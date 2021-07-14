Thoroughbreds pleased with 2021 campaign

Jul. 14—By all accounts, the 2021 season was a success for the Owensboro Thoroughbreds.

The franchise wrapped up its fourth year in Owensboro earlier this month, capping off a 16-8 regular season with the team's first-ever bid into The Basketball League's playoffs. Though the Thoroughbreds ultimately fell to the Indy Express in three games — Owensboro dropped the opener, won Game 2 and narrowly lost in double overtime in the series' final contest — team officials were pleased with the way the season played out.

However, it didn't come without its ups and downs.

"We fought through a lot of things, a lot of adversity," coach Mark Anderson said. "These guys are really resilient. We never felt sorry for ourselves. That was the key to our success, that next-man-up mentality."

The Thoroughbreds lost leading scorer Corey Wilford (22.1 ppg) to a season-ending knee injury for the final six games of the season, including the playoffs. Leading rebounder Chuck Ogbodo missed five games down the final stretch, and big man Meshack Lufile was stuck out of the country for most of June.

Even with those absences, Owensboro secured the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Division — losing out on the second seed to eventual division winner Indy because of tiebreakers.

With the team's balance, though, the Thoroughbreds were still competitive.

Former Murray State guard Jaiveon Eaves (19.7 ppg), forward Evan Milligan (15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg), point guard Darhius Nunn (15.4 ppg, 7.2 apg), Ogbodo (13.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg), wing Cameron Mitchell (13.4 ppg), Lufile (13.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and guard Michael Davenport (9.3 ppg) were all consistent contributors on offense.

"We had seven guys that averaged at least 10 points per game," Anderson said. "And Mike Davenport was right there too, so that's pretty good balance. Really, the teams going up against us couldn't just concentrate on one or two players when you have that kind of balance."

The team's success extended off the court, as well.

After running fall and winter basketball leagues for kids in Owensboro, as well as hosting free youth clinics and theme nights, Thoroughbreds team market owner Chris Allison was given the league's Herb Ellis Award for community engagement at the conclusion of the season.

"The guys enjoyed getting out into the community, and Chris does a great job of setting things up," Anderson said. "Him giving back is second to none when it comes to the community."

Now, the franchise wants to build off its 2021 success for the future.

"We got a good core group of men," Anderson said. "Everybody in our exit interviews wants to come back, so that's a good sign. We'll have to add some pieces. We're going to need another point guard to back up Darhius, and we probably need another rebounder.

"With the arena, the housing, the community and our owner, the future's bright."