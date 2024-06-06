Thorp softball making eighth trip to state since 2008

Thorp softball is back in the state tournament once again, making its eighth trip to the dance in program history, all of which have been since 2008.

The Division 5 Cardinals went 21-7 in the loaded West Cloverbelt Conference that features powerhouses like Fall Creek and McDonell, both of whom are in Division 4. Thorp has been consistently ranked in the top 10 in the Division 5 coaches polls this season and the Cardinals took control of a wide-open sectional.

The Cardinals won all of their postseason games by four runs or more and scored double-digit runs in three of them, including 11 in both their sectional semifinal and final games. Thorp knocked off Mellen in an 11-8 shootout to punch its ticket to state.

While Thorp has been a regular in the state tournament, the Cardinals will be the underdog in their hunt for their second ever state title win. Thorp was given the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 1 Oakfield at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Oakfield itself is no stranger to the state tournament. The Oaks are making their 17th appearance at state and second in a row after losing to Pacelli in the Division 5 championship last season.

The Oaks went 25-3 this season, including a perfect 16-0 mark in the Trailways-North Conference. Oakfield is hitting .415 as a team and is led by Alyvia Robinson who is hitting a ridiculous .617 in 81 at-bats this season.

The winner will play No. 2 Pacelli or No. 3 Assumption in the Division 5 championship game at 8 a.m. Saturday. All games will be played at Goodman Diamond in Madison.