: 9.31

Comp: Tyree Jackson (Lindys)

Last summer, in my 2020 summer scouting series, I wrote the following about Montez:

Im not there with Steven Montez . Hes played well when Phillip Lindsay was vacuuming up over 300 touches and Laviska Shenault was in the lineup to force the ball to, but hes never struck me as more than a product of the superior talent around him. He's big, has a decent arm, and can move around a little. But hes not a threat outside of the pocket, and he hasn't showed the ability to play up his supporting cast. Unless that latter bit changes next fall, hes not draftable.

My take hasnt changed. While Shea Patterson s shine faded by the year, Montez remains similar to the quarterback he was when he took over for Sefo Liufau in 2016.

Whether a function of the offense or his game, Montez never seemed overly invested in attacking. He has a lethargic setup, and by the time its done, hes looking to unload the ball short. When Shenault was on the field, it went that way plenty.

Its pretty damning that Montez started for three-plus years with guys like Lindsay, Shenault and 2018 sixth-rounder Juwann Winfree and never cracked 3,000 yards, 20 TD, or, for playing such a putt-putt game with guys like that, 65-percent completions.

This past year, he finished with his lowest career passer rating and failed to crack 7.0 YPA for the first time. Thats with Laviska Shenault ! Jordan Love would have traded his collection of signed Darwin Thompson Utah State jerseys to play a season with Viska!

Montezs ability to push the ball down the field is theoretical. In shorts, sure, he has a big arm. I can only buy that Colorados scheme forced him to play this way so far. He doesnt deal with pressure well, and he doesnt read coverages well. He can fling it, but usually doesnt when the bullets are flying.

Damningly, Montez isnt accurate in the short or intermediate sectors. And while hes an okay athlete, he doesnt do a ton of damage outside of the pocket. Montez is the kind of kid you call in the middle of the seventh-round asking about his post-draft UDFA signing bonus ask if you havent taken a quarterback but need a young arm for camp.

SPARQ percentile: 57.5

RAS: 6.73

Comp: Josh McCown ( Renner )

When Patterson transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss, there were two schools of thought. One went like this: Sheas a former five-star with arm talent, mobility and creativity who is going to the perfect situation to fix what mechanically ails him. The other: Shea is no better than Jordan Taamu, and anybody wasting ink on him for NFL Draft purposes is... wasting ink.

I was in the former camp. Which means I was probably wrong. What Ill give to Patterson is that he did shorten his base a little and get a little crisper mechanically in Michigans offense. Ill also offer in his defense that his mid-career move and the lack of development from Michigans supporting cast probably didnt help his cause.

Patterson managed to increase his passing yards and passing TD all four years on campus. The rest of his stats paint a different picture. He lost over eight percentage points on his completion percentage last year. His passer rating dropped each of the last three years. His passing yards per attempt peaked at 8.7 as a sophomore at Ole Miss and dropped to 8.0 each of the past two years at Michigan.

Outside of a couple enormous games against Michigan State and Indiana in November (750 passing yards, 9/1 TD/INT rate), Patterson wasnt good in 2019 (14/7 TD/INT ratio, sub 55-percent completions) considering the discrepancy between his supporting cast and the opponents Michigan was playing. That was his fourth year on campus.

Patterson has tools, and I understand why some folks will talk themselves into him as a late-round flier du joir. Lance Zierlein comps him to Jeff Garcia, and thats what youre praying for if you submit a card with Pattersons name on it. But the fact that his game regressed instead of progressed, that his accuracy remains slipshod, that his ever-work-in-progress lower half remains a work-in-progress, that he needs to get wide and windmill to fling balls downfield... Im calling uncle.

Patterson still shows Johnny Football without the off-field issues flashes a few plays a game, a quarterback who can seriously hurt you on extended plays, but those glimpses were so fleeting, and his supporting casts and coaching staffs were so solid, that Ive run out of patience that hes more than five well-lit, ideally-angled Tinder photos that lead to a highly disappointing first date.

SPARQ percentile: 25.6

RAS: 4.69

Comp: Mike White

This years sub-division hope at the quarterback position, Davidson first piqued my interest at the NFL Scouting Combine when he came up in numerous conversations with respected evaluators who called him out as a pet sleeper.

On tape, his supreme confidence in the pocket and accuracy remind me of a poor-mans version of another one-year starter in this class, Anthony Gordon . What concerns me is Davidsons arm is middling for a big guy with little mobility, and his hands are tiny. Feels like a Quadruple-A quarterback.

Best of the rest...

Running back

taylor

SPARQ: 89.9

ADJ SPQ: .89

RAS: 9.55

Comp: Nick Chubb

If its possible for a running back who averaged over 2,000 rushing yards per season in college to be under-appreciated, Taylor is. Ludicrously productive from the moment he stepped off the plane after signing out of the New Jersey prep ranks, Taylor is also an incredible athlete. This is not a Ron Dayne situation.

Bruce Feldmans No. 5 freak last year, Taylor confirmed his 4.3s speed in Indy. The rest of his testing was similarly sterling, and he has a 605-pound squat and 305-pound power clean to his name. Taylor gets knocked for three things: Fumbles, passing-game contributions and extreme usage.

He coughed the ball up 16 times over the past three years. On the receiving side, he caught 26 balls last season (five TD) after recording only 16 receptions total over his first two years in Madison. Its fair to note that Wisconsin fed him the ball like crazy on first and second down and then basically rested him on third down early in his career. Per the Devy Watch, Taylor touched the ball on only 21-of-345 third-down plays (6.1%) his first two years on campus.

I wouldnt totally throw the book in on him as a receiver yet. If hed played in a different offense, that part of his game assuredly would be a bit further along. But with four drops in 2019 (and eight on 50 career catchable targets, per PFF) and limited experience running routes, its clear that hes still got work to do in that area.

The special sauce here is Taylors running ability. And I do mean special. Youre talking about a world-class athlete who is country strong, a tackle-breaking machine who can run away from anyone. Per PFF, Taylor ranked No. 3 in the country last year with 87 forced missed tackles and No. 2 with carries of 15+ yards. Keep in mind that Big Ten defenses were always geared to stop him. Taylor was Wisconsins offense.

Watching Badgers games the past three years with the Taylor-heavy ethos felt like football from my childhood in the late-80's. Taylor keeps his shoulders back and his head on a swivel. And when its time to get low, he gets low. Unless a hole opens immediately, hes a glider behind the line who doesnt panic, a perfect zone-scheme fit.

Taylor is very clever with his feet, setting up linebackers by getting low through the hole and doing a little tap-dance to get them unsteady in the feet and unsure in the mind. If they lose their angle or Taylor runs through their arm tackle, its about be Headache City for the poor deep safety. If they overcommit and get sucked into the mosh pit of bodies, Taylor bounces outside and leaves them there.

Taylor had 986 touches from scrimmage over his three years, heavy usage for sure. Id just note that I draft running backs for their first contract and never consider their hypothetical second, because I categorically wouldnt give out expensive second RB contracts -- not part of my thinking when evaluating.

I obviously like Taylor more than some others do Ive seen him ranked as low as RB4 around the industry. Between the lack of third-down contributions and the fumbling issues, I understand the thinking. But dont lose the forest from the trees. DAndre Swift, JK Dobbins and the rest of the runners in this class all have weaknesses, too. Gun to my head, career on the line, I want the sure thing. Taylor is the surest of the bunch.

swift

SPARQ: 59.8

ADJ SPQ: .63

RAS: 8.22

Comp: Dalvin Cook ( Bejamin Solak )

Swift isnt the athlete Taylor is, and he isnt the same caliber of runner, but hes got him beat as a receiver. A hallmark of Swifts profile is his feel, and you see this in the passing game. As the quarterback drops back, he makes sure to chip before working around to make himself available as a check-down.

He runs solid routes, he can be used in the slot, and hell give you good effort if you ask him to stay back and block. Per PFF, Swift dropped only three balls on 76 career catchable targets.

A sawed-off, muscular runner whose game is more predicated on playing angles and making you miss than athletic explosion, Swift tested as only a slightly-above average athlete in Indy. His game has elements of Joshua Jacobs , Alvin Kamara and Sony Michel .

Swifts footwork is sublime. Similarly to Taylor, he likes to set up linebackers early. And like Taylor, if they overcommit and get sucked into traffic, Swift is going to bounce outside into space. But going back to the athletic limitations: Swift doesnt have the juice to consistently get around the corner.

He needs a runway to get to full gear, and he doesnt change directions at high speeds as crisply as youd like. But boy does Swift makes defenders look silly with his jump-cut in the hole. Hes very, very slippery in the open field, challenging defenders with the threat of contact before shaking them.

Swift comes equipped with sonar-radar vision, seemingly aware of even whats going on behind him. Hes no power back, but Swift is a difficult proposition to wrestle down because of his exceptional balance and fluidity.

I have a few concerns about the UGA standout that keep him off my RB1 line. First, hes only an average-ish athlete for a smaller back, and he doesnt break off the explosive plays youd like for a runner youll spend a top-40 pick on.

Second, he found himself injured in two of three seasons at Georgia despite the fact that he never once played 500 snaps in a campaign, a lingering concern, especially since he runs high and leaves himself open to big shots. Lastly, he doesnt break many tackles.

Swift is a complete back. But perhaps not a perfect one.

CEH

SPARQ: 68.4

ADJ SPQ: .6

RAS: 5.56

Comp: Maurice Jones -Drew

One of the most dynamic multi-faceted offensive weapons in the nation last year, Edwards-Helaire was a chupacabra presence for linebackers and safeties in Joe Brady s RPO-heavy system.

Whether as a decoy, whether motioning out wide, whether taking a swing pass out of the backfield, whether lining up in the slot for a peekaboo red zone TD when the defense lost track of him, Edwards-Helaire was the guy who had opponents ripping their hair out when they had the temerity to focus their attention on the Joe Burrow - Ja'Marr Chase - Justin Jefferson - Terrace Marshall Jr. - Thaddeus Moss foursome.

Edwards-Helaire averaged 6.6 YPC on his 1,414 rushing yards in 2019, but its his 55-453-1 receiving line on 64 targets that should really have NFL fans perking up and the fact that most of it was piled up late, when LSUs offense really blew up. Once LSU truly weaponized Edwards-Helaire as a receiver once they committed to five-man protection concepts almost exclusively the Tigers could not be stopped.

Last year, Edwards-Helaire was the most valuable running back in the entire nation, according to PFFs wins above average (WAA) metric, and the third-most valuable non-quarterback. He ranked No. 2 in the nation in pure rushing grade.

Whats crazy about all that is Edwards-Helaire entered the fall campaign as a pretty pedestrian committee back. We all talk about Joe Burrow s rapid ascension Edwards-Helaires game leveled up almost as dramatically.

Edwards-Helaire is a sawed-off 5-foot-7 dynamo who keeps his shoulder pads low and tosses a deep bag of tricks at defenders on the attack. Blessed with swivel hips, loose joints and diamond-cutter feet, Edwards-Helaire is impossible to square up.

Endlessly creative and equipped with exceptional spatial awareness and a hustlers mandate to manipulate, he baits defenders by slowing down or making a false step, and then he breaks their ankles by cutting or spinning the other way.

He isnt big, but he deals with contact in the backfield well because he's difficult to hit square and possesses joystick agility and speed-of-sound acceleration. He matadored many defenders last year, who fell to the turf not believing they were grasping but air. If you get a free shot at him, Edwards-Helaire better not see you coming.

Hes additionally a fabulous receiver, the best receiving back in this class. His routes out of the backfield are beautiful, particularly his angle routes, which were flat unfair for college linebackers to have to cover nobody at the second level could match CEHs agility in the open field. Edwards-Helaire can also line up out of the slot.

There are really only two knocks on Edwards-Helaire. Hes slow with 4.6 speed and hes small. Hell get chased down from behind in the NFL. The reason Im not concerned by that is that hes just so danged skilled. I know hes going to be able to catch the ball at volume from Day 1, and I know NFL defenders are going to have a heck of a time trying to get their hands on him.

akers

SPARQ: 54.1

ADJ SPQ: .71

RAS: 9.31

Comp: Mark Ingram ( Joe Marino )

A top-three overall recruit coming out of Mississippi, Akers a dual-threat high school quarterback earmarked to play RB at the next level was committed to Alabama alongside fellow five-star Najee Harris for seven months. Can you imagine if Saban had closed the deal? The 2018 team that lost to Clemson in the title game would have had to split carries between Joshua Jacobs , Damien Harris , Akers and Najee. Oofta!

Akers ultimately flipped to Florida State. For one year under Jimbo Fisher , that looked like a great decision. Akers broke Dalvin Cook 's program freshman rushing record with 1,015 yards in 2017. Jimbo resigned at the end of that season. Willie Taggart and his exotic blocking schemes were headed to Tallahassee. Akers was about to go ballistic for two more seasons, and then head to the NFL, perhaps as a first-round pick.

Thats when things went south for both Akers himself and the program in general.

A nagging ankle injury suffered in camp hampered Akers the entire 2018 campaign. And the offensive line, which tanked badly for Fisher in 2017, remained shockingly putrid. In 2017 and 2018, FSU ranked Nos. 130 and 121, respectively, in Football Outsiders line yards per carry stat. Last year, FSU ranked No. 127 in PFFs run-blocking grades.

Of all the top backs to enter the league over the last decade, Akers has a legitimate argument that he played behind the worst offensive lines in his career. Shocking, consider how much talent his school had access to.

Not only were his offensive lines a joke, but Akers played for as many head coaches and offensive coordinators in his three years at FSU as some eight-year NFL vets do in their entire careers. Head coaches: Jimbo, Willie Taggart , (and for six games on an interim basis) Odell Haggins . Offensive coordinators: Lawrence Dawsey/ Randy Sanders , Walt Bell , Kendal Briles. His quarterbacks ( Deondre Francois , James Blackman , Alex Hornibrook ) actively encouraged defenses to key on him, in addition.

Why all the context? Because its simply crucial when considering Akers NFL evaluation his situation was horrible.

Yes: he turned into an indecisive dancer at times these past two years. But he was running behind a high school offensive line and often had bodies crashing down on him as he was taking the ball. Some of the indecisiveness was contextual you, too, are indecisive in situations where there is no right answer, are you not? The question becomes: Has it turned habitual?

If he can kick the bad habits, Akers will be a steal. Because he can catch, hes a really good pass blocker, and hes a natural runner with quick feet, good vision, plus athleticism and finishing power.

Akers breaks a lot of tackles because of his thicc lower half. Between his torque power down there and his nifty fit, Akers cuts and spins are violent, crisp and beautiful.

Hes a strong receiver who can run actual routes and make plays on the ball in the air. And as a sort of bonus, youve got trick play potential here because of Akers history behind center.

Akers must become more decisive behind the line of scrimmage at the next level. I see no reason why he cant. In addition, he needs to cut down on fumbling. One out of every 65.5 touches in college isnt disqualifying, but that ratio needs to improve.

dobbins

SPARQ: N/A

ADJ SPQ: N/A

RAS: N/A

Comp: Domanick Williams

Dobbins is built how you want a runner to be built, low to the ground and sturdy, with tree-trunk, turbine-like legs that dont quit. Hes a skilled grinder who doesnt screw around, a hard-charger looking to chew turf upfield.

Dobbins doesnt break ankles with his agility or torch defenses by beating defenders around the edge. But hell get whats blocked for him and at least a little more every play sometimes a lot more. The sturdy speedster ranked No. 1 in the country last year with 31 carries of 15+ yards.

He didnt test at the NFL Combine, but we already know that Dobbins is a great athlete. Coming out of high school, he ran in the mid-4.4s with a 43-inch vertical.

He gets credit, along with Swift, for being a top-notch receiver, but I tend to find Dobbins overrated in this area. Would you believe that Jonathan Taylor had more receptions last year? And would you believe that Dobbins highest receiving grade, per PFF, was his 63.3 mark as a freshman? Thats a pretty low bar. To be fair, Dobbins, unlike most other guys in this class (Swift being an exception), is perfectly comfortable lining up out wide.

Despite that, Dobbins ranked a mere No. 71 among RBs in yards run per route last year, which tells you Ohio State was mostly using him as a dump-off guy. He doesnt seem to be terribly natural after the catch either he broke a tackle on less than one out of every 10 career catches, per PFF. His forced tackle rate is much, much higher as a runner (No. 12 in the country, per PFF).

Dobbins is seen by some as RB1. I have more concerns with his game. Hes a skilled player who should have utterly dominated with the surrounding talent he played with at Ohio State. He ran lazy in 2018.

Last year was a big improvement. But he didnt show me more in college than Swift and Taylor did. And its fair to say that Dobbins was playing in the most ideal situation of the three last year, alongside Justin Fields in a spread, up-tempo system.

The NFL is going to constrict the space he has to work with quite a bit. Hes a good player, but Id let some other team take him, considering that it appears that Dobbins will be a top-40 pick. I just dont see the upside that others are seeing.

moss

SPARQ: 27.6

ADJ SPQ: .3

RAS: 3.17

Comp: Kareem Hunt

Prior to the NFL Combine, I would have had Moss RB5, maybe even RB4. But in conjunction with his medical history, his poor testing numbers give pause. For me, enough of one to drop him below Cam Akers and J.K. Dobbins .

Still love the package. Moss draws ubiquitous Hunt/Lynch comps because his game is built on evasion, physicality and contact balance, not speed. For a big back, Moss is ridiculously agile, running low to the ground and snapping hard angles. His feet keep churning until they physically cant. Moss manages to maintain speed while changing directions and while absorbing contact better than any back in this class.

I say this every spring: The most valuable trait of running backs is one that the NFL Scouting Combine cannot chart. How difficult is it to get you onto the ground? Moss forced 87 missed tackles last year, the third-highest per-attempt single-season broken attempt average of any running back PFF has ever charted.

But he lacks speed. This issue prohibits him from breaking off home runs hell get chased down from behind in the NFL but isnt close to disqualifying. Moss skillset plays without it, a versatile bowling ball with wicked spin action.

His drafting team will need to be comfortable with his medicals. In 2018, Moss knee locked up getting out of bed, knocking him out for the final five games of the season. Moss also has a shoulder separation and right ankle injury in his recent past.

dillon

SPARQ: 96.7

ADJ SPQ: .97

RAS: 9.84

Comp: Brandon Jacobs ( Renner )

In my NFL Combine preview, I pointed at Dillon as needing a big combine, specifically in the 3-cone and broad jump. He aced the latter, ranking No. 1 in his position group, answering questions about his burst. And he didnt embarrass himself in the former for a 247-pounder. Outside of that, Dillon basically dominated every other test to the tune of 97 th percentile athleticism, with a 4.53 forty and a 41-inch vertical.

Under-recruited as a three-star recruit out of high school, perhaps because of a senior year injury, Dillon wound up becoming one of the best players in Boston College history.

A freight train runner with wheels, Dillon is no doubt pitching himself to teams in the vain of Derrick Henry and Leonard Fournette . Brandon Jacobs and James Conner are two popular comps. Qualitatively, I see Dillon as existing between those groups. Im reasonably high on him I know his game will translate.

A decisive sledgehammer, Dillon has a 100-mph fastball but doesnt throw much else hes always barreling full-steam-ahead towards the goal line. If you get in the way, hes going to flick the right joystick into your chinstrap. He ranked No. 6 in the country in forced missed tackles last year, per PFF.

Dillon's game isnt about making guys miss. Hes not terribly agile (nor is he terribly interested in avoiding contact). He also isnt going to pitch in much in the receiving game (22 career catches), the primary reason I couldnt rank him higher even though Im a huge fan (to be fair: we questioned Fournette's receiving coming out of LSU... last year, he had 76 receptions in 15 games for the Jags after recording 41 in 32 games at LSU; also to be fair: you're drafting Dillon to hand him the ball).

Because Henrys game translated so smoothly, and because Dillon obliterated the NFL Combine after dominating for three years as a marked man at Boston College, I think hes got a strong chance of going on Day 2.

benjamin

SPARQ: 72.3

ADJ SPQ: .62

RAS: 6.28

Comp: Devin Singletary

A small, tasmanian devil workhorse who handles heavy volume, breaks a crap-ton of tackles with his whirling dervish style and hurts you in a variety of ways, Eno evokes my heartthrob from last years class, Devin Singletary .

Like Motor, Eno is a boxer who parries together combinations at high speeds in the open field and stays upright like the spinning top in Inception even when rocked. While diminutive, Benjamin has shown he can handle heavy usage, ala Motor.

Benjamin runs fearless. His agility in close quarters hinders the ability of defenders to square him up properly, and it messes with the angles of those pursuing him from distance. He doesnt offer the opposition much jersey to hit flush. And since hes also blessed with very good contact balance and coffee grinder feet, Benjamin is able to burst through desperate off-angle tackle attempts.

Runners this size who play with no regard for personal well-being generally visit the trainers room quite often. But Benjamin has proven he can handle absurd volume while staying healthy.

Hes a dangerous one-cut runner in the zone game. He gets claustrophobic and his brain shuts down when he cant cut into creases, so itd probably be best to keep him running zone concepts in the pros as much as possible.

Eno is a very strong receiver, with only six drops on 88 career catchable targets, per PFF. He snatches balls out of the air and seamlessly turns upfield without wasted momentum, and is, youre aware at this point, very tough to size up when slicing through open space.

Enos athleticism was questioned heading into the NFL Combine, including by yours truly. His 4.57-second 40-yard dash didnt impress (not surprising, as we saw larger defenders chase him down from behind in college), but Benjamin had a very nice week in Indianapolis outside of that run, finishing No. 2 among running backs in the 3-cone drill and No. 4 in the vertical jump.

Enos numbers fell off in 2019, in part because he was working behind a shoddy offensive line and next to a true freshman quarterback. In a zone scheme with a decent offensive line, I think hell return value on what will assuredly be a depressed mid-round price tag on draft day amid a deep running back class. But he does need to cut down on the fumbling.

gibson

SPARQ: 83.3

ADJ SPQ: .89

RAS: 9.45

Comp : Ty Montgomery ( PFF )

Meet this years mystery box among the skill guys. Im ranking Gibson as a top-10 running back despite the fact that he A) didnt play running back in college, 2) took a grand total of 307 snaps at the FBS level, with a mere 77 touches.

But frankly, its hard to rank him any lower. Athletic upside alone demands it. Gibson is sort of a freak.

He only spent two years at Memphis after starting off at JUCO, and he barely played in 2018. Once Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard left for the NFL, Gibson got his shot, playing the Pollard H-back role, a hybrid RB/WR position in the Tigers offense (Gibson spent most of his time in the slot).

The former high school sprinter has 4.39 wheels and is hell to deal with as a ball carrier, a violent-running 228-pounder at that velocity. Per PFF, Gibson broke 17 tackles on 38 catches last year.

Frankly, hes not much of a receiver. He doesnt really run routes, and he doesnt pluck the ball naturally, away from his body. But when the ball is in his hands, special things can happen. So lets facilitate the explosion as much as possible.

Gibson is a total ball of clay. Hes never been a running back. But hes already a really good special teamer, which will justify the roster spot while you teach him the ropes. Hes going to need to be built from the ground up. But his no-nonsense running style should translate.

If Gibson hits, youve got an ROI bonanza on your hands. For those reasons, I had to rank him ahead of safer backs who are superior players right this second.

evans

SPARQ: 84.0

ADJ SPQ: .58

RAS: 9.75

Comp: Justice Hill

This years small-school gem. A small back who runs smaller while boasting explosion and evasion, Evans can really hurt you outside the tackles. Appalachian State often ushered him there in its outside zone scheme, wherein Evans learned patience and vision. A similar pro system would suit him well.

Evans is also a solid receiver, a willing and tough blocker in pass-pro, and a good kick returner. If he finds space, watch out home run speed all day.

And talk about reliability. Over his final 482 career touches, Evans never fumbled the ball once.

Evans game is all about speed and athleticism. Its bereft of power. The tiny back drops on contact and is tentative running through the tackles in a way he absolutely isnt outside of them.

He feels very similar to Justice Hill to me, and athletically, theyre almost identical. Hill went 4.113 to the Ravens last year. Id expect Evans to go off the board somewhere right around there as well.

perine

SPARQ: 51.3

ADJ SPQ: .23

RAS: 6.73

Comp: Kirklands Finest Alexander Mattison

Perine is going out outlast a small handful of more-sexy runners in this class in terms of career length. We know this, and yet its hard to talk ourselves into him. Hes the broccoli of this RB class. You should hold off on the position and take a late Day 3 flier on him. But cake tastes better.

The things Perine does lend themselves to hanging around. At least. And players like this have a way of finding opportunities and seizing them. But its also true that Perine will always be replaceable because he doesnt possess elite traits.

Samajes cousin is a headstrong runner. He fights for every yard and sometimes surprises you with a nifty bit of creativity after youre expecting another 94-mile per hour heater, like slamming on the brakes to come to a complete stop before hitting reverse against the flow of traffic.

But mostly hes grinding. Hes developed a nice array of compensatory mechanisms to make up for his lack of athleticism. In addition to the toughness and strength, hes a patient runner with decent vision.

And where you can really squeeze value out of Perine is in the pass game. He blocks his butt off when asked to stay back. But you shouldnt do that much because Perine is a strong receiver who you can line up out wide. He caught 40 balls last year. I see him in the Alexander Mattison mold as a guy who could come in and be a strong backup in Year 1, adding value early on as a short-yardage guy and a third-down back.

vaughn

SPARQ: 35.3

ADJ SPQ: .42

RAS: 6.85

Comp: Short Wayne Gallman (Lindys)

Vaughn is a pure runner. A Vitamin D, need-sunlight, one-cut, bye-bye back. Once he finds his crease and slashes in, hes gunning it. He doesnt want to weave through cones, he doesnt want to hop over the intersection like Vin Diesel. Hes in front of the train tracks and he wants to floor it.

A pure zone runner, Vaughn is a Mike Shanahan Denver Bronco of a certain era who would have gone 1.1 in at least one August fantasy draft back in the day. He missed his time, for sure.

Vaughn doesnt pass block. I mean literally he didnt do it much with the Commodores. (But he was bad when he did). And he isnt much of a receiver. So all the value youre going to squeeze out of him is coming on the early downs, and he isnt special from a traits perspective, making it tough to stand out from other one-trick ponies.

In the current era of pro ball, Vaughn still has value, but his type is becoming more back-to-the-basket seven-footer and slugging designated hitter who doesnt get on base by the year. I think he would have gone at least two rounds higher 15 years ago.

Does your team run a zone scheme? Can it or does it roster another back to handle passing downs? Youre interested. Everyone else, look in a different direction.

mcfarland

SPARQ: 18.3

ADJ SPQ: .43

RAS: 6.15

Comp: Darrell Henderson

McFarland looked like a potential star in the making as a redshirt freshman in 2018, with a jaw-dropping 298-yard performance against Ohio State serving as his national coming out party. In that game he showed off what would become the hallmarks of his game, lightning-strike long speed and fearlessness in the face of contact despite weighing only 208 pounds.

Then 2019 happened. The former four-star back struggled to build on expectations this past fall, with his YPC mark dropping off from 7.9 to 5.4 while his overall grade on PFF fell off from 79.2 to 70.3. In six games, McFarland failed to top even 50 yards rushing (he went over 100 just twice). Of contextual importance, he was playing through a high-ankle sprain and had to split carries with Javon Leake .

McFarland declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season. He probably should have returned to school. McFarland doesnt offer much as a receiver -- just 20 career catches -- and while he has speed in spades and a shining ability to work in space, too often hes stuck for modest or no gain unless a clear running lane presents itself obviously (seven games under 4.5 YPC in 2019).

But in football, explosion is king, and McFarland holds some intrigue for that reason alone. Hes a project who has some upside as a swing-from-the-heels home run hitter whos never seen a pitch he didnt like.

joshuakelley

SPARQ: 46.5

ADJ SPQ: .65

RAS: 8.41

Comp: John Kelly ( Zierlein )

Kelley is what he is. An inside grinder with a little juice. Beats you to the spot. Good vision. Muscles around in there. Hes going to reliably churn out inside yards at the next level. But Kelleys NFL contributions may begin and end between the tackles, and hes no Derrick Henry .

Inside yardage is the cheapest asset you can buy in pro football. Kelley wont give you a ton else. He could do a little damage on the outside in college, but his athletic limitations are probably going to severely limit that kind of usage going forward. His NFL team will always employ at least one runner who should be doing that work instead. Likely two.

And Kelley isnt a big contributor in the pass game. Hes a so-so receiver and surprisingly substandard in pass pro for a banger. To hang around long-term, hes going to need to level up in one of those two categories. Seeing as though he spent five years in college, I guess I just see him as more of a finished product than a ball of clay in that regard.

robinson

SPARQ: 87.8

ADJ SPQ: 0.52

RAS: 8.34

Comp: Latavius Murray

Robinson, a first-team AP All-American in 2019 after rushing for 1,917 yards and 18 touchdowns with Illinois State, intrigues in his combination of build and burst. A burly short-area runner, he shrugs off arm tackles. In the lower tier of backs, Robinsons vision and patience stand out.

Hell need them at the next level. If he is to find a lane in the NFL, its not going to be on speed. Robinson ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash but otherwise tested fantastically.

dallas

SPARQ: 40.3

ADJ SPQ: .31

RAS: 5.66

Comp: Spencer Ware

A former high school quarterback, the versatile Dallas arrived at Miami as a top-15 athlete recruit ticketed for wide receiver. He was shifted to the backfield in 2017 and earned a timeshare with Travis Homer in 2018 after Mark Walton graduated.

Dallas remains a work in progress as a running back and the Miami offense he played on the past few years was quite poor, so you need to cut him a little slack in the eval. Sturdily built and equipped with a slip-n-slide running style, Dallas is elusive and hard to knock off his feet.

Hes an average athlete with 4.58 speed in college, Dallas got tracked down from behind, whichll happen in the pros as well. Meh athleticism and overall rawness are the dings, but I think Dallas is worth a stab after the sure things in the RB class are gone.

Hes going to be a core special-teamer immediately in the NFL, contributing as a return man and a cover guy, which buys him developmental leeway. Even if he never becomes a starter, Dallas skillset should lend itself to change-of-pace and third-down duties, along with the special teams value. And theres a chance you could unearth a little more. That proposition is worth a mid-Day 3 investment.

hasty

SPARQ: 90.0

ADJ SPQ: .7

RAS: 6.88

Comp: Justin Forsett ( Renner )

JaMycal Hasty is small, hes slippery, and he accelerates very, very quickly. He tested well in Indy. Whats crazy is that he underwhelmed in the 40, with a 4.55 mark after reportedly having been clocked in the 4.3s. Hes a 4.4 guy, minimum.

But more impressive than the top end speed is how quickly he reaches it. He processes bodies in motion in a blink at that speed, and hes so fearless when hurtling downfield that he at times appeared to be moving at different speeds than the flat-footed collegiate defenders around him in the open field while at Baylor.

Hes one of those force = mass x acceleration small guys. As a safety, when all of a sudden a head-of-steam Hasty is bearing down on you at 100 mph while youre trying to peel off a block, youre not getting the best of the collision.

Hasty adds value as a receiver. Youll want to deploy him as such when throwing. Because even though hes a willing blocker, his force is derived from the acceleration part of the equation, not the mass part, and he seems a bit tentative in approach without his cape, from standstill.

There are several fears with Hasty. The first is that he never ran for even 650 yards in college. He never had 140 touches in a collegiate season. And his skillset small and not a world-class freaky athlete doesnt translate well to the pros besides.

If youre playing the odds, you wouldnt bet on him. Hes a space player whos loads of fun to watch, but he never equaled the sum of his parts in Waco. Fortunately, in the NFL, hell be relegated to third-down duties, whichll play up his strengths, mitigate his weaknesses, and hopefully keep him on the field.

dowdle

SPARQ: 81.3

ADJ SPQ: 0.74

RAS: 9.65

Comp: Royce Freeman (Lindys)

Dowdle underwhelmed at South Carolina -- his best season came as a freshman in 2016 -- but showed out well at the combine. He has the requisite athleticism and hes a tracking dog when it comes to spotting lanes and creases.

If only his body would allow him space to develop. Since his senior year of high school, Dowdle has a sports hernia, broken leg and knee injury on his chart.

warren

SPARQ: N/A

ADJ SPQ: N/A

RAS: N/A

Comp: Rob Kelley ( PFF )

Warren wont outrun you -- indeed, he did not run at the combine at all -- and he doesnt have enough breakdance in him to consistently gain the edge running to the outside. But the Cincinnati workhorse -- he rushed for 1,200-plus yards each of the last two seasons -- is built to crush inside. Even if he never develops into a three-down back in the pros, profiles as a short-down bulldozer and goal-line option. Just keep in mind his limitations.

anderson

SPARQ: 78.4

ADJ SPQ: .6

RAS: 6.55

Comp: Wendell Smallwood (Zack Patraw)

The former four-star back struggled to consistently live up to his Jet nickname at TCU, seemingly always in a depth chart battle. Anderson never rushed for more than 825 yards in a season.

Anderson is a jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none type stuck in a stacked running back class. Hes a decent runner with some quirkiness and a knack for breaking tackles (43 on 153 carries) but no sizzle, a station-to-station receiver wholl catch the ball and be on the ground shortly thereafter.

Hes a slightly above-average athlete lacking in foot speed, which made and makes Anderson a sub 210-pounder lacking any sort of explosive element in his game (just 10 of his carries went for 15 or more yards in 2019). Hes a junkball pitcher: Anderson wins by changing speeds and making you miss.

The NFL will appreciate that hes a strong pass blocker. Because of that, and because he takes whats blocked for him as a runner and sometimes gets a little more, and because hell at least come down with balls thrown his way (no drops last year), he his place late on Day 3. But hes going to need to prove that his garage band game will translate to stick around.

Best of the rest

Wide receiver

lamb

SPARQ percentile: 70.5

Adjusted SPARQ: .57

RAS: 7.64

Comp: DeAndre Hopkins ( Mike Renner )

Neck-and-neck with Jerry Jeudy for WR1 distinction heading into the NFL Combine, Lamb pulled away by answering questions about his athleticism while Jeudy had a down week. Perhaps some of those questions were overblown. Lambs just so dang smooth that his hang-glider movement style didnt steal your breath on the field as often as Jeudys breakneck explosion, despite the evidence of its efficacy.

Lamb is an utterly sensational route runner, varying tempo, crisp cuts, manipulating defenders, impossible to stick to. Hes one of those high-volume receivers who could potentially lead the NFL in receptions multiple times. And once the ball is in his hands, watch out.

Lamb isnt a burner, with 4.50 speed, and hes built thin at 198 pounds. Despite this, hes a YAC monster who ranked No. 11 in the country per reception last fall. And for all the talk of his frame, Lamb forced 26 missed tackles in 2019, good for No. 2 in the country, per PFF. Because of his agility, balance, body control and innate understanding of leverage, Lamb rarely offers a square target. He bursts through arm tackle attempts like air.

Lamb has a particular skill for out-breaking routes which require a combination of athleticism, route running, timing, footwork and contested-catch ability and hitches, screeching on the breaks and working back to the ball in a fluid motion.

The two biggest concerns are the skinny frame and the fact that he didnt face much press coverage at Oklahoma. Lambs releases looked fine when he did, so Im not so concerned by that. His dimensions are a little spooky just in terms of precedent, though. Lamb measured in at the Combine at 61 5/8 and 198 lbs.

Since 2000, here are the 10 NFL receivers 61/200 (or taller/or lighter) who have drawn the most targets: Chad Johnson, Nate Washington, Keenan McCardell, Brian Hartline , Marvin Jones , Bernard Berrian, Curtis Conway, Allen Hurns , Steve Breaston and Robbie Anderson. Not an inspiring list! The best of the bunch, Ocho Cinco, Lance Zierleins comp for Lamb, ran a 4.57 forty. Lamb feels like an outlier destined to move to the top of this list.

jeudy

SPARQ percentile: 21.8

Adjusted SPARQ: .38

RAS: 6.38

Comp: Odell Beckham

A five-star recruit and top-20 overall prospect coming out of high school, Jeudy picked Alabama over Miami and entered college ranked behind only Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tee Higgins at his position. Jeudys breakout age was 19.5, and he wont turn 21 until right after the draft.

An absurdly athletic burner, Jeudy boasts a killer blend of rocket propulsion movement, Ferrari body control, and pool shark feet. The former Biletnikoff winner is most often comped to Odell Beckham. When you see a sub-200 pound SEC receiver with high-octane athleticism, ludicrous body control and polished ball skills, your mind really only goes to one place. Its a treat to watch him screech on the brakes at full speed as a hapless defender hugs the air in front of him.

Due to his explosiveness and exceptional playmaking ability with the ball in his hands, Jeudy has also been likened to Peter Warrick and additionally draws natural comparisons to Calvin Ridley due to his school and game. Like Ridley, Jeudy is a fabulous route runner who baits defenders and then steals their lunch money. When he gets picked in April, though, Jeudy will be two-and-a-half years younger than Ridley when Ridley was drafted.

Hes slightly built, with a thin frame, and he was seldom pressed in college due to his athleticism and system in which he played. He rarely came through with contested catches, though its fair to note that not many corners were able to force them against him. If theres another nitpick, its that Jeudy turned in a surprisingly poor NFL Combine showing, with a shuttle in the Antonio Gandy-Golden range, the same vertical as Gabriel Davis , and a broad jump near the bottom of his position group.

You can chalk some of that stuff up to a bad week at the office. Jeudys athleticism pops off the tape in a way that cant be denied. And despite questions about his build and ability to pluck the ball in cramped quarters, Jeudys hasnt had durability issues in the past and his athleticism generally enforces a sort of social distancing at the catch point. Hes going to be a star at the next level.

3. Henry Ruggs III (Alabama) | 5'11/188

ruggs

SPARQ percentile: ~99

Adjusted SPARQ: .99

RAS: 9.66

Comp: Tyreek Hill

If youve seen Ruggs basketball highlights floating around the internet, you know that he was a multi-sport star in high school. His highlight reel of dunks is unreal: alley oops, 360s, jumping over kids& well, see for yourself.

The former five-star recruit, also a prep track standout, ultimately hung up the sneakers to focus on the gridiron as a junior in high school. And by his senior year, all the bluebloods had come calling, with Ruggs choosing to stay home to play for the Crimson Tide.

Ruggs will be one of the fastest players in the NFL the moment hes drafted. Not just a finesse pop-the-top WR2 behind Jerry Jeudy , Ruggs catalogue of unthinkable catches is quite long. He boasts one of the largest set of mitts in the class (10.13) and he only dropped five balls his entire career in Tuscaloosa, including just one last fall. He plays with a dog-on-a-bone desire to come down with the ball, and the same attitude can be seen after the catch, where in addition to speed he runs with balance and verve.

Where Ruggs lags behind Jeudy is route running and polish. Jeudy buys separation by setting up corners via footwork, head movement and varying of tempo before shaking them with crisp cuts. Ruggs is a bit more of a straightforward proposition, leaning on his touched-by-God straight line speed and throwing in some pitter-patter steps along the way.

Ruggs speed is a field-tipping trump card. It will have to be accounted for on every play. And hes going to be a fabulous special teams contributor, which needs to be baked into his eval. He ought to be returning kickoffs from Day 1, and should be a tremendous gunner on the punt team.

shenault

SPARQ percentile: N/A

Adjusted SPARQ: N/A

RAS: 7.18

Comp: JuJu Smith-Schuster ( Daniel Jeremiah )

Ive been obsessed with Viska since he clowned the Pac-12 for 1,126 all-purpose yards in nine games in 2018 despite playing with a cannon-armed quarterback who refused to throw the ball 20 yards downfield. Last year, all creativity seeped out of Colorados offense. Viska was a marked man. His body inevitably (and perhaps predictably) gave out on him.

Shenault is a fortified 227-pounder he measured in almost identically to Ezekiel Elliott whos hell to bring down. Shenault is not only physically dominant legendary Colorado coach Gary Barnett said hes the best player to play for the Buffaloes in the past 20 years but he's extremely versatile. The Buffaloes lined him up all over the place, including all three receiver positions, tight end, and Wildcat QB. He gets to top speed so quickly youd think he had a head start, and once hes there, he runs over defensive backs (44 broken tackles over the past two years to lead the WR class, per PFF, despite all the missed time).

Hes both a big-play maven and a high-volume playmaker. Shenault is so tricky to defend because he can pop the top off the defense whenever he's sent on a fly route, but you have to simultaneously be cognizant of all the damage he can do around the line of scrimmage and in the intermediate sector.

Shenault has drawn comps to Anquan Boldin, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Sammy Watkins . The comp he doesnt want is Mr. Glass. A foot injury wiped out three games of his breakout 2018 campaign, and he underwent shoulder and turf toe surgeries that offseason. Last year, a nagging core muscle injury stole one game and haunted him in others. He was diagnosed with an inflamed pubic bone over the winter. And then he underwent core surgery after the combine.

The medicals are scary, and that, along with work-in-progress route work, introduce an element of risk into Shenaults profile that is too great for some. His detractors assume hell never shake the injury bug and comp him to Cordarrelle Patterson . I saw Shenault take on mobs of opponents and prevail too many times in college over the past few years to dismiss him, though. With a good quarterback and a sharp coaching staff, I go the other way: I wonder what he can become.

jjefferson

SPARQ percentile: 81.8

Adjusted SPARQ: .68

RAS: 9.84

Comp: Chris Godwin

Despite being the brother of noted LSU alumni Jordan (QB 2008-2011) and Rickey (S 2013-2016), Justin Jefferson was scarcely recruited. ESPN didnt even give him a star rating. The 247Sports Composite listed him as the No. 2,164 prospect in the 2017 class. Outside of LSU, only two other FBS schools made an offer: Northwestern and Tulane.

Jefferson played at a powerhouse high school program, put up strong numbers as a senior and had collegiate bloodlines in spades how could he have been overlooked like this? Because he ran a verified 4.88 forty coming out of high school with a SPARQ score of 82.8 (100 marking average athleticism).

Ed Orgeron took a stab on the legacy and boy oh boy did he strike gold. As a sophomore, Jefferson broke out for a 54-875-6 line on a team whose next-highest receiver had 23 receptions (read that again in 2018, LSUs WR2 had 23 catches!). Last fall, in Joe Brady s pyrotechnic attack, Jefferson went supernova with a 111-1540-18 line, ranking first, third and second nationally, respectively, in those categories.

And then he arrived in Indianapolis and put the athleticism questions to bed once and for all, running a 4.43 forty with a 37.5 vertical and elite showing in the 10- and 20-yard splits. He ranked No. 1 among all receivers in RAS score, even above athletic freaks Henry Ruggs and Denzel Mims (Hayden Winks adjusted SPARQ was a little lower on Jeffersons showing but still had it in the 68th percentile).

Of Jeffersons 949 snaps last year, 870 came in the slot. He proved to be exceptional at shooting off the line of scrimmage, picking through garbage, keeping his man guessing, and catching any ball within the distended halo around his frame. Kids hands are magnets, and Joe Burrow seemed especially connected to them.

Jefferson may be relegated to the slot in the NFL, but hes likely to be a very, very good one. Dont put outside work beyond him, either. Jefferson spent most of the 2018 season outside, and he averaged over 16 yards per catch while dominating the aerial touches in what was at the time a ground-oriented offense.

His move inside was inspired. Jefferson is extremely comfortable in congested quarters, not only finding space while maneuvering around bodies, but snatching balls outside his frame while under heavy duress. And hes a tougher runner after the catch than youd assume by looking at him, ranking No. 3 in the country last year with 23 missed tackles forced, per PFF.

denzelmims

SPARQ percentile: 94.6

Adjusted SPARQ: .89

RAS: 9.78

Comp: DJ Chark

A track star who moonlighted on the hardwood in high school, Mims entered 2019 as a post-hype sleeper after taking a backseat to Jalen Hurd in 2018, a season in which Mims struggled to acclimate to a supporting role (11 drops on 66 catchable balls, per PFF). Mims roared back with a strong 2019 campaign (66-1015-12) followed by utterly dominant showings at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

Hes a downfield killer, with world-class athleticism at 63/207, a helipad catch radius and that ever-rare ability of seeming to be able to float in the air for an extra split-second longer than ought to be humanely possible. Those 4.39 wheels sneak up on you with long, giraffe-like strides. Near the sideline, you wont believe his body control.

Few receivers in this class have the reel of highlight catches that Mims does. If he has a chance to come down with the ball, hes taking to the sky, and hes willing to splay himself up there for the catch. He was also dominant in the intermediate sector at Baylor, ranking No. 11 in the nation with a 92.3 receiving grade 11-19 yards down the field (and No. 1 with nine TD), per PFF. Charlie Brewer loved taking advantage of his size and speed on slants.

Some depict Mims as a loafer, but I saw plenty of examples on tape of him getting after it as blocker. And for all the fear of drafting Baylor receivers, keep in mind that Mims wasnt playing in the Briles offense these past three years. Mims caught one screen pass for zero yards last year and did very little damage within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

That said, his route tree is absolutely pruned at the moment, limited to his downfield specialty and in-breaking stuff in the intermediate area. And while hes a bear to defend because of his athleticism, Mims gives defensive backs a bit of a break by sprinting through his assignments, generally tipping his hand immediately as to what pitch is coming. Perhaps the scariest element of the profile is the drops, with 19 over the last three years.

Despite the risk profile, Im high on him. Mims played with a noodle-armed quarterback in college but ended up as one of college footballs most dangerous receivers beyond 10 yards downfield. At worst, hes a very strong pop-the-top No. 2 NFL receiver. And theres the possibility for a lot more.

reagor

SPARQ percentile: 93.3

Adjusted SPARQ: .57

RAS: 7.48

Comp: Brandin Cooks (Lindys)

The son of former Colt Montae Reagor, Jalen is a blur of an athlete. Hes sort of been lost in the shuffle among this high-wattage receiver class, in large part because TCUs bumbling quarterback corps made sure to deprive him of as many YAC opportunities as possible. A guy with this much juice will level up in the NFL with a quarterback who can facilitate space.

Only 31% of the passes Reagor saw last season were "on target", per PFF by far the lowest percentage among the top receiver prospects in this class. Justin Jefferson had 69%, Laviska Shenault 62%, Jerry Jeudy 60% and CeeDee Lamb 59%. Such a tragedy! This guy is utter magic with the ball in his hands.

Reagor tested fine, but his NFL Combine didnt do his athleticism justice. As one example, he turned in a 4.47 forty after hed been clocked by TCU coaches at 4.29. Turn on the tape: Hes a 4.3 guy.

More than just a burner, Reagor is a flashy sports car of an athlete, explosive and sleek. When the quarterback play is right, he wins all the over field. His movements are so sudden, and they come at such high speeds, that the feet of defensive backs sometimes get confused.

Reagor is a victim of circumstance. The school he chose just so happened to go through a spat of rough quarterback play at the end of his career. And once he set off for the NFL, he found himself in one of the most loaded receiver classes of all-time. I think all of that could conspire to make Reagor available at a discount in April. Hes a unique weapon with a game thatll play up at the next level when he unites with a quarterback that can hit him on the hands.

pittman

SPARQ percentile: 85.7

Adjusted SPARQ: .47

RAS: 9.19

Comp: Kenny Golladay

A steady riser at USC -- he posted escalating receptions, yards and touchdowns in every season of his career -- Pittman topped out with a robust 101-1207-11 receiving line in 2019 playing in a revamped offense under HC Graham Harrell and a sudden-star freshman quarterback in Kedon Slovis .

Harrells involvement in Pittmans ascension is an important one for the next level, because it allowed Pittman an opportunity to play in a wide-open, up-tempo system -- the kinds which are blossoming in the NFL -- after two years in the wilderness with Clay Helton and Tee Martin .

Pittman catches seemingly everything that's on target, dropping just five passes on 176 catchable targets for his career at USC. Pittman is a killer possession receiver, but the exciting part is that his upside is beyond the short-to-intermediate. Last season, Pittman posted a deep grade on PFF of 90.6.

Pittman had an eye-opening showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, with a 4.51 second 40-yard dash and 85th percentile athleticism. Think Kenny Golladay , who might as well be Pittmans clone in terms of college production and athletic testing.

He might make his bones as a possession receiver while offering a high floor as a starting WR2, but Im intrigued by what he could develop into given what hes already shown on the field and what he proved about his athletic profile in Indy.

aiyuk

SPARQ percentile: 89.4

Adjusted SPARQ: .76

RAS: 8.62

Comp: Robert Woods ( Zierlein )

A former JUCO All-American who took a backseat to NKeal Harry in 2018, Aiyuk exploded for a 65-1192-8 line in 2019 as Arizona States go-to receiver. That earned him third-team All-American honors. Aiyuk continued to be a menace as a return man, too, both on kicks and punts.

Aiyuk is a fascinating prospect who requires some projection, as hes early on the developmental curve. Hes short but well-built, with a fascinating physiological quirk: Aiyuk boasts an 80-inch wingspan. Thats the same wingspan as Chase Claypool , and its bigger than guys like Colin Johnson and Michael Pittman . Those unnaturally long arms give Aiyuk a deceivingly large catch radius for a player his size.

Hes also a home-run hitting athlete. Aiyuk tested near the 90th percentile athletically in Indianapolis, and every ounce of it translates to the field. Per PFF, he led this WR class in yards after the catch between 2017-2019 with 9.9 (minimum 500 snaps). The next closest was Henry Ruggs with 9.0. Whereas a decent chunk of Ruggs YAC yards came on sprints across green grass after getting behind the defense, Aiyuks elusiveness, power and vision evo...