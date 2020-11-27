How thoroughly have the Seahawks dominated the Eagles?
Fletcher Cox was off by one.
“I think I’m 0-4 against the Seahawks in my entire career and it's not a good feeling,” Cox said. “Nothing to brag on.”
Close.
Cox is actually 0-5 as an Eagle against Seattle, and the Eagles overall have lost six straight games against the Seahawks going into their nationally televised game Monday night at the Linc.
How much have the Seahawks owned the Eagles?
Let’s take a look:
Their six-game longest losing streak vs. Seattle is the Eagles' longest current losing streak against any opponent and their longest since a nine-game stretch against the Giants from 1997 through 2001. It’s their longest losing streak against a team outside the NFC East since a seven-game stretch against the Bears from 1983 through 1993.
The last time the Eagles beat the Seahawks was 2008 in Seattle, when Donovan McNabb threw touchdown passes to Reggie Brown and Todd Herremans, Brent Celek had 131 yards, David Akers hit four field goals and the defense held Seneca Wallace to 20 passing yards after halftime.
The Eagles have lost six straight home games against the Seahawks, which is the Eagles’ second-longest home losing streak ever to any opponent. They lost seven straight to Washington from 1968 through 1974.
The last time the Eagles beat Seattle in Philadelphia was at the Vet in 1989, when Randall Cunningham threw touchdown passes to Anthony Toney and Keith Byars, Mike Quick had 140 yards and a TD and Todd Bell, Eric Everett and Izel Jenkins intercepted David Krieg.
The Seahawks beat the Eagles during the 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019 regular seasons and last year in the playoffs. In those six straight losses to Seattle, the Eagles have just scored eight touchdowns.
During their six-game losing streak against the Seahawks, the Eagles haven’t scored more than 15 points in any of the losses, and they’re averaging 11.8 points per game. This is the first time the Eagles have scored 15 or fewer points six straight games against the same opponent since a six-game stretch against the Rams from 1972 through 1985 and matches the longest since a 10-game streak against the Giants from 1937 through 1941.
Andy Reid was 3-3 against the Seahawks. Every other Eagles coach combined is 4-8 against the Seahawks.
